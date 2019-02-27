Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 2/27/2019

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today. It isn’t totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, Dark Horse, and more.

The review blurbs you’ll find contained herein are typically supplemented in part by longform individual reviews for significant issues. This week that includes Justice League Odyssey #6, Age of X-Man: X-Tremists #1, and Mage: The Hero Denied #15.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Also, in case you were curious, our ratings are simple: we give a whole number out of five; that’s it! If you’d like to check out our previous reviews, they are all available here.

And with that, on to the reviews — which are listed in alphabetical order, but first by DC, Marvel, and the rest of the publishers.

DC #1

ACTION COMICS #1008

Action Comics #1008 introduces Brian Michael Bendis’s next major storyline: a confrontation between Superman and the forces of Leviathan, that expansive criminal empire established by Talia al Ghul way back during Grant Morrison’s time on Batman. We’re introduced to the threat of Leviathan as it systematically takes out various spy organizations, beginning with the DEO, before it shifts back to Clark Kent’s perspective as he and Lois take care of their scared friend Jimmy Olsen as he was a witness to the destruction of Kobra at the hands of Leviathan. I love the slow burn of Action Comics, and the Bendis run has felt like one continuous storyline so far, with this comic marking the beginning of Act II. It makes the coming threats feel much more important, and I love idea of Superman getting involved in spywork in a way that we haven’t seen in years. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 4 out of 5

BATGIRL #32

The “Old Enemies” arc comes to an end (sort of) with this issue, and it does so in an effective way. The conflict that commences between Barbara and the other characters in this arc is just harrowing enough, without the story and the series as a whole heading down a dark path. Barbara is given some good moments both in and out of the cowl, and there’s just enough that’s set up for the future. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 3 out of 5

BATMAN BEYOND #29

If you truly buy into the tale of Batman Beyond, it can be an incredibly fun comic. There are down issues, sure, but Jurgens is giving a new life fo this future franchise and it’s mostly exciting. This issue has a bit of an anticlimactic end, but still a great progression for the characters involved. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 4 out of 5

BOOKS OF MAGIC #5

Books of Magic intersects into the wider world of the Dreaming, as Tim Hunter seeks out Daniel for answers about how to use magic. Hunter’s time in the Dreaming is a bit odd (as is all excursions into the Dreaming) and it requires people to have a pretty deep understanding of the Dreaming’s denizens to really understand what’s going on. Honestly, I felt Hunter spent too much time in the Dreaming, as the scant pages spent in the real world felt much more interesting and had a lot more consequences to the main plot. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 3 out of 5

DETECTIVE COMICS #999

Mythology finally reaches its conclusion, and once all the pieces are finally put together it was hard to put it down. Batman’s quest to always be ahead of the curve feeds this latest mystery, though it’s not the action scenes or Batman-on-Batman battles that command your attention. It’s the quieter moments between the Bat and Bruce that put his time as the Dark Knight into perspective. Peter Tomasi illustrates why the sacrifice is worth it, both on a mindset level and a more tangible one, creating a perfect break down of what makes him tick and what his next steps should be. Doug Mahnke and David Baron’s art has been stellar throughout the series and is once again here. While this series has had some ups and downs, the crew brings it all home in the finale, and we can’t wait to see what’s in store for #1000. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 4 out of 5

FLASH #65

A bleak issue, a depressing end to the Batman crossover, and a profoundly dark chapter in The Flash’s recent history, The Flash #65 can at least boast strong characterization by writer Joshua Williamson and beautiful art by Rafa Sandoval, Jordi Tarragona, and Tomeu Morey to get the reader through. — Russ Burlingame

Rating: 4 out of 5

FREEDOM FIGHTERS #3

Everything about this book feels dark and bleak, from the writing by Robert Venditti to the world the characters in habit to the art by Eddy Barrows and Eber Ferreira and the colors by Adriano Lucas. The look of the comic creates a bit of a problem, more because it creates a pervasive feeling of darkness than anything else. Yes, it serves the narrative, but between the brutality of the comic, the bleakness of the world, and the desaturated, shadowy look of the whole thing, it feels difficult to follow at times, and certainly is begging for a little brightness — which is offered (again, both narratively and artistically) in the last few pages of the issue. — Russ Burlingame

