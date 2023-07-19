Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 7/19/2023

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today. It isn’t totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, IDW, Dark Horse, Dynamite, and more.

The review blurbs you’ll find contained herein are typically supplemented in part by longform individual reviews for significant issues. This week that includes Blade #1, Hawkgirl #1, and Red Sonja #1.

Also, in case you were curious, our ratings are simple: we give a whole or half number out of five; that’s it! If you’d like to check out our previous reviews, they are all available here.

DC #1

BATMAN/SUPERMAN: WORLD’S FINEST #17

Waid and Mora bring the Metamorpho focused mystery arc to a close by upping the ante in this fight against the latest threat to the DCU, Newmazo. As is the case with the series so far, the creative team has been able to strengthen the major aspects of DC Comics, taking Silver Age concepts and polishing them to a fine sheen. World’s Finest has its heroes and villains as larger than life and the conclusion of this latest arc once again cements the series as DC’s best superhero book on the market. Juggling so many heroes and villains can be a scary trial but Waid and Mora make it look easy. — Evan Valentine

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

BATMAN: WHITE KNIGHT PRESENTS – GENERATION JOKER #3

While the Joker gang holed up in Axis Chemicals don’t add much of interest to this miniseries, they do provide an excuse to unleash some action sequences. When events go predictably awry and the children are forced to flee, both their escape and the subsequent arrival of a hammer-swinging Harley are portrayed well by Mirka Andolfo, including some nice elements of humor. The ongoing fetch quest leads the story to another familiar locale and face, which are likely to excite fans of Batman: White Knight and its sequels regarding what’s to come, but inherently provide little to this installment. Regardless, Generation Joker #3 provides the series’ best action to date and moves quickly enough that the series’ flaws never become too pronounced. While the figures on the page remain largely two-dimensional, they can still look slick when racing through Gotham and punching out goons. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5

HARLEY QUINN: BLACK + WHITE + REDDER #1

While I question the over saturation of Harley Quinn comics at DC right now—the character is starting to reach Batman levels in that regard and that’s not necessarily a positive thing giving how wildly inconsistent the Harley stories are—Harley Quinn: Black + White + Redder #1 is overall pretty good. The book is an anthology of sorts with several short takes on Harley in various different settings in scenarios. We get Harley and Ivy trying to break into the Fortress of Solitude from Chip Zdarsky and Kevin Maguire, a teenage Harley dealing with the pressures of being a gymnast from. Leah Williams and Natacha Bustos, and a jewel heist from Paul Scheer, Nick Giovannetti and Tom Reilly. While the third story is kind of weak in that it feels like there’s a misunderstanding of Harley generally at moments, all three stories are fun to read with Williams’ tale of teen Harley in particular a standout. It’s a pretty strong issue and one that has great appeal in terms of exploring this wildly multifaceted character. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 4 out of 5

HAWKGIRL #1

At the root of this story is Kendra, who’s unsure of what she wants to do in life beyond her superhero career. Some may call it character deconstruction, but Axelrod shapes it as an expansion and exploration as readers are taken on a journey into the psyche of a superhero. It’s not a new plot device in the genre by any stretch of the imagination, but the script here keeps things very fresh. Hawkgirl #1 ditches most everything fans know about the character, a hefty risk that pays dividends in this debut. As a result, comic readers are treated to a dynamic reimagining of the character that’s nothing short of a delight. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

KNIGHT TERRORS: CATWOMAN #1

This might be my favorite chapter of “Knight Terrors” yet, spinning a web that is not only indicative of the weird middle ground Selina has been occupying lately, but is just plain entertaining to read. Tini Howard’s script throws Selina head-first into conversations about her faith, her family, and her past romance with Bruce. Leila Leiz’s art and Marissa Louise’s colors are a timeless and gorgeous complement to that, with some genuinely inspired pops of color and cartooniness in what could’ve easily been a very dark and brooding aesthetic. If the second issue delivers similarly, Knight Terrors: Catwoman has potential to be something special. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

KNIGHT TERRORS: NIGHTWING #1

In contrast with the ongoing Nightwing series, this Knight Terrors-spinoff is all too predictable and haphazard. Even featuring some major names like Becky Cloonan and Michael Conrad as writers, the script for this issue is bizarrely paced and hard to follow. While that fits into the theme of the overarching story, its foundations crumble under the weight of having to tell a pre-determined story. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 2.5 out of 5

