Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 12/14/2022

DC #1 BATGIRLS #13

prevnext

prevnext

prevnext

prevnext

Other Publishers #1 3KEYS #3 3Keys is simply unlike anything else on the comic market today and that's where it's strengths really lie. Messina is able to draw some of the most out there things that you can imagine based on the premise the revolves around giant cat-men fighting creatures spawned from the mind of H.P. Lovecraft. The series is simply a blast, injecting fun into each page and giving you visuals that you can't find anywhere else. 3Keys remains a feast for the eyes and it's a bonkers universe that is certainly worth visiting. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 4 out of 5 ART BRUT #1 Art Brut is a trippy dive into the world of art....literally. The new Image series by W Maxwell Prince, Martin Morazzo, and Mat Lopez follows Arthur Brut, a dreampainter called in by the Bureau of Artistic Integrity to investigate why Mona Lisa has suddenly winked and its connection to some very brutal crimes and acts of violence occurring around the world. Brut has the ability to literally enter pieces of artwork, often restoring the work to their original states, but he also seems to suffer from some form of schizophrenia, which is unfortunately played up mostly for laughs. The series has a slightly unhinged feel to it, which plays well with Morazzo's more straight-laced style. Morazzo's art reminds me of a more restrained version of Nick Pitarra, which helps bring an extra level of contrast to some of the absurdity taking place in the comic. Meanwhile, I enjoyed how Lopez uses a palette of monotones and beige to help separate the more mundane world from the more colorful world of art. A great debut issue that sometimes gets too caught up in using violence and mental illness for laughs. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 3.5 out of 5 ASSASSIN'S APPRENTICE #1 Dark Horse Comics is focusing on the first book of Robin Hobb's Farseer Trilogy with its Assassin's Apprentice miniseries, though you don't have to be well-versed in the source material to find yourself immersed in this world. Quite a bit of world-building can be found in Assassin's Apprentice #1, though it sets about doing so mostly through dialogue, and that helps keep you bonded to Fitz's journey through this harsh and cold world. Writers Robin Hobb and Jody Houser convey a lot of information without making you feel as if you're flooded with exposition, and artist Ryan Kelly, colorist Jordie Bellaire, and letterer Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou convey so much of Fitz's emotion and feelings without so much as a word of dialogue. It's rough to hear Fitz demeaned by language constantly, but I understand that's part of this particular time and world. Still, Assassin's Apprentice accomplished an impressive amount in its debut issue, and I'm genuinely excited to see where Fitz's epic adventure goes next. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 3.5 out of 5 BILLIONAIRE ISLAND: CULT OF DOGS #2 Man's Best Friend takes on a whole new meaning in Billionaire Island: Cult of Dogs #2. There's something poetically sad about mercenaries hunting a K9 named "Business Dog." Of course, there's a larger lesson to be learned from the crash of an economy and society turning on itself, but the creative team behind Billionaire Island teaches that to readers in satirical fashion. -- Tim Adams Rating: 4 out of 5 THE BONE ORCHARD MYTHOS: TEN THOUSAND BLACK FEATHERS #4 Trish descends further down the rabbit hole presented by The Bone Orchard Mythos as her ongoing investigation of Jack's disappearance and the sudden appearance of a corpse put her in a tight spot. Opening the issue with an interrogation provides an opportunity for recap and exposition, but it also makes clear that Trish has little control over her own story as everything that follows is advanced without Trish's involvement. Her progress is guided by new mysteries and supernatural forces which she follows as if on a theme park ride; it's only in a flashback that readers witness her making a decision, even if it seems an obvious one. This is contrasted by an increasingly oppressive atmosphere with some of Sorrentino's most impressive spreads and splashes of recent memory. The composition of the titular antagonist in both symbols and a physical manifestation is dread-inducing and makes the rabbit hole still seem enticing, even as the characters surrounding it lie flat on the page. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 3 out of 5 CRASHING #4

