Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 12/15/2021

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today. It isn’t totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, IDW, Scout, Aftershock, and more.

The review blurbs you’ll find contained herein are typically supplemented in part by longform individual reviews for significant issues. This week that includes Batgirls #1, Hulk #2, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #124.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Also, in case you were curious, our ratings are simple: we give a whole or half number out of five; that’s it! If you’d like to check out our previous reviews, they are all available here.

DC #1

BATGIRLS #1

Batgirls #1 kicks off a new Batfamily-centric story with a focus on the three women who have taken up the Batgirl moniker. Written by Becky Cloonan and Michael W. Conrad, with art by Jorge Corona, the new comic quickly establishes a new status quo spun from of the “Fear State” crossover event, but struggles to provide a central story hook separate from the event. The opening issue seems more concerned with vibes rather than plot, and while Batgirls certainly stands out due to its bright colors (courtesy of Sarah Stern) and strong characterization, the storyline (weak as it is) gets drowned out the necessary juggling act that comes with spinning out a group of characters into a new book. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

BATMAN: THE IMPOSTER #3

Batman: The Imposter is a solid experiment, in terms of Batman stories. Taking a realistic approach to the character and his world is fresh and interesting, but this finale issue reveals a pretty sound weakness in how this creative team did that and it’s inconsistency. The characters act in a way that feels authentic, but the writing just misses often enough to be distracting. It’s also incredibly dark—almost too dark for the realism. It’s almost as if the creative team behind this book has mistaken “realism” for “grittiness” and it’s in doing that that they’ve fallen into the same trap that so many Batman tales do. It’s bleak. It’s grim. And some of the. mental health aspects are dodgy at best. The mystery also ultimately ends up being pretty obvious, which is a little disappointing. The art and colors in this book are fantastic, however, even though it does feel like a not-so-subtle attempt to line up with what we’ve seen thus far of Matt Reeve’s The Batman. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

BATMAN: URBAN LEGENDS #10

Batman: Urban Legends has continued to be one of my most anticipated Bat-books each and every month, and Urban Legends #10 continues to live up to the series’ high bar with some holiday flair. The Christmas spirit, or in some cases the recapturing of that spirit, is at the core of two of the book’s biggest stories, though there is also a welcome spotlight on the effect of family and how healing and yet complicated it can be. “A Carol of Bats” by Meghan Fitzmartin, Alberto Albuquerque Jimenez, Nick Filardi, and Pat Brosseau kicks things off with a refreshingly honest discussion between two former Robins about Bruce and a welcome realization about defending this City. Meanwhile, Nightwing and the Bat-Family conclude the book with the equally excellent and joyful “The Bats of Christmas Past” by Toni Howard, Christian Duce, Sarah Stern, and Becca Carey, which explores Nightwing’s own inner conflicts and processing of change through a classic Christmas story adventure. Tweedle Dee and Tweedle Dum brought all the feels and shined a light on family once again but through a different lens in the final part of their adventure as well. “Dark Knight of the Soul” also delivered a compelling finale and actually hooked me on Azrael’s next chapter despite me being a bit lukewarm on the storyline as a whole. All in all Batman: Urban Legends #10 is the perfect book for fans of the Bat-family and the holidays, and easily deserves a recommendation. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 4 out of 5

BLACK MANTA #4

Black Manta overall is a book that I wish were a bit better a bit more consistently and in Black Manta #4, that’s especially true. Chuck Brown continues to weave a very layered story which gets richer each issue (though it might be nice to start refining things at this point) but the art is just so choppy that it takes away from every good thing the story does. With just two issues to go, that’s really disappointing. The slow burn of this book really deserves something a bit more elevated because the art brings everything else down. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 2.5 out of 5

FUTURE STATE: GOTHAM #8

The biggest takeaway from Future State: Gotham #8 is that there’s a new Joker and, as these sorts of things go, he makes the regular Joker look like, well, a joke. This version of the character is legitimately scary which is kind of refreshing even if Future State: Gotham does sort of feel a little exhausting at this point. And that’s not actually a criticism of the comic itself but more of the glut of Batman and Gotham centric stories in comics at this point. This story—and indeed this issue—would pack more of a punch if we hadn’t just sort of resolved The Magistrate in the main continuity. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 3 out of 5

