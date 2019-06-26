Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 6/26/2019

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today. It isn’t totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, Dark Horse, and more.

The review blurbs you’ll find contained herein are typically supplemented in part by longform individual reviews for significant issues. This week that includes The War of the Realms #6, Martian Manhunter #6, and Marilyn Manor #1.

Also, in case you were curious, our ratings are simple: we give a whole number out of five; that’s it! If you’d like to check out our previous reviews, they are all available here.

And with that, on to the reviews — which are listed in alphabetical order, but first by DC, Marvel, and the rest of the publishers.

DC #1

ACTION COMICS #1012

With “Event Leviathan” underway, Action Comics #1012 digs into the story from a slight different perspective than the Event Leviathan title currently does by focusing in on the details. Specifically, the issue centers on what’s going on outside of the chaos Leviathan is causing—the actions and plans of criminal organizations in Metropolis—while the rest of the world is busy dealing with the chaos. From a story perspective, it’s a solid move by Brian Michael Bendis and he constructs things with layers and twists that not only feel organic to the story in Action, but also like they belong in the “Event Leviathan” narrative—this isn’t some forced tie-in by any stretch, even with the slightly unexpected addition of Rose and Thorn to the narrative. However, where the issue truly excels is the art. Szymon Kudranski’s attention to detail and brilliant use of space on the page gives the story a tangible, real-life feel. The words on the page have meaning, certainly, but the expressions Kudranski creates on the faces of the characters go so much further, to the point that in some panels you don’t even need the words to understand what is going on. It’s breathtaking. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 5 out of 5

BATMAN BEYOND #33

Three issues into the new “Divide, Conquer and Kill” arc, and Batman Beyond #33 pretty much solidifies my fear that for all of Splitt’s gimmicks, he (or rather they) isn’t all that interesting. False Face on the other hand still has quite a bit of potential as, for the second time in three issues, Dan Jurgens manages to trick the reader for a few panels before tipping off that he is impersonating someone else. Hopefully, the story can build off of that going forward now that the spectacle of seeing someone else pretend to be Bruce Wayne has worn off. — Connor Casey

Rating: 3 out of 5

BATMAN: DAMNED #3

The thing about most stories labeled as “shaggy dogs” is that they come with some sort of inherent charm that makes all of the detours and dead ends worth traveling. Batman: Damned is certainly shaggy, but it really feels like an overly long journey. Much of the third and final issue appears to have forgotten about where this series even began, only turning full circle in the final few pages with an unearned, ambiguous ending. Every step towards that twist is another excuse to show off a gritty take on some magical DC character. While Bermejo presents quite a few appealing splashes, the luster of each introduction quickly wears off after a panel or two. Characters and history on the page are disappointing, by and large, and another revisiting of the Wayne murders is groan-inducing. Despite its superficial appeal, Batman: Damned earns a big “keep it.” — Chase Magnett

Rating: 2 out of 5

THE BOOKS OF MAGIC #9

This issue offers current and possible new readers an excellent jumping-on point with a tale that stands alone, while still building out The Books of Magic‘s mythology. It offers a potent blend of horror and adventure, framing a truly terrifying set of circumstances from a childhood perspective. It’s R-level thrills in a PG-13 setting, and very good at walking that line. The presentation of a novelistic prison is engaging, as is the story of an unexpected cellmate. However, the issue’s pacing diminishes the stakes and scares on display. No sooner is the problem defined than it appears to be solved. Some ability to convey a sense of time or tension would have elevated this issue significantly, but instead it remains somewhat slight, albeit with lots of individual strengths. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5

DETECTIVE COMICS #1006

Batman and The Spectre can be a potent mix, and the two play off each other extremely well in Detective Comics #1006. Artist Kyle Hotz and colorist David Baron deliver simply stunning visuals that perfectly encapsulate the fringes these two operate on, including a splash page that has to be seen to be believed. Writer Peter Tomasi’s mix of gritty crime drama and the supernatural allows the differences between the two heroes to shine, and we’re genuinely interested in getting to the bottom of who these mystery figures are. Batman and The Spectre might be more comfortable in the shadows, but they truly shine here. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 5 out of 5

DIAL H FOR HERO #4

Four issues in and Sam Humphries has seemingly mastered a juggling act when it comes to Dial H for Hero. Not only does he pay reverence to the long-running series and attract new readers with interesting new characters, but he also dives into some of the stranger aspects of DC Universe and parodies various artists and comic genres with each new issue. Issue #4 sees the surprise addition of Snapper Carr to the cast, while also bringing in a Frank Miller parody and a running gag about one-panel newspaper comics that will have you falling out of your chair laughing. This series has blown expectations out of the water with each issue. — Connor Casey

Rating: 5 out of 5

THE FLASH #73

“Year One” has emphasized Barry’s relationships with two key characters, Iris West and The Turtle, yet it’s clear in The Flash #73 that both of these essential individuals lack interiority or meaning outside of how they’re defined in relation to Barry. The Turtle is provided ample space to be developed as a complex villain (likely for the first time), but the twist in his story appears driven simply by the need for Barry to possess an evil opposite and calls into question the space devoted to that origin. Iris is primarily defined as Barry’s girlfriend, someone who conveniently responds in just the way he needs her to, with only a limited display of any unique desires or motives. This leaves the issue, and The Flash as a whole, reading like a dull affair, one absurdly centered around a hero with cardboard-like charm and an inability to perceive others in an interesting fashion. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 2 out of 5

