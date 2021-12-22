Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 12/22/2021

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today. It isn’t totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, IDW, Scout, Aftershock, and more.

DC

BATMAN/CATWOMAN #9

If you’ve been holding out for Tom King’s Batman/Catwoman to finally pick up and go somewhere or for the multiple storylines to somehow make sense, you will be gravely disappointed. Instead, Batman/Catwoman #9 is just another issue that demonstrates how poorly executed this entire concept has been and now, just seems to illustrate that King doesn’t really understand the characters he’s writing here. In the “present” we get a reveal that Andrea’s son was never her son but rather a child she kidnapped years before, in the past we get more of The Joker being just weird, and in the future more of Catwoman being more or less stupid and kind of emotionless which is wildly out of character. Add to that Liam Sharp’s really specific art that, while always tends to be very unique and specific, is just bad here for most of the issue. The overall effect is an issue that doesn’t seem to know what it wants to say, has no real story to tell and is simply trading on the currency of it’s top-tier characters and the beloved nature of Phantasm. Unfortunately, the deeper we get into things, all King’s done is wreck Phantasm and cheapen things to the point that it’s clear this title is just stretching out a story it doesn’t have to tell. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 1.5 out of 5

BATMAN: ONE DARK KNIGHT #1

If you’re a fan of Jock’s artwork, Batman: One Dark Knight puts his strengths on impressive display as an artist, but on the other side of this coin, it highlights his weaknesses as a writer when it comes to dialogue and specific story beats. This miniseries debut is the definition of a mixed-bag, but I’m willing to see where it goes and see what tricks Jock still has up his sleeve. — Evan Valentine

Rating: 3 out of 5

BATMAN VS. BIGBY! A WOLF IN GOTHAM #4

With more than half of this crossover put away Batman finally teams up with Bigby after another fight so forced it reads as being decades past its expiration date. The forced conflict leads to forced exposition in which the newly formed partners explain themselves to one another. All of this team-up action is delivered in the most banal format possible – longtime superhero readers will recognize every beat and find nothing original within them. Additionally, although page layouts and formal elements inspired by Fables remain engaging, the depiction of faces in this dialogue-heavy installment are disconcerting to say the least. Batman’s face beneath an overly rendered mask only evidences a grimace and in a single, brief sequence Gordon’s mustache transforms itself multiple times in distracting fashion. The further this story goes, the fewer redeeming elements there are to be found and it’s difficult to not think this is a concept that would have been better left for fans of both franchises to simply imagine. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 1.5 out of 5

CATWOMAN #38

Going into this issue, I was genuinely unsure how it would tie up all of the loose ends of Ram V’s more than year-long run on Catwoman—but thankfully, it brought everything together pretty perfectly. Serving as a sort of coda for the riotous events of “Fear State,” this issue takes a clever approach to the stories of Selina Kyle and her cohorts, with some intriguing twists and turns. While the art and colors from Caspar Wijngaard feel a little jarring from the usual visual cues of the series, it gives everything an almost sentimental feeling, one that heightens the already-great storytelling on display. One long-awaited character moment makes this issue a bonafide favorite of mine, but there are so many other narrative morsels that excel as well, perfectly teeing up the new era of Catwoman that starts in January. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

CATWOMAN: LONELY CITY #2

This issue proves that Catwoman: Lonely City is truly in a different, higher tier from the rest of mainstream superhero comics right now. As Selina sets out to plan the most difficult heist of her career, she develops a surprising ensemble of new and familiar allies, each of whom get some profound and wonderful character moments. Cliff Chiang’s work is stellar and cinematic in every single context, from the biggest brawl between superpowered characters to the smallest heartfelt conversation between characters, making its take on Gotham City one that is incredibly easy to get lost in. This book is a masterpiece in every sense of the word, and I could not be more excited to see where the story goes from here. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 5 out of 5

JUSTICE LEAGUE INCARNATE #2

Justice League Incarnate #2 starts off with a visual feast as the titular group spends some time in the horror-filled Earth-13. Sadly the rest of the issue can’t quite carry that momentum as there’s a lot of shouting and arguing about what to do regarding the crack in the multiverse without seeing any real plot progression. And based on how it ends, we probably won’t for a while. — Connor Casey

Rating: 3 out of 5

LEGENDS OF THE DARK KNIGHT #8

Legends of the Dark Knight #8 contains two Batman stories. The first story by Che Grayson and Belen Ortega hints at some of social inequality baked into Batman’s core mythos that shows Batman’s compassion while also reminding readers that even in a superhero universe, Batman still stands apart as a uniquely privileged individual even in the face of the tragedy. The latter story by Yedoye Travis and Nina Vakueva is a weird look at how desperately Batman hangs onto his defining tragedy. Neither are particularly deep looks into Batman’s psyche, but I think Batman fans will enjoy them for the most part. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 3 out of 5

