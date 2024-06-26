Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 6/26/2024

DC #1 ABSOLUTE POWER: GROUND ZERO #1

A trio of short preludes to DC's next biggest event, Ground Zero could, by its very nature, be something of a mixed bag. The end result definitely is, but never in a way that is fundamentally disinteresting, instead setting the stage for Waller's massive conflict against the superheroes of the world. The most fascinating story is actually the issue's finale, as Joshua Williamson and Gleb Melnikov weave a fascinating and tragic tale for the Brainiac Queen. Time will only tell how pivotal these stories ultimately are to the events of Absolute Power, but this is still worth your attention. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 4 out of 5 ACTION COMICS #1066

Action Comics #1066 is a solid penultimate issue in the House of Brainiac in that it not only sets up for a big finale, but it also is action packed on just about every page. The real standout here, however, are some of the individual moments of emotion – Lena's fear and suffering and Lex's dare we call it selflessness when it comes to her. This is very much an action issue about family and it's well paced, well considered, and well done. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 4.5 out of 5 BATMAN: THE BRAVE AND THE BOLD #14

Batman: The Brave and The Bold proves, for better and for worse, the joy of modern DC doing such an ambitious anthology. Nightwing and Deadman's continued partnership in "Down the Road" has narrative potential, but gets bogged down by Kelley Jones' bizarre and awkward art. "Time Jerks" has a lot of clever fun with Booster Gold and the Jurassic League crossing paths, and "The Invader" takes Batman and Guy Gardner's partnership to some emotional new heights. The truly standalone stories are easily among the issue's strongest, particularly Hayden Sherman's gorgeously simple work on the black and white installment "The Evidence Remains." -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 3.5 out of 5 DETECTIVE COMICS #1086

Detective Comics #1086 is setting up the endgame, with the Orghams using their army of lost souls gathered up during Batman's downfall and loosing them upon Orgham holdings, seemingly in a false flag attack. This time, though, Batman and his allies are there to stop it. Also lurking along the edges are a couple of loose cannons, such as the Joker and Duela Dent and Two-Face. While Two-Face seems to be on Batman's side, the Joker is obviously a force for chaos and could bring more death upon all of Gotham. Another solid issue although the build-up seems to be inching along pretty slowly this close to the finale of this grandiose arc. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 3.5 out of 5 THE FLASH #10

The Flash #10 flirts with DC Comics' summer event "Absolute Power," but carefully walks the continuity-driven tightrope of immersing itself in DC's shared universe without losing the threads of its own story. Outside stories arrive in the form of The Flash #9's cliffhanger and the mysterious person wearing Batman's Justice League-busting suit. It provides a fun fight with some surprises that run parallel to the series' Speed Force-related mystery. Yet Spurrier carefully develops this interlude so that it doesn't derail an already complex narrative stuffed with characters. Even as Barry is distracted by Amanda Waller's machinations, Wally and other speedsters gain more clarity on the true threat facing them. Ramón Pérez and Vasco Georgiev deliver an angelic (in the most terrifying sense of the term) entity that grapples with the fundamental forces threatening to tear the DCU apart, and it balances the grounded familial perspectives with something appropriately arcane. These new revelations read like laying groundwork when contrasted with the tie-in plot line, but result in a satisfying issue that reminds readers The Flash can run on its own without leaving DC's sprawling sense of continuity behind. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 GREEN ARROW #13

What a wonderfully illustrated issue of Green Arrow! Every character and backdrop is perfectly crafted, especially our heroes and antiheroes. We have what's become our trademark "Happy Green Lantern" moment with a family reunion between Roy Harper, Cheshire, and Lian, along with the ditching of one mantle and its quick adoption by another person. It's all been building to Absolute Power, and Team Arrow looks to play a pivotal part in it. -- Tim Adams Rating: 5 out of 5

DC #2 (Photo: DC) HARLEY QUINN #41

Harley dealing with a corrupt cope who blames her for her daughter's bad choices as well as seems to have an axe to grind against all vigilantes makes for an interesting concept for the issue and it's a pretty solid read. There's a lot of humor here in watching Harley try to communicate her situation to those around her without tipping off the cop and while also trying to outsmart her as well, but there is also a little bit of the sense that the series is trying to find a way to connect to Absolute Power much like the run connected to the last major event with mixed result. Still, there's some good humor here and a bit of action as well, making for a pretty well-balanced issue. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 3.5 out of 5 THE PENGUIN #11

The Penguin #11 sets up the series' climax next month, but struggles to offer any surprises along the way. Readers already enjoying this take on the avian-inspired gangster will receive more of the same: quickly shifting perspectives, sudden and amoral violence, and new plot threads introduced as quickly as they're disposed. The scale of violence in The Penguin #11 is sprawling with many named characters exiting the series in one way or another, but these quick departures are so long foreshadowed (or their perpetrators so clearly defined as cold-blooded) that nothing new is revealed. Given the strange power dynamics surrounding Oswald in which even when ostensibly powerless, he overcomes every perceived indignity, it's difficult to ever accept a downfall or surprising return as the overall series lacks a clear arc. Yet the gunplay and inner monologues playing out this thread of heightened gangland intrigue are still stylish enough to be enjoyable, if not memorable. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 3 out of 5 POWER GIRL #10