Rating: 4 out of 5

DC #2

HEROES IN CRISIS #6

Heroes in Crisis is tackling a difficult subject, and while the series has had its share of difficulties in execution, this issue is one of the most compelling ones by far. Tom King is starting to narrow in on the heart of this series, that being Wally West, and specifically keying in on the depression and emotional issues that he’s faced ever since being brought back to our universe. He’s made reference to it in more than a few issues previously, but here the trauma of that absence of family truly strikes a chord, as does the process of Harley dealing with her own trauma over time. Clay Mann and Mitch Gerads combine for one hell of a stunning issue visuals-wise, though we could’ve lived without quite as much Gnarrk. The story is interesting, sure, but eats up too much real estate that we would’ve rather seen used for Flash or Harley. This is one of the stronger issues of Heroes in Crisis and could signal a pivot point going further in the series. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 4 out of 5

HEX WIVES #5

The Architects think they have it made, but the oppressed witches of Desert Canyon have awakened, and it’s time for a reckoning. Izzy and her friends have been discovering that they have powers for a couple of issues now, but it’s when the main Architect shows up to see for himself that Aaron’s plan is going, well, to plan that the women come together in a colorful, powerful, vivid display of not only magical power, but sisterhood. The women may not know who they are yet or exactly what they are, but they’re wide awake to how wrong the world around them is. A striking metaphor for some of the gender politics of our time, the issue is a stunning portrait of women coming into their power. As always, while the words on the page tells the story, the art also has its own tale to tell and when the women literally blow the doors wide open on this fake world they’ve been held prisoner in, the book itself explodes with vibrant images of liberation. Hex Wives #5 is a top-notch issue, and it may just be the best of the series yet. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 5 out of 5

JUSTICE LEAGUE ODYSSEY #6

The idea of Darkseid being up to something massively catastrophic isn’t exactly new. However, the idea that, perhaps, there is something that is an even bigger threat than Darkseid offers fresh new territory. That is largely what Justice League Odyssey #6 focuses on, but it does so in a narrative style that gives the reader information that neither Darkseid nor the heroes have. While there are plenty of moments of action for all involved the real story this issue is the narration that bridges both halves of the story together even though the characters are worlds apart. With all of that said, though, it’s also that narration that sort of makes the issue perhaps a little less interesting than it could be. While it does give readers a stronger sense of what’s going on it also almost gives readers too much information. Fortunately, Carmine Di Giandomenico’s art and Ivan Plascencia’s colors are vivid, stunning, and beautifully executed. Overall, the issue is a turning point for the series, deepening the cosmic mystery in a solid, visually spectacular way. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 4 out of 5

MARTIAN MANHUNTER #3

There truly is nothing else like Martian Manhunter in comic stores right now. Orlando crafts a narrative that weaves between True Detective-style noir and horrific sci-fi with an impressive ease, and that gives arguably the most impactful telling of J’onn J’onnz’s journey to Earth yet. Rossmo’s visuals are absolutely stunning as well, taking the creative energy already established within previous issues and turning it up to eleven in some particularly clever ways. You absolutely need to be reading this book. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 5 out of 5

OLD LADY HARLEY #5

Old Lady Harley has been a wild, bonkers ride for its whole run, and that remains true for this, the miniseries’ final issue. The mystery of how, exactly, the Joker survived is revealed, as is what may be Harley’s deepest, darkest secret and pain before everything is wrapped up in a heartwarming redemption — complete with a door left open for further adventures. Sprinkled in between is the kind of completely mad shenanigans that is this book’s trademark. Without getting too deep into spoilers, there’s some wild stuff going on with Batman in this series finale, a little more Mayor Lobo, and a load of other completely out-there references. Overall, Old Lady Harley #5 delivers on Harley’s true strengths and has a lot of fun doing it. We could do without the surprise ending, but if it means we get to see Old Lady Harley again in the future, maybe it’s not so bad. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 4 out of 5

SHAZAM #3

With King Kid, writer Geoff Johns has created a villain who feels like Billy Batson’s opposite number in the same ways that Black Adam is the opposite number to Shazam. It’s a clever way of approaching the new series, and plays nicely into the themes of family and acceptance that Johns has used Shazam stories to tell in the past, since the villain is both demanding of acceptance and inclusion on his terms and also incredibly exclusionary when it comes to his own territory. The art team, including Dale Eaglesham, Marco Santucci, and Mayo Naito, blows this issue away — especially since there is so much surreal imagery and so many pages packed to the gills with detail and storytelling. That Eaglesham never takes any shortcuts when it comes to the storytelling and emotion behind the characters is a tribute to him as an artist. And, yes, we start to see a whole other set of strange characters this issue who will apparently be taking over some significant page count next time around. — Russ Burlingame