DC

NIGHTWING #87

What a comic book. Taylor and Redondo have already been telling one of the best Nightwing stories we’ve gotten in years, and Nightwing #87 swoops into the scene with one hell of an outing. Redondo’s beautiful splashes take center stage here as takes the dark and grimy landscapes of Bludhaven and turns them into jaw-dropping storytelling devices. Combine a book full of double-page splashes with Taylor’s excellent script—with plenty of holiday warmth, nonetheless—and you have a great comic book issue at hand. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 5 out of 5

NUBIA AND THE AMAZONS #3

Nubia and the Amazons is easily among the most compelling and entertaining stories told about Themyscira in recent memory. This issue dives further into the tribe of new Amazons’ status quo, teeing up both interpersonal conflicts and a surprising threat that looms ahead. Stephanie Williams and Vita Ayala’s script balances slice-of-life authenticity with a larger ancient force, and the art from Alitha Martinez, Domo Stanton, and Mark Morales is incredibly expressive, even as it is occasionally washed out by Romulo Fajardo Jr.’s overdone colors. By and large, Nubia and the Amazons is becoming one of the most consistently surprising main universe books DC has right now. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4 out of 5

REFRIGERATOR FULL OF HEADS #3

Refrigerator Full of Heads #3 manages to briefly recapture some of the grindhouse energy of the original Basketful of Heads. Tom Fowler delights in drawing a rolling head sequence and crafts a taut scene involving the local sheriff. Unfortunately, the burden of lore weighs the back half of the issue down as we switch from bloody carnage back to unneeded explanatory exposition. Sometimes “magic ax that keeps decapitated heads alive” is all the explanation you need. Here’s hoping we’ll see more of this issue’s first half and less of its second half as Refrigerator Full of Heads moves into its back half. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3 out of 5

ROBINS #2

It’s touching to see Batman show concern for his many proteges, even if his method of showing love leaves much to be desired. As many threats as the Bat-Family has had to face together, Batman should be more open to working together as a team with the Robins to uncover who hacked Batman’s systems. While it offers some needed tension and a way for the Robins to solve the case without Batman’s interference, it’s still unnecessary. Watching how each Robin had to complete a gauntlet before becoming an official sidekick was educational in highlighting each Robin’s personality and fit alongside the Dark Knight. The history between Red Robin (Tim Drake) and Spoiler (Stephanie Brown) isn’t glossed over either, and is cleverly tied back to the gauntlet stories. The art feels young and full of energy, and matches what one would expect to see in a comic featuring the more colorful Robins. — Tim Adams

Rating: 3 out of 5

SUPERGIRL: WOMAN OF TOMORROW #6

Considering how bad Batman/Catwoman is this week, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow #6 is a lovely reminder that Tom King can write a hell of a story when he wants to. To be clear, this issue kind of feels a little like an afterthought or a bit of filler. Supergirl and Ruthye have caught up with Krem so we’re definitely getting set up for a showdown, but before we can get to that, we get the story of death of Krypton and Supergirl’s departure from that planet—her real story—as relayed to the reader by Ruthye, It’s brutal, breathtaking, and beautiful. It has echoes of a war story to it and the waves of trauma that come with sudden catastrophic end of worlds as we know them and paired with Bilquis Evely’s absolutely ridiculously beautiful art there’s a weight to it that clings to your mind long after you’ve left the page. Supergirl makes sense in a new way after reading this version of her origin. It’s stunning. It may not win over some readers—it does have, at times, a bit of self-seriousness to it—but it’s a really lovely read and while it does feel a bit like stalling for this title overall, it’s so good. It’s a worthy pause. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 4 out of 5

WONDER WOMAN: EVOLUTION #2

Phillips is crafting a really interesting story with Wonder Woman: Evolution and she does really well with placing Diana in a “fish out of water” sort of situation, something that is always enjoyable when it comes to a character as incredibly powerful as this one. What’s a bit less successful here is that the issue suffers from pacing. While there is a lot of action, like the first issue, this one is very slow. It feels at times like we’re dealing with a very concise overall story being drawn out as far as possible to fit over a number of issues when really, it could move much faster. There’s also something to be said for the trend as of late to put Wonder Woman less in superheroic scenarios and instead into large, almost metaphysical adventures that try to make her both a god and a human at the same time in a way that undermines both—but that’s not on Phillips’ writing. That’s an editorial choice and Phillips is doing a great job of walking the line. As for the art, it has its moments, but it just feels sort of distorted throughout, at least until the final pages where things tighten up and it feels a bit like everything starts to come together at last. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 3 out of 5

