Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 2/13/2019

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today. It isn’t totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, Dark Horse, and more.

The review blurbs you’ll find contained herein are typically supplemented in part by longform individual reviews for significant issues. This week that includes Go Go Power Rangers #17, Avengers: No Road Home #1, and Wonder Twins #1.

Also, in case you were curious, our ratings are simple: we give a whole number out of five; that’s it! If you’d like to check out our previous reviews, they are all available here.

And with that, on to the reviews — which are listed in alphabetical order, but first by DC, Marvel, and the rest of the publishers.

DC #1

BATMAN WHO LAUGHS #3

This issue: everything goes crazy. The action ratchets up throughout the issue, creating a suspenseful and foreboding tone that culminates in yet another great cliffhanger for this series.

Jock does a great job of differentiating the various different Batmen who populate the comic — something that is particularly difficult when you have the main Batman squaring off against the Grim Knight, a Punisher-inspired Batman whose body type and costume are just a hair removed from “our” Batman (they make this into a bit of a joke in one of the issue’s rare moments of levity). — Russ Burlingame

Rating: 5 out of 5

DETECTIVE COMICS #998

Mythology has been a bit up and down, and this month’s issue seems to be somewhere right in the middle. Seeing Batman reactive instead of ahead of the game is interesting, but at this point the overall mystery is losing steam. It does kick back into gear a bit midway after Jason Blood’s emergence, and if it’s true that Bruce’s fear has grown into its own entity that holds many compelling possibilities. That said, this issue overall just didn’t move the narrative forward enough, and we’re hoping next month’s issue gets the ball rolling in a big way. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 3 out of 5

ELECTRIC WARRIORS #4

As it heads into its penultimate issue, Electric Warriors is moving right by. With enough action to make any intergalactic space fans happy, this title still has yet to do a great job on expanding on the massive world originally introduced. Four issues in and the creative team hasn’t even scratched the surface of what’s possible with these characters. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 3 out of 5

FLASH #64

Joshua Williamson keeps his foot on the gas as part two of “The Price of Innocence” barrels through this issue. The pacing is maybe a little too full-steam-ahead considering that there is a lot of plot to unpack and, for a story billed as a Heroes in Crisis tie-in, we only just get a brief mention of why Gotham Girl has anything to do with all that. Still, it is hard not to get sucked in by the great characterization and strong dialogue.

The art is stellar; Rafa Sandoval has strong storytelling, and he and inker Jordi Tarragona manage to evoke some great artists like Mike Mignola and Cully Hamner from time to time while remaining identifiably their own style. The colors by Tomeu Morey feel a little subdued for a Flash book, but given that Batman is featured — and especially Gotham Girl, whose costume could easily be made “too” bright by a bolder color palette — it makes sense for the story. — Russ Burlingame

Rating: 4 out of 5

GODDESS MODE #3

Goddess Mode #3 carries on the sort of delicious drama readers have come to expect from one of DC’s best new series. As fans are thrown into an all-out daemon war, truths are learned about Cassandra and her (literal) trashy powers. With the technological conspiracies growing around her, Goddess Mode #3 solidifies itself as a gung-ho story of empowerment as the Oracles band together and step into a truly tantalizing cliffhanger. — Megan Peters

Rating: 5 out of 5

HAWKMAN #9

Arguably the most exciting book in Venditti’s Hawkman run, this issue has page-turning action from the moment you flip over the cover. With a huge revelation or two in store, each and every panel of this book will be sure to draw you in. And to top it all off? An incredible fight sequence that will leave you floored. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 4 out of 5

HOUSE OF WHISPERS #6

House of Whispers is starting to find itself. This is the strongest issue of the series since its opening issue, mostly because we finally get some strong crossover between the series’ two disparate storylines. House of Whispers has often tried to do to much at once, either by introducing new characters with little context or by rushing through plot points and exposition at lightning quick pace. This issue was the first that had a proper pace, with almost the right amount of balance between different storylines. It helps that both the gods and humans are now working towards a (somewhat) similar goal, which gives the reader a chance to understand the book’s many moving pieces. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 3 out of 5

DC #2

JUSTICE LEAGUE DARK #8

Some of the most powerful characters in DC Comics are gathered under one roof in this issue, and they’re all scared for their lives. Tynion IV continues to really shine on this title, exposing the vulnerabilities of these massive, near-omnipotent characters. I’m not sure there’s ever been a book that’s made me gasp as much as this run of Justice League Dark. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 5 out of 5

