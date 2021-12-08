Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 12/8/2021

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today. It isn’t totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, IDW, Scout, Aftershock, and more.

DC #1

ARKHAM CITY: THE ORDER OF THE WORLD #3

There truly is nothing in DC’s arsenal right now quite like Arkham City: The Order of the World—and issue #3 proves how beautiful that fact is. Dan Watters’ script and Dani’s art turn this chapter in the series’ central mystery into something fascinating and genuinely engrossing, weaving a web that only gets creepier and more compelling as it goes along. It almost feels surreal to see characters like Azrael and Solomon Grundy be given this kind of cerebral and bizarre treatment, but it only shows the strength of the series’ roster of established characters. If you haven’t been reading this series yet, you owe it to yourself to change that. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 5 out of 5

BATMAN #118

A brand new chapter begins with Batman #118 and for the first time in a long time it actually feels, truly, like something new. The issue marks the start of Joshua Williamson’s and straight out of the gate Williamson closes the door on the chaotic mess that was Tynion’s era of The Magistrate and “Fear State” and moves both the reader and Batman into something new—and he does it by touching on something from the past, as it were: Batman Inc. As Gotham celebrates its survival of “Fear State,” Batman finds himself dealing with a much bigger issue. Lex Luthor is now funding Batman Incorporated and what was a group of heroes has now been seemingly turned to a group of killers. What’s fascinating here is that Williamson clearly understands Batman and his motivations. We see him leave Gotham here and now much for the same reasons he left Gotham all the way back in the beginning of his journey: grief and pain. It’s just so good to read a Batman that feels like Batman again. On top of that, the art and color use in this issue is phenomenal. There are no drawbacks. It’s truly an incredible, essentially perfect issue. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 5 out of 5

BATMAN ’89 #4

Batman ‘89’s Robin makes his fully costumed debut in this fourth issue, seeing Drake Winston and Bruce Wayne coming clean to each while Two-Face claims a firmer hold on Harvey Dent. Hamm’s Drake comes a composite of several comic book robins. He has Dick’s upbeat attitude, Jason’s resourcefulness, and Tim’s analytical mind. Drake’s sabotage during the protest—dumping paint on aggressive police officers and encouraging citizens to do the same—feel like a natural thematic progression from the Joker’s art gallery antics in the first Batman movie. It works to immediately put him on the same level with Bruce, sidestepping any tiresome jockeying for supremacy between the emerging Dynamic Duo. Meanwhile, Quinones depicts Harvey’s internal descent visual motifs, some subtle and others not, though the latter fits in with the style of the films that preceded this story. Hamm continues to link Harvey’s dissociation with the dual lives he’s lived as a Black man who has risen to prominence in the world of affluent whites. Leonardo Ito may be the breakout here. He manages to find the right visual tone to make Gotham City feel like a world of perpetual twilight. The weak link in this story is Selina Kyle, grasping at dangling plot threads from Batman Returns that the other characters have moved past. Otherwise, Batman ’89 is competently building the tension towards its climax. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5

CRUSH & LOBO #7

In its penultimate issue, Crush & Lobo jettisons the thematics and subtext of the previous chapters to hit the turbo booster on Crush’s pursuit of Lobo through the seedy streets of Space Vegas. It’s a place that Tamra Bonvillain was born to color, infusing the intergalactic den of sin with the same neon hues as past issues of the series that are even more appropriate here, given the setting. Mariko Tamaki leverages the fourth-wall-breaking rapports she’s established between Crush and the readers to make the issue-long chance sequence compelling, and Amilcar Nahuelpan deploys panel-breaking visuals and montage layouts to create a powerful sense of momentum. This installment may not be the most emotionally rich issue of the series, but who can argue with a lovingly crafted game of capture the bounty between Crush and her deadbeat space dad? — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5

DARK KNIGHTS OF STEEL #2

The drums of war beat loudly in Dark Knights of Steel, even if some idealists try to stop it. Tom Taylor and Yasmine Putri do an excellent job of subverting the readers’ expectations in some ways while delivering brutal and inevitable blows with very consequential story decisions. This is a strong and brutal fantasy comic that builds on an already strong first issue by opening up the world a little bit and having every action by every character count in some way. This is already becoming one of DC’s strongest comics. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 5 out of 5

GREEN LANTERN #9

Green Lantern #9 is a complicated beast, and I’m a bit conflicted, to be honest. On the one hand, the developments that occur in the two concurrent stories are intriguing unto themselves and my attention is still held to see how both stick the landing. On the other hand, both stories feel as if they are getting away from what worked so well about past issues. The spotlight is still on John and Jo, but the larger concepts and characters at play against them are just not as compelling, and the second half of the issue drags a bit before picking up steam. Both stories have their moments and they both end in intriguing places that have cemented my attention for next issue, but there was just a little something missing this time around that I hope to see back in spades with Green Lantern #10. –– Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 3 out of 5