DC #2

KNIGHT TERRORS: PUNCHLINE #1



On paper, Punchline makes perfect aesthetic and anarchial sense for the loud horror of DC’s “Knight Terrors” event, but this first issue only gradually begins to stand out from the pack. As Punchline’s latest crusade gets thwarted by the Batfamily—and turned into something ghastly due to the newly-released sleeping toxin—we begin to get interesting slivers of her characterization, and of her own uncertain place within the Batman mythos. Sure, some of the lines of dialogue are still a little heavy-handed, but there’s potential, especially with Lucas Meyer rendering some gorgeous and increasingly-creepy images. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

KNIGHT TERRORS: WONDER WOMAN #1

Knight Terrors: Wonder Woman #1 is kind of a mixed bag. On its own, disconnected from the main Wonder Woman title and the “Knight Terrors” event, it’s an interesting story that sees Wonder Woman, Detective Chimp, and Constantine on a dark adventure that is something of a breath of fresh air in that it’s actually interesting – which many of Wonder Woman’s adventures as of late haven’t been. However, the issue isn’t a standalone product. It’s a tie-in to the larger event and as such fits into the nightmare world that contribute to that whole except… this one inexplicably doesn’t seem to follow the same rules which makes it a little puzzling and the writing is, at times, a little clunky. You get the sense that the story doesn’t really know which character it wants to follow, which contributes to some difficult pacing. The art, however, is interesting and well executed landing the issue as just an average entry in the overall event which itself is so far just average, too. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 3 out of 5

STATIC: SHADOWS OF DAKOTA #5

Virgil deals with the loss of an innocent friend, while Ebon continues his violent quest for answers in search of his missing brother. This issue was fantastic in how it tackled survivor’s guilt and trying to grapple with unexpected loss without losing the plot of the full series. In the first Static miniseries, an issue like this would have drug on too long, but here, the conversations are poignant and contrasted with Ebon’s violence in a way that makes the whole issue come together. A very solid issue and one that sets up a big finale next issue. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

TALES OF THE TITANS #1

Tales of the Titans opens with a debut issue featuring Starfire, and it’s an absolute hoot. Reading like a Saturday morning cartoon, the script from Shannon and Dean Hale is both light and personal, allowing readers to examine Kory’s persona under a microscope. With Javier Rodriguez’s art to boot, it’s hard to go wrong with this stellar funny book. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

THE VIGIL #3

The Vigil #3 presents the series’ best concepts to date as the team seeks out a setting dreamed into existence and one member engages in an unsettling day of subterfuge. Both concepts are engaging and the latter delivers plenty of tension as readers remain unaware of The Vigil’s purpose and many of its members’ motivations. That also proves to be a problem as issue #3 plays like another introduction. Most of the issue is narrated from an outsider’s perspective and reintroduces the various members with little to no additional insight added. It’s abundantly clear that the Doctor holds some dark secret but that has been true since issue #1. The low-level metahuman black ops team presents a cast of characters with clear potential and the missions presented in this issue showcase the strange territory they’re prepared to explore, but after three issues The Vigil still hasn’t defined its mission as a series and it’s already halfway through. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5

Marvel #1

ALIEN #4

Where this new Alien series continues to struggle is in maintaining a sense of geography across its locations. There’s so little given to the reader as a means of navigating where anything at any point is happening, from people safely in a lab to a flock of Xenomorphs, that it often carries no dramatic weight. Credit to writer Declan Shalvey though who manages to throw in two major twists to his story in the new issue that you definitely won’t see coming. Artist Andrea Broccardo continues to do good work, but there’s only so many times you can see a hissing alien run down a hallway before it loses impact. — Spencer Perry

Rating: 3 out of 5

BLACK PANTHER #2

Eve Ewing’s take on Black Panther continues to be one of the most intriguing stories Marvel is currently publishing. The sprawling cityscapes of Wakanda’s less-than-golden neighborhoods pop off the page and breathe even more life into T’Challa’s nation. T’Challa himself is more of a puzzle than we’ve seen in prior iterations, and each intriguing supporting character that shows up helps to peel another layer back. Only two issues in and this is already shaping up to be a fantastic run. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 5 out of 5