I AM BATMAN #4

I Am Batman shines when it focuses on the Fox family, but it struggles to build a poignant story from the ashes of “Fear State.” Jace Fox’s rise as the new Batman continues, with the hero facing off against the likes of Seer, the Hidden Agenda, and the military industrial machine. However, while Fox is trying to make a difference by pursuing these more grounded threats, he’s really struggling to make progress on any of them and the story suffers as a result. I’m enjoying the examination of the military and police as aggressors as opposed to assistance in the forces of good, but the villains (such as the new TALOS armored soldier who ambushes Batman at the end of the issue) feel very generic. There’s some good characterization and some meaty themes being explored, but the comic is really struggling spinning threads from “Fear State” into something that fits this book. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

THE JOKER #10

This issue once again diverges from the main story that sees Commissioner Gordon jet setting to find the Clown Prince of Crime, and returns to Jim Gordon’s earlier days where the Joker has more influence as a spectre than an actual flesh and blood criminal. Like the annual that followed a similar story structure, this latest issue is able to tell a compelling story, though its one that isn’t able to elevate to the same heights as the aforementioned Joker annual. The sidestory following Punchline and other denizens of Gotham continues here as well, but doesn’t hold much of a candle to the main source. It’s a solid issue but its one that isn’t able to compete with the prior entries we saw from Tynion, Rosenberg, and Francavilla. — Evan Valentine

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

DC #2

PENNYWORTH #5

Pennyworth might technically be a tie-in comic, but let’s be honest: this is one of the finest Batman-related comics out there. In Pennyworth #5, we finally find out what happens next for Alfred after he collapses in the Siberian snow and while his survival was pretty much a promise—he’s Alfred—the comic pulls off a stunning twist as it weaves through the timelines that even I did not see coming. With the solid storytelling and genuine surprises—not to mention really slick art, this is a book that continues to deliver and this issue is absolutely top notch. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 5 out of 5

ROBIN & BATMAN #2

Lemire and Nguyen hit it out of the park once again, this time taking the opportunity to introduce a young Dick Grayson to both the Justice League and the team with which he would one day become leader, the Teen Titans. Dick Grayson as a character has always been one of DC’s most interesting, thanks in part to his skills learning from Batman but his ability to do what Bruce can’t in connecting with others. This issue blurs the line between the man that Dick could become and the weapon that Batman wants him to become, to some downright cruel effect. This issue acts as a deep character study for Robin and Batman alike, and easily is one of the best issues of DC this year, let alone all of comics. — Evan Valentine

Rating: 5 out of 5

TEEN TITANS ACADEMY #2

Just when I think I know what domain of the DC universe Teen Titans Academy is going to cover, it subverts my expectations and absolutely surprises me. This issue takes on a lot in terms of plot—Roy Harper’s return, the latest saga surrounding Red X, the reemergence of a surprising supervillain, and the anticipation surrounding the homecoming dance—but it never once feels overwhelming or stretched thin for the series, instead expanding upon its ever-growing roster of characters in some genuinely entertaining ways. Mike Norton’s art also brilliantly compliments the tone of the series, balancing larger-than-life superheroics with slice of life perfection. Teen Titans Academy is easily one of the most pleasantly-surprising books in DC’s arsenal right now, and this issue only further proves that in spades. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

TIS THE SEASON TO BE FREEZIN #1

The latest holiday anthology from DC Comics doesn’t break the wheel, similar to its cousin Wonder Woman: Black and Gold, but what it does do is give fans an all-ages romp that does a good job at focusing on heroes and villains with a lighter touch. Is the issue enough to justify its $10 price tag? I’d definitely say so and would most likely make for a nice stocking stuffer if you’re looking for younger fans seeking to dive into superhero lore. The best story of the bunch is most likely the anthology’s first which tells a heart warming tale in Gotham City, using the same aesthetic as Batman: The Animated Series in order to do so. Picking up this issue isn’t exactly a must, but each story is fun in ringing in the holiday cheer. — Evan Valentine