JUSTICE LEAGUE INFINITY #6

Just when you think Justice League Infinity can’t outdo itself, it churns out yet another issue that makes the most of sequential storytelling. This issue is particularly absurd, in the best of ways. The plot and script has morphed into something that can only be told in comics—equal parts Kirby, Ditko, and Perez—and it’s pushed to the brink by the artwork from Ethen Beavers and Nick Filardi. Justice League Infinity is peak comic book goodness and for this issue, that’s especially true. A stellar treat from cover to cover. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

DC #2

ONE-STAR SQUADRON #1

The cover of One-Star Squadron #1 offers readers a thesis statement for the story begun inside. Colorfully costumed heroes from DC Comics C-list (or below) reach ecstatically for falling dollar bills, most of thems ones and fives, while only Red Tornado looks up with arms crossed in skepticism. For all of the rhetoric found in superhero comics about doing good, there’s very little of that ethos reflected in the stories, industry, or culture that produces these superhero comics. Instead, superhero narratives are formed by whatever is perceived as profitable and the same goes for the treatment of creators and anyone else who contributes. Whether one describes it as being hypocritical or paradoxical, it’s troubling because “good” has nothing to do with these morality plays. That’s what two of the most critically-acclaimed humorists in the medium, artist Steve Lieber and writer Mark Russell, aim to address in One-Star Squadron #1, and the debut suggests they’ll succeed in delivering equal amounts of laughter and desperation in this black comedy. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

SOUL PLUMBER #3

Soul Plumber continues to be simultaneously one of the most unhinged and also most fascinating comics currently running. Last issue, Edgar became acquainted with the entity he brought through when he tried to “save” his junkie friend which resulted in the entiy, Blorp, making a body of his own and getting a “human” experience. That in turn tipped off the priests at the seminary Edgar used to attend and apparently has ignited some sort of strange, weird holy war of sorts. This issue, Edgar and his friends (now including Blorp) are wildly in over their heads while the church hunts them down with their own nefarious purposes. Yes, it’s bonkers, but there’s also a lot of well-done commentary about how religion is concerned only with itself and not the people who truly believe and it’s that balance between vicious commentary and bonkers adventure that makes this book and this issue an absolute delight. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 5 out of 5

SUICIDE SQUAD #10

If you had told me that Culebra, Match, and Nocturna would be some of my favorite DC characters of 2021 I would not have believed you in the slightest, but here we are. Not only has Robbie Thompson made each of those characters more nuanced and compelling than they’ve been… well, ever, but he’s also allowed readers to empathize with them to the point that you’re actually rooting for them to succeed, all the while setting up a Squad vs Squad war that feels as if it’s about ready to explode. Artists Eduardo Pansica, Julio Ferreira, Dexter Soy, Marcelo Maiolo, and Allen Passalaqua are bringing their A-game all throughout each issue, but especially in issue #10, complete with gorgeous splash pages that dazzle the eyes while simultaneously hitting you straight in the gut. Suicide Squad has rarely been better, and this is easily one of my favorite DC comics on shelves. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

SUPERMAN: SON OF KAL-EL 2021 ANNUAL #1

Compared to everything going on in Superman: Son of Kal-El, this annual may on the surface seem like little is going on but do not be fooled. One of the things that Tom Taylor does very well is pacing and layering in his stories and in this issue, we go back to the past, revisiting an early battle between Superman (Clark Kent) and Lex Luthor and spend a good bit of time there before we ever bring Luthor and Jon together. It’s an excellent strategy because it shows just how Jon isn’t his father, but while history doesn’t always repeat it often rhymes.This is an exquisite issue and an absolute essential chapter in Jon Kent’s story. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

THE SWAMP THING #10

The axiom that “it is easier to imagine an end to the world than an end to capitalism” has been attributed to many speakers, but regardless of where its roots lie, that idea continues to be explored in a variety of media, but few of them with the beauty of The Swamp Thing. In what was originally intended to be the series’ climax, before 6 additional issues were recently added, The Swamp Thing #10 reveals what happens to the feuding Kamei brothers as their familial struggles are swept up in a global plot. The parallel tracks of these avatars and defenders of the Earth, reluctant or otherwise, brought close to death, set against an expanding empire obsessed with controlling ideology makes for a fascinating journey. It also clarifies how the earliest ideas of The Swamp Thing, desert encounters and explorations of The Green alike, factor into the conflict at the core of this series. With executives examining the corpse of capitalism’s avatar and the Earth’s representatives frozen, it’s impossible to miss the series’ metaphor – one that is simultaneously revealing and terrifying in its presentation. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

