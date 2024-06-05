Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 6/5/2024

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today. It isn't totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, IDW, Dark Horse, Dynamite, and more. The review blurbs you'll find contained herein are typically supplemented in part by longform individual reviews for significant issues. This week that includes The Ultimates #1, My Adventures with Superman #1, Scarlett #1, and Cult of the Lamb #1. Also, in case you were curious, our ratings are simple: we give a whole or half number out of five; that's it! If you'd like to check out our previous reviews, they are all available here.

DC #1 BATMAN #148

Batman #148 finally ends the Zur-En-Arrh/Failsafe arc and, in keeping with just about everything in this overall story, it too is overly drawn out and needless long only to end in with Bruce discovering that the power of teamwork and remembering that Batman doesn't kill. It feels contrived, a little cheap, and despite how drawn out and repetitive it is, even at times feels rushed. The artwork has the same energy, feeling over stylized at various points, inconsistent in others, with only the coloring really standing out with any real polish. Ultimately, it doesn't feel like any real narrative ground has been made, just Batman learning the same "lesson" he's learned in dozens of recent stories, leaving one to wonder where this title goes next. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 2 out of 5 BIRDS OF PREY #10

This is yet another outstanding issue for Birds of Prey. There's an absolute joy in seeing the puzzle pieces of this arc begin to snap together, as Kelly Thompson meshes high-concept pasts, presents, and futures into something intriguing. But there's an equal joy in seeing the Birds' bonds grow even stronger, as well as experiencing their rapport with the issue's newest character. Robbi Rodriguez and Gavin Guidry's art is flawless and visually fascinating, especially where costume and character design is concerned. This is, undeniably, one of DC's best series today, if not the very best. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 5 out of 5 THE BOY WONDER #2

The Boy Wonder #2 shifts its gaze to the brutal worldview of Jason Todd after establishing its story and style with the optimism embodied by Dick Grayson. Whereas Dick contradicts Damian Wayne's perspective, he finds a fellow traveler in Jason whose traumatic origins and violent approach often leads to disagreements with their shared father figure. This is reflected in Jason's image as every inch of exposed skin reflects scars and his red hood is used throughout the issue to hide the humanity lurking beneath it. As a consideration of each Robin's role in the Batman mythos, The Boy Wonder #2 distills both Jason and Damian in splendid fashion – looking for the source of their anger, rather than simply allowing it to define them. Even as Jason's current setting is filled with decay and danger, his own violent actions are rarely emphasized. Instead, the most notable action sequences in the issue (both of which are excellent) are used to reveal further underlying emotions and encourage a more rounded perspective of these damaged young men. As the miniseries shifts its style and aesthetic to cover darker material, it makes clear how effectively Ba's artwork can showcase the best and worst of humanity. And it's evident that although The Boy Wonder functions as a showcase of Batman's supporting cast, it works even better as a fable unto itself in which readers can discover and explore an array of perspectives on family, identity, and self-worth. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4.5 out of 5 DC PRIDE: A CELEBRATION OF RACHEL POLLACK #1

A little over a year after the passing of trailblazing trans writer Rachel Pollack, DC is paying tribute with this long-overdue reprint collection. Stuart Moore's foreword, a prose tribute to Pollack's life and impact, sets the tone in an emotional way before presenting reprints of classic chapters of her work on Doom Patrol's Coagula and The Geek. Rounding out the festivities is "Shining Through the Wreckage," a new story doing the necessary and entertaining heavy lifting to bring Coagula back into the Doom Patrol's fold. From top to bottom, this is a lovely and necessary tribute to one of superhero comics' LGBTQ+ visionaries. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 5 out of 5 KNEEL BEFORE ZOD #6

As this series approaches its midpoint, painfully-official prose and stale panel construction nearly threaten to bog the whole thing down. Things start crescendoing in the last third of the issue, especially as the series' unexpected new villain makes their way into the fold. While this is far from Kneel Before Zod's best or most thrilling issue, it does have some positives. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 3 out of 5