DC #2

HIGH LEVEL #5

The penultimate issue of High Level clarifies the societal metaphor that has been built throughout the series. The myth of the meritocracy is on full display, along with the costs of unending poverty. There are multiple sequences that will likely induce cringes in readers as they plainly recognize their own world in this dystopia. Only a few pages provide a clear visual sense of what High Level (and its supporting structures) look like, though. Much of the issue is dedicated to explaining how things are and setting up the series’ climax, almost entirely using dialogue. The result is an issue doused in word balloons and high panel counts, leaving Bagenda with very little space to deliver detailed flourishes. By the midway point the reading experience can feel like a slog, but the issue’s cliffhanger at least makes it clear this won’t be an issue for High Level #6. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5

JUSTICE LEAGUE DARK #12

After what feels like an eternity, “The Lords of Order” comes to a roaring close featuring a massive twist with Wonder Woman that’s an incredible sight to behold. While things had started getting shakey the past few issues, luckily this arc-closing book wrapped things up nice and tight. The story still isn’t as strong as it was at the beginning of the Tynion run, but it’s certainly on the right track to return there. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 4 out of 5

MARTIAN MANHUNTER #6

Martian Manhunter #6 is a standout issue in an already near-perfect series, and continues to proves just what kind of impactful and interesting stories DC’s maxi-series format can bring to readers. “We Plan Escape” is an emotional gut-punch in all the best ways, injecting a surprising amount of poignancy and depth into the most significant event of J’onn J’onnz’s backstory. Whether you’re a Martian Manhunter fan—or just a fan of genuinely great comics storytelling—this issue is an absolute must-read. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 5 out of 5

THE SILENCER #18

For the past few issues, The Silencer has been pretty hit or miss and, for fans of this series, it’s unfortunate #18 is more miss than anything. With the series winding down, The Silencer struggles to stick the landing, however soft that landing may be. While it ends on a feel-good high note, the rest of the issue feels like the same few panels repeating over the majority of 23 pages. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 2 out of 5

THE TERRIFICS #17

Readers will lose count of the number of ridiculous things that happen in this issue, and that’s pretty darn great. The team’s fight against the plagues of man continues to evolve very unexpectedly, in an issue that feels too jam-packed with content to technically be the middle of an arc. The visuals from Segovia are a whole new level of colorful and outrageous, without ever taking readers too far out of the series. Overall, it’s an ingenious delight. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4 out of 5

WONDER WOMAN #73

Steve Orlando takes over writing responsibilities in this standalone issue that sets up the next big arc for Wonder Woman. It’s an excellent break from Wilson’s ongoing epic, one that provides a clear vision of what makes Wonder Woman one of the greats and delivers a potent new setting. The setup for this story is about as strange as Orlando fans might hope for, and he delivers it in such a succinct fashion that most of the issue can remain engaged with its characters and challenges. There’s a wide variety of action presented, not just excellent battlefield scenes, and they all help build anticipation for what comes next while delivering plenty of rewards here. Even for readers not current with Wonder Woman, this is an issue well worth taking a detour to read. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

Marvel #1

AGE OF X-MAN: X-TREMISTS #5

X-Tremists concludes its five-part side story in the “Age of X-Man” event by having the members of the team all deal with the mental toll of what they’ve done to control this dystopic world. However, while it ends on an up beat it, it doesn’t quite stick the landing as a standalone story, as there are certain plot points that are glossed over in order to connect it back into the main story. Overall, this is still a must-read for fans of the event, even if the ending wasn’t perfect. — Connor Casey

Rating: 3 out of 5

THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #24

Fresh off “Hunted,” this Mysterio-centric issue is a breath of fresh air—no matter how disturbing and terrifying it may be. Despite coming off a mini-event in which people were hunted, Nick Spencer and company take Spider-Man to a whole new low here, introducing an all-new villain that’s bone-chilling, to say the least. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 4 out of 5

AVENGERS #20

This issue mostly avoids “War of the Realms,” and that’s probably for the best. Each and every Avenger in this series has gotten their own issue to shine, and it’s finally time for She-Hulk to get her due. Aaron does right by her and the inner workings of the character’s mind make for a pretty compelling read. There are some faulty steps at the beginning and end of the issue, but all around well-written, well-illustrated, and a good deal of fun. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 4 out of 5

BLACK PANTHER #13

There are two sorts of big moments on display in Black Panther #13, one based in plot-tension and another in character-tension. The former comes in the form of an excellent cliffhanger that alters the status quo and delivers something readers have likely waited a full year to see. It’s fun and will provide a great reason to tap your feet while awaiting #14, but it’s the showdown between two characters that is the real magic of this issue. Both the dialogue and action are based in a relationship that has evolved across that same length of time and every verbal barb and thrown punch is earned. It’s the excellent sort of showdown where there are no clear heroes as both characters are sympathetic in the moment (as they have been throughout this story). While the overall scope of the issue is limited, each page pays dividends. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