WORLD OF KRYPTON #1

The key to telling a great story set upon Krypton seems to be separating it from Superman. Although Kal-El’s cousin Kara makes the smallest of appearances, World of Krypton succeeds in establishing a sci-fi narrative that can be read independent to the superhero stories that will be its inevitable legacy. Knowledge of Superman’s origins, however, make it easier for writer Robert Venditti and artist Michael Avon Oeming to introduce readers to an alien society and its distinct struggles. Family dynasties serve to provide familiar names and legacies and even set up an obvious villain in Superman’s uncle Kru. The star of this introduction is Oeming’s presentation of a planet on the brink of extinction. Both rural vistas filled with strange creatures and crystalline urban structures summon a place that may reflect familiar struggles but offers barely-imaginable vistas as well. Even as the politicking and intrigue heat up by the issue’s end, it remains a wonder to behold Oeming’s Krypton as it establishes a story any sci-fi reader might appreciate, even those who prefer capeless comics. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

Marvel #1

AMAZING FANTASY #5

“I don’t understand any of this.” That’s a line that Peter Parker utters in the final issue of Amazing Fantasy, and I have to say that I would agree with him. While this series started out with a ton of promise and intrigue, it only continued to up the ante with more insanity as it went onward in a way that I didn’t love. Even though Amazing Fantasy gets a little too crazy for its own good sometimes, I do enjoy some of the throughline themes and messages that it tried to impart. Sadly, not all of the major Marvel characters that were seen in this series get their own time in the spotlight, with Spidey being the main focus. Despite my qualms, Amazing Fantasy was at the very least a fun read and kept me engaged throughout its entire run. — Logan Moore

Rating: 3 out of 5

THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #80.BEY

The Beyond era of Amazing Spider-Man takes a detour to focus on the former couple of Aunt May and Doctor Octopus, in what turns out to be an eventful issue. It’s always fun to see the two trade witty repartee, and even writer Cody Ziglar makes May admit on numerous occasions how its a bad idea to seek help in Otto Octavius. Ziglar gives readers many chances to witness the shared history between Aunt May and Doc Ock, without feeling like they need a recap of their entire relationship. It’s all presented in an understandable way on the page, which is always appreciated. Ivan Fiorelli, Carlos Gomez, Paco Medina, Rachelle Rosenberg, and Joe Caramagna team on the art, mixing fact-finding scenes with an action-packed frenzied finale. Fiorelli, Gomez, and Medina meld their styles together to prevent any unnatural transitions, which is greatly helped by Rosenberg and Caramagna’s contributions of consistency. — Tim Adams

Rating: 3 out of 5

CAPTAIN AMERICA/IRON MAN #1

The first issue of Captain America and Iron Man’s team-up book has a lot of pressure on it, seeing as its the first time the duo has starred in a co-lead series together. If readers jumping into the book are looking forward to seeing the two Avengers in the spotlight, then they will come away disappointed. Secretly, the star of the first issue is Veronica Eden, a Hydra villain with nebulous goals. Incorporating Eden into Tony Stark’s history was a wise choice, along with her link to Captain America through her first appearance in Landy and Federico Vicentini’s Falcon & Winter Soldier miniseries. The addition of an unlikely superhero team also takes the focus off our leading men, and a teaser for the next issue promises even more of the team. We’ll have to wait and see if they warrant this much attention, but the page space would have been better served by giving us more time with Captain America and Iron Man. — Tim Adams

Rating: 2 out of 5

THE DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE: BLADE #1

This is a Blade comic first and foremost as it stakes out Blade’s new position as sheriff of Pripyat – an abandoned radioactive city now populated by vampires. It plays up Blade’s Wolfman & Colan origins in a narrative sodden with narrative captions which often explain actions, thoughts, and motivations as they occur. The writing style, including dialogue, plays into the series’ camp-adjacent origins and relishes this situation for what it is. And what it is is a whole lot of fun, especially as portrayed by artist Dylan Burnett with colorist Mike Spicer. Stylized characters, richly designed backgrounds, and lots of moody details create a pulpy world filled with vampires where Blade walks and talks like Mifune in Yojimbo. It’s a lot of fun, especially as the sequences of investigation, intrigue, and violence are cast in neon hues throughout the night. It’s an indulgent comic that finds fun in explaining so much to readers as it builds to a thrilling climactic sequence. The Death of Doctor Strange: Blade #1 makes a strong case for these creators continuing their story, but even if they don’t this one-shot is a surprisingly satisfying treat. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

DEVIL’S REIGN #1

This is a Marvel story that features the likes of Captain America and Iron Man, but it doesn’t feel like a bombastic Avengers tale. It’s honest and true to the Daredevil mythos, and looks to carve itself out as a classic street-level tale. What Zdarsky and artist Marco Checchetto accomplish here is a masterclass in humanizing superheroes, deconstructing them to their most basic of makeups. While some might find the premise tiring, this creative team pulls the right moves to make it something exciting—incredibly exciting, at that. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