DC #2 (Photo: DC) MY ADVENTURES WITH SUPERMAN #1

[READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] While tie-in comics can often be a mixed bag, My Adventures With Superman #1 manages to capture not only the fun of the series but offer an engaging story accessible to any Superman fan. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 4.5 out of 5 POISON IVY #23

While the issue drags out the "death" of Poison Ivy perhaps a little longer than necessary – and one could argue ultimately involves more characters than one might need in order to give it a dramatic flourish, Poison Ivy #23 is still a strong conclusion to the title's current arc. The issue caps off Pamela's origin story and presumably her reconciliation with that origin, offering a face off with Woodrue that forces her to confront the impact of her choices as well as her own mortality. It sets up a great cliffhanger and positions the story for what could be an interesting new story going forward. The only real issue is how drawn out it all is, but the destination at least makes the journey worth it. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 3.5 out of 5 SHAZAM! #12

The mortal portion of the story in Shazam! #12 delivers some effective emotional story beats following the return of Billy Batson's mother to his life. Her house holds secrets but the series opts to deliver the sort of twists that make dramatic sense for an adolescent boy as opposed to an invulnerable superhero. Unfortunately for Billy he is tied to the supernatural world, which is also going haywire as a result. It's here the issue struggles as the exact nature of the Rock of Eternity's magic is largely defined as it goes with no clear expectations or stakes until they are necessary. The appearance of various monsters (enough to potentially populate a society) around the Batson residence offer little additional excitement as they are largely disconnected from the series' characters with appearances that fail to instill much tension. It's a colorful encounter built around a grounded and sympathetic adolescent experience, but the most interesting question raised in this issue is: What happens next? -- Chase Magnett Rating: 3 out of 5 SUICIDE SQUAD: KILL ARKHAM ASYLUM #5

The final issue of Kill Arkham Asylum focuses on King Shark and struggles to consistently characterize the tank of this video game quartet. His time in Arkham shows him to be both thoughtful and bloodthirsty with no connective tissue between the two postures. Even across only a handful of sequences, it seems like a slightly different version of King Shark appears in each. The artwork of Kill Arkham Asylum struggled to effectively depict the monstrous prisoners of Arkham in earlier issues and that's exacerbated in an issue where the most impactful panels are filled by Clayface, Killer Croc, and Grundy, all of whom appear like wax statues left outside in New Delhi. King Shark certainly brings a few charming lines as he attempts to defer the violence, but it ultimately builds to nothing as the issue ends exactly where the miniseries promised – the start of a much-panned video game. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 1.5 out of 5

Marvel #1 ALIENS: WHAT IF...? #4

After accidentally unleashing a xenomorph queen aboard the space station, Burke hopes to take down the beast for the safety of his daughter (and himself, naturally), though another threat emerges that could entirely complicate the lives of everyone aboard the vessel. Tonally, the book continues to effectively capture the slimy spirit of Paul Reiser's Aliens character, making it feel like an authentic extension of the character we met nearly 40 years ago. This chapter specifically is the closest the book has gotten to telling more than showing, though with it being the penultimate issue of the miniseries, we can forgive that's it's doing the necessary job of setting up the final showdown that we'll be seeing in issue #5. If the final issue manages to stick the landing, this What If...? series will go down as one of the best Alien comic series in as many years. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 3 out of 5 THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #51

The Amazing Spider-Man #50 set the stage for Spider-Goblin, but it's issue #51 that unleashes this bona fide menace upon New York City, specifically the Sinister Six. That centerpiece, in addition to sporting a colorful new Spidey costume delivered in outstanding fashion by Ed McGuinness, is consistently exciting as a Spider-Man with plenty of new gadgets and no sense of morality lets loose on his oldest team of foes. McGuinness is joined by Todd Nauck (and they're both joined by Cliff Rathburn and Wade von Grawbadger on inks) making for some notable inconsistencies in style on lower priority pages. Regardless of the skills of each as individuals, the collective struggles to maintain the style that makes the issue's highs so high. And Spider-Man's battle with the Sinister Six ought to thrill Spider-Man fans of all ages with a collection of outstanding twists on familiar duels delivered in McGuinness's delightfully impactful pop art style. The overall story continues to build suspense as the risk to Peter's life grows increasingly evident and a collection of supporting characters prepare to rally for his side. It's another excellent issue that promises the best is still yet to come. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 BLOOD HUNTERS #2