Rating: 4 out of 5

SIDEWAYS #13

Sideways has been a mostly wonderful comic from start to finish. Of all the New Age books that DC rolled out over the last year or so, Sideways always felt like the most complete and realized, mainly because Derek is a wonderful protagonist and the creative team knew exactly how to bring the best parts of Peter Parker’s story to a new generation with a new hero. The art always kept up with the storytelling, and that was true of the final issue as well as the first. There’s also a fantastic cliffhanger in this finale that will make you want more, and hopefully that wish will soon be granted. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 5 out of 5

DC #3

SILENCER #14

Silencer knows exactly what type of comic book it is, and it embraces that fully. Continuous blood-pumping action mixed with gratuitous violence provides for a read that’s certainly exciting. Other than the page-to-page action, this title lacks any sort of character development or an astonishing plot to get excited over — unless, of course, you read comics for big guns and bullet holes the size of Matzo balls. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 2 out of 5

TERRIFICS #13

The Terrifics seems to be gearing up for a finale. With Mr. Terrific trapped in the Multiverse due to the machinations of Java and his band of alt-Terrifics, his alienated team must come reunite to save him. This was one of my favorite issues yet, with multiple character arc payoffs including the Terrifics finally recognizing the value of their misfit team. If you’ve stuck around with the Terrifics for this long, you’ll really enjoy this issue, but I’m not sure if DC plans on keeping this book around for much longer even though it seems to finally be coming into form. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 4 out of 5

WONDER WOMAN #65

A lot of moving parts come together to make a thoroughly good Wonder Woman issue. The newest conflict between Diana and Veronica Cale takes some interesting directions, which are just compelling enough without taking the narrative into a drastically different territory. The highlight of this issue is seeing the life that Wilson breathes into every character, particularly with regards to the nuance of Veronica. Wilson’s writing is combined with interesting visuals from Merino, with the last few pages in particular being breathtaking. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4 out of 5

Marvel #1

AGE OF X-MAN X-TREMISTS #1

Age of X-Man: X-Tremists hits the ground running in its debut issue, crafting a small-scale X-Men story that says a lot more beyond the surface. The narrative and art strike a balance between intense subject matter and a charming ensemble book, in a way that, by and large, works. While there’s no telling exactly where this miniseries is headed, this issue just might be laying the groundwork for a standout X-Men story, one that encapsulates so much of what the team has come to mean to fans. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4 out of 5

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #16

The majority of this issue serves as the prelude to the latest book featuring Kraven on a massive hunt, and it’s shaping up to be quite the event. Kraven ends up dealing with a few pretty deep, dark issues throughout this book that give the character some depth that hasn’t been seen in quite some time. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 3 out of 5

AVENGERS NO ROAD HOME #3

There are moments where this spinoff miniseries feels slightly rushed, with those coming in the art more so than in the text itself. Still, this remains a largely fun, unpredictable comic that serves as a wildly different adventure than what’s being delivered in the standard Avengers series. It’s got a solid roster and good villains, but Hawkeye and Rocket are the ones that really elevate it to new heights. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 4 out of 5

BLACK PANTHER #9

The “Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda” branches out into some new territory in this installment, but never loses its unique tone and sensibility. This installment provides a compelling tale of the effects of colonialism, in a way that already reads like a far superior version of James Cameron’s Avatar. Even though much of the series’ action is slowed down for the sake of exposition, the plot is moved forward in a way that should be a great read. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4 out of 5

BLACK PANTHER VS DEADPOOL #5

The final installment of this miniseries comes together in a pretty pitch-perfect way. Kibblesmith crafts the issue with just the right amount of charming heart-to-heart moments, high-octane action, and self-aware wit (including a delightful cameo in the issue’s opening scene). Lopez Ortiz’s art helps tie everything together, with every panel having so much dynamic energy and fun to it. While Deadpool and Black Panther will live on in their own solo series, there truly was something special about seeing them cross paths — and hopefully it won’t be the last time. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 5 out of 5

CAPTAIN AMERICA #8

Beaten and broken, there’s nobody that writes a fractured Steve Roger better than Ta-Nehisi Coates. The premise of this arc is simple and predictable, but that doesn’t stop Coates from making tweaks here and there to turn this tale from just all right to enthralling. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 4 out of 5