FANTASTIC FOUR: LIFE STORY #5

Life Story finally arrives at the central conflict it offered in issue #1. The countdown and eventual arrival of Galactus decouple the narrative from its aligned decade, the ’00s, and instead delivers a brief hypothesis of what a worldwide countdown to apocalypse might resemble. Although it will likely depend on a readers pre-existing attachment to these characters, the story of a Richards family facing their final countdown is well, if briefly, told here and speaks to the individual identities and shared heart of the Fantastic Four. Both quiet moments and more explosive elements are well portrayed, and offer readers a fitting climax. It will be interesting to see how this miniseries’ unique mix of narratives might conclude after such a large diversion. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

GIANT-SIZE BLACK CAT: INFINITY SCORE #1

Jed MacKay’s time with Black Cat has already been exceptional enough—then you factor in a stellar one-shot like Infinity Score, and it takes everything to a whole other level. Here, you have Felicia Hardy using half of the Infinity Stones for a relatively small purpose in the cosmic scheme of things—but it’s an extremely personal and heartfelt reason as to why she does. And that’s where MacKay often succeeds most: making these bombastic heroes as human as they can be. Hardy sets out to do her biggest score, regardless of the costs and she aces it, in more ways than one. As far as finales go, it’s hard to imagine Infinity Score being a better endcap. For a street-level character that oftentimes aligns herself with the slimiest characters in the entire Marvel stable, Black Cat: Infinity Score #1 is packed to the brim with heart and a certain warmth that’s perfect for the holiday season. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

Marvel #2

HELLIONS #18

Hellions #18 is the series’ epilogue, but it delivers a montage of moments that both expand upon and conclude its varied cast of characters. The story centers on the trial of Orphan-Maker and creates an unanticipated, but welcome crossover with Nightcrawler’s questioning of Krakoan ethics in Way of X. This debate frames the team together in one final moment that is shockingly tense at times and speaks to the wide gulf in power between some members of Krakoan society. It’s a revealing centerpiece that gives way to a quick collection of outros reminiscent of a Scorsese mobster movie. Each moment contributes to the story in a meaningful fashion, however, sometimes offering a character a stirring denouement, sometimes gesturing to grander oncoming events, and sometimes doing both. It’s an impressive final sequence that managed to lift all of its much-maligned characters to the forefront of X-fans imaginations, and it even gives John Greycrow an all-time great line that’s bound to be quoted for years to come. Hellions, the best series from “Reign of X,” concludes on a note that is true to itself and makes Hellions one of Marvel’s best modern series. Bravo. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 5 out of 5

INFERNO #3

Inferno #3 is a lot. It’s hard not to weigh this series within the context of Jonathan Hickman’s surprising exit from Marvel X-comics, which, in conjunction with the issue’s density, creates the sense that Hickman is tending to every he planted in House of X/Powers of X before he leaves. In doing this, he upends some assumptions and provides new context with which fans can reassess the bulk of his X-Men run, but that’s pretty much par for the course with Hickman. Hitting varied subjects within this single issue creates a segmented structure, which helps the three-person penciling squad of RB Silva, Valerio Schti, and Stefano Caselli feel more purposeful than otherwise, eased by the unifying touch of David Curiel’s colors. It’s sometimes hard for these big-ticket superhero event comics to feel both eventful and emotionally resonant. Hickman and company manage to create a palpable sense of tension in every segment of this issue as they rewrite the past, present, and future of Marvel’s mutants. It’s an impressive feat to behold. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5

MARVEL’S VOICES: COMMUNITY #1

Marvel is celebrating Latinx culture and community with the next installment in their Marvel Voices series, fittingly titled “Comunidades.” It’s not just a tagline, as those who grew up in Latinx culture know how central family and community are. While not every story in the issue lands as gracefully as others, the fact that the issue attempts to bring a focus to several complicated conversations within many Latin families is something I quite appreciated. One of my favorite stories is “Latinx and Proud,” which brings the topic of what families within the culture should be called. It’s something that comes up quite a bit as new terms catch on and the limits of other terms are debated. I grew up with Hispanic being the easiest and most widely accepted term, with Latino and Latina being close runner-ups, but other families, neighborhoods, and countries have their own approach, and it’s how the story approaches acceptance of those varying terms not as right or wrong necessarily but as different forms that work for you and your specific community that I appreciated most. The same goes for the story “Hands,” which might just be my favorite story in the whole issue. It took me back to my youth and a feeling that is so difficult to replicate, a time when family is just around each other to share laughs, lean on each other’s shoulders to cry, and when the occasion calls for it, make some tortillas. Other stories took me back as well, highlighting the humor, the determination, and the adaptability of Hispanic and Latinx people everywhere, and again, while certain stories were clunky or felt as if they were perhaps trying too hard with their messaging, other stories perfectly conveyed the heart, the soul, and the lessons I was blessed to learn from my own mom, nana, and Abuelita. Overall I enjoyed Marvel’s Voices: Comunidades quite a bit, and I think you just might too. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 4 out of 5