Hot on the heels of a strong opening salvo, Blood Hunters tends to stumble in buckling under the weight of so many concepts thrown out for the likes of Bruce Banner, Kate Bishop, and Elsa Bloodstone. To start, Hulk's fight against vampires is a bit mired in some clunky dialogue though there is some good action work as the Green Goliath fights against super-powered creatures of the night. Perhaps the strongest tale of the bunch comes with the finale, as Elsa continues to assemble her new crew of vampire hunters. Ultimately, Blood Hunters's second issue isn't as strong as its first, but that's the benefit of an anthology, there's always room to bounce back. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 3 out of 5 CARNAGE #8

Carnage and Cletus Kasady are the boogeymen of Marvel Comics. No matter what you do to them or how many times they appear to die, they come back stronger and scarier than before. So much has happened with symbiotes over the last several years that it's hard to keep track of the changes, or with who is a symbiote host. As for Carnage, he's back to slicing up bodies and spilling blood wherever he goes. It's good to see some familiar faces like Liz Allan and Flash Thompson, and their place in the upcoming "Venom War" will be interesting to see. -- Tim Adams Rating: 3 out of 5 GET FURY #2

Get Fury #1 introduced the miniseries' premise, but Get Fury #2 introduces the story as the background behind these events is revealed in a true-to-life FUBAR scenario that could only be brought to comics by writer Garth Ennis. Once readers recognize the connections and motives between the American characters involved, they'll recognize just how much more grisly this story is about to become. That's saying something as artist Jacen Burrows delivers the horrors of war in a dispassionate and deeply unsettling fashion here. Even implied death appears stark and terrifying, but the aftermath of a village bombed by "mistake" hits at an old truth readers are being reminded of in headlines every day. Burrows's work rests sympathy squarely with the victims of the attack, even as Fury sits center-panel in a deft bit of storytelling. Even the bumbling collection of antagonists introduced in Get Fury #2 highlight the horrors reserved once again for the issue's final sequence as the consequences of their actions are not mitigated by their idiocy, ineptitude, or weak-willed corruption. It's a sad picture of the Vietnam War set out in Get Fury #2 and it's not getting any better from here. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 GHOST RIDER: FINAL VENGEANCE #4

Percy and Kim continue to find their strength in following Parker Robbins' new tenure as the Spirit of Vengeance, weaving some interesting new story beats into the life of the Hood. The idea of Robbins making his way to power by striking odd partnerships and finding new levies of power has always been one of the big strengths of the character, and Percy relies on that here. While we still have Johnny and Zeb hot on Parker's trail, it doesn't feel as interesting as the A-plot and there are some instances where Kim's art could have used another pass or two before the final draft hit the printers. There's still plenty to enjoy here with this new take on the Ghost Rider, but it could use a bit more gas in the tank to help it cross the finish line into greatness. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 3 out of 5 MS. MARVEL: MUTANT MENACE #4

The final issue of Kamala's second miniseries since bouncing back from the grave, thanks to Marvel's mighty mutants, introduces some interesting character work alongside a more interesting status quo for the future. As Ms. Marvel states in the issue, she's just as much mutant as she is Inhuman, and the creative team does a solid job in balancing these two aspects of the character as Kamala struggles with an unnerving problem in her cellular structure. Mutant Menace feels like one of the strongest offerings for Kamala in quite some time, creating interesting hooks for the character along with a deep dive into the Marvel Universe along the way. Who knows what the future holds for Ms. Marvel now that the Krakoa Era has ended, but should her future follow Mutant Menace's lead, it will be an interesting one without a doubt. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 4 out of 5