RED HOOD OUTLAW #31

Red Hood Outlaw #31 ties up several story threads that have been hanging around for awhile now, particularly that of the fate of Jason Todd’s father, but while the issue brings things full circle in a sense, it also comes together in such a clean, tidy fashion that it feels very anticlimactic. If the whole perhaps was to conclude Jason’s quest to shut down the organization that his best friend Roy Harper was tracking down before his death, the issue more than delivers on that. But if the goal was to see Jason make some sort of dramatic growth as a character and a person, that feels a little lacking and too smooth. The issue is ultimately a case of a lot of build up that doesn’t fully deliver, which is truly unfortunate, because it was a great ride until now. — Nicole Drum

Ratings 3 out of 5

SCOOBY APOCALYPSE #34

Writer J.M. DeMatteis asks penciller Patrick Oliffe to do some heavy lifting in this issue, and Oliffe manages it. It’s a shame that the series is close to ending, because after months of Howard Porter, it finally feels like Oliffe has made the series truly his own.

The story itself is solid, and sets up what feels like a bit of a Hail Mary ending, but ultimately an appropriate one for the title. We will have to see how it all shakes out. — Russ Burlingame

Rating: 4 out of 5

SUPERGIRL #27

Kara’s quest to find out the truth about Krypton’s fate is at turns weird and at others compelling. Supergirl #27 definitely leans closer to the weird side of things as the heroine battles to escape from Hokum’s warship. The story is clearly designed to insert another complex chapter into the story as Supergirl is learning a lot about herself, and realizing that maybe searching for the truth gives you answers you didn’t really want. The fight with Splyce is pretty cool too, but Supergirl #27 just feels a little lackluster, even as Supergirl sets up to face off with Hokum’s latest creations. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 3 out of 5

SUPERMAN #8

The foundation that the “Unity Saga: The House of El” arc was built on might have been a bit controversial, but this issue expands upon it in a pretty effective way. The issue offers a bit more insight into Jon’s time away, and adds a fascinating new level into all of those years that he lost. Granted, the issue still has a handful of faults, namely in a couple of very precarious drawings of female characters, but this arc is proving to be an enjoyable read, especially as the final page plunges it into genuinely unexpected territory. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4 out of 5

TITANS #34

As this title begins to wind down, the plot within the pages is starting to heat up. In fact, the story in Titans #34 might be scorching hot. Though the middle of the series suffered a rather large lull, this last story arc has been some of Abnett’s best work on the series, and it’s clear the title is moving towards a penultimate issue. This can’t be stated enough: the art team on this title is one of the best in the business. From the art, to the colors and letters, it’s the complete package. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 4 out of 5

WONDER TWINS #1

Wonder Twins really embraces the concept that comics are for everybody. The characters are young, fun, relatable, and a bit awkward. The art is clear and appealing. The characters themselves are familiar faces but their personalities are essentially blank slates that Russell and Byrne can do with as they please. This is the perfect comic to put in the hands of somebody who has not read comics in years and just wants something fun. — Russ Burlingame

Rating: 5 out of 5

WONDER WOMAN #64

Wonder Woman has been up and down with this latest run, but I really dig what Willow and the team are doing here. Letting journalism and the media play a divisive role in Diana’s story is great on multiple levels. She can’t be beaten in a physical fight, but this new villain is playing a much different game. It’ll be interesting to see where this one goes. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 4 out of 5

Marvel #1

AGE OF X-MAN NEXTGEN #1

Age of X-Man: NextGen gives readers a student’s-eye view of what living in Nate Grey’s brave new world is like. Ed Brisson doesn’t rush the story into conflict, confidently taking the time to reveal the world for what it is first. Readers are supposed to be wary of Nate’s vision of the world, but honestly the curriculum at the Summers Academy — presenting four different paths for students to choose from between agriculture, medicine, law enforcement, and history — seems much better thought out than the curriculum of any of any of the other mutant schools, which seemed much better at creating more mutant superheroes than at teaching mutants how to live in the world. It’s a great way of showing what the school is capable of when everyone is a mutant, and so the teachers and students aren’t constantly distracted by impending doom. Of course, there are seeds of rebellion spreading throughout this mutant utopia, and the minds of the young are always fertile soil, even the young who attend the Summers Academy. Marcus To provides solid, clean artwork, and the issue ends with a nice cliffhanger to lead into the next installment. Count this as another win for the “Age of X-Man” event. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #15