STAR WARS #19

In the wake of the messy “War of the Bounty Hunters,” Star Wars has decided to focus on Luke for the time being and his quest to become a better Jedi after multiple near-fatal encounters with Darth Vader. After a number of dead ends, Luke finds a promising lead, resulting in an unexpected discovery that could allow him to complete his training. Given how many narrative threads were woven together for “War of the Bounty Hunters,” seeing any Star Wars comic focus on one character feels like quite a relief, regardless of which character it might be. The nature of Luke’s quest allows artist Marco Castiello and colorist Rachelle Rosenberg to deliver a number of compelling tableaus from the galaxy far, far away to highlight its diverse ecosystems, while the final panels set the stage for some exciting reveals in upcoming issues. This marks a strong start for the upcoming arc that will surely help assuage fans’ hesitations who may have been disappointing in the sprawling “War of the Bounty Hunters,” as Charles Soule gets to lean more into his strengths with this straightforward adventure. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 4 out of 5

STAR WARS: CRIMSON REIGN #1

After the “War of the Bounty Hunters,” the real mission of Crimson Dawn begins to make itself clear, and that mission largely hinges upon sowing chaos throughout the galaxy. With this being the first issue of an event series, and with it exploring how one organization featuring characters from a variety of backgrounds are traveling across the galaxy, it’s an overwhelming issue full of exposition and introductions, all in hopes of setting the stage for the rise and potential fall of Qi’ra. The nature of the event comes with inherent narrative complications, no matter how familiar audiences might be with the current state of the franchise, so while there’s no denying how much exposition is unloaded on us, writer Charles Soule still navigates things well. It feels less like an integral component of the overall storyline and more of a prologue for what’s to come. That being said, the narrative seeds being planted are promising, but with only four issues to go in this series, we’re hoping that the introductory speedbumps are out of the way for the adventure to really begin to unfold. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 3 out of 5

X-MEN: LEGENDS #9

What was a solid Wolverine throwback story gets messy in its closing chapter. Writer Larry Hama provides another solid script comprised mainly of the inevitable throwdown between Wolverine, Sabretooth, Lady Deathstrike, and Omega Red, amping things up to Fast and Furious levels with a “two aircrafts chasing a boat” sequence. Unfortunately, the visuals are off. There’s a disconnect between how Billy Tan renders the characters and world in thick sweeping lines and the etherealness of Chris Santayor’s coloring work, resulting in a finished product that looks slapdash. Add in a plot resolution that barely involves the main characters, and it makes for a disappointing finish for an otherwise stellar old-school slash ’em up adventure. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 2 out of 5

Other Publishers #1

BASILISK #5

The story of the Chimera continues following the battle between the supernatural beings and the main hero who has an ax to grind with the band of super-powered fiends. While this issue mostly sees our heroine and her renegade pal licking their wounds, the entry does manage to throw some interesting new concepts in our general direction. Ultimately however, the series still needs a better hook to wrap readers in the tale from Boom and while its appreciated that our star is given more backstory here, it feels like something is missing overall. — Evan Valentine

Rating: 3 out of 5

BUCKHEAD #1

Several times across its debut issue, it feels like Buckhead doesn’t know exactly what kind of series it wants to be—but that isn’t necessarily a bad thing. Shobo’s script balances a charming and ubiquitous coming-of-age story with an intriguing conspiracy, one with a mystery that feels like it has a lot of potential, especially when coupled with George Kambadais’ art. Overall, Buckhead accomplished a lot of what a debut issue of a series should—it established endearing characters, a unique setting, and a mystery you’re going to want to follow going forward. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4 out of 5

BUFFY THE LAST VAMPIRE SLAYER #1

The main problem with Buffy the Last Vampire Slayer is its similarity to Buffy the latest vampire slayer. BOOM! Studios’ new series from Casey Gilly, Joe Jaro, and Joana Lafuente takes place in an alternate timeline’s future, where Buffy Summers has outlived her calling as a slayer. Humans and vampires have a truce, and a bombing of thus far unexplained motives wiped out the last generation of slayers and Buffy’s closest friends. It should be an opportunity to embrace the Elseworlds aesthetic and dig into Buffy’s character by dropping her into an unusual setting. Instead, despite all the trauma and the passage of time, Buffy the Last Vampire Slayer‘s first issue paints Buffy’s life in familiar hues. She’s older but still struggling with her calling, still training for fights, still lonely and ostracized from her peers. The weight of age changes the details, but it still feels like the same story. Jaro and Lafuente’s visuals are pretty close to what Boom is giving readers in the main Buffy the Vampire Slayer series. It’s hard not to feel like Buffy the Last Vampire Slayer is ripe with wasted potential and only suited for those who can’t get enough of Boom’s take on the Buffy mythology. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 2 out of 5