Marvel #2 (Photo: Marvel Comics) STAR WARS #47

As Lando sees the end of his trial looming, he and his counsel have to pull out all the stops from preventing the Rebel Alliance from handing down a fatal sentence, requiring him to charm the court in a way only he can. The trial of Lando concludes with this issue, and while we knew the timing of the arc means there wouldn't be major ramifications for the proceedings, it's still shocking how underwhelming the resolution is. The trial has been relatively underwhelming, but given that we haven't seen a story like this unfold in the galaxy far, far away, the novelty of the premise at least kept us relatively engaged. With this final installment in the event forcing writer Charles Soule to embrace the spirit of Lando to really sell this sendoff, he comes up entirely short. Given Soule's personal history practicing law before focusing on writing, he did clearly bring his own unique perspective to the entire trial in ways other writers wouldn't have been able to, it's specifically that he can't seem to properly bring Lando to life authentically, a challenge previous chapters in this arc were able to avoid. We can't quite say the entire arc was a failure, as we were given interesting glimpses of the inner workings of the Rebel Alliance, more that this final issue was a definite disappointment. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 2 out of 5 STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC #8

Trennis and Lourna Dee make such a great pair of characters, balancing each other perfectly as they navigate realities and and directions they don't quite understand. Alone they're both great additions to the Star Wars canon but they become such a force of compelling story. Hopefully their tales remain tangled far into the future. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 4 out of 5 THE ULTIMATES #1

[READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] The Ultimates #1 is a comic book with tremendous expectations placed upon it. The original Ultimates was the prestigious cornerstone in a line of comics that modernized Marvel Comics' storytelling tropes and style for the 20th century. Even today it remains a hotly discussed series with readers seemingly only set to agree on the stylistic merits of Bryan Hitch. Relaunching Ultimates as the narrative foundation for an entirely new Ultimate Marvel universe nearly 20 years later provides writer Deniz Camp and artist Juan Frigeri with inevitable expectations for how their vision of a remade Earth-616 will measure up against once-revolutionary superhero comics. Camp and Frigeri prove they are more than up to the task in The Ultimates #1. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4.5 out of 5 VENOM #34

Writer Al Ewing and artist Juan Ferreyra deliver another knockout issue of Venom, which makes you not only forget that it's a tie-in to a big event but rewards the reader for realizing by story's end this was also a building block to something else. Ferreyra continues to flex his muscles, showing off unique panel work that embodies the spirit of Venom. His stylization of the title character, along with the villain found in the issue, remain all-timer stuff, the kind of top tier artwork that should be blown up and displayed. A high bar has been set for Venom for the future. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 5 out of 5 WHAT IF...?: VENOM #5 So What If…?: Venom #5 proved what I was already thinking – those first three issues were pointless. The miniseries never got off the ground until a Venomized Loki started his mental war with Moon Knight's various personalities, but even that didn't kick off until the penultimate issue. This definitely ended better than it started, but overall this is skippable if you're a super fan of Venom or just like Marvel's alternate universe stories. -- Connor Casey Rating: 3 out of 5 WOLVERINE: BLOOD HUNT #1

There's not much to say about Wolverine: Blood Hunt story-wise. It's quite detached from the event comic, Wolverine's solo title just wrapped last week so there's not an ongoing story to weave into and vampires have tagged in to be the latest horde for Logan to mow his way through. But I am thrilled to see Juan Jose Ryp doing the art for yet another Wolverine book. His character designs are distinctly cartoonish and heavily detailed, yet his style is perfect for portraying the kind of ultra-violence many of Wolverine's stories call for. -- Connor Casey Rating: 3 out of 5 X-MEN #35