CAPTAIN MARVEL BRAVER & MIGHTIER #1

This Captain Marvel one-shot is not required reading, but if you give it a chance you’ll find a spot-on depiction of what makes Carol Danvers so dang charming. Writer Jody Houser doesn’t focus on any grand scheme or big hook, instead spotlighting snappy dialogue and Carol’s charismatic personality. Artists Simone Buonfantino and Erick Arciniega don’t disappoint either, delivering stylish action and a gorgeous walk through Carol’s history that any fan will appreciate. Whether she’s plowing through an alien armada or just talking about her life and it’s many twists and turns to two reporters, Carol exudes confidence and grace, making Braver & Mightier a lovely encapsulation of why we love Carol in the first place. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 4 out of 5

Marvel #2

DAREDEVIL #2

Chip Zdarsky and Marco Checchetto are weaving a fascinating mystery in Daredevil. After surviving a near-death experience and facing a long road of recovery, Daredevil returned to the streets last month trying to prove to himself that “he’s back.” However, a random fight seemingly left a criminal dead at Daredevil’s hands, and now he’s one of the most wanted men in New York. There’s an uncertainty to this issue, despite Daredevil’s conviction that he didn’t actually slip and kill someone by accident. There aren’t any clues, any conspiracies revealed this issue. And by the end, you can’t help but wonder whether what we saw last issue was really what happened with no strings attached. This is a great start to a series, and it really brings Daredevil into some surprisingly unexplored territory. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 5 out of 5

FANTASTIC FOUR #7

How does one find anything negative to say about Fantastic Four? It’s beautiful to look at and one of the purest comic stories we’ve seen in a long time. More, please. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 5 out of 5

INVADERS #2

Steve Rogers aims to learn more about what Namor is planning, infiltrating Atlantis and confronting the King directly. Captain America finally understand the scope of Namor’s tactics, only for Namor to show that he, too, is capable of deception to obtain information about his former allies. The narrative might be following a familiar trail of “Good Guy Is Now a Bad Guy” and all the schemes that come with the formula, yet the incorporation of flashbacks to Namor, Captain America, and Bucky together in World War II add gravitas to those tropes, making for a richer story. While the reader might be slightly overwhelmed with the jumps in time and space, we never feel like we’re drowning, with the book instead challenging us to keep up with the mature storytelling on display. The book may have faltered slightly from the first issue, though there is surely much more over the horizon that will excite fans. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 4 out of 5

MARVEL COMICS PRESENTS #2

“Wolverine: The Vigil Pt. 2”

Logan finds himself smack-dab in the middle of a classic horror tale, and it’s about as bizarre as you would expect. A classic story of the immovable object versus an unstoppable force, this short story is palpable in its shortened dose.

Rating: 3 out of 5.

“Liftoff”

Even without powers, Reed Richards is one miserable son of a gun. With the recurring theme of war-time adventures, this Cold War tale reads like a pulp adventure — almost if Indiana Jones made spaceships for the United States government.

Rating: 3 out of 5

“This Man, This Gorilla”

One can never go wrong with more Gorilla-Man, and luckily this short story delivers. A bit of personal reflection combined with an epic ape battle, this is a splendid note to end the anthology issue on.

Rating: 4 out of 5

— Adam Barnhardt

Overall Rating: 3 out of 5

MOON GIRL AND DEVIL DINOSAUR #40

Moon Girl And Devil Dinosaur is back, but the dreamy issue will leave fans feeling floaty in all the worst ways. Picking up with Moon Girl, fans keep up with Lunella as she enters the Dream Dimension once again with Doctor Strange and Sleepwalker at her side. The trio make an interesting discovery while napping, but their shallow conversations imbue the magical excursion with a layer of awkwardness that never goes away. The stilted dialogue coupled with a bland battle ultimately underserves all the heroes involved, but this issue saves itself with Bad Dream. The little boy has prompted a bigger mystery for readers to figure out, so here’s to hoping the series’ next issue picks up the pace. — Megan Peters