prevnext

Other Publishers #2 GARGOYLES #1

[READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] The Gargoyles show is arguably best known for its long-form Mignolian storytelling in that characters and storylines introduced in one episode may not be dealt with until much later down the road. If you come into the comic with the same mindset you have after watching the series, it's hard to go wrong with this issue. It brings back the characters many of us spent hours watching growing up in a familiar world with a similar tone. If you're hoping for a large reimagining or tonal shift, you may walk away from this disappointed. Either way, Weisman and company stay true to the property's roots, and that should prove beneficial in the long run. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 4 out of 5 GOSPEL #2 Gospel #2 is an intensely dense issue and while it does take some time, some focus, and some energy to work through, it also might be one of the finest comic books out this week. Pitt and Matilde's adventure continues, but woven within their adventure and larger quest for self is political intrigue, a little bit of the supernatural, and a bit of commentary on the intersection of faith into this – and how faith can be manipulated for the machinations of man and not god. It's a really rich and fascinating tale and the art here is lavish as well. Yes, you have to pay attention and think your way through the Gospel #2, but it's well worth it. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 5 out of 5 GRIM #6 After some pulse-pounding issues, Grim returns for a much slower story in issue #6. More seeds and mysteries are being planted for readers, especially in a prologue/epilogue side story. As usual, the art comes across wonderfully elegant when needed while also possessing an air of the spooky when called for. -- Tim Adams Rating: 3 out of 5 HAPPY HORROR DAYS #1 This one-shot may carry the "Chilling Adventures Presents" banner and the Archie Horror label but it fails to live up to that standard in the majority of its tales. Having more in common with Eerie Comics, both in form and the potential storytelling quality, this is one is only for the die-hards. Special shout out to writer Joe Corallo and artist Patrick Piazzalunga whose story "Wrath of the Sugar Plum Fairy" is the best of the lot, delivering a holiday style horror that actually feels in line with the theme and harkens toi the classic twist endings of horror anthology comics. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 2 out of 5 HELL TO PAY #2 Hell To Pay continues to deliver intriguing surprises, saving a major curveball for last, and one that teases a much grander scope. Writer Charles Soule is clearly having fun with the scale of this era-spanning story, as well as the meta aspects that are utilized to delightful comedic effect. The amount of world-building is impressive, as it's often done without overwhelming the main throughline of the story and the book's two leads. Artist Will Sliney, colorist Rachelle Rosenberg, and letterer Chris Crank seem to be having quite the time with the supernatural and larger-than-life aspects too, and the action scenes sizzle with magic and out of nowhere hammers and shields that up the unpredictability of every throwdown. There are a few moments where characters look a little off or stilted, but those are few and far between. Despite the jumps in time I never found myself confused and always remained entertained, and this is quickly becoming one of my monthly favorites. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4 out of 5 ICE CREAM MAN #33 Writer W. Maxwell Prince places himself, or at least a facsimile of himself, at the center of Ice Cream Man as the narrators contrasts the sorts of stories he wishes he could tell with those he does. The issue is visually styled in a fashion similar to "Goofus & Gallant," with the top half of each page presenting an optimistic tale in bright, lively colors by Chris O'Halloran while the bottom fades into dull drudgery. These reflected narratives follow a few weeks in the life of Brad as he goes to work, encounters a new romantic partner, and arrives at a moment of crisis. The former is optimistic and inspiring, while the latter is cynical and saddening. Yet both lie flat on the page as Brad is made to be an opposite of himself allowing no space for nuance, and Ice Cream Man has always been a comic book interested in the nuances surrounding its dark subject matter. This approach makes clear the protagonist is not Brad, but Brad's storyteller – the writers and artists who create him. So the focus of the story is upon what sorts of stories we choose to tell and what drives us to tell them. In this way the reflections reveal a false question and encourage readers to consider why they seek out stories like this. It's a deftly executed maneuver in an another ambitious issue, and one capable of delivering something far more interesting than the stereotypically bland competition between hope and despair, as life lies somewhere in between. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4.5 out of 5 JONNA AND THE UNPOSSIBLE MONSTERS #12