Marvel

THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #82

The Amazing Spider-Man #82 takes a step away from the Beyond Corporation and its many sub-plots to focus on Peter Parker’s hospital stay. That may not sound like the most compelling shift in narrative, but the resulting superhero story with a touch of horror, provides a riveting standalone issue. This is in no small part due to the addition of Jorge Fornes on art duties – building tension across the entire issue as readers are led down a very dark rabbit hole. The eventual pay off is excellent with an intimidating and effective design for its antagonist (and the hospital basement), but the moments leading to it are every bit as potent. Loneliness and small moments of comfort are distilled into these panels as Peter struggles to push back the darkness, both metaphorical and literal. It’s an outstanding example of what a single issue of Amazing Spider-Man can deliver and an excellent showcase of an artistic star worth following wherever their name appears. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

THE AVENGERS #51

When Avengers clicks, it really clicks, and part one of “The Death Hunters” picks up the baton from the mega-sized Avengers #50 and never looks back. It feels like Jason Aaron is finally getting to play with all the toys he established in the toy box here, and pretty much right from go you can tell he’s having a great time. Not only do we get some amazing back and forth between Thor and Phoenix, but we also get the new Masters of Evil looking lethal and movement on some of the grander level plot lines of Aaron’s run, and it all looks gorgeous thanks to Juan Frigeri and David Curiel. If this is what we can expect from this series moving forward, the future of Avengers is looking pretty damn fantastic. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

AVENGERS FOREVER #1

Avengers Forever kicks off a new multiversal storyline by Jason Aaron and Aaron Kuder. The opening issue features Danny Reyes (from our Earth-616) landing in a world controlled by the Black Skull, a member of the Multiversal Masters of Evil. While Reyes immediately runs afoul of the Black Skull, the “Iron Ant” (a Tony Stark with Ant-Man-esque powers) discovers the world’s version of Mjolnir, which has been imbued with the power of All-Vengeance. To be honest, I think enjoyment of this comic comes down to whether you like “What If” style tales that mash together two different kinds of heroes. Every feature in Avengers Forever #1 save for Reyes and the Deathlok accompanying him takes two or more familiar Marvel concepts and jams them together. It’s not a bad gimmick and it’s excellently illustrated, but I wonder whether this comic will really stand out if it’s just churning together existing Marvel concepts into a new comics sausage. Until that can be determined, I’m at least content with seeing what gonzo concept Aaron and Kuder throw at readers next. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

AVENGERS: TECH-ON #5

Avengers: Tech-On #5 present the penultimate chapter of a story with a vibe best described as “child playing with action figures.” Sending a team of mech-armored Avengers up against a symbiote-bonded kaiju out to make for uncomplicated fun. Unfortunately, Avengers: Tech-On‘s artwork is too busy, indistinct, and murky to deliver the action-packed goods. That’s a problem since there’s not much else to hold the issue up as it sleepwalks through the motions of an abbreviated-Civil War riff, littered with pointless dialogue and dull characterizations. There’s not much here to recommend as Avengers: Tech-On continues to take an exciting premise and execute it poorly. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 1.5 out of 5

BLACK PANTHER #2

There’s just something entertaining about seeing a recognizable hero like Black Panther be confronted with the errors in his judgement. With his secret army of sleeper agents compromised, T’Challa’s lack of trust is the real focus of the issue. Even as chairperson to the Avengers, we learn Black Panther even suspects his teammates are behind the strategical attacks. T’Challa blames being a king on his mistrust, but that could just be a cover to hide his true feelings. Juann Cabal delivers an incredible visual representation of Wakandan technology in use, including suits being activated and a jet being uncloaked. Shuri also uses her inventions to rewind a murder investigation. An intense fight is upcoming in the next issue, which should provide even more clues as to who is really behind these threats. — Tim Adams

Rating: 4 out of 5

THE DARKHOLD: SPIDER-MAN #1

The final character-focused chapter of The Darkhold emphasizes the most famous member of this crossover’s cast as Peter Parker is shown living in a world that is quite literally falling apart. Human beings and manmade structures alike are collapsing under the weight of a mysterious curse and only a few members of the species are lucky enough to maintain their minds and forms. What’s most interesting is Peter’s response to this impossible crisis and the new layers of horror it creates. With more responsibility than any one man could bear, readers watch Peter struggle in the midst of some cringe-inducing body horror and darkly comical situations. Many installments of The Darkhold have struggled to find the best synopsis and structure for these “what if” type of tales, but The Darkhold: Spider-Man presents its concepts perfectly with a strong emphasis on one hero’s decline into darkness. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