CONAN THE BARBARIAN #7

Conan the Barbarian #7 attempts to define Conan’s sense of romance resulting in an issue that’s fascinating to unpack, if nothing else. Mourning past loves while becoming entangled in a literal harem of adventuring companions results in a story that wants to have it both ways: Conan as the stoic and Conan as the f**kboi. Both takes have their appeal and, taken separately, make for some great individual moments. The overall story reads as a bit odd and, given the vacuum Conan’s thoughts typically occupy, one that’s difficult to reconcile. It’s yet another fun adventure on the face, but features some unexpected jumps in action (how does Conan escape those ropes?) and an eye that’s intended for male readers. A mixed-bag that rewards a quick read without too much consideration. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5

DOCTOR STRANGE #15

Doctor Strange #15 is a beautiful issue to look at. The splashes of Dormammu and Galactus’ joint destruction are spellbinding. The story, however, doesn’t exactly hold up to the art. Things get really confusing trying to figure out which villain is up to which dastardly deed on which page. There’s just too much going on for it to be really great. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 3 out of 5

FANTASTIC FOUR #11

Fantastic Four #11 starts off really slow, especially compared to the rest of this current iteration of the characters. Fortunately, the back half is absolutely wonderful. A perfect blend of action and comedy: the perfect balance for the FF. –– Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 4 out of 5

Marvel #2

FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN #8

Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man offers a sinister twist on the idea of crowdfunded healthcare…. not that crowdfunded healthcare isn’t already a ghoulish topic. It turns out that May Parker’s new homeless shelters is financed by a very shady company, and the Prowler was simply following the money trail back to its source. This is one of those comics trying to be topical, but it probably would have been more powerful if it didn’t have some sort of supervillain involvement. As the story stands presently, it seems like Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man is just riffing on a common topic on Twitter, and maybe we shouldn’t tie every current societal problem to a bad guy that we can punch into submission. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 2 out of 5

THE MAGNIFICENT MS. MARVEL #4

Saladin Ahmed continues to impress with his young Ms. Marvel run. The setting is gorgeous and the idea to put this story on another world is a great way to really isolate the character of Kamala, getting her away from the crowded Marvel Universe and truly allowing her to stand on her own. Her issues with her parents remain one of the biggest focuses of the series here, and that arc continues to be one of this book’s most formidable strengths. With a great new side character in the mix, Magnificent Ms. Marvel is only getting better. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 5 out of 5

MAJOR X #6

The story of Alexander Summers comes to a close in Major X #6, and there’s a lot of fun to be had here, though most of it doesn’t actually involve the Major. Don’t get me wrong, he has a role to play, but the issue works because of other X characters, specifically Cable, Deadpool, and Storm. They carry most of the weight here, and while it makes for an entertaining read, Major X doesn’t conclude the series with much impact as a character. Writer and artist Rob Liefeld does deliver some stellar pages though, including one hell of a Leviathan and another page of Cable and Deadpool that will undoubtedly be on a poster someday. Overall, the issue acts as a solid finale, but doesn’t rise to being a great one. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 3 out of 5

MARVEL COMICS PRESENTS #6

“Wolverine: The Vigil” Part 6

Stories don’t get much more “comic booky” than this. Between insane twists and turns and genre-bending plot points, Charles Soule finally hits his stride with this MCP mainstay.

Rating: 4 out of 5

“First Appearance: Red-Hot Raze”

Holy $&*+ — can I say that here? This short still is an absolutely hilarious take on the comic book industry of the 1990s and, boy oh boy, Deadpool is the perfect character for this super-meta story. Talk about a roll on the floor romp, goodness gracious this bit will have you chuckling for days.

Rating: 5 out of 5

“Fadeaway”

Danny Ketch is back in this very spooky tale. While it moves at a brisk pace, Ketch’s battle with Wallow is as epic as it is haunting, something that ends up providing quite the action-packed short story.

Rating: 4 out of 5

— Adam Barnhardt

Overall Rating: 4 out of 5

MARVEL RISING #4

The spirit is stronger than the craft in the penultimate issue of Marvel Rising #4. Dialogue is caring and often funny, but just as often reads as being interchangeable between characters. Action keeps all of the team engaged, but there are odd jumps in which problems are solved without being presented. Even Morgan le Fay’s motives are quickly plugged in, as needed, through a series of flashbacks. None of these flaws are enough to prevent the issue from being the accessible, fun ride that it remains, but they prevent it from really excelling as the sort of series capable of hooking new readers. This is an example of great ideas in need of additional refinement. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5

MOON GIRL AND DEVIL DINOSAUR #44

Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur sees its heroine face one of her biggest challenges yet in this latest issue. With Doom Head giving her grief, Lunella must find a way to successfully travel in the past, but she faces the ultimate test when the fate of her future rests on her destroying her grandmother’s dreams. — Megan Peters

Rating: 4 out of 5

MR. AND MRS. X #12

This series delivers an excellent denouement for both its eponymous couple and the current state of the X-Men. As their current adventure winds down, with plenty of exciting and romantic flourishes, most of the issue turns to focus on what the future looks like for Gambit and Rogue. That turn fits nicely into how their showdown with the Thieves Guild plays out, creating a nice overall structure. Once events settle down, it becomes apparent that certain mutants are missing (referring to events in Age of X-Man), and that soon continuity and team books will consume this pair once more. However, in recognizing that inevitable change, Mr. and Mrs. X is able to capture why this romance will remain resonant and depart on a meaningful, if impermanent note. Au revoir for now. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