Rating: 3 out of 5

TITANS UNITED #4

We’re officially more than halfway through the journey of Titans United, and while it feels like the bulk of this issue is just preparing for greater things to come, there are still some definite bright spots. The issue takes the team’s conflict with both Lady Vic and Blackfire into some unexpected territory, all culminating in a twist that feels predictable, but still brings some entertaining possibilities along with it. What really keeps this series consistently intriguing is Jose Luis and Jonas Trindade’s art, which has a dynamic sense of energy and a gorgeous approach to character design. At this point, you’re either already reading Titans United or you’re not, but if this series keeps things up, it could be a compelling volume in the Titans’ overall history. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

WONDER GIRL #6

Even in the most surreal of circumstances, Yara Flor’s relatability shines through in Wonder Girl #6. Yara and Jerry (thank the Lord he’s okay by the way) are so wonderfully charming, though Joelle Jones pivots from the more upbeat and lighthearted sequences into weightier conflicts and grand-scale action smoothly and with ease, like a heartfelt conversation between Yara and Eros or a battle with a literal giant. Regardless of what style of sequence the book calls for, artist Leila Del Duca and colorist Jordie Bellaire fill each scene with vivid colors, striking scenery, and expressive characters. It seems like all of the various facets of this series are about to collide as well, so really there’s no better time to jump into Yara’s adventures than the present. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 4 out of 5

WONDER WOMAN #782

Wonder Woman #782 is a bit of a mixed bag. Wonder Woman and Deadman dealing with an army of mirror folk and Steve and Etta also getting in on stopping those duplicates is interesting and engaging—though I do think Deadman is written a bit oddly here—it feels like we’re spending too much time on Dr. Cizko. It’s a plot that feels disconnected to everything else and while it’s probably that the two things will connect at some point, for now it just doesn’t line up well enough to gel. The art is a little rough here as well and that’s distracting. Not good, but not bad, this is an interesting if not pretty average-ish issue of things that hopefully will turn around. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 3 out of 5

Marvel #1

THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #81

The Amazing Spider-Man #81 reads like half of an issue. There are elements that all read like The Amazing Spider-Man including an odd-looking new villain, a guest appearance by Miles Morales, and the continuation of various subplots. However, this issue reads like it’s missing the essential story at the heart of all that. The villain leaves no impression as a visual or upon the plot; Miles’ appearance results in little more than acknowledgement between the heroes; the subplots add nothing new, primarily focused on reminding readers something is hinky with Beyond. It’s stalling for time and while parts of this week’s issue are stylish and fun, when I closed the cover I simply wondered why this was a necessary issue. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 2.5 out of 5

DEFENDERS #4

Defenders #4 fully commits to the rabbit hole of storytelling layers it dives down and creates one of the most impressive issues ever drawn by the inimitable Javier Rodriguez. The Fourth Cosmos the Defenders find themselves in is filled with archetypes and it’s not difficult for readers to discern familiar forms amidst the CMYK and screentone-coated pages. Ewing deftly avoids the pitfalls of direct analogy and instead picks out a handful of figures already essential to this story to interrogate. The results are truly astonishing, especially a Sienkiewicz-infused take on the form of Galactus. Each page is as cleverly crafted with idiosyncratic uses of form as readers have come to expect, but the added layer of ambition in crafting a meta-narrative primarily through visual techniques makes Defenders #4 read like a coup. While simultaneously continuing its superhero and crafting an exceedingly clever examination of that genre, Defenders #4 also provides one of the best looking comics Marvel has published in 2021 – a triumph. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 5 out of 5

DEMON DAYS: RISING STORM #1

The cultural phenomenon by Peach Momoko, Zack Davisson and Ariana Maher continues to offer a new take on the familiar Marvel Universe. The Demon Days saga takes an often overlooked character from Wolverine’s past (Mariko Yashida) and turns her into the focal point for an exploration of the Marvel Universe and Japanese folklore. Some of the creatures and monsters may not be recognizable, but it doesn’t take away from the story of a girl in search for answers. The highlight of the issue is the debuts of Thor and Storm, who are brother and sister. While it might seem like an odd pairing, it totally makes sense when you remember how they’re both considered gods—Thor as the God of Thunder, and Storm as the Goddess of the Storm. Plus we have Logan as an actual wolverine animal. The final confrontation also teases a new interpretation of a founding Avenger. The addition of the “Yokai Files” at the end of the issue are also helpful to gain a better understanding of the folklore. — Tim Adams