THE CRIMSON CAGE #1

Writer John Lees has penned one of the best first issues for a new series in some time, blending the hyper-stylized reality of wrestling with human drama and cajun folklore. It’s a combination of elements that seem like hats on hats but are pulled off with an expert balancing act. Artist Alex Cormack contributes to this alongside colorist Ashley Cormack by creating a mood that fits each specific sequence of the narrative completely. Bright lights in a wrestling ring? Darkness on a Louisiana swamp? The murky air of a Bourbon Street bar? It’s all on display and fully realized so well they’ve made it look easy. This trio are onto something special. — Spencer Perry

Rating: 5 out of 5

CROSSOVER #10

It took Cates 10 issues to write himself into his own meta comic story. Honestly, I’m surprised it took that long. Crossover borders on being too self-indulgent about half the time, and issue #10 largely falls into the wrong half of that equation. It’s entertaining, but it does little to move the story along. This was a fun exercise for a bunch of comic writers and artists, a break from the story to focus on their own careers and past creations for a little longer than usual. These detours can be a good read, but they need to happen a little less frequently. That said, seeing Bendis detained by his own detectives is nothing but a great time. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 3 out of 5

DAISY #1

Daisy is incredibly intriguing right off the bat and is filled with dark undertones. I had no earthly idea what to expect when I began reading this inaugural issue, and even after finishing it, I don’t know what to think about its future. Despite so much mystery and confusion, I’m all-in on where Daisy is heading. Much of that is because this first issue does just enough to give you a brief glimpse into this world without telling you too much. The end result has me asking a lot of questions, but they’re questions filled with curiosity. Hopefully, as Daisy develops, the answers to these questions will be just as interesting as the ones that they provoked. — Logan Moore

Rating: 4 out of 5

FRONTIERSMAN #3

The latest issue of Frontiersman draws out a beautiful battle between two former hero and the ideals that America sits upon. As our Frontiersman finds himself pushes a complicated message to the public, friends and foes from his past make their push against him. From old rivals to his daughter, this issue navigates a delicate war with words and fists. And by the end, it seems violence brings forth a cliffhanger that paints a dark shadow over the hero we’re rooting for. — Megan Peters

Rating: 4 out of 5

Other Publishers #2

THE GOOD ASIAN #7



The Good Asian reaches a violent climax as Edison Hark confronts the killer of his adoptive brother. Things escalate in a hurry, and things get a little hard to follow at points. With an explosive last page, there’s still some major plotlines that need resolving, but I’m confident in Pornsak Pichetshote to wrap up this violent and compelling story. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 4 out of 5

INKBLOT #14



Inkblot #4 moves into a narrative push this week, and fans are given some action sequences befitting of its magical cat. A brother and sister find themselves at war when the land goes against the sea. Of course, our magical time-traveling cat interferes as always, and it seems the course of history might be changed by one sibling’s survival. And if that is the case, there’s no telling how our cat is going to fare in future issues. — Megan Peters

Rating: 3 out of 5

JAMES BOND: HIMEROS #3

It started awfully slow, but we’re finally moving at full speed ahead with James Bond: Himeros #3. Writer Rodney Barnes captures the spirit of a special agent adventure with potent flashbacks and an explosive and thrilling game of cat and mouse between Bond and the assassin that is following the person he is trying to protect, and their game of wits is fun to watch. Artist Pierluigi Minotti and colorist Adriano Augusto do some great work throughout, with big pops of color (mostly when explosives are involved) some stellar action sequences, though the amount of detail in the faces is something that continues to not really hit with me. It’s a subjective thing of course, and this issue overall had me hooked, so hopefully, issue #4 can continue to keep that momentum. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

KNIGHTED #2

The Santa Clause meets Batman by way of The Boys continues to be wild as hell but perhaps the biggest crutch that the series has is writer Gregg Hurwitz overloading each page with text. Artist Mark Texeira’s work has that same grizzle and grime that Steve Epting and Darick Roberts brought to their Ennis collaborations so any time it’s being covered by a hundred words it feels like a cheat. Where Knighted excels is in its structure though, hitting the beats exactly as you know they’re coming and doing it in a satisfying way every time. — Spencer Perry

Rating: 4 out of 5

MADE IN KOREA #6

Holt and Schall are able to bring Made In Korea to a satisfying conclusion, ending the story of Jesse while using her finale to further explore the world around her. Schall is the real star of the show here, who is able to create some stunning imagery to help in telling a story that dims the line between life and artificial life. While the final pages might wrap things up just a tad too conveniently when all is said and done, Made In Korea definitely earns its place as one of the best mini-series of the year when it comes to comic books. — Evan Valentine