Marvel #3

RUNAWAYS #22

There’s no comic on stands that’s quite as infinitely charming and nuanced as Runaways. Without getting into spoilers, this issue sees the team dealing with battles that are both external and internal, and plunges the series into what could be really interesting territory. Rowell continues to blend fantastic ensemble moments and profound character beats with ease, which is accented by Genolet’s visually-interesting art. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 5 out of 5

SPIDER-MAN ANNUAL #1

It’s difficult to not hear the voice of John Mulaney when reading Spider-Ham following Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, and that’s perfect for this Peter Porker-centric annual. Both stories in this oversized issue play up the puns and meta-humor, but to very different effects. The first, and much longer entry, is more sincere in nature and ties into writer Latour’s creation Spider-Gwen (presented here as Spider-Guin) to great effect. The second is penned by director Phil Lord and goes big in its brief look at the absolute insanity of multiversal events in superhero comics. From start to finish it’s a lovely sort of laugh riot, one where there are plenty of jokes and most of them deliver a good-natured ribbing. Top that off with two of the best cartoonists imaginable for this material (Lafuente and Latour) and you’ve got a perfect recipe for an annual issue. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

SPIDER-MAN: REPTILIAN RAGE #1

One the one hand, Spider-Man: Reptilian Rage feels like a perennial Spider-Man tale from the classic eras of Marvel Comics. Peter Parker is his usual witty self, the villain (The Lizard this time) is both menacing and sympathetic ,and the fights and chase scenes are all fun to look at. Unfortunately, the book also suffers from massive pacing issues as Ralph Macho packs each panel to the brim with dialogue from both The Lizard and Spider-Man during their fight scenes. Witty banter is one thing, and any Spidey story worth its salt will have it, but when a character’s monologue starts hitting Shakespearean levels of length, it’s time to cut things down a bit. As a result the story can’t really build, and it winds up being forgettable. — Connor Casey

Rating: 2 out of 5

STAR WARS: AGE OF REBELLION – DARTH VADER #1

With Darth Vader doing his typical evil showboating, other members of the Empire are having their plans thwarted by his actions. Under orders from Palpatine, Vader must commit to following pedantic orders from other members of the Empire to show his devotion to the cause, pushing the Sith Lord to his breaking point. Various comics under the recent years of Star Wars stories have depicted all manner of Vader’s mayhem, with this story being an interesting spin on his role in the Empire. Fans are still given elements of Vader that we know and love, while the story makes its point in its final pages, making it a fitting narrative for a one-shot that doesn’t require continuation. Fans of Vader are sure to get a kick out of the book, as it even offers a hint of his dark humor without having to make him crack jokes. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 4 out of 5

STAR WARS: GALAXY’S EDGE #3

As the Imperials continue to search Black Spire Outpost for our “heroes,” they encounter Hondo Ohnaka to regale them with a story of a previous encounter with the Galactic Empire. In hopes of procuring a relic, Hondo has an encounter with the Guardians of the Whills, delivering a surprising confrontation with a Rogue One: A Star Wars Story character. While the story unfolding in the Black Spire Outpost continues to be relatively underwhelming and, while the Hondo story doesn’t offer anything all that exciting from a narrative standpoint, seeing the character made famous in animated series collide with a character from Rogue One relatively entertaining and connected various corners of the franchise together. The book teases another overall connection coming in the next issue, which could result in this series being the connective tissue between all mediums, but as a story itself, it’s a mundane affair. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 3 out of 5

THE SUPERIOR SPIDER-MAN #8

After a rip roaring first issue to this cross-over, the second part slows to an absolute crawl. Otto Octavius and the West Coast Avengers spend time in three exciting locales with lots of guest stars, and spend almost all of the allotted space talking about the Superior Spider-Man’s psychology. Not only is this a rehash of concepts that were fully fleshed out well before this series ever arrived, but it also squanders some potent character combinations. Old stories are briefly referenced (including a John Byrne icon), but only as a wink and nudge for longtime readers. Gwenpool’s many explanations about the nature of superhero events provide the only entertaining fare of the entire issue. With so many characters and opportunities on the page, it would have been easy for this issue to resonate more than typically ignorable tie-ins, but that’s exactly where it wound up. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 2 out of 5

THANOS #3

Sure, the Mad Titan may come across goofy as all get out in this book, but Tini Howard has managed to turn him into an incredibly complex bad guy. He’s inherently bad, yet at times you find yourselves rooting for him to do the right thing. There are a few moments where the comedy falls flat, but at the same time we’re seeing how the deadliest woman in the galaxy came to be, an astonishing tale in its own right. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 4 out of 5

Marvel #4

THOR #14

Even with the wide-ranging impact of “War of the Realms,” the tie-in issues of Thor have been able to serve as some truly exceptional character pieces—a trend which this issue largely succeeds at continuing. This time, Thor himself is at the focus of things—particularly, a few rather-unexpected iterations of the character. Things play out in a way that is admittedly over the top, but wholly comic book-y, and serves as an interesting chapter in the overall world of “War of the Realms.” — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4 out of 5

THE WAR OF THE REALMS #6

At the end of the day, War of the Realms brought back a certain gravitas to Marvel Comics and their events offerings, something that’s certainly been missing of late. With Aaron’s time with the God of Thunder soon coming to an end, you can definitely tell he gave it his all writing this mini-series and for a good cause; this very well may go down as the most memorable spectacle event from the House of Ideas in the past few years. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 5 out of 5