While it seems like it’s back to form for Spider-Man, it just feels like something is missing from this title. Kraven’s current plans have been unfolding for a while now and again, we don’t find out what he actually wants to do, creating an anticlimactic lull. With Spider-Man, you expect an extra amount of meta-ness the comic but this time around, it’s certainly overwhelming and too much. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 3 out of 5

AVENGERS NO ROAD HOME #1

When all is said and done, No Road Home introduces an exciting new story that could prove to be a game-changing affair. Then again, it could also turn out to be just another Avengers off-shoot. We won’t know until the next couple of issues are released and the story takes shape, but it’s a wonderfully-promising start nonetheless. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 4 out of 5

CAPTAIN MARVEL #2

Captain Marvel hit the ground running with its first issue, and the book keeps up that momentum here. You wouldn’t think Nuclear Man would make for an interesting villain, but somehow Kelly Thompson manages to make it happen, and she’s used this Roosevelt Island dystopia premise to significantly highlight Carol’s most adored aspects. Her sarcastic wit, powerhouse abilities, and leadership all come through here, and it only helps that Thompson’s handle on Spider-Woman is just as solid. Carmen Carnero’s visuals are top-notch throughout, and we’re loving the new character designs as well. If you’ve been waiting to give Captain Marvel a chance, there’s never been a better time to make it happen. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 5 out of 5

DEAD MAN LOGAN #4

Dead Man Logan is a perfectly fine comic that’s honestly a little more engaging than the premise has any right to be. There’s nothing jaw-dropping throughout the pages, nothing incredibly exciting, but it’s certainly not a bore either. All that to say, this death of Old Man Logan has been drawn out long enough. Time to send him to that farm up in New Hampshire and call it a day. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 3 out of 5

IRONHEART #3

The mystery that brought Riri back to Chicago continues in this pitch-perfect issue, which juggles heartwrenching character moments and high-octane action with an unbelievable ease. Eve Ewing continues to prove just how flawlessly Riri can command a solo series, with her superhero work and the moments she spends facing her demons all being genuinely compelling to read. When combined with the dynamic art from Luciano Vecchio, this issue easily becomes a stellar read. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 5 out of 5

MR AND MRS X #8

The second chapter of the “Gambit & Rogue Forever” story does a nice job of tying the couple’s unexpected trip to the Mojoverse to the problem with Rogue’s powers that started in the previous arc. That helps ground the story, but the constant shifts in genre, while fun, also mean that we get very little actual interactions between Rogue and Gambit, which has been one of the strongest points of the series so far. It all adds up to an issue that’s a bit flat compared to other installments of the series, but considering how good the series has been so far, that’s still not bad at all. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3 out of 5

Marvel #2

MS MARVEL #38

Ms. Marvel #38 marks the last issue of G. Willow Wilson’s run, and, as has been the case with nearly every issue along the way, it’s a grand slam. With contributions from multiple guest writers and artists, Wilson imparts one more solid life lesson to readers as learned by Kamala. The book has perhaps one of the best set ups ever, with Ms. Marvel and her friends finding themselves in a video game. With lots of nods to different game elements and a truly heartwarming lesson, the book feels less like a goodbye and more like a big hug — just one with level bosses and epic quests. It’s a charming, delightful, truly exciting read and you certainly don’t want to miss it. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 5 out of 5

MSH ADVENTURES SPIDER-MAN WEB OF INTRIGUE #1

Spider-Man: Web of Intrigue #1 kicks off a variety hour of straight-up Spider-Man gold. The anthology title collects a series of short stories focused on an adorably mini Spider-Man as he and the rest of the Spider-Verse take on missions. Ranging in style, these pint-sized stories are often as self-aware as they are touching, leaving fans to breeze through the title and wanting more. — Megan Peters

Rating: 4 out of 5

PUNISHER #8

This run of Punisher continues to be a one-of-a-kind read, crafting a narrative that’s genuinely brutal while still maintaining a weird sense of humanity and brevity. The issue can essentially be described as Frank’s how-to manual for how to get the upper hand against Hydra, and seeing the plan unfold is simultaneously dizzying and oddly fascinating. One thing’s for sure: this issue throws Frank into a situation that will probably have ramifications in the stories to come. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4 out of 5