Rating: 2 out of 5

SAVAGE SWORD OF CONAN #2

Conan continues his quest for treasure, encountering various foes who aim to slow him down. Luckily, the warrior is able to find assistance in an unlikely ally who offers to help the barbarian, unless, of course, a terrifying wizard gets in the way of their journey. If you were worried that this book wouldn’t earn the name “The Savage Sword of Conan,” it’s only a few pages into the issue before we see Conan walk past a pile of corpses stacked as high as a tree, allowing him to rip a leg off of a body, subsequently beating a supposed god-killer with the bloody limb. The book isn’t merely bloody, as there are also many hilariously campy bits of dialogue among the characters, with Conan’s utterance of “Fah!” being just as entertaining a moment as a display of his savagery. If you’re not reading The Savage Sword of Conan, you’re missing out on one of the most fun new books of 2019. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 5 out of 5

SUPERIOR SPIDER-MAN #3

This issue isn’t particularly strong or groundbreaking, but there’s just enough good characterization and interesting moments to make it a decent read. Otto’s fight against his latest foe is a simultaneously dizzying and a little flat, both in the grey color palette and in the overly flourished dialogue. The second half of the issue deals with the fallout of that battle in a fairly interesting way, which hopefully makes fans want to stick with this series. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 3 out of 5

Marvel #3

STAR WARS DOCTOR APHRA #29

Still seeking a way to safely remove the bombs from their necks, Aphra and Triple-Zero continue to navigate their way across the planet, colliding with bounty hunters and the Empire along the way. Their journey together might be far from over, but their encounters along the way might hint at deeper feelings they have for one another that are more powerful than their constant threats to dismantle the other. The narrative momentum of this issue continues to tread water, yet the issue isn’t a total miss, thanks to clever exchanges between our two lead characters that make for some of the more endearing conversations in the series’ recent history. Additionally, the inclusion of the Galactic Empire and their public relationships officers offer a new perspective on the terrifying military organization, reminding readers that even Imperials could be worried about their public persona. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 3 out of 5

WEST COAST AVENGERS #8

I can assure you, there’s no comic on stands right now that’s as much of a genuine delight as West Coast Avengers. This issue sees the team investigating a Scientology-like group that could have some dastardly ties, a task that unfolds in some weird and wonderful ways. Each team member truly gets a chance to shine in this issue, and Thompson’s knack for characterization and timing is in top form. Lim’s art is genuinely wonderful as well, with one panel involving Jeff the Baby Land Shark that will hopefully make fans laugh out loud as much as I did. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 5 out of 5

X-FORCE #3

While the individual elements have some flaws, as a whole this issue manages to overcome them and become something better than the sum of its parts. There are several highlights of course, including the continuing rehabilitation of Ahab and the always welcome Boom Boom, but it also seems odd to put this much effort into Deathlok only to have him go down literally in a panel. At least Deathlok looks awesome thanks to Dylan Burnett and Jesus Aburtov, as does Ahab, but the best part of the issue is between Cable and Cannonball. It’s here that writer Ed Brisson kills two birds with one stone, distilling why young Cable did what he did while also establishing Sam as the true leader of this team in one fell swoop. It feels like all the pieces are here to make for a great series, but even now it’s assuredly an entertaining one. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 3 out of 5

Other Publishers #1

ALIENS RESISTANCE #2

Ripley and Hendricks manage to find their way aboard a Weyland-Yutani vessel, which is only half the battle, as they must also uncover the bizarre clues they find on board. After discovering the corporation’s evil plans, new obstacles appear which could prevent the truth from ever getting into the right hands and poise, in addition to posing potentially fatal consequences for the duo. The book continues to deliver conspiratorial conflicts and sci-fi terrors with efficiency and urgency. No panel nor piece of dialogue is wasted, with the straightforward narrative unfolding at a quick pace. While Aliens: Resistance might not be bringing much new to the table just yet, it will surely hit all the required notes of devout fans of the franchise. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 4 out of 5

ATOMIC ROBO & DAWN OF NEW ERA #3

Atomic Robo & Dawn of New Era #3 hits shelves with week with some meaty exposition but lacks the segues needed to tie everything together. A cacophony of scenes gather to show things are tenser than ever for the series’ scientists, but readers will have a sore neck from how fast the issue switches gears. From vampires to time loops and nosey students, Atomic Robo & Dawn of New Era has everything readers want, but compacted more than needed. — Megan Peters

Rating: 3 out of 5

AVANT-GUARDS #2

Avant-Guards #2 brings one of comic’s most anticipated sports titles to a new level this week. This latest issue makes strides as Charlie comes closer to reignited her basketball career, but Avant-Guards shines with its character encounters. In a few short pages, the series makes leads like Olivia and Ashley lovable, and fans will be eager to see the team take on its first game down the line. — Megan Peters