THE WAR OF THE REALMS: NEW AGENTS OF ATLAS #4

The New Agents of Atlas series ends with a small twist, as Jimmy Woo’s new team comes together to defeat Sindr and her plan of melting the Ice Caps. This comic suffered from the same problems as the rest of the series—too many characters, not enough development, and really bland fight scenes. While the “twist” in this issue is clever, reading this series does not inspire any confidence in the upcoming Agents of Atlas series coming out later this year. Hopefully, some of these new heroes will develop a personality in the next two months. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 2 out of 5

THE WAR OF THE REALMS: THE PUNISHER #3

This “War of the Realms” miniseries comes to a close in a way that doesn’t feel as satisfying as it could be. Duggan still has a largely good grasp on writing Frank and his action sequences, but that might not be enough to save this issue. The art ventures into some questionable proportions at times, and the ending will probably be too nihilistic for some, which unfortunately puts a less-than-positive cap on one of the event’s most intriguing tie-ins. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 2 out of 5

THE WAR OF THE REALMS: UNCANNY X-MEN #3

At times there’s a bit of a secret sauce to the X-Men, where you can’t explain why it works but it just does. Uncanny X-Men #3 has that in spades, depicting our favorite mutants where they excel most, with their backs against the wall. Writer Matthew Rosenberg finds a way to highlight most of the team at some point in the battle, and artist Pere Perez and colorist Rachelle Rosenberg deliver a stellar battle sequence that can’t help but get you amped up. Granted this is not truly necessary to understand the main event, but we don’t regret our time with the series in the slightest. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 4 out of 5

WOLVERINE: EXIT WOUNDS #1

Wolverine: Exit Wounds contains three disparate Wolverine stories, each of which have a different “A-list” creative team. Two of the stories (“Red in Tooth and Claw” by Larry Hama and Scot Eaton and “Logan” by Sam Keith) are your standard glimpses into Wolverine’s past, featuring him stabbing and slicing things while in a berserker rage. The third story, by Chris Claremont and Salvador Larroca, might be the most unintentionally hilarious Wolverine story ever written. It reveals that Wolverine had a family in Japan over 100 years ago, and that they still make ramen using his ancient family recipe. While this comic is an interesting look at how certain creators perceive Wolverine (as brainwashed berserker, non-brainwashed berserker, or ramen cook), it ultimately is a fluff comic that adds nothing to the character of Wolverine. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 2 out of 5

Other Publishers #1

ANGEL #2

Angel #2 builds off of a stellar debut while adding at times subtle and at others not-so-subtle new layers to the mythos, the supporting cast, and Angel himself. We can’t commend artist Gleb Melnikov and colorist Gabriel Cassata enough for their stellar visuals that feel completely authentic to this gloomy world. Those visuals allow the shocking moments to deliver the impact they require while letting the more tense moments shine in a different, but equally effective, way. Writer Bryan Edward Hill continues to pull back the layers of Angel’s past and present as well as his pseudo ally Lilith, who adds enchanting chaos to every scene she’s in. Throw in an introduction that longtime fans will love and you’ve got yourself a wonderfully delightful concoction. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 5 out of 5

ASCENDER #3

Ascender #3 is hands-down the most-solid issue of the series thus far. Jeff Lemire finds a perfect balance between action and exposition this issue as Andy and Mila, along with their robot Bandit, attempt to escape Mother’s forces. As the trio make their escape with Mother’s forces doing their most to drive them right into their clutches, the story also cuts back to the past, telling the story of Andy and Mila’s mother and the eerily similar situation Andie and Effie found themselves in when Mila was just a child. With just the right amount of action and plenty of heart, Ascender #3 finally finds its footing, striking an emotional chord that will keep the reader connected, despite the relatively slow burn of the actual plot. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 4 out of 5

THE AVANT-GUARDS #6

The Avant-Guards comes to a slow grind this week as fans are treated to another round of exposition. This new chapter splits itself between the entire team and Ashley as the sidelined coach reveals her desire to hit the court once more. However, by the chapter’s end, fans will be ready for the chapter’s back-and-forth exposition to end… and the series does just that with a big cliffhanger. — Megan Peters

Rating: 3 out of 5

AVATAR: TSU’TEY’S PATH #5

Tsu’Tey’s Path is very hard to read. Without the trappings of 3D CGI, this comic exposes Avatar for what it is—a white savior narrative set on an alien world. In this issue, Tsu’Tey (the angry Navi who didn’t like Jake Sully) watches as his tribe’s home falls to the hands of the human invaders and eventually leads them to their last place of refuge. The comic is all about how the Navi have inferior technology, but are oh so proud, giving us ample heaps of the “noble savage” stereotypes albeit on an alien world with aboriginal group instead of humans. This is a cringeworthy comic, and it serves as a reminder of how mediocre the original Avatar movie was. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 1 out of 5