Rating: 3 out of 5

ETERNALS #8

Eternals is far from your usual superhero book, but most of you already knew that. If you’ve been sticking with this title since its inception, you’ll know it’s a vast reimagination of the characters it features. Gillen and Ribic went to work with creating their own world within the Marvel Universe, and this issue starts to show just has expansive that little corner really is. This plot is tangentially connected to the greater Marvel Universe and if the book’s primary antagonist wasn’t one of the most popular in the library, one might even assume this isn’t even a Marvel book at all. Regardless, Eternals #8 seems to straddle the line, including most criticisms and advantages I’ve had of this book so far. This script moves at a snail’s pace because it’s chock full of political intrigue. There are no large action set-pieces, yet Ribic’s pages still manage to draw you in and hold your attention. But that’s just it—this issue neither sets up the book’s demise nor makes it an award contender. Eternals #8 just is. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

EXCALIBUR #26

Excalibur‘s big finale reads more like a curtain close at intermission, but #26 still delivers plenty of fireworks to readers. What happens in these pages is unlikely to surprise any current reader of the series as these outcomes, as seismic as they may be for the narrative, have been coming for a long time. The team’s retreat from Otherworld and increasing tension between Britain and Krakoa set the odds against these heroes in thrilling fashion. This concentrated plot serves the series well as the text-heavy issue still reads propulsively, even if it requires multiple members of the team to settle for one-liners in the margins. As a proposal for a next phase, Excalibur #26 is as promising as anything the current volume has produced and even if that volume has missed as much as it’s hit, it’ll still be hard to miss Knights of X. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

HULK #2

It was quite a debut for Marvel’s new Hulk series, as Hulk #1 delivered a massive shake-up to the status quo and a bold new course for the big green powerhouse, and somehow Hulk #2 already topped that impressive insanity. Writer Donny Cates continues to sow more seeds of internal conflict in Banner’s psyche as he battles Hulk and even at times Betty Ross, while artist Ryan Ottley and colorist Frank Martin deliver dazzling visuals and sequences you absolutely won’t see coming. Clearly, the team is not satisfied with the chaos so far, and Hulk #2 shows that there is no ceiling on where this series can go. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 5 out of 5

KA-ZAR: LORD OF THE SAVAGE LAND #4

The penultimate issue of Ka-Zar is pretty inconsistent, lots of hits and misses throughout these pages (even though the art is stellar throughout). Fortunately, the highs are incredibly high. Some great pages here and there help carry the issue forward and set up a wonderful finale. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 3 out of 5

Marvel #2

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #33



Writer Saladin Ahmed puts the plot mostly to the side for an action-heavy issue, which some readers may be eager to have. This decision allows artist Michele Bandini a chance to really show off as not only do we get Miles’ fully in Spider-Man mode in his new costume but the larger-than-life Miles clone Shift has never looked better. A bulky, hulking Miles Morales, complete with costume, is the antithesis of the original but their differences in style and fighting make for a unique picture across the issue. Bandini and colorist Erick Arciniega deliver some tremendous splash pages, including a double splash that is one of the best things to come out of this series. — Spencer Perry

Rating: 4 out of 5

SAVAGE AVENGERS #27

The end of Savage Avengers is near as Duggan and Zircher begin to wrap up their years-spanning tale. The closer it gets to the end, the more this title lives up to its name. A harrowing plot involving some of Marvel’s darkest heroes combined with Zircher’s horrifically brutal line art makes for some killer (no pun intended) storytelling. That’s most definitely the case here, as Savage Avengers #27 includes one of the book’s gnarliest of scenes involving Kulan Gath and the return of a certain Many-Angled villain. The story itself is shaping to wrap itself of nicely—or as nicely as this ragtag group of Avengers can, at least. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 4 out of 5

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC #12

This issue is all about bridging the gap between a couple of big events in the story. That’s not to say it’s bad by any stretch—there are some really great character moments here. But it moves a good bit slower than most of the other issues in the series. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 3 out of 5