BLADE #1

Only time will tell if this iteration of Blade has the legs to define its hero in comics, but Blade #1 certainly has enough juice to suggest it might. Flashy action sequences, gnarly monster designs, and a cool-as-ever Blade provide aesthetics to draw in fans of superhero and horror comics alike. There’s also a plot prepared with a big bad summoned in horrifying fashion during this issue and plenty of minions to divert Blade’s attention. The last line in Blade #1 sounds like a promise to readers that they still don’t know what to expect; if that’s true, then Blade is set to have readers following it for a long time to come. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

DEADPOOL: BADDER BLOOD #2

Deadpool: Badder Blood #2 takes the sharpest of left turns with its second issue. After a fairly straight-up follow-up to the “Bad Blood” series, Wade suddenly finds himself in what appears to be a virtual simulation where he barely has control as he fights his way through a variety of different opponents. This feels like Rob Liefeld writing himself an excuse to play with more recent aspects of Deadpool (the X-Force suit suddenly appears in the back half of the comic) but it still stands in stark contrast to how he’s being presented in his monthly series. It also seems like this Killville gimmick will take up at least one more issue, so if you were hoping the whole Thumper story would move forward you may have to wait a while. This might be the weakest installment of the “Bad Blood” saga in quite some time but it’s still got a few good lines sprinkled in there. — Connor Casey

Rating: 3 out of 5

EXTREME VENOMVERSE #5

Extreme Venomverse #5 steps out with a whiplash issue this week that bounces between playful fun and gory violence with little warning… just as the Venomverse demands. We begin this week with a check-up on Kate Bishop as she plays fetch with a symbiote shark, but the issue gets gory once Kingpin shows up. It seems Carnage is as bloodthirsty as ever, and he will not rest until the Venomverse is dead. — Megan Peters

Rating: 4 out of 5

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #4

This is the most breathtaking issue yet of an already-stellar run. As the high-concept premise of this new Guardians relaunch finally makes its way to Rocket Raccoon, the end result is incredibly emotional and riveting, with Colin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing making it clear that they fundamentally understand these characters. The art from Kev Walker is majestic, delivering emotional gut-punches and sheer beauty in one fell swoop. Please catch up on this series, if you’re not on the journey already. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 5 out of 5

Marvel #2

MOON KNIGHT: CITY OF THE DEAD #1

Moon Knight has experienced quite the renaissance over the past year or two, and the good times keep on rolling with Moon Knight: City of the Dead #1. Writer David Pepose sets City of the Dead apart from the mainline series by exploring other pockets and levels of Moon Knight’s world, and levels is an apt descriptive. City of the Dead isn’t just a title, and it provides the perfect backdrop for Spector’s potent mix of guilt, compassion, and vengeance. Artist Marcelo Ferreira, colorist Rachelle Rosenberg, inker Jay Listen, and letterer Cory Petit capture that splintered but still beating heart brilliantly throughout, and it’s hard not to be taken with the grand architecture and moody colors the City of the Dead provides, especially when Moon Knight’s piercing presence is standing in the midst of it. Mixing in the ancient Gods and locales gives City of the Dead it’s own distinct hook, and this seems to only be the tip of the iceberg, as Layla doesn’t even make her entrance before the book’s closing moments. City of the Dead captures what’s allowed this new era of Moon Knight to thrive while adding its own flavor and style to the mix, and it would seem that Moon Knight fans have a whole new reason to look forward to new comic book day. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 4 out of 5

NEW MUTANTS: LETHAL LEGION #5

New Mutants: Lethal Legion concludes with the same blend of therapy speech and cheesy humor that’s defined the series throughout. There are a few good laughs, with Moonstone owning her Hawkeye fetish being a particular highlight. The compositions often feel crowded and hard to follow, making it hard to understand plot beats, like what the New Mutants did to take Unicorn out of the picture. There’s also what may be the single least impressive use of a data page in the X-Men line thus far, basically replacing what would have a pages comics page of talking heads with a text page of the same dialogue, including humor entirely inappropriate to the tone of the moment, sans artwork, which feels like someone on the creative side throwing up their hands and admitting, “I don’t know how to make this page work.” In the end, Escapade has the foundations of a compelling character that adds some much-needed diversity to the Marvel Universe. However, if she’s ever going to have any staying power, she’ll need better storytelling than what’s on offer in the forgettable and, at times, outright frustrating Lethal Legion miniseries. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 2 out of 5