X-Men #35 marks an end to the Krakoa age of X-Men comics, even as it's labeled "the First Krakoan Age" to tease an inevitable return to Mutant statehood or aspiring utopia in the future. For now this finale—also labeled as X-Men #700 due to some numbering scheme I'm sure makes sense—stands as a fitting testament to what this era of X-Men comics represents. There are moments of great catharsis, characterization, and promise, but there are plenty of blunders and overly complex reversals even within the relatively short span of 86 pages. It's messy and complex, but consistently packed with outstanding artwork; Phil Noto holds delivers the lion's share of the primary story with some notable assists on specific sequences and some fabulous splash pages by the likes of John Romita Jr., Walter Simonson, and Mark Brooks in an artistic line up that certainly varies in style, but is consistently excellent. Even as the story works to reset some pieces for the upcoming reset of the X-Men line, the emphasis is placed on an appreciation for the promise and wonder this concept held for so many readers, especially at its outset. And it seems to find a satisfying plot-driven reason to offer a happy ending of sorts that need never be addressed again. Whatever comes next, it's the look ahead through the eyes of Charles Xavier that delivers the issue's biggest bum notes. Yet the primary story and back ups (including some of Chris Claremont's better late-in-life work) prove to be a fitting reminder of the fun found across so many years of sometimes excellent, often interesting, and almost always well designed X-Men. Krakoa will be missed. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 3.5 out of 5

Image #1 BEAR PIRATE VIKING QUEEN #2

We get a quick origin story for our Viking Heimdall, and it's eye opening to see where he started to what he has become now. The Viking is an imposing figure, and together with the Bear they return home to London for a showdown with the Queen and her army. It actually goes better than what I would have imagined, but we'll see if that continues into the next issue. -- Tim Adams Rating: 3 out of 5 FALLING IN LOVE ON THE PATH TO HELL #1

Falling in Love on The Path to Hell is off to an awesome start. Gerry Duggan and Garry Brown have launched what they're describing as an epic, bringing together a gunslinger from last gasps of the Old West and a samurai still defiantly fighting as Japan pivoted to imperialism. How the two are brought together is a mystery and the sudden shift into science fiction in the issue's final pages is a shock, but the road there is paved with stellar, mural-esque artwork and outstanding action scenes. -- Connor Casey Rating: 4 out of 5 I HATE FAIRYLAND #15

It's been awhile since I've checked in on Gertrude's crude adventures, but I must say it was a welcome return. Watching Gertrude, Larry, and their new goat friend take out Gertlins was as hilarious as every other fight in I Hate Fairyland. Plus, the icing on the cake was how Gert is transformed into a giant lizard monster to finish the job. Here's hoping she remains in that form for the next story arc. -- Tim Adams Rating: 4 out of 5 THE INFERNALS #4

The Infernals #4 moves the story at a remarkable pace as the spotlight finally falls to the youngest child of the family, Bee. Her ghostly characterization up to this point is replaced by a sharp internal monologue still tinged with the angst of adolescence. It's an effective bit of characterization that works in spite of her consistently off-putting Samara-like appearance. And the story hinges around Bee's decision in a fashion that's bound to impress readers who've invested in an increasingly impressive series. Each twist in The Infernals #4 is delivered in stunning fashion by John J. Pearson with Lola Bonato as the densely-packed sequences driving the plot forward are packed with grisly details; that's in combination with outstanding lettering from Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou that absolutely drips with different tones of disdain, dread, and despair. That pacing reads like classic Vertigo comics and creates space for some striking combinations of style and overlapping panels when the action arrives. The Infernals maintains a pitch-black sense of humor, summons up some devilishly good action, and hangs it all on a family succession crisis literally from Hell for an appallingly fun read. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 KAYA #19

Kaya delivers another outstanding interlude, building out the story chronologically with an in media res portrait of an adult Kaya waging an uncertain war in the not-too-distant future. Readers are given an abundance of hints about how the story will develop, including a number of characters, titles, and objects to anticipate. Yet the nature of a sneak peek precludes much immediate resolution or development and the issue carefully skirts around key revelations, instead offering one key twist in the future plot and several minor arcs of tertiary characters to develop a neatly-sized single issue. Kaya has been developing its scope with each new arc and nearly every single issue and this issue stands as a declaration of intent for this epic fantasy series. It's clear that even as each new arc has grown the world, the plans for what's still to come are even bigger. And, what's more important is that Wes Craig can absolutely deliver on an epic scale. As Kaya's future battles at times resemble familiar figures in modern fantasy, she holds her own as a character and Craig's world is remarkably distinctive. He develops new cultures, settings, and characters not set to reappear potentially for years, yet still they arrive fully formed. If Kaya #19 is a promise of things to come, I'll gladly be sticking around to the very end. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5