RUNAWAYS #18

The Runaways’ most recent conundrum gets largely wrapped up, while still plunging things into a new territory. A delightful amount of smoking guns come back to play in this issue, all while being balanced out by the delightful character beats that Rowell has consistently brought to this series. The art from Kris Anka, who departs as the series’ regular artist after the issue, is some of this series’ strongest yet, with so much expression and depth in every panel. Wherever Runaways goes next as a series, this issue proves how satisfying the journey can be. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 5 out of 5

SAVAGE SWORD OF CONAN #1

After barely surviving combat at sea, Conan finds himself a prisoner on slaver’s ships which, as you can imagine, doesn’t sit well with the warrior. During his attempted escape, Conan comes into possession of a mysterious relic that sets him on a journey of adventure, excitement, and his possible demise. With a title like “Savage Sword of Conan,” this book makes good on exactly the kind of swashbuckling adventure you’re expecting, including Conan finding an unlikely comedic companion to accompany him on his journey. Both the writing and the art harken back to serials of yore, with just enough straightforward mayhem to appease those who came to the book merely for the carnage. While we can’t say this book is a sure-fire hit for everyone who might stumble across it, anyone hoping to see the Cimmerian return to his brutal glory will surely take comfort in the book, made all the more sweeter with a backup prose story that dives further into Conan’s magical and mystic world. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 5 out of 5

SHATTERSTAR #5

Shatterstar ends with a somewhat sweet ending that wraps up this mediocre miniseries nicely. Shatterstar faces off against the Grandmaster and a small army of clones with the fate of his tenants on the line. I appreciate that the comic ends with no sudden resurrections or surprises; Shatterstar lost friends during this miniseries, and they were unimportant enough to remain dead when everything was done. I also like that the comic made callbacks to relationships established in past episodes to make for a satisfying ending. Those who enjoyed this series will enjoy its final issue. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 3 out of 5

SPIDER-GWEN GHOST SPIDER #5

Spider-Gwen Ghost Spider #5 picks up with a transitional issue focused on the unsung downsides of public heroics. With her Spider-Geddon job done, Gwen Stacy is back to her band rehearsals and daily rescues, but her outed secret identity continues to plague the girl. Things only get worse when a certain wolfish villain makes a surprise appearance, prompting Gwen to wonder whether her heroic deeds will ever end or end her first. — Megan Peters

Rating: 3 out of 5

Marvel #3

SPIDER-MAN DEADPOOL #46

Spider-Man Deadpool turns its gaze upon superhero events. As with most issues of this series, there’s a balance between earnest superhero tropes and gentle satire, as we learn about a major event that happened while Spider-Man and Deadpool were stuck off-planet last arc. Robbie Thompson does a great job selling the threat of this arc with a very unique twist on Deadpool’s fourth wall references. Deadpool quickly learns that this mystery event not only killed off most of the world’s superheroes, but all the book’s readers and the helpful editorial team that usually explains context. It’s a genuinely funny moment and one of the stronger bits I’ve read in the series. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 3 out of 5

STAR WARS AOR COUNT DOOKU #1

Set before the events of Star Wars: Attack of the Clones, this Age of Republic issue focusing on Count Dooku shares a similar tone to Obi-Wan Kenobi’s objectives in that film, with Dooku keeping his cards close to his chest while pursuing a business deal which will help grant power to the Sith. A chance encounter with a Jedi takes an unexpected turn, showing off how not all encounters between a Jedi and Sith immediately ignites combat. Dooku was an underutilized character in the prequel films, especially given his execution early on in Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith. This book helps demonstrate the grey areas of the galaxy, depicting Dooku’s nefarious deeds and informing readers about his departure from the Jedi order not necessarily making him a Sith. Well, at least in the eyes of the Jedi. This book manages to deliver fans both exciting action and complex diplomatic negotiations, so, while it’s not a must-read for all Star Wars fans, it will expand upon a formidable foe that will give you a new appreciation for his motivations in the prequel films. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 4 out of 5

THOR #10

This issue is genuinely compelling, crafting a prelude to “War of the Realms” and a heartbreaking character piece all at once. The story largely is told through the lens of Odin, something that proves to say a lot about him and his sons in the process. The art is a little more muted than usual, but still stunning. And sure, the pace is arguably a bit too slow in the first half, but the remainder of the issue definitely makes up for it. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4 out of 5