SPIDER-GWEN: SHADOW CLONES #5

Spider-Gwen: Shadow Clones concludes on a familiar set of notes that will likely please longtime fans of the multiversal heroine’s solo adventures while leaving others nonplussed. The superhero formulas at play are delivered with enough style to be considered fun, especially where Gwen’s Sinister Six-inspired clones are concerned, but much of what occurs is clearly plot-driven. From ignoring the critical halos that take only a moment to remove to the death of one specific character, it’s apparent how plot is driving decisions and the story’s internal logic. That removes some of the impact from the aforementioned death and leaves plenty of room for eyerolls. Yet those elements are also part of a formula that still functions here, even if it’s unlikely to earn the character or ongoing collection of miniseries many new readers. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5

STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA #34

Doctor Aphra and Luke Skywalker’s partnership unlocks a creature known as a “Starweird,” which sets its sights on shutting down the duo. The creature is essentially a type of space banshee, shrieking and stalking the pair, as Aphra and Luke are tasked with making their escape from the Jedi trap. Like earlier installments of this arc, this latest chapter embraces the weirdness that feels akin to the Star Wars comics of the ’70s and ’80s, adopting absurdity for the sake of entertainment, and this chapter totally entertains. The creature the familiar pair is literally called a “Starweird” and does little more than chase the duo while screaming, forcing them (no pun intended) to make a hasty escape. The book is undeniably delightful, so were there to be a bit more narrative cohesion or offer up a bit more dramatic weight, then this would end up being one of the best single issues of Doctor Aphra in years, but as it stands, it still made for a playful and bizarre sidequest for charming characters. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 4 out of 5

STAR WARS: RETURN OF THE JEDI – THE REBELLION #1

In the days leading up to the Rebel Alliance’s assault on the Death Star II, Admiral Ackbar gets word that an assassin aims to eradicate Mon Mothma, and rather than reveal their sources, she goes along with the ruse in hopes of revealing who orchestrated the attempt. The premise of this one-shot is promising, as it highlights how deadly the entire business of being involved with the Rebellion is for all parties involved, and the book even incorporates some unexpected figures that showcase surprising connections between beloved characters from various corners of the galaxy far, far away. After that exciting potential, the resolution of the book feels a bit underwhelming, as Mon Mothma’s appearance in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi means we know she won’t fall victim to the assassination, so with that knowledge, the conclusion doesn’t do much to surprise us in any way. It’s still a relatively entertaining ancillary adventure for fanatics of the Rebellion, but there’s not much about the events of this story that heightens anything we already knew about the outcome of the conflict, hardly making it a necessary read. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 3 out of 5

X-MEN: RED #13

X-Men: Red #13 delivers a single sequence set amidst The Great Ring of Arrako to readers that reads like the final prologue before the “Fall of X” begins with X-Men: Hellfire Gala 2023 next week. The stakes are set appropriately high as every meeting of this council in Red has delivered consequential changes in X-Men lore, although readers who missed The Heralds of Apocalypse one-shot may find themselves searching for a few reminders. There’s a useful infusion of humor, specifically in the introduction of a new member of the Great Ring, that helps to balance the tense political dialogue and underlying promise of action. That action never quite arrives as the story in this issue lays the groundwork for coming events, making good use of text pages to frame the many motivations involved, but it makes clear that Arrako will remain a central focus for the X-line in what’s to come. After one more issue of prologue arriving after months of the same, it’s clear that it’s time to start the party and then the fall. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

Other Publishers #1

ALL EIGHT EYES #4

All Eight Eyes ends, at least for now, on the gory note it had been threatening throughout its first three issues. The final fight is satisfying albeit brief and the book wraps up with the same conspiracy ideas that were prevalent in the opening issue but mostly ignored in the next two installments. Overall, it feels like Steve Foxe was just scratching the surface on a much bigger concept, but if you’re in the mood to dive into the surprisingly sparse “Giant Spider” sub-genre there’s more than enough to enjoy across these four issues. — Connor Casey

Rating: 4 out of 5

ARCADE KINGS #3

Arcade Kings shakes up the formula with Issue #3, focussing instead on a fully-grown Ken as he struggles to keep his arcade district out of the tyrannical hands of his father. Ken’s design definitely shows some Cowboy Bebop inspiration and at times it even hints at the quieter moments that show thrived in. There’s also not nearly as much fighting this time around, though when the action does finally start up it takes a surprisingly violent turn compared to the book’s previous issues. This remains a ton of fun and keeps building up a fully-realized word. My only hope is that the series is in it for the long haul. — Connor Casey