Leah Williams is just firing on all cylinders with Power Girl. The ongoing Brainiac B-story has been expertly woven into the main story. That main story has given Power Girl several run-ins with various DC characters, each of which feels meaningful to the heroes involved, as well as the overall story. Her budding friendship with Crush in this issue is among the best pieces of the series so far, and it's easy to gets excited about what Williams has up her sleeve next. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 4.5 out of 5 SUPERMAN #15

"House of Brainiac" has been thrilling at every turn, and now it's time to land the plane in Superman #15. That was always going to pose a challenge, but the brilliant team of Joshua Williamson, Rafa Sandoval, Alejandro Sanchez, and Ariana Maher prove to be more than up to it, delivering a finale that effectively closes this chapter of Brainiac while also setting up a promising new status quo for the Man of Steel and his supporting cast. The ramifications from this mission will have a lasting impact on Superman's world (and the world in general) for years to come, something Williamson has continued to deliver on during his run, and the twists on certain characters will shake up the relationships in Superman's day to day life as well in a major way. Before looking to the future though, Sandoval, much praise is deserved in the present, as Sanchez, and Maher are truly at the top of their game here. The Brainiac vs. Superman fight is as epic as you'd expect, with two splash pages doing their best to steal the show. That's not even mentioning the epilogue, which elicits some heavy nostalgia in the most threatening of ways. "House of Brainiac" has landed this grand plane in style, and I can't wait to see what's next. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 5 out of 5 ZATANNA: BRING DOWN THE HOUSE #1

[READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] An oft-repeated truism of superhero comics is creators can summon any idea, no matter how magical, to the page. The limits of that wonder are imposed not by budget (forgetting time and materials) but skill and imagination. Artist Javier Rodríguez's skill has been revered for decades and Zatanna: Bring Down the House #1 makes clear his imagination is unrivaled in a stunning debut with writer Mariko Tamaki. All superhero comics might have the potential to be magic, but Bring Down the House is absolutely filled with the stuff. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 5 out of 5

Marvel #1 BLACK WIDOW & HAWKEYE #4

Damon Dran's villainous plan seems to be beside the point in Black Widow & Hawkeye #4. Even as the issue explains why Hawkeye shot a diplomat, there's no tension released as there was never any doubt about the heroism assumed of these two characters in every panel. Resolving that "minor assassination" and the military-industrial complex that led to its occurrence is also ignored in favor of nostalgic reveries about this duo's friendship. Their team-up to take down Dran is competently executed but lacks any originality within the genre of superhero comics. So when the problem is resolved and Natasha and Clint prepare to head off to their next adventure, it feels as if nothing at all was altered in the course of these four issues. Perhaps a one-shot format would have provided a more satisfying framework as this miniseries reads like much ado about nothing. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 2 out of 5 BLOOD HUNT #4

[READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] Gripes aside, Blood Hunt #4 isn't bad. And I like that they're already teasing at least two major after-effects spilling out of this series. But as this event has continued it has gone from being a potential all-time great to just "another one." Simply put, that bites. -- Connor Casey Rating: 3 out of 5 DAREDEVIL #10

The Deadly Sins and Kingpin's return finally collide in Daredevil #10. It's always great whenever Matt and Wilson clash, though this time is obviously different as Fisk is packing something demonic behind his punches and intentions. Greed wouldn't be the first deadly sin I'd associate Kingpin with but it fits, especially in regards to his utter obsession with Hell's Kitchen. I've been lukewarm on this latest Daredevil run since the start, but this is a good issue. -- Connor Casey Rating: 4 out of 5 GIANT-SIZE LITTLE MARVELS #1

Writer Skottie Young and artist Dax Gordine deliver readers four different stories, focusing on Captain America, Iron Man, Rocket Raccoon and Groot, and Doctor Doom. Each story manages to capture the essence of these characters, exaggerates them, and delivers a delightful outing in an immensely playful style. Whether the focus be Captain America's inflated sense of self or Doctor Doom's difficulties making friends, readers of all ages are treated to hilarious stories rendered in an adorable style. Giant-Size Little Marvels feels like the closest we will ever get to seeing a Marvel crossover with Calvin and Hobbes or the Peanuts gang, yet without feeling derivative of either of those franchises. Even if the stories themselves might not be entirely groundbreaking, this compilation manages to both honor the legacy of these beloved characters while also putting a fresh spin on them, making for a worthwhile experience for Marvel fans of all ages. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 4 out of 5 HELLVERINE #2

After a fully-loaded opening issue, there's not much to say about Hellverine #2. Logan is on his mission to find his son, Akihiro is slowly inching his way toward remembering who he is and The Destroyers are becoming less of a threat and more of a tragedy. It's nice to get some explanation as to how this new Hellverine came to be, but the issue is otherwise skippable. -- Connor Casey Rating: 3 out of 5 JACKPOT AND BLACK CAT #4