Image #2 (Photo: Image Comics) THE LAST MERMAID #4

Four issues in, The Last Mermaid remains an ambitious, if sometimes frustrating, slow burn. While the rhythm of the two characters' conversation (complete with awkward pauses) grows repetitive after a while, there is still a bit of heart and a clear aesthetic majesty on display. The Last Mermaid definitely shows promise. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 3.5 out of 5 LOVE EVERLASTING #15

The Cowboy's arc in Love Everlasting culminates in a Western climax that sees the series at its best. In developing a self-aware member of her supporting cast, King and Charretier have created a new way to craft Joan as a distinct character outside of her mandated course. Their interactions in this issue are rewarding, building upon the readers current understanding of what exactly this story is without simply shoveling exposition. Western tropes and a discursive dialogue play off one another in a fashion that ensures every panel is either fascinating or thrilling, and oftentimes both. Reaching the final few pages of Love Everlasting #15 made me want to seek out all 14 prior issues for a re-read as the project takes shape and recasts so many details from early, fragmented issues in a new light. Love Everlasting is only gaining momentum and if future issues even match the standard set in this arc, it's bound to be a postmodern comics classic. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4.5 out of 5 PRECIOUS METAL #1

A follow up to their ambitious sci-fi epic Little Bird, the creative team of Darcy Van Poelgeest and Ian Bertram have returned with another chapter in that world with Precious Metal. Those unfamiliar with Little Bird may find themselves marginally confused at first, but you have bought the ticket and you must take the ride. Bertram's artwork is like a primal scream that has taken form, delivering shapes and lines in one splash page that outpace some entire comics. It's a behemoth of design and the kind of visual spectacle that keeps you engaged because your brain is doing its best to make sure it can fully comprehend what it's actually seeing. Color artist Matt Hollingsworth elevates the work too and has a tremendous task about filling in all the nooks and crannies of every panel. This is a must read for fans of the comic book form. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 5 out of 5 SCARLETT #1

[READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] Comic book readers have entered a new era of G.I. Joe with the Energon Universe at Skybound Entertainment, and that world is set to expand once again. Following Duke and Cobra Commander, it's time to shine a spotlight on another iconic Joe character in Scarlett, with the all-star team of writer Kelly Thompson, artist Marco Ferrari, colorist Lee Loughridge, and letterer Rus Wooton at the helm. Much like those earlier series, Scarlett maintains its focus on the core character while fleshing out their world and crafting a captivating spy thriller unto itself. That results in a brilliant encapsulation of who Scarlett is as both a soldier and human being, and it's a depiction that should win over new and longtime fans alike. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 5 out of 5

Other Publishers #1 BEYOND THE PALE #1

Beyond the Pale is an interesting Vietnam War-themed horror story that follows a black female war correspondent who is looking into the disappearances of several black soldiers in a base called Tartarus. In addition to the usual prejudices, Hetta stumbles onto a darker mystery that the soldiers seem inclined to keep quiet for reasons unknown. The premise is interesting and the comic does a good job of blending in the real world horrors of war and racism with the supernatural in an interesting way. This comic has my attention, although I think it's success will be how well the monstrous mysteries in the jungle deviate from traditional war stories. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 4 out of 5 CANTO: A PLACE LIKE HOME #1

The Canto team brings their tiny hero and his amazing world to Dark Horse with this final cycle of stories and they haven't skipped a beat. Booher's characterizations remain firm and heartbreaking in the best kind of way while artwork by Drew Zucker always reveals the beauty and tragedy of this eldritch take on Oz mythology. Even readers that haven't been along for the ride will find soulfulness in the storytelling here, but those that have walked the road from the beginning will be excited about its last turns. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 5 out of 5 CEMETERY KIDS DON'T DIE #4