UNBEATABLE SQUIRREL GIRL #41

Spider-Man makes an appearance in this month’s Squirrel-Girl, though we’re not exactly clear still on why. The romp that a now-split Peter Parker finds himself in holds several humorous moments, don’t get me wrong, but overall The Quizzler just doesn’t hold your attention. The most interesting thing about her is Thor’s reaction, and one of the biggest highlights of the issue had nothing to do with her in Tippy Toe’s leading a squirrel army. Unbeatable Squirrel-Girl #41 has its high points, but overall is just relatively OK. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 3 out of 5

WINTER SOLDIER #3

Winter Soldier #3 continues its stellar streak, and readers will likely be more invested than ever in Bucky’s next great adventure: fatherhood. After taking in a former Hydra assassin modeled after the Winter Soldier, Bucky and RJ waste no time in breaking down the barriers between them. This new issue gets at the heart of taken autonomy and sees Bucky get real about his mental health, self-doubt, and everything in between. A stunning cliffhanger seals the issue’s intense track record, and fans will be left torn between wanting to protect Bucky forever or smacking him upside the head. — Megan Peters

Rating: 5 out of 5

Other Publishers #1

ADVENTURE TIME SEASON 11 #5

This latest story opens up the Adventure Time world in some interesting ways, as the crew meets with a colony of humans who have settled on Ooo. After meeting other humans, Finn begins to question who he is and what his legacy is, a conversation that ends up becoming incredibly profound. While the overall plot — namely the big twist — feels a little predictable, it’s safe to say that this story could leave quite an impact in the world of Adventure Time. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4 out of 5

ALIEN 3 #4

This latest chapter of the unproduced script for Alien 3 by William Gibson delivers more technical sci-fi jargon as a space station’s crew must decide how best to eradicate the extraterrestrial threat. Multiple generic characters get into arguments about how they need to destroy the station so the threat can’t infect anywhere else, only for various limitations of the facility’s supplies potentially preventing that from happening. Despite this issue being yet another frustratingly incoherent mix of nonsensical dialogue, the ways in which the xenomorphs begin to emerge through the station offers us our first glimpses of anything new or exciting in the storyline that was never turned into a film. These new incarnations of the beast manage to feel both familiar and fresh, with the artwork both paying respects to the franchise’s history while reinventing the creature in exciting new ways. We can only hope that future chapters of the series lean into these elements and cut back on the nonsensical dialogue. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 3 out of 5

AMAZING WORLD GUMBALL SPRING BREAK SMASH #1

In the words of the great Michael Bluth, I’m not sure what I expected — but at the very least, this Gumball Spring Break special is as entertaining as anything. With five different independent short stories, this all-ages comic has no business being as enjoyable of a read as it is. Some of the best art of the issue comes from George Mager on the second short story. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 3 out of 5

ARMY OF DARKNESS/BUBBA HO-TEP #1

Writer Scott Duvall wastes no time putting together Elvis and Ash in Army of Darkness/Bubba Ho-Tep — a nice change of pace from far too many crossover miniseries that end their first issue by having the heroes finally come face to face. To make up for that decision, he had to come up with a suitable cliffhanger for the end of the issue — and the one he chooses is a mindfreak.

The frenetic energy of artist Vincenzo Federici’s work, along with the bold, high-contrast colors of Michele Monte gives the series a visual identity that is just as exciting and harried as the narrative in this first issue — and Federici’s creature designs for the baddies make for a fun, creepy, and visual interesting threat to the heroes.

If there was a criticism, it would be that Ash comes more or less out of nowhere to look for Elvis — but frankly, that fits with the “enjoy it and don’t ask too many questions” ethos of both brands involved in this crossover. This isn’t Watchmen, but if you’re buying a book about Bubba Ho-Tep vs. Army of Darkness, you know that — and you’re going to love what it is instead. — Russ Burlingame

Rating: 5 out of 5

AVATAR TSU TEYS PATH #2

Tsu Tey’s Path is, at the very least, a reminder of how important the Avatar franchise takes itself. This is a comics series that runs parallel to the original Avatar movie and asks its readers to remember relatively mundane events from that movie a full decade after its release. It pretends that boring one-note characters from the movie should be recognizable without little context and also finds a way to make some of the movie’s more memorable moments surprisingly bland. This comic is basically an advertisement for why an expanded Avatar franchise is still a big risk as it gives no indication that the stories are anything more than an excuse to show off new CGI effects. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 1 out of 5