Our look at the team-up event featuring Peter's exes in Mary Jane Watson and Felicia Hardy comes to an end, and benefit/suffer from the strengths and weaknesses of the three prior issues that arrived prior to the grand finale. The series was always at its best when it looked at the lens of the friendship between Black Cat and Jackpot, but tended to suffer when it focused more on "Obscura," as the threat never felt as threatening as it could have. The issue also remains of Jackpot's powers being rather rinse and repeat when it comes to MJ picking the "wrong" power first and then immediately finding one that works. Ultimately, the mini-series was a fun enough ride, though it was quite rough around the edges. Here's hoping we see more of MJ and Felicia in the future as there definitely is enough good stories to mine from this pairing with a few tweaks. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 3 out of 5 MIDNIGHT SONS: BLOOD HUNT #2

As with most tie-ins, this issue of Midnight Sons takes the central theme of Blood Hunt and goes off on a side quest with characters that have close ties to Blade. We do get some key information regarding why Blade has gone evil in Blood Hunt, so we at least know Blade hasn't gone full-bad-guy yet. The art also perfectly encompasses a story of this supernatural nature. -- Tim Adams Rating: 3 out of 5

Marvel #2 THE SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MEN #4

Weisman and Ramos continue to follow Peter and Miles as they grapple with their greatest dreams coming true. The book remains the best "Spider-book" that Marvel is releasing today, as it's clear the creative team has extensive experience with the world of the wall crawlers. The highlight of this issue in particular is Peter's realization that he is in fact trapped in his wildest dreams and how he comes to said realization. The reveal of who Arcane and Mentallo report to makes for a great callback to the Spectacular Spider-Man animated series and here's hoping the series is able to maintain this amazing tempo. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 4.5 out of 5 SPIDER-GWEN: THE GHOST SPIDER #2

Gwen's adventures in the Marvel universe continue and are as frustrating as they were in her new premiere issue. I had a number of issues with the artwork here, as while the second outing for Ghost Spider does illicit serious energy into the multiverse hopping wallcrawler, it also has problems when it comes to the proportions of many of the characters. The story also has an issue with pushing one too many mysteries that don't leave enough breadcrumbs to make it a compelling follow, as readers still aren't aware of why Gwen is now in the 616. Luckily, this issue still had some gems, mostly from the inner turmoil of the spiders at Gwen's arrival and the identity of "Kraven The Hunter." Ultimately, Gwen's new modus operandi feels more like a disservice to her original story and doesn't offer enough compelling elements to replace the alternate reality that kept fans guessing. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 2.5 out of 5 STAR WARS: DARTH MAUL – BLACK, WHITE & RED #3

In his continued attempts to impress his master, Maul embarks on yet another mission without really knowing the motivation behind Palpatine's demands. They don't really matter, ultimately, as Maul does exactly what he's told, enacting his vengeance against anyone who stands in his way. As compared to previous entries in this series, we don't get a storyline that's quite as ambitious nor artwork that's quite as ethereal, instead being offered a relatively straightforward adventure in which Maul travels from Point A to Point B and does some killing along the way. The closest we get to potentially crossing over into exciting territory is when Maul vents some of his frustrations about Palpatine keeping his identity as a politician separate from his identity as a Sith Lord, though readers know this narrative thread won't really go anywhere, which also makes it a bit disappointing. Still, any book in which Maul's anger is on full display is hard to dislike, yet we still hope the final issue of this series can bring with it a bit more narrative weight. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 3 out of 5 SUPERIOR SPIDER-MAN #8

Superior Spider-Man #8 is a little less weird and messy than the previous issue, choosing to focus on action as Spidey takes on Ock in a final showdown. What works best here, however, is that the story showcases the importance of some of the other characters in the story, getting to the humanity of those who seem the least humane and plays on the idea that everyone has their one weakness they'd do anything for. The issue does wrap things up a little neatly, but it's a satisfying end that leaves a lot of avenues open for more stories. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 3 out of 5 SYMBIOTE SPIDER-MAN 2099 #4

The symbiote influence on Miguel O'Hara continues to run deep, with Miguel's actions turning darker because of the relationship he's formed with the alien. His brother Gabriel gets an important role, and 2099's Sorcerer Supreme and Doom also have vital parts to play as well. The conclusion looks compelling enough to wonder how it will all resolve itself. -- Tim Adams Rating: 3 out of 5 THANOS ANNUAL #1

In recent years, Marvel's Infinity Stones have sought new hosts, ultimately resulting in the stones fusing with individuals across the universe. In true Thanos fashion, he seeks out these stones and uses what he knows about them, and their new owners, to attempt to retrieve them, while also showcasing the power of his Death Stone. An Annual issue typically takes place adjacent to core storylines, typically referencing modern continuity yet not relying on it to let the reader know what's happening. This Thanos Annual, however, feels partly like a standalone story but partly like a prologue to the Infinity Watch event, which is set to unfold over the course over other titles' Annual issues. While the story is engaging enough, knowing that it is merely the first chapter in an event that spans across annuals as opposed to being its own miniseries feels a bit frustrating, as we're given less of a one-shot and more of a fraction of an overall storyline. There's nothing inherently wrong with the story itself, either in its actual narrative, its art, or its resolution, yet we can't help but wish we could have gotten an entirely satisfying Annual issue instead of merely a backdoor first chapter of a miniseries. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 3 out of 5 ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER #5