HAWKEYE: KATE BISHOP #2

Kate Bishop hops out of the frying pan and into the fire with this new issue of Hawkeye: Kate Bishop. On a mission to recover a lost girl, Kate’s skills and intuition lead her deeper into a plot surrounding the vacation villa she’s found herself on. And as the mysterious threat behind everything looms close, fans will be left eager for more in light of a delicious cliffhanger. — Megan Peters

Rating: 4 out of 5

Marvel

IRON MAN #15

Every new issue of Iron Man manages to exceed my expectations in some brilliant and beautiful ways. Now that Tony Stark has been bestowed with the power cosmic, his battle against Korvac rages through the cosmos, and we begin to see it realized on both a massive and an incredibly intimate scale. This issue truly understands the beauty of the medium of superhero comics, crafting a narrative that revels in its magnitude, but also offers a mind-bending approach to humanity and destiny. Christopher Cantwell, Cafu, and company are truly making some of the best Marvel work that exists right now, and this issue only proves that in spades. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 5 out of 5

KANG THE CONQUEROR #5

Any reader familiar with time travel tropes in superhero comics was ready to read the “twist” in Kang the Conqueror from issue #1 and, having finally arrived at this ironic and cliched revelation, it’s impossible to justify spending an additional 4 issues to arrive at it. The miniseries from issue-to-issue functions in the same drab fashion as Kang summarizes his thoughts and exploits, often referencing events that sound much more interesting than the synopsis displayed. This is only improved upon by well-drafted spreads and splashes that include plenty of details, but do little to provide a narrative beyond the briefest of explored sequences. It’s a dull affair that ends where it began having added very little of substance or note along the way. A one-shot would have served this Wikipedia-with-illustrations approach far better. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 2 out of 5

KING CONAN #1

Is King Conan the most accessible book for new Conan readers? Not necessarily, but if you have even a passing familiarity with the Cimmerian, you’ll probably find something to glean from the pages of this oversized debut issue. The premise is fascinating, the art is excellent, and there’s an overall sense of purpose within the pages that Marvel’s Conan work has been somewhat lacking. I truly have no idea what’s in store for the subsequent pages of King Conan, but this issue proved just gripping enough to keep me interested. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4 out of 5

MOON KNIGHT #6

Moon Knight just can’t miss these days, and while much of this story is conveyed through a conversation between Marc Spector and Dr. Badr, it’s truly impressive just how much backstory and character enrichment Jed MacKay weaves throughout it. As for the new villain, Zodiac actually feels like he can run with Moon Knight and some of the bigger villains in Moony’s past, and interested to see where MacKay can take him, especially with Hunter’s Moon in the mix. As always this series looks like a million bucks thanks to artist Alessandro Cappuccio and colorist Rachelle Rosenberg, and there’s a sort of dream sequence in this issue that delivers a page that will be sticking around in best of rankings for a long, long time. We even get a little hope by issue’s end, so it’s safe to say this issue delivered in pretty much every way. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 5 out of 5

MS. MARVEL: BEYOND THE LIMIT #1

It’s hard to think of a character over the last decade or so that’s had a better run of creative teams than Kamala. Each of the three main solo series she has had over the last few years have been excellent, and the new team of Samira Ahmed and Andres Genolet continue that trend. Kamala’s inner monologue here is excellent and the world built around her is a great mix of fantasy and the average teenage life. An already solid debut sets the stage for even more excitement ahead. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 4 out of 5

PHOENIX SONG: ECHO #3

Maya Lopez’s tenure as Phoenix has been an interesting one thus far, and her journey in Phoenix Song: Echo continues to get more compelling every issue. Seeing Maya’s conversations with her ancestors gives us a unique view into who she is fundamentally as a person and how those characteristics are simultaneously in line and at odds with the Phoenix power and everything that comes with it. By the end of this series, it feels like she will truly have a more complete understanding of her power, and thanks to writer Rebecca Roanhorse watching that evolution play out is entertaining, though some aspects of the book still feel a bit off, like the dynamic between her and River or Forge’s overall involvement and his approach to Maya, which still doesn’t feel right. The artwork by Luca Maresca, Kyle Charles, Carlos Lopez, and Bryan Valenza is a perfect fit for the tone and constant shifting through locales in time though, and it all really comes together during the most recent stop on their timeline tour. There’s a lot to like about Phoenix Song: Echo #3, and it really feels like the best is yet to come. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