Rating: 4 out of 5

BETTY & VERONICA #3

The seasons have shifted again in Betty & Veronica #3, taking the titular friends not only into winter, but another season of their relationship as well. Separated by their Halloween misunderstanding, both Betty and Veronica do quite a bit of growing up while apart. Betty comes to realize that she doesn’t want to go to Pickens for college. She wants more, but is still stuck with her family’s financial woes while Veronica’s father pulls strings to get her into his alma matter, but her world is rocked with a sudden emergency. As the two young women begin to own what they really want out of the future, it gives the both a clarity about the nature and meaning of friendship. It’s a realistic look at how sometimes it takes big changes to see the things that matter most. Betty & Veronica #3 is a thoughtful, carefully crafted read that continues to delight. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 5 out of 5

BLACK HAMMER AGE OF DOOM #8

After a few-month hiatus, Black Hammer: Age of Doom zooms back onto the scene with a bang. With a break in both the storyline and publishing schedule, Age of Doom #8 feels like a splendid #1 issue that’s setting up a masterful story arc. With an incredible amount of promise and an unbelievable twist, it’s hard not to smile and be thankful this book is back. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 5 out of 5

BONE PARISH #7

This issue is simply astounding. In the hands of another creative team, the main story beats of this issue truly could’ve felt like filler. But Bunn and company inject a lot of genuine surprises into the narrative, with payoffs that range from heartbreaking to terrifying. The world of Bone Parish continues to be one of the most unique gothic narratives in comics today, and it will be interesting to see where things go next. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 5 out of 5

BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER #2

It’s only the second issue of Boom’s Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot, but the series already feels like its moving at too slow a pace. There’s no clear threat to Buffy, her friends, or Sunnydale, even if Drusilla and Spike are lurking in the background. Usually, the Scoobies’ friendly banter would carry a Buffy tale through the slower bits, but that’s lacking as well. Buffy, Willow, and Xander don’t share a scene in the issue. Combined with the tension in Buffy’s relationships with her mother and Giles, the issue feels cold and angsty. Bellaire is building to something — Xander’s detachment makes it clear that keeping the gang separated is intentional and not an oversight — but without those core relationships intact, this issue of Buffy feels like its missing something. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3 out of 5

Other Publishers #2

CRIMSON LOTUS #4

You better set down a take a breather, because you’ll probably need one when you get to the end of Crimson Lotus #4. Featuring an unbelievably fast pace, this book speeds right along with page-turning action that manages to be both necessary and satisfying. In the penultimate issue, the art team of Mindy Lee and Michelle Madsen really let the work stand out, crafting some of the best art on the shelves this week. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 4 out of 5

FIGHT CLUB 3 #2

Writer Chuck Palahniuk, artist Cameron Stewart, and colorist Dave McCaig are taking advantage of the comics medium in more creative and ambitious ways with Fight Club 3 than they did with most of Fight Club 2, making one of Dark Horse’s most accessible blockbuster titles in recent years feel like a fresh indie art book. — Russ Burlingame

Rating: 5 out of 5

FIREFLY #4

Firefly continues to be a stellar recreation of the television series it is based on. Greg Pak peppers his script with humor while keeping the stakes high as deals are made and doublecrosses are done. Dan McDaid’s art looks good as ever, bringing great expressions to the characters’ faces, especially Jayne’s. McDaid is also great with ships and makes the Unificators’ vessel look suitably intimidating. Beneath all the hijinks and adventure are themes of war and PTSD, traumas that Capt. Mal and Boss Moon both share. Since this comic takes place before the events of Serenity, we know that the crew is going to make it out OK, but it is to the creative team’s credit that finding out how — which remains unclear at this point — still feels like something to look forward to. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5

HARDCORE #3

Hardcore delivers on its promise of big action, making for an entertaining espionage romp. That said, more and more characters are off the board after this issue, so it will be on the relationship between Drake and Paige and the fallout from that final image to carry future issues. If those don’t deliver, it will still be a fun ride with slick visuals, just perhaps not the most memorable. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 3 out of 5

HELLBOY AND BPRD 1956 #4

In the penultimate issue for this five book miniseries, all of the loose ends begin to tie themselves up nice and quick. With a particularly gruesome scene early on, this issue is a reminder that once you feel things might get stagnant in this universe, something comes right along to shake things up. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 4 out of 5