Ultimate Black Panther #5 confirms what Ra and Khonshu have been after – another mysterious element that crash landed in Wakanda alongside Vibranium. We get to see their cruelty on display by weaponizing a poor farmer, and the promise of them launching their own kingdom to directly oppose Wakanda sounds fascinating. There's not much in the way of action this issue, but the book does a solid job of making a massive exposition dump visually interesting. -- Connor Casey Rating: 3 out of 5

Marvel #3 (Photo: Marvel Comics) UNION JACK THE RIPPER: BLOOD HUNT #2

While the inconsistent characterization of vampires plagues "Blood Hunt," the corrupting influence of Union Jack the Ripper's take proves to be a compelling one. Most of the miniseries' second issue is consumed by an increasingly blood-soaked war of attrition against waves of the undead, even as Joe tries to find some good in this dark night. Kev Walker's vampires are effective monsters, offering a dark mockery of humanity and playing off some of the characters established in issue #1. Yet the ongoing struggle to simply stay alive leaves the narrative without a clear goal beyond survival, even as it alludes to an ill-defined solution. It's only when Joe interacts with his vampiric-former-ally Bulldog that some definition creeps in as to what exactly these few survivors hope to achieve. The bloody action is plenty of fun, but readers will be looking for a lot of fast-paced explanations to wrap up this story with only one issue left to go. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 3 out of 5 VENGEANCE OF THE MOON KNIGHT #5

The Midnight Mission and those who protect it are a natural fit for the vampiric hold Blood Hunt has on the Marvel universe at the moment, resulting in one of the more organic tie-ins within the pages of Vengeance of the Moon Knight #4. Reese, Solider, and 8-Ball are attempting to carry the torch of the mission in Spector's absence, a task only made more difficult by Blade's vampire army attempting to take over the world. Jed MacKay's love of these characters can't help but shine through, and while Moon Knight has been missed, it's been refreshing to see the Mission's supporting cast built up in the time since Spector was removed from the picture. Reese has especially benefited from this increased focus, highlighting her internal struggles as a leader and the contrast between her vampiric journey and Soldier's. Artist Devmalya Pramanik and colorist Rachelle Rosenberg deliver stylish and often bloody fight sequences, though more often than not it's actually the quieter moments that leave the biggest impression, including Reese's own journey with one particular survivor. Vengeance of the Moon Knight isn't exactly necessary ready for Blood Hunt, but it is successfully adding to that tapestry in stellar fashion. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4 out of 5 WOLVERINE: MADRIPOOR KNIGHTS #5

Madripoor Knights' final issue starts off strong by having Black Widow, Wolverine and Captain America all corrupted by a demon and ready to slaughter both it and a dimension's worth of its followers with their newfound power. But it's not long before the tension is pushed aside when it's revealed Wolverine still has control and can take down the series' big bad. As I've noted with each issue if you enjoyed this era of Claremont's X-Men there's plenty to like about the run. But if you have no nostalgia for that time period your eyes will likely glaze over. -- Connor Casey Rating: 3 out of 5 X-MEN '97 #4

X-Men '97 #4 is the series finale and plays as such. Mister Sinister's minions – the Marauders, Siena Blaze, and Hazard – crash the baby shower the X-Men are throwing for "Jean Grey" and an extended fight scene ensues. It's well-drawn and engaging, with dynamic compositions, clean layouts, colors that evoke the sheen of the animated series, and quippy dialog that doesn't become overbearing. There are a few callbacks too, including a restaging of an iconic moment from the TV show's opening title sequence that feels entirely appropriate, leading up to a final couple of pages teeing up the storylines fans now know unfold during X-Men '97's first season. Ultimately, X-Men '97 lacks the thematic ambition that characterized the TV show and helped it transcend mere nostalgia play into something more resonant and essential. However, as a prequel, the comic appropriately fits the more indulgent mode that X-Men '97 starts with before shifting into more serious matters. And while it may not share the same thematic depth as its inspiration, the X-Men '97 #4 hardly makes a wrong move with its storytelling, adding up to a tale that may be inessential but is no less entertaining for it. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 3.5 out of 5 X-MEN: BLOOD HUNT – MAGIK #1

In this one-shot, Magik fights vampires. Sure, there might be some details that could be filled in there, but there's not much about this standalone story that makes it essential reading for the overall Blood Hunt event unfolding in the Marvel Universe, and that's just fine. We still get to see Magik fighting vampires, and compared to other types of characters scattered throughout the beloved franchise, Magik doesn't have to hold back on her vengeance, allowing her and her sword to cut down any of the undead in her way. That's not to say the book is a disappointment, however, as we'd gladly see spinoffs of virtually every character in the entire Marvel universe confronting hordes of vampires and laying waste to them, so while this standalone story isn't at all necessary or integral to the overall "Blood Hunt" event, longtime fans of the character will appreciate getting to see her expressing the depths of her wrath. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 3 out of 5 X-MEN: HEIR OF APOCALYPSE #2