S.W.O.R.D. #11

S.W.O.R.D. saves its biggest twist for last, ending this final issue with a reveal that recontextualizes the entire series. There’s chaos and violence aplenty, though the art style deployed is too clean and bright to convey the horror of what’s happening convincingly. As far for the plot—without giving away the twist—it does build off on the idea of intersectional representation presented through Taki’s lens in the previous issue (though, in this issue, we’re dealing with the intersection of two entirely fictional demographics). S.W.O.R.D. may have dug itself too deeply into the game of intrigue, making it difficult to connect with the plot for all the redirects. Perhaps “Destiny of X” will offer its successor series the opportunity to renew its focus. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

Marvel

STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #19

Realizing that he has to eradicate Crimson Dawn, Vader can’t help but notice the similarities in various power structures throughout the galaxy, as their infiltration of all organizations feels reminiscent of his past. His new recruits, both the unwilling and volunteers, realize what Vader is willing to risk to accomplish his mission, which largely means they’re the risks. As compared to the previous issue, which spent a majority of its panels introducing us to new bounty hunters, this issue was able to cut to the meat of the action a bit more quickly, though still mostly felt like it was setting the stage for bigger adventures. The action we saw wasn’t especially exhilarating, merely existing out of necessity, but the implications of the final panels of the book could mean some major revelations going forward. On the other hand, given that this series takes place before the events of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, it’s hard to imagine the book having that much of an impact, yet upcoming events could recontextualize key moments from that film. Even if just to set up the pieces of the upcoming adventure, this issue was at least relatively engaging. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 3 out of 5

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC – TRAIL OF SHADOWS #3

Trail of Shadows takes a break from the noir for a bit to focus on some human connection, and it actually works rather well for the series. Between taking some of these characters a little deeper and tying the story into the main High Republic, this issue does a really nice job changing the pace and still delivering an interesting chapter in the saga. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

VENOM #3

Ram V’s run on Venom continues to parse through the leftovers of this corner of the Marvel universe after King in Black and sadly there’s only one avenue that’s really all-that interesting, Venom’s own isolation. The symbiote’s loss of Eddie as a host finally gets its time in the spotlight this issue, making for a surprisingly tender moment with an alien made of goo, sadly that’s a minority of the issue which spends much of its time digging deeper into a vast Life Foundation conspiracy that seems to be playing more as greatest hits remix than anything else. Bryan Hitch’s work remains fine, serviceable and safe, which is likely what Marvel wanted when they greenlit a new series that was so different. Where it struggles is in breaking form this issue, tilting characters like a dutch angle in cinema that seemed to be an interesting attempt but one that didn’t work. — Spencer Perry

Rating: 3 out of 5

WASTELANDERS: HAWKEYE #1

Marvel has been going deeper into the world of “Old Man Logan” in recent years and Wastelanders: Hawkeye is the latest effort to do so. This one-shot focuses on the titular character and fleshes out how he learned to live with the blindness that he had over the course of Mark Millar’s “Old Man Logan.” As a whole, I’m not really sure if Wastelanders: Hawkeye is a story that needed to be told, but if nothing else, it’s quite fun. Much like we’ve come to expect from stories set within this version of the Marvel universe, there are numerous cameos featuring a number of iconic heroes and baddies, which makes for a consistently enjoyable read. If this was a full series centered around Hawkeye in this world, I’m not sure that I would be on-board with it. However, given that it’s simply a one-off read, it makes for an exciting return trip to this world. — Logan Moore

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

WOLVERINE #19

Wolverine #19 is a fun little one-shot, focussing on Logan battling a Leviathan off the coast of Krakoa. The book centers completely around his interior monologue, and while it often dips into “kids these days” territory, it gets to the heart of why Wolverine doesn’t buy into the paradise the mutant nation offers and why he’ll never truly fit in there. Special mention must go to Javi Fernandez for some outstanding artwork. — Connor Casey

Rating: 4 out of 5

X-MEN: THE TRIAL OF MAGNETO #5

The Trial of Magneto will be one of those stories where it’s challenging to separate the story told within these five issues from the significant editorial ramifications for the Marvel Universe and a few specific characters within it. Ultimately, despite the series’ title, the story has less to do with judging Magneto, though he does go through an emotional trial of sorts. One of the series’ best pages emphasizes that point in this issue. Though the art is perfectly capable of evoking the appropriate emotions, it is, unfortunately, accompanied by unnecessary narration spelling out the mood. The story is really about dispensing with 15 years of baggage that’s been following Wanda around since the “House of M” crossover, as well as inverting the editorial mandate that it carried for mutants. Some consequences don’t seem to fit any crime and conflict with no basis. It’s all messy at best. Are the events of Trial of Magneto going to be significant and perhaps a relief to certain fans? Sure. Are they enjoyable to read? Not really. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 1.5 out of 5