Rating: 4 out of 5

BATTLE CHASERS #11

Battle Chasers #11 slows the story down after its long-awaited return, focusing entirely on Garrison and Monika’s current predicament and not providing any resolution to the positions they found themselves in at the end of Battle Chasers #10. It plays out the set up and start of two action sequences, neither of which are terribly satisfying on their own given the decompressed pacing. Some background is embedded in dialogue as the villains hunting Garrison are revealed to have sympathetic motivations, but even this is primarily composed of hints and allusions. The hulking forms on the page and a handful of action sequences bring the visceral and aesthetic thrills readers associate with the title, but even this aspect is notably diminished from the prior installment. After years away it seems that Battle Chasers is reluctant to arrive at any sort of point. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 2.5 out of 5

BLACK’S MYTH: THE KEY TO HIS HEART #2

Black’s Myth, to me, is Ahoy Comics’ strongest outing yet. While the first series was a solid enough mystery, the sequel series is able to improve upon both the character work of Strummer and Ben while ratcheting up the tension. Palicki and Cavalcati continue to weave an engage in noir-style adventure in this world of the supernatural. On top of the main story, the pair find themselves dealing with new challenges that are interesting enough. If you’re looking for a detective story with a twist, Black’s Myth is one to keep an eye on. — Evan Valentine

Rating: 4 out of 5

DARKWING DUCK #7

Deibert and Lauro continue to follow St. Canard’s resident crime fighter with what might be the funniest issue of the series to date. As mentioned in earlier reviews, Dynamite’s Darkwing Duck both exceeds and lags in its adherence to the original series, but this latest issue certainly tends to stray more into the former than the latter. Darkwing’s unstoppable ego is front and center here as he visits the equivalent of his world’s “Flash Museum”, coming to the shock that the world doesn’t quite see his super-hero alter-ego in the same way that he does. Partnering him with one of the lesser-known members of the Justice Ducks is an interesting foil and it makes for a strong start to this new chapter. — Evan Valentine

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

DEAD ROMANS #5

Kennedy and Marinkovich are able to create the strongest issue of the series so far, thanks in part to an emotional end for one character and some moody art that goes a long way in exploring the dire nature of the Roman Empire. Specifically, the first two pages are able to elicit an eerie setting that grabs your attention. There are some truly striking images in this latest issue and with only one entry left before this brutal trip to the past ends, here’s hoping that the creators are able to end things with a bang. Dead Romans has its ups and downs as a mini-series but there’s certainly more to like here than the admonish. — Evan Valentine

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

DUNE: HOUSE HARKONNEN #7

While new issues still feel scattered with a half dozen plotlines quickly addressed in each issue, there is finally a sense of momentum in Dune: House Harkonnen #7 as these disparate threads begin to converge. The requirement for shorthand undermines certain elements, still. A rebellion on IX is unveiled in its offing, but the people carrying it out lack any definition and the tools they use are buzzwords requiring an internet search for anyone who has not read the novel. Kailea also proves to be an uncomfortable character as she is positioned in a purely antagonistic position despite possessing an abundance of sympathetic motives; casual misogyny leaks through in her speech and actions. Panels depicting harsh environments and alien skylines offer some contrasting beauty, but not enough to remain distracted from the muddied narratives as they begin to cohere. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 2 out of 5

Other Publishers #2

I HATE FAIRYLAND #7

The multiverse is all coming together in I Hate Fairyland, and this week’s issue gets its mission going. One of Gert’s enemies in Fairyland is out for blood so they assemble a team of despot versions of Gertrude from across the verse. From bloodshed to mayhem and smiling cartoony suns, this week’s issue of I Hate Fairyland has everything the series relishes in. So if you love the whacky world, this update will not disappoint. — Megan Peters

Rating: 3 out of 5

IMPACT WINTER ROOK #1

A compelling comic inspired by an audio drama seems like a tall order, but writer Travis Beacham and artist Andrea Milana have managed to make it work for newcomers and longtime listeners. Milana’s ability to maintain a sense of uniqueness across the visuals of the one-shot are perhaps the comic’s strongest point, as settings and sequences largely take place in similar looking locations. That they can take scenes in caves and forests and continue to be visually interesting is a testament to their storytelling prowess. What else can be said about the effectiveness of this comic other than it made me want to listen to the series that inspired it? — Spencer Perry