Following a surprisingly effective introduction, X-Men: Heir of Apocalypse #2 begins to lose the thread as the twelve contestants engage in a brawl with Genocide largely serving to diminish their numbers in a predictable manner. Given the overwhelming array of abilities at their disposal, the action sequence struggles to serve up much excitement and runs far too long at most of the issue's length. There are a handful of interesting panels harkening to the glory days of the Gold and Blue teams, but most of the characters are reduced to one-liners and gratuitous flashbacks amidst the fighting. That lack of depth is still preferable to the increasingly inconsistent presentation of Apocalypse himself, both throughout Marvel's line and in this miniseries. There's still fun to be had here, but Heir of Apocalypse is quickly losing momentum as it falls into familiar superhero storytelling models with only ambiguous stakes attached. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 2 out of 5

Image #1 BLOOD SQUAD SEVEN #2

Blood Squad Seven isn't without merit, especially for readers with both a familiarity and appreciation for early Image Comics history, with cameos, humor, and action that pay homage to this era with some updated sensibilities. But the underlying premise of yet another take on Youngblood filled with gore-laden violence and bad attitudes offers little to enjoy beyond recognition. What's more is that Blood Squad Seven #2 essentially repeats its debut issue all the way down to the final sequence being an explicit depiction of physical violence against sex workers. That would be enough to merit comment on its own, but the lack of purpose for the team (beyond an ill-defined gang of "super terrorists") combined with them being the source of various crimes against humanity calls into question what purpose the sexy outfits, over-the-top violence, and blasé attitudes toward human life serve. If applied as satire these elements might serve gallows humor, but in the current telling it seems like these aspects are simply part-and-parcel of the concept and are summoned without much thought. The result is something that despite possessing some appealing panels and sequences, appears quite ugly. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 2 out of 5 THE CABINET #5

The story of The Cabinet gets lost in itself and can be tough to follow at times, but there's something to appreciate about its grander simplicity. Even when the plot is a little complicated, the art and layout of the book never let it feel that way. It stays engaging, and that can't be said of a lot of comics. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 3 out of 5 THE DEPARTMENT OF TRUTH #23

[READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] The Department of Truth is one of two things: it's either guilty of the very same thinning of the truth to craft a fictional narrative that it finds more pleasing, or it is in fact showing how easy it is to warp the truth by using the occasional fact as a guidepost for falsehood. While I suspect it's the former, the latter is why I'm glad that this comic book is back. It's time to see whether The Department of Truth is brilliant or exceedingly obtuse, with issue #23 being the first to begin peeling back the curtain. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 3.5 out of 5 DRAWING BLOOD #3

Drawing Blood #3 is a powerful issue that reminds the reader that art does not need to be suffering, but that it sadly often is in our highly commercialized world. That's what makes this issue so fascinating and, at times, difficult to read. It's a very sobering look at creative life and all its chaos while also furthering the story threads set into motion in the first two issues. This is a richly considered and well crafted issue that shines lights in dark corners as well as keeps things moving. It's really well done. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 4.5 out of 5 GROMMETS #2

Rick and Brian expand their social circle in Grommets #2 as some of the better-defined background characters from issue #1 are reintroduced with their own names, personalities, and trauma. All of the charm from the debut issue is maintained in a vibrant exploration of 1980s southern California via skateboard with plenty of era-appropriate raunchy humor. There is another outstanding skateboarding sequence in which Brett Parson's makes outstanding use of a spread, which allows conflicts to simmer around the story's edges. It's a striking contrast between the visceral, sometimes violent experience of skateboard culture and the internal strife hidden by such exuberance. This includes both how these adolescents address (or refuse to address) their familial units and their own liminal space in society, torn between being powerless children and powerful individuals. Rather than seeking out an easy punchline, Remender and Posehn allow both their characters and readers to occupy those awkward, often painful moments without any clear answer. So even as Grommets #2 lays the groundwork for character developments and confrontations yet to come, it's already apparent that this sort-of-memory is an honest interpretation of the good, the bad, and the inextricable overlaps between the two from this specific space. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 MONSTRESS #52

Monstress #52 continues the story this tie with the stakes a little higher as Maika finds herself having to deal with her father's plans and, in doing so, has to find a way forward in a life full of secrets and changes. As is frequently the case with Monstress, there are a lot of layers to the issue, but what really stands out here is how Liu is able to use the story to also deliver some truths about even the world we live in, particularly when it comes to how easily people can be brought over to the side of the oppressors. It's a rich issue and very well done. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 4.5 out of 5 NIGHTS #8

This is the comic book I've been hoping for Nights to be since it launched. This series spent a lot of time getting its ensemble to the places they each needed to be in order to fill their intended roles, and we're finally seeing the fruits of all that setup. This group now bounces off one another and moves like a well-oiled machine, and the world of Nights has started to come into better focus. I wish it didn't take this long for me to have fun with this series but I'm glad it eventually got here. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 4 out of 5