BLACKBIRD #5

Blackbird might be nearing the end of its first arc, but it’s doing so with the perfect blend of style, emotion, and genuinely shocking revelations. The issue plunges Nina even deeper into the world of the Paragons, in a story that puts some of her best qualities on display, whether she’s in battle or just in conversation with someone else. All of this, combined with some thoroughly interesting developments for the series’ side characters, and one heck of a plot twist, will easily make you want to reread the series up to this point. All said, this is easily Blackbird‘s strongest issue yet. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 5 out of 5

CRIMINAL #2

Taking the dark, moody world of Criminal to Comic-Con is a fun idea, and one that really helps show off Sean Phillips’s chops as well as those of colorist Jacob Phillips. As for the story, Brubaker clearly has fun creating a fictional history, where real-world comics superstars interact with characters he created for Criminal. It’s a fun and surprisingly light chapter in what looks like is going to be a dark and twisty story. — Russ Burlingame

Rating: 4 out of 5

Other Publishers #2

GIDEON FALLS #11

Gideon Falls continues to be one of the most perplexing, head-scratching titles on the shelf today. After neatly tying a lot of things last issue, Lemire and company blow the door wide open, turning the tide and creating pandemonium. Gideon Falls #11 is an incredible quick read for those who’ve read since the beginning but for new readers wanting to check out the series, it’s probably the worst choice for a hopping-on point. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 4 out of 5

GO GO POWER RANGERS #17

Go Go Power Rangers #17 never forgets who its stars are, and somehow also manages to build stakes, explore lore, and reveal hidden layers to characters at the same time without dropping the ball. Seriously, if you’re a Power Rangers fan, there’s simply no reason you shouldn’t be reading this. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 5 out of 5

GOD OF WAR #4

The four-issue God of War miniseries ends the only way a God of War comic can: with lots of violence and rage. This is a prequel to the games, so there was no chance of any real development or big changes in this miniseries, but it was a nice look into Kratos’ head and his continued rage problems. There is a nice moment at the end of the book between Kratos and his son where we see a hint of a more… tender relationship between the two. This is a decent static character portrait with some good art; it doesn’t try to be anything more than a God of War comic, and it’s enjoyable because of that. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 3 out of 5

GUNNING FOR HITS #2

Gunning For Hits #2 follows up the the Image’s titles explosive debut with lots of reveals and even more exposition. Readers may find themselves weighed down by the issue’s hefty text walls, but the series’ tone remains consistent. The comic is as irreverent as it is coy about its hitman origins, leaving fans eager to learn where this series’ intersection between music and murder meets. — Megan Peters

Rating: 3 out of 5

HIT-GIRL SEASON TWO #1

Kevin Smith’s big debut on Hit-Girl isn’t at all what you’d expect, and honestly the jury’s out on whether that’s a positive or negative. Framing it around a school shooting does have an impact, but I’m a bit conflicted about whether it is the desired reaction Smith wanted. It’s unsettling to be sure, and the visuals only further that feeling, but the fact that she’s so nonchalant about the situation sort of sits the wrong way. The second half of the issue is much more entertaining, and holds promise for future issues, so here’s hoping the rest of the run can keep that momentum. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 3 out of 5

KICK-ASS #12

This is a solid issue of Kick-Ass, but it doesn’t seem to rise much higher than that. Seeing Patience scrap and claw her way through a fight against overwhelming odds is compelling, but that battle ends with a rather large thud, and while having her as the main boss of the city holds a great deal of promise, nothing here really takes advantage of that just yet. The visuals also don’t hold your attention, leading to a fine but sort of forgettable issue overall. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 3 out of 5

MAGIC ORDER #6

It all comes down this final battle, and The Magic Order more than delivers with a bang. The action is intense and gorgeous to boot thanks to artist Olivier Coipel, and Mark Millar fills the issue with brutal fights and heartfelt moments that hit all the right notes. We never wanted it to end, and we can’t wait to come back to this fantastical world of magic once more. The Magic Order can’t return soon enough. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 5 out of 5

Other Publishers #3

OBLIVION SONG #12

Oblivion Song‘s second arc ends with some resolution as to the separation of Oblivion and Earth. Nathan and his brother go their separate ways with the immediate threat contained, and Nathan faces the consequences for his actions both five years ago and in the recent arc. While there’s plenty of resolution, the last two pages provide a very intriguing tease as to where the series will go next, reminding readers that there’s more than just alien beasts lurking in Oblivion. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 3 out of 5