BAD LUCK CHUCK #4

The Bad Luck Chuck mini-series comes to a close with this last issue that wraps things up in exactly the off-beat way you might expect it would if you’ve been following the run. It’s a mostly satisfying conclusion, though it does falter occasionally. Bad Luck Chuck thrives on Chuck’s character channeling her own subtle humor and expressions, and #4 capitalizes on that. An all-out brawl isn’t something you might expect if you’ve stuck with the run since the beginning, and that shows in the finale. The mini-series still ends on a high note though and leaves the door open for more possibilities, whether they’re just in your head or within the pages of a comic. Bad Luck Chuck is a world I’d be happy to return to, if that’s the case. — Tanner Dedmon

Rating: 3 out of 5

BONE PARISH #10

This issue brings an interesting—and costly—amount of clarity to the world of Bone Parish. The ever-growing web of storylines turns inward to an extent, bringing some key revelations for both the characters and the audience. It can be a little disorienting to read at times, especially when coupled with the unbelievably bloody visuals, but there’s honestly nothing wrong with that. Bone Parish is crafting a horrifying family drama unlike anything else in comics right now, and this issue is a sign that there are still a few tricks up their sleeve. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4 out of 5

DEADLY CLASS #39

Deadly Class, after a long hiatus, came back just in time for the start of the SYFY show and now has a new issue coming out the same week the show was officially cancelled. Does it hold up? Absolutely—and like in the show, there are a few really effective beats that are driven by some of the best friendships of the series. Wes Craig is great, turning an issue that’s half-action and half-talking into a story that feels perfectly paced. — Russ Burlingame

Rating: 4 out of 5

DICK TRACY: FOREVER #3

Dick Tracy enters the modern era with some surprising results in this issue. Rather than setting up a battle between the hero of the Boomer generation and Millennials, Oeming builds a bridge between the two. Tracy’s greatest strengths are shown to be adaptable for the modern day as he confronts moral complexities linked to issues of corporate corruption and healthcare prices. It’s a bona fide reimagining of this hero for a new generation, with the tone remaining consistent, but the conflicts receiving a much-needed new coat of paint. The charm, action, and humor are all still present, especially in some villain round ups that poke fun at modern terminology without ever looking down at modern culture. With only one issue left to go, Oeming has shown Dick Tracy to be a hero suitable for every generation. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

Other Publishers #2

FIGHT CLUB 3 #6

The art remains amazing in this series, and Cameron Stewart goes wild in this issue. It is supported by the script, with some big, crazy ideas—dozens of them packed into a single issue—giving Stewart a lot of room to move. The fact that there is hardly any dialogue in the issue gives the art even more real estate, and lends to the deeply confusing aesthetic the issue is developing. — Russ Burlingame

Rating: 4 out of 5

GHOST TREE #3

The penultimate issue of Ghost Tree clarifies how well-developed its entire cast of characters are. Even distant relatives who aren’t part of the central conflict are given space to define themselves with humor and everyday concerns. Every character in these pages occupies three dimensions (albeit in a two-dimensional medium). Emotions and relationships are subtly expressed, rewarded slow and repeat readings that lend more attention both to facial actions and body language. Gane brings every individual and moment to life without ever making them too loud or obvious. The ghosts and guardians lurking in this comic are brilliantly designed and deliver some spooky action at the issue’s end, but this book is really about the living and better for it. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

GLOW #3

As a wrestling fan, the Netflix series GLOW first seemed like a normal dark comedy harkening back to some of the goofiest days in professional wrestling. But one of the things that helped the show truly stand out was its surprisingly deep understanding of wrestling, right down to the psychology and storytelling in matches. GLOW #3, the latest edition in the IDW miniseries, tackles the idea of psychology head on as two of its main characters argue on opposite sides of what makes wrestling an athletic competition and what makes it entertainment. The rest of the issue, barring a really well-written monologue from Sam that perfectly captures Marc Maron’s dry delivery, feels like a bridge towards the climactic wrestling show, but it’s still a good time. — Connor Casey

Rating: 4 out of 5

THE GOON #3

Goon has fought a lot of monsters over the past couple of decades, but this is the first time he’s ever encountered a mummy. Powell updates the concept of this Egyptian curse with his idiosyncratic style of humor and violence. The afflicted individual in this case is made to be heart-rendingly miserable, even as each new turn delivers some big laughs. There’s no hesitation to focus on the archaeologist and his evil companion for much of the issue before even bringing familiar characters into the picture. The resulting arc is one that builds lots of tension that is wonderfully paid off in an action sequence primarily rendered in pencils. It’s a stunning finale that is followed by an equally compelling denouement and cliffhanger. This is a perfectly self-contained issue of comics that packs in just about everything a reader could want from The Goon. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 5 out of 5

HEAD LOPPER #12

“The Knights of Venora” ends with a battle as great as any to grace the pages of Head Lopper so far; it’s a reminder that this is a series perfect for action and fantasy junkies, or anyone seeking out some of the best cartooning of 2019. One particular sequence, in which two of the fighters help battle a flying snake across a spread, perfectly encompasses what makes Head Lopper a consistently compelling fount of action. Every new panel provides a new turn to the action at hand, displaying the same sequence with new colors and concepts while also advancing plot and enhancing character relationships. It’s a masterclass in visual storytelling where words can be saved for humor or worldbuilding. Each turn of the page in Head Lopper #12 offers new thrills and the promise that there’s still more to come makes this conclusion so much sweeter. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 5 out of 5