INVADER ZIM #40

Once you get past the first page or two of Recap Kid’s dialogue, Invader Zim #40 turns out to be an entertaining issue that explores all types of “what if?” questions. Just as Recap Kid couldn’t, you won’t see every possible universe where Zim and Dib exist, but those that are shown are unique and mostly have jokes that hit well amid some misses. Every series should explore alternate dimensions at some point to give imaginations a chance to run wild, and Invader Zim performs well during its turn. — Tanner Dedmon

Rating: 3 out of 5

MAGE: THE HERO DENIED #15

Ultimately, the ending of the Mage trilogy is satisfying, offering a conclusion if that is what Wagner wants, and setting up the potential of future stories — either those he will tell or at least just the implication that they will be there. After all, as one of the characters is told in the final pages of the series, “you’ll always lead a heroic life.” — Russ Burlingame

Rating: 5 out of 5

Other Publishers #3

MAN-EATERS #6

Just when you think you know where Man-Eaters is going, it plunges itself into a whole new kind of profoundly feminist and wonderful territory. While this issue might be Man-Eaters‘ most small-scale installment yet, it advances the story forward in some intriguing and unexpected ways. With the visuals being the strongest and weirdest yet, and some genuinely hilarious running jokes, this issue proves that Man-Eaters is essential reading. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 5 out of 5

MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS #36

“Beyond the Grid” has been one of the more unique Power Rangers stories, and with the foundation now laid, it’s time to embrace character. Writer Marguerite Bennett is maximizing her cast in a big way this issue, progressing not only individuals like Ellarien, Remi, Karone, and Tanya, but also relationships like Heckyl and Kim or Mike and Tanya. The art team of Simone Di Meo, Alessandro Cappuccio, Walter Baiamonte, and Francesco Segala put together a gorgeous issue full of vivid colors and surreal landscapes, pairing perfectly with the isolated but adventurous tone the arc has embraced. Honestly, the only negative is that this issue had to end, as it’s one of the strongest in “Beyond the Grid” thus far, and if the third act is as good as this fans are in for quite a treat. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 5 out of 5

OLIVER #2

As expected, Oliver #2 starts to explore the massive world set up in the debut issue, though it still leaves a lot to be desired. At times the issue finds itself all too predictable as you make your way deeper into the pages. Still an intriguing premise, nothing in this book stands out or makes it more noteworthy than its predecessor. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 3 out of 5

OUTCAST #39

When evil rears its ugly head inside the group of outcasts, Kyle is quick to step in to alleviate the situation, reminding his peers of his powers and the threats they continue to face. Dark spirits aren’t the only threats aiming to infiltrate the group, as we also learn that a final piece of the puzzle could be in place, as a mole within the group could end up being the key to ending the outcasts once and for all. The book delivers all of the staples of the series, from the battles with darkness to the complex stories of the supporting characters to the vague evil of Kyle’s enemies. The issue itself might not have been outstanding, but it’s just another reminder that the end of the series is on the way and the events of this issue were necessary to set the stage for the epic conclusion. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 4 out of 5

PETER CANNON THUNDERBOLT #2

Peter Cannon, Thunderbolt continues in comics’ grand tradition of metatextual narratives in which comics talk about comics. Fans who aren’t familiar with Watchmen may be at a loss since Kieron Gillen is writing this series as a response and pseudo-sequel to Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons’ seminal deconstruction of the superhero genre. The second issue shows that Gillen and his collaborators aren’t content with simply filling the book with homages and references, though those some of those are present. Casper Wijngaard’s characters are occasionally bit stiff, but he provides a clean and clear reading experience even as the narrative pushes dimensional boundaries. So far, this is a more worthy successor to Watchmen than anything Watchmen‘s publisher has attempted. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 5 out of 5

REALM #11

This book alone spans multiple genres — from action/adventure and fantasy to horror, The Realm #11 has something for everyone. In 11 issues, Jeremy Haun and Seth Peck have crafted a world unlike any other and it continues getting fleshed out issue by issue, and #11 is no exception. There are plenty of subplots going on in the title — several, in fact — which are sure to keep you busy. The downside of that, of course, is that it’s almost too easy to get lost. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 3 out of 5

