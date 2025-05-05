Marvel Finally Introduces Its Ultimate Sabretooth (& He’s Nothing Like Wolverine)

Sabretooth is about to enter the Ultimate Universe. The longtime rival of Logan is the next character to debut in Ultimate Wolverine, and the series has already changed what we thought about several X-Men characters. For example, Colossus and Magik are villains, working alongside Omega Red as the leaders of the Eurasian Republic in Rasputingrad. The trio are members of The Maker’s evil council, and they’ve brainwashed Wolverine into serving them as their Winter Soldier. With Marvel’s new Ultimate Universe, you never know what version of a character you’re going to meet. This is definitely the case with Ultimate Sabretooth, and fans can get a look at just how different he is from Wolverine.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Marvel released a preview of Ultimate Wolverine #5 by Chris Condon, Alex Lins, Bryan Valenza, and VC’s Cory Petit. It begins in Rasputingrad, where a local bar owner is saying goodnight to his customers. One of the patrons refers to him as “Mister Big Man,” and we’re led to believe this is Sabretooth. You can even see his long fingernails when he goes to barricade the front door. As Sabretooth cleans up the bar, he calls out for two mutants hiding underneath the floor to come out. The two mutants are Leech and Artie.

image credit: marvel comics

image credit: marvel comics

image credit: marvel comics

A driver is coming to pick Artie and Leech up to transport them somewhere safe, and Sabretooth has prepared food for their trip. Along with the soup is homemade Shirley Temple, a reward for listening to all of Sabretooth’s stories. Artie uses his mutant powers to create a flashback of Sabretooth fighting alongside Logan, teasing the long, storied history the two characters have with each other… even in the Ultimate Universe.

The preview of Ultimate Wolverine #5 ends with Sabretooth taking the trash out and noticing an airplane flying overhead. It’s unknown if Sabretooth is merely having a flashback after seeing the plane, or if he’s sensing someone nearby. It could also be both happening at the same time. Ultimate Sabretooth appears to be a more gentle soul than the one in the main Marvel Universe, but that’s not saying much. Sabretooth is one of the more ruthless, bloodthirsty characters in the X-Men’s rogues gallery. It’ll be fascinating to see how they portray him in Ultimate Wolverine.

“ULTIMATE SABRETOOTH CLAWS HIS WAY ONTO THE SCENE! Mysteries of Ultimate Wolverine’s past are revealed when a familiar face joins the fray!” a description of Ultimate Wolverine #5 reads.

image credit: marvel comics

image credit: marvel comics

image credit: marvel comics

The previous issue of Ultimate Wolverine revealed the fates of three Omega mutants: Professor X, Jean Grey, and Magneto. Jean Grey appears to be the last Omega-level mutant in the Ultimate Universe, and she’s being weaponized to serve the Eurasian Republic. Xavier’s brain was removed from his body after his death, and is being used to keep Jean Grey fully sedated and controlled at all times because of her mutant abilities and possible extraterrestrial possession, aka, the Phoenix Force. Xavier’s brain is used to soothe, direct, and amplify the Phoenix specimen’s abilities through targeted electrical impulses. So, Directorate X controls Jean Grey, and in turn, she controls the designated specimens like Ultimate Wolverine. The Cerebellum further amplifies these powers.

Ultimate Wolverine #5 goes on sale Wednesday, May 7th. Let us know your thoughts on the preview in the comments below!