OUTER DARKNESS #4

This issue of Outer Darkness is told from the perspective of the ship’s chief navigator, Elox. No one else knows it, but Elox is actually a cruel god who was betrayed and killed. His soul was found by a ship and given a new body entirely by chance. That’s a hell of a hook, and spending time in Elox’s shoes is a welcome relief from following the ship’s utterly insufferable captain. It’s still hard to really care about anything that happens to anyone on this ship, and even Elox’s character is undermined by the trite conclusion of this issue, but the issue does hint at the potential of this series if it could just find a way to make readers care about anyone in it. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3 out of 5

RAT QUEENS #14

If we’re being honest, it’s a little hard to hang onto the narrative thread in Rat Queens from month to month. Luckily the characters are endearing enough to make them worth revisiting even if you don’t remember exactly how they got into this fight with a bunch of flesh-warping cultists. Owen Gieni gets to show off a bit with two-page spreads of the Queens in action, and Kurtis Wiebe drops several emotional bombs on these characters. It’s an action-heavy and emotionally-charged issue that won’t disappoint fans. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5

SPAWN KILLS EVERYONE TOO #3

Do you like mediocre slapstick humor and “satire” snuff scenes killing off various pop icons? If so, you’ll enjoy this comic. Basically, a chibi version of Spawn pooped out a bunch of miniature clones, who are trying to shake him out of his depression by murdering different heroes. This is really sophomoric stuff; it’s the comic book equivalent of a movie that spends most of its comedic energy on fart jokes and gross-out humor. I’m not sure who this is made for, as the children who would like this humor probably don’t know who Spawn is. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 1 out of 5

STRANGERS IN PARADISE XXV #10

Like the rest of the series, Strangers in Paradise XXV #10 is not perfect — and it may not be exactly what you expect, or want going in — but it is beautifully executed, and it feels like home. — Russ Burlingame

Rating: 4 out of 5

TMNT #91

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles delivers another quiet issue, focusing on several different sets of relationships. Splinter’s relationship with his sons as well as his relationship with Karai, Shredder’s granddaughter and would-be heir to the leadership of the Foot Clan, get the biggest spotlight. Casey Jones and Jennika also get some time together and Metalhead makes his case to Bishop and the EPF in what can only be bad news for the Turtles and their allies. The issue impresses by delivering solid character interactions that work in and of themselves, but also reminding fans of how far these characters have come over the years – especially how all their lives were changed by the “City Fall” story and the milestone issue #50, which helps build anticipation as the series marches towards the “City at War” arc issue #100, a story that seems increasingly likely to revisit certain choices and fallout from “City Fall.” — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5

TOM CLANCYS DIVISION EXTREMIS MALIS #2

Extremis Malis expands upon the Division world by moving the action to Philadelphia, another city struggling with lawlessness in the wake of the smallpox outbreak in the US. It’s a solid issue with a nice mix of worldbuilding and action, and there aren’t too many issues with the whole “standing around and shooting” scenes that you often see in video game comic adaptations. I do have some wider questions about the story behind Division, but can put those aside for what’s been an acceptably intriguing series so far. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 3 out of 5

WARNING #4

It only took four issues for Warning to show the aliens threatening the Earth in the series. While four issues was probably a bit too long to wait for the reveal, it did make for an impactful scene, especially as this issue also marked the first time we actually saw the aliens make an offensive move. My interest was definitely piqued by this issue, although it remains to be seen if we’ll get something meaningful next month. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 3 out of 5

WHISPERING DARK #4

The final issue of Whispering Dark brings our characters to Hell and back, both literally and figuratively. After their aimless wandering through remote mountains, the trail of dead they have created along the way comes back to haunt them, forcing them to make the decision between confronting their inner desires or turning their back on the darkness for good. After some pacing issues early in the series, the book concludes with a horrifying climax, reminiscent of the works of H.P. Lovecraft and Clive Barker. The depths of darkness writer Christofer Emgård and artist Tomás Aira take the reader to are truly frightening, reminding readers that in times of death and war, there are truly no happy endings. Whatever issues readers might have had about the book early on will be things of the past upon witnessing the terror each panel has to offer. Far from being a “fun” read, Whispering Dark will chill you to your core in countless ways. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 5 out of 5