Image #2 (Photo: Image Comics) NO/ONE #9

The penultimate issue of No/One culminates in an enthralling frenzy, one that pushes its ensemble cast towards a violent end. Kyle Higgins and Brian Buccellato's script approaches that brutality with a necessary character-driven nuance, and Geraldo Borges' art carries that mentality in some clever and tasteful ways as well. With the finale of No/One on the horizon, this issue gives me confidence that they will stick the landing. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 4.5 out of 5 ROOK: EXODUS #3

Rook: Exodus has gotten a lot more interesting since Dire Wolf appeared. Also finding out that there are more and more wardens on Exodus than we previously thought. We get to quickly see so many of them, and each is interesting in their own unique way. There's some cool worldbuilding taking place, and it's at least kept my curiosity piqued. -- Tim Adams Rating: 4 out of 5 THE SACRIFICERS #9

Max Fiumara receives another showcase in The Sacrificers #9 as he depicts exactly what's promised on the cover: Pigeon beginning to wage war against the godlike beings he blames for his own suffering. The entire issue is delivered in essentially one sequence opening on Aquatica grieving disasters unleashed by Luna's death before Pigeon arrives to slay them. Action elements are outstanding with the two empowered individuals filling up panels and unleashing brutal attacks that split figures and panels alike. Pigeon's evolving revolutionary ideas are portrayed alongside their fight in broadly framed self-analysis that does more to present a philosophy than characterization. While the battle itself is viscerally exciting on the page, neither Pigeon nor Aquatica are significantly developed characters and the consequences of their conflict are poorly defined. As a result there's little excitement or tension beyond the immediate bloodshed, which is striking enough to carry this issue but probably not the entire series ahead. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 3 out of 5 UNIVERSAL MONSTERS: CREATURE FROM THE BLACK LAGOON LIVES! #3

The penultimate issue of Creature from the Black Lagoon Lives! seems to develop the plots and characters already introduced to readers along familiar, if not predictable lines until its final page arrives. Those familiar elements are already sufficient to keep readers hooked with a trio of distinct, trauma-informed protagonists, a monstrous man, and misunderstood monster colliding in Matthew Roberts' darkly vibrant depiction of the Amazon Rainforest. As the tension ratchets upward, characters commit themselves to their obsessions in a tragic framing that eventually leads to the discovery of one last, unexpected form of obsession. It makes for a stunning cliffhanger, one that serves to both recontextualize the story and provides it with a terrifying new element of visual design. Not only is this final panel effective on its own, but it contrasts with the seemingly serene visions of the creature itself following like a shadow in humanity's wake. However these five individuals turn out in next month's finale, the framing presented in issue #3 sets expectations for this new take on classic horror very high. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 VOID RIVALS #10

Well, we know why it's called the Energon universe. This issue of Void Rivals explains the surprising connection between the Cybertronians and the various organic aliens running around in the series in a surprisingly elegant and straightforward fashion. More importantly, the reveal that the characters live on a large Energon production system seems like it'll play a pretty big role in the future, given how the Cybertron civil war started in part due to a lack of Energon. A pretty cool twist and some excellent world-building this issue. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 4.5 out of 5 W0RLDTR33 #11

You know that you're a master of horror when two of your comics, of many, are the best creepy books on the market today. Such is the case with James Tynion IV as we get a closer look at the Undernet and Silk's unfortunate position in trying to escape from it. Fernando Blanco obviously deserves credit for the skin-crawling scenes inherent in W0rldtr33 and he gets to revel in the sheer insanity of this digital underbelly. The conclusion of issue #11 throws quite the curveball at readers, but is sure to raise the stakes that much more. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 4.5 out of 5

Other Publishers #1 ANANSI BOYS #1

Having finished with American Gods, Dark Horse Comics takes the natural next step in its line of comics adapting Neil Gaiman's prose fiction: Anansi Boys. Despite being named for a god who appears as a character in American Gods, Anansi Boys has a distinct tone, more screwball comedy than contemporary fantasy epic, maintained in its move to comics. The artwork is clean, clear, and emotive, and doesn't shy away from throwing a curveball panel at the reader for the sake of a gag. The pacing feels novelistic, with this issue feeling more like a first chapter of the eventual collected edition than anything meant to stand on its own. As long as readers can accept Anansi Boys for what it is—a serialized graphic novel—they'll be in for a fine time in the Gaiman mold. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 4 out of 5 ANIMAL POUND #4