Rating: 4 out of 5

MISS TRUESDALE AND THE FALL OF HYPERBOREA #3

Mike Mignola continues to find fun ways to make this new series an essential chapter in Hellboy lore, but its best trick is that it is never inaccessible to new readers. Artist Jesse Lonergan continues to impress as well, bringing their own unique style to key moments of the larger mythology while also making sure that the story the series set out to tell from the start is still being serviced and is fun to read. Though fans with a knack for lore will find this one irresistible from that perspective, it’s Lonergan’s style as an artist that will cement this one’s place in the Hellboy history books, it’s that good. — Spencer Perry

Rating: 5 out of 5

NOCTERRA: NEMESIS SPECIAL #1

Nocterra: Nemesis Special #1 digs into more of the series’ lore, and while it certainly feels pretty urgent to the ongoing plot of the monthly comic, the real treat here is the art by Liam Sharp. He goes with a look that is about halfway between Sharp’s mainstream superhero work and the usual feel of Nocterra, leaving audiences with the stylish and unsettling feeling of something like Violent Messiahs. Andworld Design’s lettering perfectly matches the tone, shifting slightly from the look of the monthly comic and meeting Sharp’s art where it lives. Snyder introduces some cool horror elements to the story—some of which would have felt at home in “American Vampire” or even some of the darker issues of his Batman run—and Sharp renders them in pages that feel heavily inspired by Bill Sienkiewicz. It’s a beautiful issue, where Snyder drops a lot of lore and fills pages with enough words to make J.M. DeMatteis’s Justice League issues blush, but it doesn’t lose the pacing, in part because of how masterfully all that plot is matched by the storytelling. — Russ Burlingame

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

POWER RANGERS UNLIMITED: HYPERFORCE #1

Fans of Power Rangers HyperForce have been waiting years for the team to make its return, and while they have made appearances in other mediums, they hadn’t truly returned to the limelight until now. Enter Power Rangers Unlimited: HyperForce #1, which is truly a project of love for the writing team of Melissa Flores and Meghan Camarena, who were both crucial parts of the original series. Joined by artist Federico Sabbatini, colorist Bryan Valenza, and letterer Ed Dukeshire, what follows is a somewhat surprising adventure that pushes the story forward and explores the consequences of how the original series ended. It’s a bold approach and it succeeds in rewarding longtime fans with a story that pushes the characters forward while setting them up for a possibly bigger role down the line. Fans of the series will delight in seeing some of the great nods to previous moments and storylines, and Vesper fans are in for a treat, as she consistently steals the show once more. There is a bit of a double edge sword to this approach though, as due to the nature of the story and the status of the team when things begin, you don’t really get to see them interact as a family until late in the issue. I wanted to see more of that interaction and banter without some of the jadedness that Chloe has fallen into, and though it’s understandable, it just left me hoping for more of the good times before we had to say goodbye. HyperForce fans will find a lot to love, and hopefully this means we’ll get to see more of them down the line. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

RADIANT BLACK #25

The stakes truly couldn’t be higher at this point, and yet Radiant Black once again reveals its heart and soul in the moments between friends. Writers Kyle Higgins and Joe Clark are setting the stage for the “Catalyst War,” but they take some time to shift to the past, and the shift is worth the time and investment. At the core of this issue is the decision on who will be Radiant Black, and the flashbacks avoid the pitfalls of many such sequences and provide some welcome context to Nathan and Marshall’s friendship and trust issues. These sequences are what allowed me to come to terms with the ultimate decision of who wield the powers, and those powerful key moments are brought to life by the talented team of artists Marcelo Costa and Eduardo Frigate, colorists Rod Fernandes and Raul Angulo, inkers Costa and Eduardo Frigate, and letterer Becca Carey. The issue weaves seamlessly between heartfelt personal discussions and a sizable download of ancient Colossals lore, and yet all of it boils down to a very raw and vulnerable conversation between two longtime friends. Radiant Black is never afraid to soar to new horizons, but it will always be the heart of its characters that moves the engine forward. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 4 out of 5

Other Publishers #3

RED SONJA #1

Red Sonja #1 feels quintessential to its heroine, but the prowess of its creative team helps push that comfort into the start of something special. This debut issue not only breaks through the noise of the increasingly-complicated gimmicks that surround it on comic shelves, but is an accessible entry point for new or returning readers. If Red Sonja #1 is any indication, the immediate future—and the next fifty years—of Sonja are off to a good start. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4 out of 5