INVADER ZIM #44

The premise of an adventure on something called “Meat Mountain” isn’t exactly an enticing one, so one would expect that whatever it is that’s taking you on that journey would have something to balance out how unappealing that sounds. Invader Zim #44 attempts to do so, but it doesn’t really accomplish the task. Despite having a decent enough story about Dib overcoming a gauntlet of meat-skiing challenges and looking pretty enough for a story about Meat Mountain, this issue just doesn’t have the humor to back up everything else. — Tanner Dedmon

Rating: 2 out of 5

ISOLA #8

Without getting into spoilers, this issue introduces a major new character into the world of Isola, which shifts the narrative in some interesting ways. The conventions of it all admittedly could be a little tropey, but Isola‘s high-fantasy world has a lot of potential for how to deal with it. Fletcher and Kercshl’s work on the series continues to be really strong as well, with Msassyk’s colors being an absolute standout. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 5 out of 5

Other Publishers #3

KICK-ASS #15

Sequences in this issue are stitched together like a plot diagram. Characters hardly express themselves beyond planning future events or responding to current ones. The violence is methodical, bullet holes appearing in faces with no space given to digest this level of brutality. Even the heroes of the story appear psychopathic in their reactions, with families added on to make them seem a little bit human. It’s the inevitable end result of taking the simplest of violent revenge stories, adding women to the central roles, and labeling it “female empowerment.” The newest volume of Kick-Ass is the dullest sort of violence without anything interesting to spice up its banal ugliness. Leave it. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 1 out of 5

KILLER GROOVE #2

The second issue of Killer Groove is where this series appears to have hit its… groove. Multiple stories start to collide or, at the very least, unfold with sufficient space to resonate. Taken as a pair, the first two issues form a much more coherent introduction to the concept than just #1. This is still a stylish, shaggy dog tale, but the arcs, tensions, and attitudes that make these characters worth spending time with are finally apparent. The action is every bit as good as in the first issue, as Marron continues to nail each page’s layout, even those that are almost overwhelmed by dialogue. Fans of crime comics and oddball period pieces are bound to be attracted to Killer Groove as various down-on-their-luck individuals continue to unravel. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

MARILYN MANOR #1

Filled with bawdy humor, Marilyn Manor #1 sets the tone for what this series is destined to become. The fun-loving IDW debut promises to take readers on an adventure, but this debut issue does little to delve into any sort of substantial meat to hook followers. Yes, Marilyn is a sly character, but her motivations run shallow even in the debut chapter. And what’s worse is that her friends fall even flatter. — Megan Peters

Rating: 3 out of 5

MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS #40

A new era has arrived in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #40, and it kicks off in epic fashion. The status quo is shaken up to its core in several ways, with characters classic and new making their way into the spotlight. The changes give writer Ryan Parrott plenty of new character avenues to explore, though the dynamics between the team remain the most engaging element of the book, and we can’t wait to see how those continue to change and grow. Artist Daniele Di Nicuolo is back in the saddle and brings his usual magic alongside colorists Walter Baiamonte and Daniele Ienuso, and without spoiling let us just say the team knocks these classic characters out of the park. “Necessary Evil” blends classic concepts with bold new ideas, and it’s safe to say the post-“Shattered Grid” era is off to one fantastic start. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 5 out of 5

REDNECK #21

Redneck continues to be an emotional, gruesome, insane journey through 21 issues. Somehow, someway, this book has never once let its foot off the gas pedal. Donny Cates does a fantastic job in this issue of concentrating on the individual needs of a few key characters. Everything is tight and concise, and the story takes some serious leaps forward. There are also quite a few gnarly pages to enjoy throughout. It’s not exactly a surprise at this point, but Redneck is such a twisted delight. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 5 out of 5

RICK AND MORTY #51

Just about every box Rick and Morty could probably tick is checked off in Rick and Morty #51. It features a relatively tame story compared to most of the adventures the duo go on, but it’s got everything you’d expect. You’ll find people looking down on Jerry, Morty suffering at the hands of Rick’s brashness, and a splash of dark humor. Even the secondary story called “Death Becomes Him,” short as it may be, captures Jerry well. Issue #51 doesn’t step outside of the tried and true Rick and Morty formula, and that makes it a safe win. — Tanner Dedmon

Rating: 3 out of 5

RIVERDALE SEASON 3 #4

Generally speaking, Riverdale Season 3 works best when you’ve actually seen The CW series as the stories contained in the comic’s pages are derived from the events of the television series. However, issue #4 is a bit different. Sure, readers will still benefit from going into it knowing what transpired on the series, but this time Michol Ostow has created in the issue’s first story, “Strangers At A Bus Stop,” a tale that’s mysterious, engaging, and intriguing all on its own. A spin on Hitchock’s Strangers On A Train, the story maintains that same vibe in a way that the television series sometimes falls short with. Betty’s predicament is realistic, relatable, and fascinating even without knowing how season 3 of the show worked out for her. It’s well-crafted enough that it could be a comic book all its own. The second story in the book, “Dead Calm” isn’t quite as strong, but is fun to read just the same and serves well to quietly drive home just how dangerous Veronica Lodge’s life is thanks to Hiram Lodge being her father. The special appearance by Reggie’s dog is just the icing on the cake. Overall, a fun, fascinating read and another strong issue from Ostow. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 4 out of 5