Animal Pound #4 catches up to before forecasting modern United States history in its allegorical framework. Piggy's monologues throughout the issue leave no question the bulldog is a stand-in for Donald Trump, which in turns clarifies the role of all three species within the pound. Broadly speaking, dogs are conservatives, cats liberals, and rabbits a broadly-defined collection of oppressed individuals, primarily coded as immigrants. That clarity assists the story's Animal Farm-inspired intentions, but also exposes key flaws. A handful of named characters with defined perspectives debate how to approach the pound's future, but this group is composed entirely of cats and dogs. Even as the series emphasizes rabbits as the primary victims of aggression, they are treated as outsiders by the narrative itself with no distinct organizing, personalities, or speech. Animal Pound #4 lends much more sympathy to dogs who begrudgingly embrace the mass murder of rabbits than the rabbits themselves, not to mention the cats who develop canine preferences. Rather than exploring the underlying tensions and causes of rising fascism, Animal Pound begins dipping into apologia. It has no space to consider the other, only the tragedy of how (entirely unexamined) grand founding ideals are twisted into something cruel. In this way it serves to inform us of the cat's perspective, one seemingly lacking in self-awareness. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 2 out of 5 BLASFAMOUS #3

This is a case of execution not being able to keep up with ambition. Blasfamous had a lot of great ideas over its three-issue run, the final product was just never able to deliver on those great ideas in any consistent or meaningful ways. The ending of the series in this third issue is solid, but it just takes some real work to get there. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 2.5 out of 5 BLUE BOOK: 1947 #5

Blue Book: 1947 comes to a close with an account of Project Blue Book and its study of flying saucers. The government task force ultimately concluded that the bulk of UFO sightings were natural phenomena and helped debunk UFOs to many Americans. While Oeming's art is always a blast, this comic's narration is so dry, it just kills any sort of wonder about flying saucers... which could be the point, although I somewhat doubt it. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 2 out of 5 DARKWING DUCK: NEGADUCK #6

Darkwing's deranged doppelganger's twisted journey continues as he's placed into a scenario we haven't seen Negaduck wrestle to date: running his own sinister organization. The added wrinkle of this villainous group all being reflections of multiverse-hopping characters themselves, placed into the main universe for one hilarious reason is an interesting twist. There are parts of the sixth issue that do drag just a hair, but ultimately, there are enough hilarious tidbits and interesting foils to keep the story moving along at a steady clip. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 4 out of 5 DUNE: HOUSE CORRINO #4

The density of plot in Dune: House Corrino #4 prevents the issue from providing any more than a handful of pages coated with expository monologues. Bold location labels introduce seemingly every other page of the issue as events causal events are so closely linked that they seem to be occurring simultaneously. Dozens of characters, locations, and ill-defined inventions are condensed so that only the plot mechanics remain. Beyond an occasional sneer or sly comment, characters are primarily presented to directly explain their own motivations or actions. As a result, compacted panels only suggest at the expanse and grandiosity of the empire under examination. There are hints of distinct architecture, fashion, and technology but not nearly enough to immerse readers or even provide a clear sense of overall design. It is a failure of adaptation as a novel (already fairly and rigorously critiqued for its inadequacies) struggles to make use of the visual nature of comics. Instead, it offers readers a quicker way to browse the synopsis of Dune: House Corrino without ever addressing what might make it compelling in any medium. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 1.5 out of 5 GHOSTBUSTERS: BACK IN TOWN #4

Busting ghosts is front and center in Ghostbusters: Back in Town's big finale, bringing this particular chapter to a somewhat light but still satisfying close. The family that busts ghosts together stays together, and writer David M. Booher's lighthearted dialogue is a major reason why I've gravitated to the cast throughout the series. There are more of those charming moments here as well, but the action takes precedence, and artist Blue Delliquanti and colorist Cris Peter deliver some grand showdowns in the streets of the city, even getting the New Year's Eve ball into the mix. It all works well enough, but those who have enjoyed the series will likely enjoy this as well, but it didn't exactly deliver something as memorable as I'd hoped for. There are shining moments for sure, but there is a sense of tension missing in the battle that holds it back, and the book's final pages didn't connect with me as much either. It's a fine ending to a fun series, and I wouldn't object to seeing more adventures down the line. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 2.5 out of 5 GODZILLA: HERE THERE BE DRAGONS II – SONS OF GIANTS #1

[READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE]

It's hard to get invested in the conspiracy angle at this point because, thus far, readers don't know much about what the Sons of Giants are up to. Yes, they are uncomfortably comfortable with killing people to keep their existence shrouded in mystery but beyond that, we only know that they like to dress up in silly kaiju-themed hats and robes and tell monster stories, making them hardly the worst bunch of nerds ever encountered (aside from all the murder). While Godzilla: Here There Be Dragons II – Sons of Giants #1 may not hook readers on its central mystery by the time the issue ends, the gorgeous historical vignettes are enough for even casual kaiju lovers to consider returning for a second look. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 3.5 out of 5

Other Publishers #2 GODZILLA VS. THE MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS II #3

Godzilla vs. Mighty Morphin Power Rangers II #3 continues to deliver bonkers fun, especially for franchise fans. That comes in the form of deeper cut characters like Jet Jaguar and The Elias, coupled with several other monsters from Godzilla's neck of the woods. Cullen Bunn isn't afraid to bring in deeper cuts, and that's part of the charm of this series, as the mix of characters, powers, and monsters leads to some epic moments you simply won't find many other places. The art team of Baldemar Rivas and Andrew Dalhouse captures the colossal scale at which these battles are happening, and there are several moments that can't help but leave an impression (including a gorgeous final page). That said, there are several times throughout the issue where it's difficult to really get a clear understanding of what's actually happening, and there were moments I had to revisit a panel multiple times to get a gasp on what was being conveyed. The next issue promises even more big action, and hopefully things are just a bit clearer next time around. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 3 out of 5 GRIM #18