STRANGE ACADEMY #14

After a one-shot tied loosely into Marvel’s “Death of Doctor Strange” event, Strange Academy powers on fully without so much as referencing the fallout currently happening in that book. Instead, school is back in session and the practicing sorcerers are now learning how to time-hop. The same creative team has been doing this title for what seems like years at this point, and every so often there’s that one issue that just feels… off. As you might suspect, this issue is one of those. Despite Young’s ability to juggle this ensemble like a pro in other issues, the plot of Strange Academy #14 starts to wear really thin as a handful of threads are introduced and the story’s simply too busy. Save for one of the title’s classic surprise endings, this is one of the few Strange Academy issues that manages to blend in instead of stepping out ahead of the genre. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

THE THING #2

This comic is moving forward at a breakneck pace, and it’ll most certainly leave you behind if you’re not careful with it. Mosley’s script jumps all over the place here trying to get from Point A to Point B within a 21-page mandate and it never gets a second to breathe. While Reilly’s artwork is a bit of a saving grace, even the mid-century vibes here become burdensome when most panels come with a BOOM, POW, or WHACK. — Adam Banrhardt

Rating: 3 out of 5

WASTELANDERS: WOLVERINE #1

A return to the dystopian world of “Old Man Logan” catches up with our titular hero and his baby Hulk. While the world appears to still be in despair, there are moments of admittedly grotesque levity. There have been so many different volumes and spinoffs of “Old Man Logan,” including a new podcast series, that one has to wonder if readers are clamoring to continue these adventures. At least the return of a believed-to-be-dead former superhero should pique interest. Another surprising development is who comes to Logan’s rescue. Those curious to return to the Wastelands will find plenty to enjoy in this installment. However, it all still feels like rehashing an old project that’s already been done several times over. On the positive side, the one-and-done nature of the issue at least makes it easy for a first time reader to pick it up. — Tim Adams

Rating: 3 out of 5

X-FORCE #26

Resolving the surfing and kidnapping plots of X-Force #25 leaves X-Force #26 torn between two very different tones: those of a sincere buddy cop film and a latter Brosnan-Bond flick. The former works well with Kid Omega and Wolverine both delving into their feelings and rekindling the banter and charm that lit up Wolverine and the X-Men. The latter appears when sharks appear from nowhere to comical results in order to inject more action into a sequence. They overlap with obvious thematic observations about the very action readers just witnessed. It makes for an entertaining, if quite unbalanced affair. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5

Other Publishers #1

ADVENTUREMAN #7

Adventureman #7 focuses on a pair of intersecting narratives as a mysterious cowboy in Brooklyn chases ghosts from his past to encounter some quite literal ghosts and the series’ family of protagonists. It’s the first half of that split that delivers the most notable moments in the issue – whether it’s exploring the lore of a lineage of Western heroes or making jokes about the incongruity of a cowboy driving a Hansom cab in New York City. The act of discovery combined with top-notch design elements makes these portions of the issue exciting, even if there’s little in the way of action. On the other hand, it reads like the premise of Adventureman is still being explained within the context of its core narrative. Many characters linger on the fringes while their connections to Adventureman and superpowers are poked, but barely investigated. This intersects with ghosts and hidden subway stations, all sorts of pulpy goodness, but it’s so slow in arriving to that fun that it misses the essential pacing of pulps. Adventureman remains an impressive aesthetic feat, but the slow crawl of its story is starting to remove the luster from its appearance. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5

BRZRKR #6

BRZRKR #6 finally picks things up rather than completely fizzling out and while we do spend a good bit of time with B getting into his feelings, we do it in a different setting, on the battlefield in the present, as it were and it makes all the difference both in how we as the reader perceive him and, perhaps, how B perceives himself. It’s one of those moments that is deeply human and it allows the book to balance the gore of its action with a more rich story. And with that almost chilling twist, this is a solid issue overall. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

CLOAKED #1

The first issue from writer Mike Richardson and artist Jordi Armengol perfectly sets up the superhero mystery, with enough intrigue to leave readers guessing as to what path the story will take next. Each character, including The Reaper, his “sidekick” the Wonder Boy, private eye Jake Stevens, and billionaire Byron West, is introduced with enough background to easily latch onto their personalities and possible motives. The parallels to Adam West’s Batman live-action series are obvious, yet they don’t take away from what’s presented. If anything, the parallels enhance the mystery. The gritty noir-inspired art also helps to bring this world to life. — Tim Adams