Other Publishers

AGGRETSUKO: OUT OF OFFICE #2

Aggretsuko: Out of Office #2 is the palate cleanser everyone needs during the hustle and bustle this time of year. Retsuko’s secret vacation side hustle continues to go awry this issue as her nosy and kind of jerk coworkers all are trying to make her life complicated—both individually and in concert with each other—by crashing what they think is her relaxation time. Meanwhile Retsuko is being overworked, coping by singing metal, and well, it’s all just charming and hilarious and bright and colorful and it is just so much fun. It’s light, it’s a little fluffy, but it’s so relatable. It’s great. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 4 out of 5

ARMY OF DARKNESS 1979 #4

Army of Darkness 1979 #4 seems to be filling space, not that it’s filling it with much substance. This issue moves the plot forward by inches, if at all, and there’s nothing to note in the way of character as even Ash reads like a pantomime of Bruce Campbell’s beloved role. The jokes are banal and a diversion to a disco hall offers the height of absurdity without any humor to be found within it. Still stilted drawings and flat expressions prevent even odd moments, like dancing with a chainsaw, any amount of amusement. In the space of a single issue, it’s possible to imagine these ideas landing, but stretched across four months (and more) the concept is so thin that it’s difficult to keep crawling through. –– Chase Magnett

Rating: 1 out of 5

CHICKEN DEVIL #3

Buccellato and Sherman’s dark comedy once again knocks it out of the park, continuing the tragic story of Mitchell Moss with some fantastic artwork and biting commentary. While the series might be bleak with this tale of revenge, you can’t help but have fun watching our lead strap on a chicken suit and find his path as something of a Punisher-style character. What really sells this issue is its final page, which is one of the most jaw-dropping endings in comics in 2021 and it’s hooked me into seeing where this all goes even more. Do yourself a favor and check this one out. –Evan Valentine

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

CLEAR #3

Clear #3 leans into its noir stylings in its third issue as Dunes’ investigation leads to a double-cross and the discovery of an unexpected motive and suspect behind his ex-wife’s disappearance. The issue embraces certain tropes, such as suggestively, but not crassly, depicting a woman’s attractive silhouette. It increasingly feels like Dunes is visiting Chinatown in his frustration and how the artwork contrasts the beauty held hostage by the rich against the city’s urban decay. There’s a particularly remarkable page that superimposes a clock over a nine-panel grid, creating a synaesthetic experience as each panel ticks away a moment from Dunes’ life in perfect rhythm. The explanation for Dunes’ helmet handprints comes dangerously close to being over-the-top melodramatic, but the grounded tone helps rein it all in for another engrossing issue. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5

DEEP BEYOND #11

There’s still a lot to Deep Beyond that doesn’t really make sense or even really feel like it comes together particularly well, but at least it feels like the story is finally starting to steer itself to a conclusion, despite every issue trying to throw new elements into things. This issue features a jailbreak, a surprise arrival, and the strong sense that time is rapidly running out for anything to resolve, but one thing that this issue does better than any before it is that it offers a bit of humanity and heart to things. We see what is driving Jolene from here and while in a very strong sense it’s too little too late to make this whole story work, you understand the character better and it helps keep the reader invested just a bit longer. The art and color of this issue is very nice which is a great help. That’s one thing about this overall title that has been pretty consistent and makes it an immersive world, even if it is largely a confusing one. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 3 out of 5

EAT THE RICH #5

Gailey and Bak bring this story of class warfare in a most literal sense to an end, as Joey has to make some tough choices in this horror world in the same vein as Get Out, Ready Or Not, and other modern fare. This final issue has some neat moments but does wrap things up a bit too cleanly when all is said and done, with a number of character seemingly being pushed to the side in order to get the desired conclusion. Eat The Rich feels like something that was dragged from the past days of EC Comics, and it’s tough to tell whether this would have benefited from a longer run, or a shorter series overall. Regardless, as a whole, the series is a fun romp that takes some interesting ideas and projects a bloody tale that you can’t help but feel a little satisfied with. — Evan Valentine

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

GUNSLINGER SPAWN #3

Gunslinger Spawn continues to navigate the convoluted world that Todd McFarlane has created with a cavalier attitude for the larger mythology. McFarlane seems to have stumbled into this by accident with his man out of time narrative because the character himself learning about microwaves and burritos is fun while the larger plot machinations around remain as tedious as ever. Brett Booth’s artwork continues to channel the style of linework and over the top performance that fans of 90s Spawn no doubt love. He does get the chance to bring something new visually to the world with this issue though as some feathered dinosaurs get the chance to do battle with the title hero. — Spencer Perry