Rating: 4 out of 5

MAGIC: THE GATHERING #9

The Magic multiverse’s Planeswalker Avengers assemble in Magic: The Gathering #9. That may sound slightly facetious, but that is essentially what the Gatewatch is, and Jed McKay leans into it by having one of the members mutter a version of the old “came together to fight the foes no one hero could withstand” mantra. The issue brings in several additional characters not previously seen in the series while reinforcing the bond between lead characters Kaya, Vraska, and Ral. Unfortunately, they’ve mostly assembled for a giant exposition dump as those main three explain the plot of the new additions. It’s a shame that Ig Guara isn’t a more versatile artist as the issue visits several different planes. Yet, it’s hard to appreciate that these characters walk between worlds as each plane has the same visual atmosphere. It’s a fine enough issue if you’re already deeply invested in the series’ story and promises a big climax in the next. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3 out of 5

MIGHTY MORPHIN #14

The Power Rangers books have done a magnificent job of pulling back the layers of iconic characters and showing them to be all too human, and that’s made the world and the greater mythology all that much richer. This is especially true when it comes to Zordon, with writer Ryan Parrott successfully breaking down and demystifying the Ranger leader as the Eltarian War began. You only break someone down to build them back up, and the process manages to maintain a level of relatability even as the story deals with stakes and concepts fantastical and epic in scope. You had to understand the flaws to get to the point of empathy, and now Parrott and the art team of Marco Renna, Walter Baiamonte, and Katia Ranalli are getting to the fun part, as the coaster starts its downhill swoon for a thrilling battle and fresh twists that will have Ranger fans losing their minds. The artwork does struggle at times to maintain that stylishness and detail, but there are plenty more hits than misses in that department, and the final page is going to send you reeling in the best way. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 4 out of 5

Other Publishers #3

MOTHER F. GOOSE #1



The bottom line on Tales of Mother F. Goose is this: while the comic is very narrative-heavy, if you are a fan of gritty reimaginings, this comic will scratch a certain itch and Tieri has a knack with interesting twists that make it worth a reader’s while. That said, the idea of making fairy tales and nursery rhymes dark is already one that feels played out and there isn’t much to this comic book that is nearly enough to lift it up to fulfilling one-shot status, save for the outstanding art. It’s not great, but it’s also not bad and maybe that’s where Tales of Mother F. Goose wins. It falls right in that middle, with a pulpy sensibility that isn’t for everyone by design. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 3 out of 5

MY BAD #2

These satirical takes on iconic comics keep up their entertainment value from the first issue, which may come as a surprise given how fast these ideas can tend to fizzle. The faux-Batman somehow gets even funnier the second time around. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

NITA HAWES’ NIGHTMARE BLOG #2

Nita Hawes Nightmare Blog is very much like Killadelphia and that’s not a bad thing. Both comics blend horror, history, and important social commentary in a way that is uncomfortable and beautiful. What makes Nita Hawes perhaps a bit more challenging is that the story is a bit of a slower burn. More of a procedural than Killadelphia and a bit more dense as this take on the paranormal is a bit less direct than vampires, this week’s issue requires a bit more focus and a bit more patience to read and fully digest. If you put in the work, it’s worthwhile. There is a rich and fascinating story building here. But the pacing is a bit of a challenge for a casual reader. Not necessarily a bad thing, just a thing that is. The art is wonderful, carrying the weight of realism without being overly gory. It’s a solid issue, even if one that requires some thinking. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 4 out of 5

NYX #2

Nyx continues to be an odd beast of a comic. Taking concepts as big as demons and the hierarchy of Hell and mashing it together with grounded sensibilities (making a role like the God of Chaos feel like an unfortunate day job) is always a fun combination, but the artwork doesn’t go far enough to match the overly-dramatized scale the rest of the book is going for. Still, the dialogue is well done and the two main characters of the issue, other-worldly as they are, are well-developed incredibly quickly. — Connor Casey

Rating: 3 out of 5

PHENOM X #2

I’ve had to review a lot of comics over the years, but Phenom X manages to be the first one that genuinely feels like a homework assignment. The dialogue is both absurdly wordy and incredibly banal, with painful jokes about “moose knuckles” and bisexuality peppered in. The art, meanwhile, is competent enough—but the dorky facial expressions and the uncanny resemblance to co-writer John Leguizamo and random actors become distracting very quickly. There’s a morsel of genuine heart within Phenom X, but it’s almost unrecognizable when buried under layers of corniness and a generic style. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 2 out of 5

POST AMERICANA #7

While many recent issues have read as repetitive, arriving at a conclusion provides Post Americana with the opportunity to recapture the madcap fun that made the series appealing to begin with. It’s bad guys and good guys with clearly drawn lines and thinly veiled metaphors, and it’s fun to watch the good guys win big against the bad guys. Despite the apocalyptic aesthetic, Post Americana is a fantasy that embraces a belief it’s never too late to turn things around. Everything from cannibals to bloodthirsty demagogues are provided with violent moments that promise a better tomorrow alongside levels of gore that will please any fan of R-rated comic books; it’s a treat to read. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