Rating: 4 out of 5

DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: MINDBREAKERS #3

Mindwitnesses, mind flayers, and ceremorphosis – D&D: Mindbreaker has everything an illithid fan could possibly want in a pulpy, action-heavy episode. The mindwitness fight is a blast, as Jim Zub finds ways to translate the mentally anguishing rays of the creature into meaningful and dynamic pages. Minsc’s takedown of the creature is equally impressive, as it’s both ingenious and very much in Minsc’s character. Overall, this is another great chapter of a fun D&D romp. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 4 out of 5

FIREFLY HOLIDAY SPECIAL #1

The Firefly Holiday Special from writer Jeff Jensen and an expansive art team present readers with the Firefly take on A Christmas Carol—or, as the issue presents, a Sheng Dan Jieh carol—with Jayne Cobb playing Ebenezer Scrooge. The plot goes about as you’d expect from that description: Jayne is in a particularly selfish mood, but visits from a trio of ghosts—played by other Firefly characters—help him find his proper holiday spirit and a new commitment to his crew. It brings together the elements of the original Firefly series/Serenity with the status quo of the current Firefly ongoing series and the future scene in Brand New ‘Verse in a way that fans will likely appreciate. Still, there’s little else noteworthy about the issue, either visually or narratively. It’s a decent read for Firefly fans, especially those with a soft spot for Jayne, but it has little else to offer. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3 out of 5

GETTING DIZZY #2

Getting Dizzy #2 explores the trials and growing pains that come with being a chosen hero. While our rollerskating heroine continues training on her own, doubt creeps into her mind as she fails to see any progress. Of course, this all changes when one of her own friends falls to a villain only she can defeat, and this leads her to discover the most powerful technique any ‘Burb Defender can use: friendship. — Megan Peters

Rating: 3 out of 5

THE HEATHENS #2

I’ll be honest: The Heathens #2 seems as convoluted and messy as the first issue and it’s really only bolstering my initial thought that this is a story better suited to the graphic novel format than that issue-by-issue serialization format. The mission to chase down Hell’s escapees continues, but there’s a lot of strange back and forth, a lot of exposition and shifting in timelines and it’s a lot to try to track and keep track of. In the larger picture, that’d not necessarily an issue, but in small bites it gets confusing and doesn’t hold pace the way you might want it to. The art, however, is nice so even as you’re trying to murder-board your way keeping track of things, it’s not unpleasant. Also, there’s a clever jewel heist that’s just a lot of fun to take in. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 2.5 out of 5

MAZEBOOK #4

Each book released from Jeff Lemire seems like it might be the most “Lemirian.” Then this story called Mazebook came along and made it undeniably so. This tale nearly caves to the weight of its mystery at every turn, yet the plotting and pacing keep you engrossed. For every time you feel like the story moves nowhere, the next page gives you twice the reason to go on. Mazebook is a story about doing anything for those you love, and risking it all for those closest to you. Our protagonist’s heartbreak is absolutely palpable and Lemire’s iconic artwork makes your heart feel for him, just as his heart feels for those he’s lost. This fever dream of a comic can go one of a million ways and you can best believe you’ll never see what’s coming next. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 4 out of 5

Other Publishers #2

MY DATE WITH MONSTERS #2

Building off the disastrously wordy first issue, My Date With Monsters has found better footing with issue #2 but it still can’t shake the subplots that are leading to nowhere just yet. Paul Tobin’s characters are mostly goofy and over the top in an off-putting way, but once again a tender sequence between a young girl and the family’s monster companion is the writing at its best, when sincerity is embraced and character building becomes tantamount. Artist Andy MacDonald has some fun chances to stretch their legs, delivering a unique and weird monster and relishing in the little details of big story panels. — Spencer Perry