These last couple of issues have done a great job of showing how events in the past have helped shaped what's happening in the present day. We've gotten quick origin stories for Eddie, Marcel, Saul, and now Headstone Harold, the herald of Life. So many plot points are coming back around in a major way, and it's fun to watch unfold. -- Tim Adams Rating: 5 out of 5 LESTER OF THE LESSER GODS #2

While this miniseries had the potential to be charming, the actual execution of it has consistently remained baffling and off-putting. The jokes (including quite a few about a certain social media platform) are fired in such a rapid, superficial succession, it grows difficult to really latch on to the narrative of any of the characters. Gideon Kendall's art does have some moments of whimsy, but they are vastly outweighed by a tired sensibility. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 2 out of 5 MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS #121

This week's Billy Appreciation Society meeting is now in session, courtesy of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #121. If you've been hoping for a proper spotlight on the original Blue Ranger, you're going to certainly appreciate this month's chapter of "Darkest Hour." Now, you might not agree with what he's up to, but Melissa Flores is certainly creating something compelling with this latest turn in his story, and I for one am fully on board. A number of revelations come to light throughout the issue, and those ripple effects push Billy into some uncharted territory and towards some unexpected alliances. Artist Hendry Prasetya and colorist Matt Herms play these pivotal moments perfectly, whether they involve Grace, Kiya, or Trini, and these are broken up by brilliant splash bringing some of those key moments of those past to light. By the way, those new White Ranger-style designs are just killer anyway, but this team makes them look even slicker. "Darkest Hour" is hitting on all cylinders, and it looks to keep that momentum to the very end. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 5 out of 5 OPERATION SUNSHINE: ALREADY DEAD #3

Things get crazy in Operation Sunshine: Already Dead #3 and while it is a very forward motion, action packed issue, it suffers from a lot of what the series overall does in that it is hard to make sense of what is going on. The issue feels like a huge leap from the previous issue and there are a ton of moving parts that don't necessarily connect well together. It's also a little difficult to tell if things are going well or going horribly for Anwar and his crew. That said, there are some absolutely crazy images that bring some humor to the horror as these strange vampire celebrate Christmas and things go off the rails. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 2.5 out of 5 PROJECT: CRYPTID #10

Project: Cryptid #10 is one of its most artistic, both in its words and images alike. "Gloucester Sea Serpent" is the more heartfelt story of the two, focusing on a young girl befriending a sea monster in the face of a troubled household. "Family Tree" dives into the surreal by using trippy yet compelling artistic imagery to tell its story. Project: Cryptid like any other anthology series will have its fair share of ups and downs, but the former is far more true than the latter for this Ahoy comic. Hopefully, the cryptids have a solid history ahead of them, too. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 4 out of 5 RARE FLAVOURS #6

Rare Flavours #6 provides a coda in the wake of Rubin's exit from the story in issue #5, centering the reader's attention entirely on Mo's perspective and growth. This takes the form of a speech following his film's debut juxtaposed with the memories (and recipe) that inspired his closing thoughts; it is a poetic reverie on the profound nature of food within human culture, regardless of era. For all of its fantastical imagery and imagined history, Rare Flavours has grounded each step of its journey in the specifics of experience as it traversed a continent and cuisines as rich and varied as the characters encountered. Mo's focus on his own mother's cooking transcends the specificity of his own memory by addressing the underlying meaning. Filipe Andrade's depictions of a simple recipe and the frail human beings crafting it are filled with rich colors and delicate beauty. Rather than growing nostalgic, it mines the depths of childhood to explore something profound embracing complexity bound up in a single millennia-old dish. It is the sort of final issue that, like a secret ingredient, draws out new depth from the entire recipe and invites readers to revisit the now completed saga. Rare Flavours is a comics dish bound to keep feeding the souls of readers for many years to come. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 5 out of 5 RESIDENT ALIEN: THE BOOK OF LIFE #1

It would have been easy for The Book of Life to focus entirely on its speculative premise of a human-alien pregnancy and the first issue certainly addresses related complications, but the return of Resident Alien should be celebrated for how it grounds that idea in the very relatable emotions and reactions to any pregnancy. Harry and Asta share the issue reflecting both the healthy balance of their own romance and the inevitable terrors that accompany bringing new life into the world. Asta's time away from Harry delivers some of the issue's best sequences in dialogue and framing that feels closer to memoir than sci-fi. Steve Parkhouse's expressions are emotionally grounded as ever, but the issue is sure to carve out space for some visual flourishes including a delightful sequence set at Halloween and a cliffhanger bound to leave new readers and longtime fans intrigued. If there were any doubts about what more Resident Alien had to say about creating a life in the 21st century, The Book of Life lays them to rest with the same confidence and nuanced humanity that have defined this series from its start. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5