Rating: 3 out of 5

THE HARBINGER #3

The Harbinger #3 is wild—for better or for worse. Peter Stanchek is continuing to self-examine, as he attempts to discover how he got in the position he’s in. With one of the main plot devices of this run so far being a telepathic conversation, it’s getting increasingly difficult to follow the links, especially as you try to go along with Rodriguez’s action-packed art. At one end, it almost seems the more hectic and panic-filled the story gets, the art and lettering layouts reflect that—almost to the point of messiness. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

Other Publishers

HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER #3

House of Slaughter #3 plays with your emotions constantly, presenting a world full of death, hope, carnage, and love and hitting you with all four of those premises every few pages. It’s part of what makes this world so fascinating, and James Tynion IV and Tate Brombal continue to fill out the inner workings of The Order while also providing the quite personal love story that keeps you invested in it all. Artist Chris Shehan and colorist Miquel Muerto are on their A-games here, as the moments of brutality, tragedy, and loss hit hard, though the action that’s taking place between these scenes diverts your attention enough to keep you from getting lost in it. Meanwhile, the growing relationship between Aaron and Jace is compelling on its own, though the growing mystery of how things got to one hunting the other is always looming and pulling you through, providing welcome intrigue. Now, some of the other members of The Order aren’t really clicking for me yet, but they are supposed to be a bit antagonistic, so that might be purposeful, and it will be interesting to see where this story takes them. All in all House of Slaughter still feels part of this world while forming a trail all its own, and I’m still very much all in. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 4 out of 5

IMPOSSIBLE JONES #2

Impossible Jones #2 still can’t quite find its footing. It obviously pulls from a lot of different inspirations—Mr. Fantastic for the powers, Deadpool for the snappy internal monologue, classic cartoons for some of the leaps in logic and action sequences — but it always stays just a little too serious for its own good. — Connor Casey

Rating: 2 out of 5

JOY OPERATIONS #2

Joy Operations #1 struggled to even present its premise to readers – offering a world seemingly millennia in the future, but supposedly attached to our own, and burying the lede to the final few moments. Joy Operations #2 barely moves past that initial explanation, spending much of its space repeating what came before and continuing the argument between Joy and the voice in her head to little effect. It’s only in the final few pages of the issue that some clear stakes are introduced, but without any context these stakes read more like an editorial note than a purposeful choice. With a poorly-defined setting, unclear goals, and characters best described by their physicality, the only compelling reason to pick up either issue of Joy Operations thus far is Stephen Byrne’s bubbling vision of the future. A spread in issue #2 showcases his ability to guide the eye and craft engaging action, but this again is one moment dug from an issue with very few moments of comparable quality. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 2 out of 5

A KING’S VENGEANCE #1

A King’s Vengeance steps out this week with a bleak chapter that struggles to resonate with readers until the very end. Thrust into an ongoing war, readers are met with a grudge gone sour as a king is disposed by those he should be able to trust. The brutal art is sickening in the best way, but sadly, the narrative falls flat until the end. It is there readers meet a wayward traveler, and their new companion fans a spark that will convince some to read on. — Megan Peters

Rating: 2 out of 5

MAW #4

Maw pushes into its most intense update yet with issue four this week. A series of grisly murders has put men on edge in a town outside of the commune, and a monster’s identity is revealed with deadly consequences. Of course, things go off the rail in the end when a surprise arrival unloads a smoking gun, and Maw‘s cliffhanger affirms a suspicion readers will have had about its female commune since day one. — Megan Peters

Rating: 4 out of 5

NIGHT OF THE GHOUL #3

One of the interesting things about Night of the Ghoul is that it refers to the issues as “episodes” and it’s truly fitting considering that each new installment of this horror story is both complete and offers just a bit more to the larger tale of terror that is unfolding. That is especially true for this week’s Night of the Ghoul #3 which picks right up from #2’s little cliffhanger of sorts with Inman’s son finding something he really shouldn’t in the basement of the nursing facility and the frightening-looking facility employee interrupting Innman’s very intense conversation with Patrick/Merrit. The issue continues the dual story format with the film digging deeper into the lore of the Ghoul while, in the present, we get ever closer to said Ghoul being released but what makes this issue a standout is how Snyder manages to keep up the pulse of the two tales while also taking us a bit deeper into Innman’s own life and story in a way that doesn’t distract from what we’ve read so far but humanizes things that makes the stakes even higher. Continuing to excel in this title is Francavilla’s absolutely outstanding art and colors and while one might be able to argue that issue #2 had slightly better visuals than #3, the truth is that this is a top-notch issue in how it keeps the pulse pounding and makes turning the page something that makes the reader feel the need to peek through their fingers before fully committing every time. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