prevnext

Other Publishers #3 LEONIDE THE VAMPYR: A CHRISTMAS FOR CROWS #1

Mike Mignola's signature brand of storytelling would seem like the perfect fit for a holiday-themed tale, as he avoids leaning into abject horror and often embraces elements of the supernatural as being part of reality, so this Leonide the Vampyr one-shot could have been the opportunity to really endear audiences to the relatively new character. Instead, we're given something that is so brief and full of so many ideas and, at the same time, ambiguous lulls that a clear vision for the experience never really comes through. That's not to say this narrative is a failure, as each scene features all of the endearing qualities of Mignola's writing and Rachele Aragno's art to make for a delightfully macabre experience, we just wish there was more to this vampire story for us to sink our teeth into. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 3 out of 5 LOVE EVERLASTING #5 Love Everlasting #5 promises readers a turning point in its story as Joan finds herself in a new setting seeking out a therapist rather than a suitor. She meets a new person who seems to be fully aware of what is happening as artist Elsa Charettier slips between familiar time periods to display exactly how fluid this construct may be. While their resulting conversation provides a number of new hints at what is actually occurring, it ultimately doesn't offer any distinct insight or clarity; the puzzle box at the series' center merely grows more elaborate. Regardless of the quality of set and fashion design or the clarity of each layout, the absence of a clear protagonist and definition of the plot provides little to consider even as the story acts as though it has reached a turning point. With more questions stacked onto a formula that only varies itself slightly between issues, it's difficult to know whether this series is going anywhere at all. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 2 out of 5 RADIANT BLACK #20 While Nathan and Marshall's ever-evolving friendship continues to be the book's foundation, Radiant Black has also developed a stellar supporting cast of heroes, and Radiant Black #20 starts to move them all into position for a truly epic adventure. While we've seen a brief team-up in the past, we seem to be heading to a massive one in the near future, as Kyle Higgins teases what's to come thanks to a thrilling team-up with Radiant Red and Radiant Pink (and the slightest tease of Radiant Yellow to boot). Eva and Satomi bring so much charm and new energy to every scene they're in, and artist Marcelo Costa, color assistant Rod Fernandes, and letterer Becca Carey deliver so much creativity and style with their individual power sets and how they work in conjunction with each other. The massive robot does feel a bit uneven in the second half of the issue compared to the first, but it wasn't so much as to deter my enjoyment of the issue and having these characters all in the same place. Now that we are just one piece away from a full squad, I cannot wait to see what lies ahead, and Radiant Black continues to be one of the coolest superhero comics out there. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4.5 out of 5 RED SONJA/HELL SONJA #1 This is everything I could want out of a crossover comic of this caliber. Not only does this issue provide a sufficient introduction (or reintroduction) into the respective worlds of the Sonjas, but it sets up an action-packed mystery involving them both. Jordan Clark, Miriana Puglia, and company's work is incredibly spirited, filled with some lush coloring and enough promise to keep me more than intrigued for whatever's next. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 4 out of 5 RESIDENT ALIEN: THE BOOK OF LOVE #2 Asta and Harry's relationship proceeds in a very natural fashion; readers are bound to recognize the mundane nature of "big steps" and how scary even the most stable sorts of change can seem. There's a genuineness to the entire romance that makes it identifiable and a valuable center to the new forms of mischief coming to Patience. Even as Harry focuses on what's going well, The Book of Love #2 introduces a number of new troubles to the town that emerge from surprising and often understated encounters. While it's unclear how the many threads described at the start of the miniseries will intersect, the potential for drama is abundantly clear. With such a well-defined couple at the center of it all, the stakes for any disruption to this romance are heightened because it seems so real. The strength of this story about an extraterrestrial visitor remains its investment in the humanity of small town Washington. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 SHIRTLESS BEAR FIGHTER! 2 #5

prevnext