Other Publishers #4

SPAWN #298

While Spawn is confronting a global conspiracy of governments and corporations, demons and angels, it’s never better defined than “the man is out to get you, man.” This issue is at its best when it stops trying to vaguely defined how great the powers that be are and opts to emphasize the physical battles and visual elements. More talking heads and water cooler talk just make the reading experience a slog while providing no tension or important details to appreciate what comes next. Al Simmons, when he is present, provides readers with some engaging sequences and at least one excellent use of sentient chains. Now that Spawn is on the precipice of #300, let’s hope it focuses on its strengths and leaves these mountains of word balloons behind. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 2 out of 5

STEEL CAGE #1

This one-shot anthology presents readers with an option between three potential ongoing series, each presenting their own “pilot” issue. However, it functions perfectly as its own anthology, reading much like early 2000 A.D. with a greater emphasis on the superhero genre (in addition to ample sci-fi elements). While each of the three stories inside present ample opportunities for future stories, their satisfying in their own right as presentations of quirky, new ideas with plenty of details packed in. “Noah Zark” is a delightful all-ages space-faring adventure that delivers a tremendous number of alien animal designs that capture the charm of Pokémon. “True Identity” offers a twist on the classic Superman sort of story, one that could be quite humorous. Only “Bright Boy” reads as a misfire with a lackluster protagonist and conceit that’s not half as clever as it thinks, but even this story is a fine sampling for the anthology format. Taken as a whole Steel Cage is a great way to discover some new ideas and creators this Wednesday, and is a concept that Ahoy might continue in the future with any luck. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

STEVEN UNIVERSE #29

If there was ever a “bad day” comic collection that you needed to stash away somewhere to pull out whenever you’re feeling down, Steven Universe #29 needs to be in it. Perhaps it hits like it does because the issue’s exploration of sadness resonates so well, or perhaps it’s because #29 comes right after an adventure-heavy run about Lars and the Off Colors, but this issue excels at pinning down a difficult topic and chooses the perfect characters to do so. The relationship between Steven and Amethyst has always been one of the series’ best, and there are no two characters who could better pull off this story. — Tanner Dedmon

Rating: 5 out of 5

STRANGER THINGS: SIX #2

Six continues to have visions of the Upside Down as we learn more about her backstory and how she left her family behind, yet the specifics of her journey are still a mystery. It would make sense that she’s hesitant to trust anyone, though it’s possible that Dr. Brenner can show her how the entire ordeal was worth it. Readers will grow more fond of Six as we learn more of her history, though her story feels similar to the stories we’ve already seen in the series so it’s unclear what makes her so different from the characters we already know. As we’re only halfway through the narrative, there’s a lot of potential for the series to capitalize on, but after two issues, all we’ve really been given is something that feels like an homage to the TV series as opposed to a worthy narrative deserving of its own comic book series. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 3 out of 5

STREET FIGHTER: NECRO & EFFIE #1

Even if you’re not a fan of the Street Fighter franchise, the Street Fighter: Necro & Effie one-shot still has plenty of charm as it dives into the twisted (yet surprisingly healthy and stable) relationship between its two titular characters. The art by Hanzo Steinbach is a bit all over the place, but the story (written by Ken Siu-Chong) works well as the two find themselves in a power struggle between Gill and Urien. Overall, it’s a sweet little story with a touching ending. — Connor Casey

Rating: 3 out of 5

THIEF OF THIEVES #43

The final issue of Thief of Thieves delivers an anti-climatic score. After many issues of set up, with some subplots from across the series’ entire seven year run, the way that events actually play out reads like a very detailed Wikipedia entry. Each jump forward in time at the start of the issue implies an “and then” statement as key bits of exposition are dropped through an unending sequence of dialogue. Even once all the key players are brought together in a locale with lots of potential, all that’s left to do is explain even more about what is happening and how it happened. The Gold Rush program was an overwrought plot device from its introduction, but so much time is spent re-explaining and working around the concept here that it’s easy to forget this is a big, climactic issue. This was once a series with charm, but it’s clear in Thief of Thieves #43 that this comic book is long past its expiration date. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 1 out of 5

TRANSFORMERS / GHOSTBUSTERS #1

The worlds of Transformers and Ghostbusters sound pretty disparate in theory, but this debut issue sets the groundwork for a hopefully fun crossover. From the opening sequence that mashes things up way too well, to the final twist that sets the plot in motion, everything is just ridiculous and fun enough without playing all of the possible cards just yet. With art that feels like the best Saturday morning cartoon, it’s a first issue that has a lot of promise. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 3 out of 5

THE WEATHERMAN #1

The Weatherman kicks off its second volume with the same mission in a brand new location, and so far it allows all the book’s brightest elements to shine. Writer Jody LeHeup expertly balances the book’s heavy concepts and imagery with surprising moments of levity, and crazily enough most of that comes courtesy of Nathan who is clearly the most conflicted member of the cast. Nathan taking his fate in stride makes the dilemma of what to do with him even more conflicting for both Amanda and the reader, though you can get a reprieve from the weight of that decision by taking a gander at artist Nathan Fox and colorist Moreno Disunion’s brilliant visuals. Whether it’s Nathan giving a twerking session or the grisly reminder of Earth’s fate, you’ll find something here that will dazzle. This return packed everything we love about The Weatherman into one issue, and here’s hoping the rest of the series can keep up with that high bar. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 5 out of 5