RED SONJA #4

This Red Sonja arc continues to be the action-packed, gripping character drama that its titular protagonist desperately needed. As the fight against the Three-Eyed Shezem continues, Sonja and her allies and adversaries are all developed in some entertaining ways, with Mirka Andolo and Luca Blengino’s script proving to be compelling at every turn. The same can be said for Guiseppe Cafaro’s art, whether it’s rendering an otherworldly battle sequence or a mundane change in facial expressions. After this installment, I am very excited to see where this arc goes next. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

Other Publishers #4

THE RUSH #2



Where The Rush #1 read as staggered in moments as it carefully introduced its characters, background, and historical setting, the series sophomore outing never looks back. Upon arrival in Brokehoof, things are quickly accepted as being uniquely horrific. The townsfolk are aware that few visitors ever leave alive and that something supernatural stalks the claim, but are still driven on to make themselves wealthy, if only for a moment. Every element of the setting in subtly creepy, even the town cop projects an uncomfortable air of authority that makes even an expository sequence crawl across the eyeballs. The Rush #2 doesn’t hesitate to provide readers with additional glimpses of what stalks the hills and their dark forms make for imposing panels – haunting in their rare appearances. Dream sequences and mundane violence are portrayed every bit as well and make The Rush #2 a feverish nightmare experience bound to thrill readers. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

SCUMBAG #11

Scumbag #11 provides the series with a framing reset. Ernie’s actions have some consequences, which offers a notable moment of character growth cloaked in the juvenile humor the series delights in. It’s a moment that recaptures what the first couple of issues disarmingly charming before presenting a new problem for the series third arc. It picks the most obvious villain and delivers a new setting that both suits the premise and offers such strong incongruity with Ernie as to promise some humor may yet be squeezed from Scumbag‘s three to four jokes. It’s a big improvement upon where Scumbag was lingering throughout its sophomore arc and a welcome change of pace. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5

THE SILVER COIN #7

The Silver Coin arrives in Las Vegas with unpredictably gruesome results, although the recurring path of temptation is easily seen in a familiar gambler’s tale with a horrific twist. What’s most intriguing in The Silver Coin #7 is the nature of this hotel and how it ties into writer Ram V’s ongoing examination of colonialism via the horror genre. Modern monuments and ancient cultures are set side-by-side in a setting that Walsh casts as both bright and sinister, using shadows to great effect from start to finish. There is a moment near the end that hints at a larger narrative to this series of unique stories all connected by a single, essential object, but it’s the only line that falls flat in the issue as the story in these pages is more than enough to satisfy readers. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

STAR TREK: THE MIRROR WAR – DATA #1

Star Trek: The Mirror War – Data is the first in a string of one-shots spotlighting different members of the ISS Enterprise’s crew during the current Mirror Universe event series. Writer Celeste Bronfman and artist Roberta Ingranata craft a story to address Data’s feelings regarding Barclay’s betrayal and escape into the Prime Timeline. It’s a subplot begun in the main Mirror War series, where it’s shown as something almost like a computing error setting off violently aggressive behavior befitting the Mirror Universe Data. In this issue, Bronfman treats it like something Data is curious about, writing him closer to his prime timeline counterpart but for his violent solution to the issue’s driving problem. Ultimately, the tale offers more backstory for Mirror Barclay than insight into Mirror Data. If the intent is for these one-shots to feel self-contained, this first is a success as it seems like an irrelevant diversion best suited for completists. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 2.5 out of 5

A THING CALLED TRUTH #2

A Thing Called Truth takes a hard left turn to start the second issue, establishing a story that is far from what you may have expected after issue one. What seemed like a big mystery is really a buddy road trip story, albeit with some mysteries along the way. The characters at the center of the story are a joy, and the book as a whole will go as far as they can carry it. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 4 out of 5

TWO MOONS #7

This new arc of Two Moons is taking a bit to get going. After the first few issues of this series quickly grabbed me, the past couple have been slowing down the pace just a bit and have been looking to expand this world. While that makes sense when looking to the future of this series, it’s made for some middling installments. Fortunately, based on the end of issue #7, it looks like Two Moons is going to kick into high gear soon enough. — Logan Moore

Rating: 2.5 out of 5

WHAT’S THE FURTHEST PLACE FROM HERE #2

The second issue of this Image Comic series is a stark improvement from its debut, with the entire creative team flexing their chops. Watching this group of teenagers bicker amongst each other, the running gag of kids tattling on each other, and the conversation it spawned was comical in a good way. We got to explore more of this adult-less world, and met some appealing characters like Merrill and the Davids, workers at The Market. Their additions spiced things up and helped propel the story forward. But also the choice of focusing on a select number of characters is a win, since readers don’t have to worry about asking who is who. This world that Tyler Boss, Matthew Rosenberg, Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou, and Clare DeZutti have created is brimming with mysteries, with a little bit revealed in each issue. Again, there’s much to appreciate about the character emojis on the credits page, especially when you see them used on word balloons. The panel composition, coloring, and lettering is on display, beefing up an already rich story. — Tim Adams

Rating: 4 out of 5