SCRAPPER #1

There are two things to appreciate about Scrapper #1 straight out of the gate: vigilante dogs and the note that no animals die. It sets things off on a good course and the issue stays on it. Set in a neon-soaked dystopian world that is weirdly too close to our own, Bleszinski and de Campi have crafted a story that feels superheroic in a familiar sense—there are little elements of Batman-like fights for justice in a corrupt city at play—but also this heartwrenching humanity crafted into Scrapper who finds out the thing he’s fighting against is something that he may well be unwittingly very connected to. There’s a lot of layers to this story in just issue one and it’s beautifully paced and written – not to mention that Sandy Jarrell’s art is fantastic, too. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 5 out of 5

SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #31

At times it might seem that you’re becoming a bit numb to the brutal world of Something Is Killing The Children, but all it takes is an issue like Something Is Killing The Children #31 to kick you in the gut and reignite the senses. Issue #31 quickly sets the tone for what’s to come, and then what follows is a rollercoaster ride of emotions before the brakes slam with an appearance that will surely throw fans of the series for a loop. It’s impressive how effectively writer James Tynion IV, artist Werther Dell’Edera, colorist Miquel Muerto, and letterer Andworld Design can play with your emotions. Empathy, heartbreak, vulnerability, viciousness, and intrigue circle the book’s characters like a whirlwind, and by the book’s end I was frankly exhausted and yet completely invested in what happens next. Cutter has been taken to an unhinged tier of effectiveness and lethality, and has quickly become a perfect foil and true nemesis for Erica. Something Is Killing The Children continues to be one of the best series in comics, and issues like this only cement its status. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 5 out of 5

STAR TREK: DAY OF BLOOD #1

The first ever Star Trek comics crossover event, Day of Blood, is here, and the kickoff issue does not disappoint. One might call it indulgent that several pages are spent with Cantwell, Kelly, and Lanzing flexing their dialogue-writing skills and firm compatibility with these characters’ voices in an extended meet-and-greet between the Thesues and Defiant crews. However, the scene does establish a baseline for where these characters’ heads are as the story begins. Plus, honestly, anyone invested in Star Trek enough to be picking up this issue — whether a longtime fan of the franchise or someone who onboarded with the debut of this new line of titles late last year — is going to appreciate vignettes like Tom Paris and B’Elenna Torres arguing over which of them should be watching their child and Data being irritating that Lore is both back online and playing against type, especially when done in Ramon Rosanas’ sublime linework. Going into the issue, I harbored concerns about the ongoing tension between Sisko and Worf being contrived. Sisko is a father himself, making it odd he’d have such a hard time empathizing with Worf not wanting to see his brainwashed son reduced to space dust by being on the wrong ship at the wrong time during a cosmic conflict. Star Trek: Day of Blood #1 puts that concern to rest by punctuating the arc Sisko has been on since returning from the Celestial Temple in Star Trek #1, gradually shedding the trappings of divinity and rediscovering his humanity. Star Trek fans are in for something special. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: THE LAST RONIN – LOST DAY SPECIAL #1

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin — Lost Day Special, despite its heavy page count, it is more of a vignette or interlude than a standalone story, introducing readers to some previously unseen characters populating the New York City of The Last Ronin era. April’s trip to the surface offers more of a chance to get to know these new, young Ninja Turtles better, better defining them here than they’ve been in the brief glimpses of their home life and training offered by The Lost Years miniseries. As in other The Last Ronin titles, the Lost Day Special includes flashbacks to the final days of the war between the Hamato Clan and the Foot Clan, as seen through April’s memories, including the immediate aftermath. There is an unexpected amount of post-9/11 nostalgia wrapped up in the book’s reverie for New York City that feels misplaced. Yet, the many artists working on the book each pull their weight, including a few quiet but captivating pages where Kevin Eastman inks over Freddie E. Williams II linework. Readers may wish this special had a grander plot. However, as a low-stakes aside and (presumably) prologue of things to come, it’s an enjoyable read, despite an ending that borders on too sentimental while trying too hard to justify the title. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES VS. STREET FIGHTER #2

