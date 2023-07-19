Hawkgirl #1 Review: An Overdue Reimagining Soars

After far too long, Kendra Saunders returns to her own solo title in an explosive debut. Tossing the time-traveling plots both she and Hawkman have followed for years, this take on Hawkgirl makes the eponymous hero more human than ever before. By day, the character fights potential world-ending threats and by night, Kendra’s left to worry about her personal life as she’s thrust into a perpetual state of anxiety.

Written by Jadzia Axelrod, Hawkgirl #1 quickly splinters itself into primary and secondary plots, which quickly intertwine before the back cover is closed. Though you may assume that’s burdensome on the surface, Axelrod’s script gives each story ample space to shine. Furthermore, the writer manages to juggle an ensemble with ease, making sure the focus stays on Hawkgirl even though some of DC’s biggest characters make appearances.

Videos by ComicBook.com

At the root of this story is Kendra, who’s unsure of what she wants to do in life outside of her career as a superhero. Some may call it character deconstruction, but Axelrod shapes it as an expansion and exploration as readers are taken on a journey into the psyche of a superhero. It’s not a new plot device in the genre by any stretch of the imagination, but the script here keeps things very fresh.

Another thing welcomed from the jump is the involvement of Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou as letterer. Anyone who’s read a comic lettered by Otsmane-Elhaou quickly recognizes his style, and it’s something that’s changing the way publishers letter their titles. Gone are the days of flat, one-dimensional lettering; now, letterers are able to flex their own muscles as artists and, for the most part, they’re able to elevate their assignments that much further. Otsmane-Elhaou performs admirably here, providing incredible depth to both character dialogues and sound effects, and this already-splendid debut is that much better due to his involvement.

Hawkgirl #1 ditches most everything fans know about the character, a hefty risk that pays dividends in this debut. As a result, comic readers are treated to a dynamic reimagining of the character that’s nothing short of a delight.

Published by DC Comics

On July 18, 2023

Written by Jadzia Axelrod

Art by Amancay Nahuelpan

Colors by Adriano Lucas

Letters by Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou

Cover by Amancay Nahuelpan and Adriano Lucas