Rating: 3 out of 5

NEWBURN #2

Newburn #2 makes it clear that its debut was no fluke. Everything excellent about that first issue is redoubled in its sophomore outing: cleanly defined capers, hard nosed characters and aesthetics, and simmering mysteries steeped in lore. As Newburn takes his new partner to investigate their first crime scene together, readers are simultaneously presented with an intriguing new mystery and plenty of glimpses at the big picture of New York City crime in this narrative. On the first count the issue prepares and slowly connects the pieces in a fashion that is satisfying before it becomes chilling – it’s an impressive use of space to detail a nuanced solution. The latter half emphasizes the red flags surrounding Emily as she enters this new partnership. Whether it’s a contact at a local paper or witnesses on the street, there are hints at history everywhere and they build a potent outline in both the reader and Emily’s mind. All of this is greatly enhanced by artist Jacob Phillips’ understated character work. Individuals don’t exaggerate their emotions allowing Newburn to be a cold bastard and injecting some hard-living into those he encounters. Settings, visual clues, and action sequences all bear a strong resemblance to reality and thus situate Newburn neatly within the tone of noir. Newburn presents devilish mysteries to solve in the moments and for months to come, and I cannot wait to uncover more in its pages. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

NO ONE LEFT TO FIGHT II #3

No One Left To Fight II #3 takes a detour to highlight a new character that has ties to our main cast. So far, the introduction of new characters is something the series by Aubrey Sitterson, Fico Ossio, Raciel Avila, and Taylor Esposito has excelled at. Last issue we met D.A.D., and Issue #3 gives us Mistress Riellda. We first learn how she helped train Timor, but her connections run even deeper to Vale and Harga, who trained all three fighters. Getting to learn more about Timor and Vale through Mistress Riellda expands on their shared history together. No One Left to Fight II also continues to lean into its comparisons to Dragon Ball Z, with Vale’s secret weapon to save the world cleverly named after a Goku attack. The art and colors are both powerful and vibrant, which accurately match the vibe of the comic. — Tim Adams

Rating: 4 out of 5

OUT #3

Out #3 is the series strongest issue yet, as Nocona is sent in to converse with a vampire under Nazi’s control. I appreciate that just about everyone in the comic feels desperate – Nocona is being discriminated against by the other American POWs, who assume that he’s a traitor simply for being able to speak German. The American POWs are desperate to escape, and the Nazis are desperate to get their vampire scheme up and running before Allied forces move in. The desperation forces each faction to make some hasty decisions, which of course lead to some interesting wrinkles in a horror comic. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 4 out of 5

PRIMORDIAL #4

Primordial shifts its perspective as it enters the second half of its narrative. The tale in space begins to focus on the possibility of return. This is detailed in stunning fashion with little to no expository dialogue. Instead, the animals with their limited language present the logic of their choices and actions in a visual presentation. The mind-warped renderings of an interstellar ship and its nature are brought to life in panels that draw the eye in and deliver exceedingly clear meanings in abstract renderings. Their continuing odyssey remains the heart of Primordial and a showcase of Sorrentino and Lemire’s deft storytelling instincts. The portion of the story on Earth sets up the series’ big shift in a heartbreaking sequence that humanizes its few heroically human characters. When the shift in perspective arrives, it is a shock, but perfectly contextualized by the events on Earth and in space. Yet the presentation and visual shift in a stunning spread to electrify the eye. Whatever comes next, it’s clear readers have not yet seen the limits of this creative team’s ambitions in Primordial. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

RED SONJA: BLACK, WHITE, RED #5

Like most anthologies of this kind, Red Sonja: Black, White, Red definitely fluctuates occasionally in quality. By and large, this might be the most average issue of the series yet, with stories that are decently-executed, but do very little to reinvent the wheel with regards to Red Sonja’s tapestry of storytelling. The story’s final issue, “Erik the Black, He-Demon with an Axe,” is really the only one to apply the limited color palette in some creative ways, but nothing else within its concept and execution will have a lasting effect on readers. By and large, Black, White, Red has managed to be an entertaining interlude for Red Sonja fans, but this issue does leave a smidge more lacking. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 3 out of 5