RICK & MORTY #47

“Interdimensional Cable” is one of Rick & Morty‘s strongest recurring segments, whether it’s happening in the TV or comic series, but that’s unfortunately not the whole focus of Rick & Morty #47. The issue’s got a few self-aware jokes as well so it honestly felt like there’d be a quip about the pivot away from the “Interdimensional Cable” plot, but even without that, the new issue gives at least a taste of the multi-dimension cable box and stays true to the franchise’s unique style. — Tanner Dedmon

Rating: 3 out of 5

Other Publishers #4

ROSE #17

Rose‘s big finale has all the action and heart you’d ever want, with a bit of Narnia thrown in for good measure. Meredith Finch and Ig Guara’s series about a would-be Guardian and her Khat has been quite charming throughout, but the heart of the series lies within Rose herself finally coming to terms with who she is and the difficult decisions that come with that role. You’ll definitely see some of the Narnia parallels here, but that’s far from a bad thing, leaving you with the same sense of hope that that series is known for. Things are neatly tied up in a bow by issue’s end, perhaps too much so, but the finale gave us everything we’ve loved about the series so far. If you’re looking for a fantasy series that knows how to tug on the heartstrings, Rose is a one-stop shop. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 4 out of 5

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG #14

The majority of this issue is dedicated to Starline’s first direct fight with Sonic, and it really showcases the game-changing powers of the former while making it clear that the latter is to be taken seriously. While Sonic as a book can sometimes feel like its spinning its wheels until the next time Eggman makes a move, #14 allows a number of secondary and tertiary characters to shine without feeling crowded. — Rollin Bishop

Rating: 4 out of 5

SPAWN #294

The current iteration of Spawn feels like a blend of old and new. Artist Jason Shawn Alexander uses every tool at his disposal to create the dark, murky, horror setting that fits Spawn so well. Todd McFarlane brings an old school, purple prose vibe through narration and dialogue. That may be offputting to some modern fans, but isn’t bad in and of itself. The edgier bits of the books, like characters flipping each other off, feel juvenile at times against the serious tone set by the art and the ominous prose. McFarlane does seem to be having fun playing with the mythology he built as Spawn approaches its 300th issue. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3 out of 5

STAR TREK Q CONFLICT #2

It’s disappointing that Star Trek: The Q Conflict chose to group its sizable cast based on the whims of the omnipotent beings playing the game rather than keeping the four crews as they were. The mixing of crewmembers hurts the series on a conceptual level — crew vs. crew was more interesting than pitting semi-random assortments of Starfleet officers against each other — but also on a practical level since most of the characters have no established chemistry with their teammates. There are moments where this approach shines, such as watching Capt. Picard be outwitted by his Number One, but it seems like a net loss. At least the basic premise is still fun, with Q and company drawing on references from across Star Trek’s mythology as mission objectives for the competing teams. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3 out of 5

STEVEN UNIVERSE #25

Steven Universe #25 is mostly just a setup for conflicts to emerge in the next issue, but it’s one that’s entertaining to follow as it juggles multiple events and helps flesh out Lars of the Stars’ character. The relatively normal happenings on Earth involving Steven and Connie along with a look at the more vulnerable side of Lars are juxtaposed nicely with Emerald’s presence. There’s surprisingly a lot of moving parts in this issue even though it doesn’t advance the story a great deal on its own, and everything works cohesively to build up to the next issue. — Tanner Dedmon

Rating: 4 out of 5

WICKED & DIVINE #42

This (like the last few issues) is a huge issue of The Wicked + The Divine. All the cards and secrets are on the table, including the source of the Great Darkness, the truth behind Minerva and Ananke, and even one final surprise that happens on the last page. Gillen and McKelvie have done a fantastic job of bringing everything together, and now all that’s left is for one final battle of the gods and hopefully one last song. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 5 out of 5

WYRD #2

The supernaturally powered Wyrd’s adventures continue, with his latest mission forcing him to assassinate a politician. His target delivers some unexpected surprises, but nothing that Wyrd can’t handle. Additional backup stories tell the bizarre and twisted past and future of the mysterious figure, offering readers various illustration styles which mirror the tone of the backup stories. The book continues to be brash with its blend of dark humor and violence, which is sure to entertain most, yet readers experienced in violent fare will find little that feels new or fresh. Halfway through the book’s four-issue run, it’s unclear what to expect from the rest of the series and if the book merely serves as a variety of one-off stories or if it could be building to something bigger on the horizon. This installment was passably dark and disturbing, satiating many readers while others will await something more ambitious from the creative team. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 3 out of 5