While the idea of both sides fighting their way through a tournament seemed promising, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles vs. Street Fighter abandons that premise midway through Issue #2 in favor of the two sides teaming up to try and stop M. Bison & Baxter Stockman. It’s admittedly not quite as interesting, but there’s plenty of fun to be had in seeing both groups mow down a wave of henchmen. Plus, the lingering plot line of Bison trying to unlock something in Raphael is still incredibly promising. — Connor Casey

Rating: 3 out of 5

Other Publishers #4

TERRORWAR #4

The team undertakes a new mission in Terrorwar #4 after a great deal of dialogue laying out their new status quo being compelled to work for government forces. Throughout the first half of the issue, readers are reminded of key mysteries and stakes for the characters who possess them; the resulting dialogue often reads like something from a TTRPG. Doctora Z is introduced as a manic pixie mad scientist who will inevitably offer some answers, but not yet. In the meanwhile, there’s a new conflict with terrors whose muddied appearance makes the conglomeration of needles, buzzsaws, and other phobia-inducing elements less than frightening. The action is a mess, but the cliffhanger and set up for it promise something actually terrifying may still lurk behind the next page. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 2 out of 5

TIME BEFORE TIME #25

Time Before Time #25 merely lays the groundwork for the next major arc that this series is about to enter. As such, this installment feels like one where we briefly just check in on every major character with little else of note happening. By far the biggest change with Time Before Time with this issue, though, involves its artwork. Geoffo is the newest artist taking the reins on Time Before Time, and sadly, I don’t care for the change in style so far. Perhaps this could change in the future, but many of the characters seen in this series look quite different to the point that it’s a bit jarring. I continue to remain a big fan of Time Before Time overall, but I’d be lying if I didn’t say I was put off by the new artwork. — Logan Moore

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

THE VAMPIRE SLAYER #16

The Vampire Slayer’s artwork has been inconsistent throughout its 15-issue run, but there’s the sense that someone was running out the clock with this final installment. Even going over the issue multiple times, I’m still unsure of how Buffy got out of her cage — she’s in it, then there’s a closeup of her hands, and then she’s on top of it, but there’s no implied action — and at least one page’s layout reads backward at one point. The story doesn’t hold up much better. Xander admitting he knew that Spike was trying to get close to Buffy when they met is cute, yet raises some unanswered questions about where Xander’s priorities are. Baby Crab is similarly adorable but not enough to justify it going from the team mascot to the story’s emotional core in its final chapter. The Vampire Slayer was an uneven attempt to start the Buffy the Vampire Slayer mythology over anew, proving too familiar at times and pointlessly different at others but it had its high points as well. This finale is not one of them. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 1.5 out of 5

A VICIOUS CIRCLE #2

Generally speaking, creators should be careful when using real-life atrocities in their fictional tales. With that in mind, it is a bold move to use the horrors of the holocaust as a backdrop for a Timecop-like action sci-fi piece like A Vicious Circle. The issue then decides to ask, “What if we killed Hitler before World War II?” but with the series now two-thirds over, this all happening in a flashback to before the events of the first issue, and the main characters now stuck in prehistoric times, it’s hard to imagine the series exploring those consequences meaningful in its final chapter beyond giving the hero something to wring his hands about when faced with the option to set things back to the way they were. The plot reads like a spec script for an action movie, specifically the part where the protagonist fills us in on the minimum backstory required to justify the fight scenes. The artwork remains strong but offers fewer opportunities for Bermejo to play with different styles, making it less exciting than the previous issue, if not any less skillfully done. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3 out of 5

WILD’S END #2

The second chapter of the new Wild’s End series sees the characters making some predictably bad decisions. Telling children to stay put in a story like this almost guarantees they’ll wander off into places they should not. This truism gives Abnett and Culbard the first real opportunity to show newcomers some of the horrific side of Wild’s End that contrasts so strongly with its wholesome, cozy demeanor. The issue also introduces some new elements to the alien invasion here not seen in previous series, which leads to Culbard proving that a group of people standing motionless in a field can be as unnerving as any alien lurking in the high grass when drawn with an appropriately blank stare. Brutal and beautiful in equal parts, Wild’s End #2 extends the stellar start to this successor series. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5

XINO #2

The second and penultimate issue of Xino takes its unconventional sci-fi menagerie into some creative, but largely-superficial places. With stories that range from short and not-so-sweet to incredibly ambitious, and from a far-flung future to our current, the spectrum of stories covered is definitely massive. While there are some clever creative choices and compelling possibilities, it doesn’t quite make the impact that it potentially could. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 2.5 out of 5