REGARDING THE MATTER OF OSWALD’S BODY #2

After introducing the four hard-luck individuals wrapped into this conspiracy, Regarding the Matter of Oswald’s Body #2 dives right into the scheme. It begins simply enough with the quartet investigating a local bum bearing an obvious resemblance to this title’s eponymous character, but they quickly discover that nothing will be as easy (or simple) as it appears. Each added turn to their responsibilities creates a slippery slope that’s terrifying fun to witness; terrifying because it’s easy to understand how each individual might keep saying yes. In the midst of that descent and all of the little actions along the way, there’s always space for character. The four from the start reflect their personalities and motives in each decision they make, whether it’s struggling with a clear moral dilemma or simply responding to some jerk at a bar. While the aesthetics surrounding the series (including some outstanding maps) highlight it as a thriller, it functions as a character study in both plot and presentation with each of these individuals so carefully observed. It’s apparent that readers aren’t the only ones observing them, though, and so it seems things are bound to go from bad to worse as the series continues. I’m looking forward to that. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

Other Publishers #3

RICK AND MORTY: CORPORATE ASSETS #2

Rick and Morty: Corporate Assets still feels like a weak episode of the TV through its first two issues. The story is trying to criticize as many aspects of pop culture as it can find (cinematic universes, toxic social media influencers, homogenized intellectual properties and corporate branding, just to name a few). But instead of having anything creative or insightful to say, the book just keeps bringing those concepts up, then turns to the reader and says, “this is bad and you should feel bad for liking it.” And consistently getting beaten over the head with that message isn’t particularly enjoyable. — Connor Casey

Rating: 2 out of 5

SHEENA: QUEEN OF THE JUNGLE #2

Sheena #2 winds up being a bit of a bore. Our titular Queen of the Jungle spends the issue tracking a glowing red Jaguar and nearly fights it on two occasions, only for the beast to consistently back off. The issue wastes no time confirming there’s a greater mystery behind the situation but is obviously in no rush to reveal any more information. — Connor Casey

Rating: 2 out of 5

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC ADVENTURES ANNUAL 2021 #1

This annual captures the spirit of what IDW and the High Republic team have been hoping to accomplish with this series. It’s fun and moves quick, but there’s always a little something under the surface that keeps things even more interesting. It’s pretty great to see all of the High Republic heavy hitters working on the same title. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 4 out of 5

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES #124

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #124 sees Campbell team up with artist Ken Garing for a holiday story. Seemingly taking a cue from “Silent Night,” the issue is free of dialog and narration. Instead, it leans on comics visuals to convey its themes and emotions, starting large before honing in on the series’ heart. Even with some stumbles, Campbell and Garing have put together an intimate portrait of the Turtles family. It’s an issue likely to warm readers from the inside out on a cold winter night. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

THIRD WAVE 99 #1

Writer James Haick III’s new series is unfortunately all over the place. Though the quickie shift in narrative from YA-sports story to undercover cop drama is clearly supposed to be part of the beats of this first issue it lands like a wet towel at a swimming pool. Artist Luis XIII’s work is at its best when he’s given dynamic movement in nature (the opening surfing sequences are its best) but moments of prolonged exposition between characters as wooden as Pinocchio, not to mention that several panels show off how clear many of these characters appear to be based on famous people you already know. Colorist Dijjo Lima does some heavy lifting with the visuals, which needs all the help it can get. — Spencer Perry

Rating: 2 out of 5

THE TRANSFORMERS #38

The Decepticon and Autobot leaders move their pieces towards a climactic shadow in The Transformers #38. The political powers struggle against each other while existential threats like the planet-eating rust worms and the would-be conqueror Exarchon close in on the fringes. Anna Malkova provides her usual clean visuals and strong action beats, while Brian Ruckley keeps to his typically slow and steady pace. It’s what fans have come to expect from this Transformers iteration, for the good and the bad. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3 out of 5

X-O MANOWAR #9

There’s been times X-O Manowar has been inconsistent—wildly inconsistent, at that. But the fact of the matter is, this series stuck its landing with both feet planted as hard as one can be. A sermon on the dangers of Artificial Intelligence and the faults of humanity aside, Hopeless ended up telling not only an excellent character study on Aric, but he also gave fans an elaborate tale fleshing Shanhara out as a character. After all, the armor is sentient is should be treated as such. X-O Manowar #9 was a fitting conclusion to the story at hand, and sets this batch of characters up nicely for the next story and creative team. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 4 out of 5