RADIANT BLACK #11

Just when you think Radiant Black has settled in for a bit it throws another curveball at you and keeps you guessing, and it’s one of the series’ biggest strengths. Kyle Higgins and Joe Clark weave in new characters while still moving the main plotline forward effortlessly, and Radiant Black and Radiant Pink are simply delightful together, showcasing that magic with every reference Marshall can’t seem to grasp. The shaking up of the status quo is small but effectively introduces a bit more chaos into the mix, and that last page is… well, perfect actually, because I have no idea where things go from here but that’s part of the fun. Meanwhile, Marcelo Costa and Mattia Iacono artwork is stellar throughout, both when the action starts and when things are a bit more low key, though frankly, we could just watch Marshall and Eva talk over lunch all day. This series continues to weave in humor, action, and fresh ideas at a killer pace, and you shouldn’t miss out on all the fun. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

Other Publishers

A RIGHTEOUS THIRST FOR VENGEANCE #3

A Righteous Thirst for Vengeance is a breath of fresh air because of the risks it takes but also because of how it’s willing to meet the reader on its own storytelling terms. It uses the medium of comics in the best possible way, words and pictures working together in tandem, with the necessary details that the other cannot provide brought forth by its partner. Araújo’s breathtaking art is not covered by needless word balloons and Remender’s dialogue gives us the beats from its characters that enhance what we can see in their faces. This is a masterclass in comic book storytelling so far. — Spencer Perry

Rating: 5 out of 5

SEARCH FOR HU #4

Search for Hu #4 pushes the series’ protagonist towards an almost inevitable conclusion but fails to recapture the motivations present in earlier issues. Aaron has returned to the same world of violence he first experienced in the military and can’t pull himself, but his arc has been treading water on that point for too long. There are intense action-movie style set pieces here, and the art delivers some striking near-splashes but struggles to convey impactful motion and becomes difficult to parse when things get messy. There’s a story worth appreciating at the heart of Search for Hu, but the muddy and ill-paced telling makes it a challenge. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 2.5 out of 5

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG #47

The resolution of this fight against forest fires highlights the warmth and positivity that make Sonic the Hedgehog a refuge for young readers, especially in the midst of uncertain times. There’s no denying the danger at play in a complex scenario, but the problem-solving presented by the quartet of heroes and their unexpected allies balances the suspense with a strong sense of fun. Throughout the issue characters accept their fears and then decide how to act, modeling a more realistic and relatable form of heroism than most superhero comics directed at children. All of this is achieved with excellent cartooning which clearly expresses these conflicting and complex emotions, while also establishing the engineering solutions that make for a thrilling climax. As both an example and source of information, Sonic the Hedgehog #47 helps young readers to better understand their world and appreciate their power in impacting it. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

THAT TEXAS BLOOD #13

Ghastly Christmas tales are aplenty here in That Texas Blood #13, a one-shot perfect for the holiday season. With little action or major scenes, Condon’s script comes to the forefront here—and it sure is a doozy. The issue virtually takes place in a single room, but you can cut the suspense with a knife. It’s spooky and it’s full of suspense, yet it perfectly manages to wiggle itself into being a delightful holiday tale. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 4 out of 5

TIME BEFORE TIME #8

I continue to love how Time Before Time is developing with each issue. This series hasn’t been as fast-paced in recent installments, but the slower speed is really allowing for some new characters to be introduced and further fleshed out. Of those new characters, Kevin the Robot is quickly becoming one of my favorites even though he’s had very few appearances at this point in time. Issue #8 also starts to incorporate some familiar faces from the past in new, interesting ways, while also making some great commentary about where we’re heading in our own near-future timeline. I’ve said it once before, but I’ll say it again: read Time Before Time. It’s one of the best comics going at the moment. — Logan Moore

Rating: 4 out of 5

TRANSFORMERS: BEAST WARS #11

While it remains to be seen how much mileage casual fans will get out of this Beast Wars arc, this middle installment of it proves to be fairly entertaining. The highlight of the installment might be Josh Burcham’s art and colors, which adds a scrappy, but electrifying, approach to what could have otherwise been generic battle scenes. Again, this might not be the perfect jumping-on point for new or even casual Transformers fans, but there’s a lot to appreciate here. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 3.5 out of 5