The Cemetery Kids is an unfortunate tale in terms of presenting a creepy story that appeared to have plenty of hooks to reel in readers but failed to bring home a whopper. As mentioned in my reviews for the previous three issues, the horror series truly shines when the kids are trapped in the game environment. This isn't just due to the heightened stakes, but the art by Daniel Irizarri as well. The final issue does contain some of the most brutal panels of the series to date, though the ending tended to stumble instead of making a clean landing. Ultimately, Cemetery Kids Don't Die feels like a case of needing a few more issues along with some additional characterization to help heighten the fear. I appreciate Cemetery Kids's originality and vision, but it could have delivered a much stronger punch when all was said and done. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 2.5 out of 5 CULT OF THE LAMB #1

[READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] Cult of the Lamb is a dark retelling of the 2022 indie video game hit that expands on the plot of the game while also providing some extra personality to its main characters. The new series, written by Alex Paknadel and illustrated by Troy Little, provides a new entry point for the uninitiated, explaining the core concept of the game's world and the central conflict between the Lamb and the Old Faith in a fast-moving process. The comic succeeds largely by understanding the relative strengths of the video game but not recreating it beat for beat, which ultimately provides fans something they can enjoy even as the comic stands on its own two feet. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 4 out of 5 DEADWEIGHTS #3

There's a dearth of detail in Deadweights #3 as the boys attempt to escape captivity. As they are kept in a largely detail-free, beige fortress, sequences seem to only sport elements significant to the plot. It makes for a quick reading experience, but not one in which readers learn much about the setting, characters, or history surrounding these conspiratorial events. One character seems to appear entirely to narrate how they might escape before opting to recede from the narrative without a clear motive. Plotting the course between points A and B results in a number of dull but competent story beats with jokes that miss more often than they land. There are some charms to be found in the friendly banter, but not enough to make readers seek out Deadweights from the sea of similar superhero fare it struggles to play against. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 2 out of 5 DEATH RATIO'D #1

Death Ratio'd has an interesting premise and, given that it's written by Mark Russell, that isn't much of a surprise. The series is set 22 years in the future and follows Arnold, a man who wakes up from a coma he entered in 2024 only to find that society is now entirely driven by social media and the amount of likes or "dislikes" one has is literally life or death – if your ratio is wrong, a collar around your neck explodes. Given that Arnold has been in a coma for two decades, things don't go especially well for him. Very generally, the book is incredibly insightful in that it takes on with unflinching clarity the shallow nature of society – not specifically the one in the story, but our own contemporary society as well where one's social currency seems to matter more than anything else. There are moments where it feels almost a little too on the nose in its call-outs, with the "social media gangs" being almost too close to caricature to actually pack a punch, but it is overall extremely thought provoking. Where the book falters is where it tries to be more than satire. There are elements of Arnold's old life that feel slapped into the story and while things are very high concept when it comes to the social media-driven society, it almost feels like it rushes past anything that doesn't fit that, in turn, reveals the story's weakness: it's a lot of high concept thought that could stand just a bit more fleshing out to be truly chilling and great. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 3.5 out of 5 FRIDAY #9

There's a lot of ground to cover in the final installment of Friday, but the Panel Syndicate publication model provides the issue space to sprawl and delivers a finale bound to both thrill and satisfy readers. Although there are a number of plot elements requiring expository sequences, each of these flashbacks are succinctly managed and deepen the current story – providing Friday's most stalwart companions with their own, partially hidden narratives. That build to the climax also serves to reset the stakes and ensure that whatever supernatural threats and grandiose plans are at play, readers are focused on the characters involved. As a result the final showdown between Friday and the threat looming over King's Hill presents a particularly poignant sequence. It's the issue's denouement that's most likely to leave readers crying over their screens, however. Throughout all of these portions of the story, Marcos Martín delivers some of the best artwork available in comics today. Whether readers are parsing wide panels depicting small town life in Winter, terrible monsters from humanity's past, or small signifiers of human emotion, they are immersed in a story where all of these mundane and fantastical elements are perfectly situated together. And when they combine in those final few pages contemplating aging, joy, and purpose, it's impossible to deny that Friday is something very special. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 5 out of 5 MINOR THREATS: THE FASTEST WAY DOWN #3

Minor Threats is always acutely aware that its greatest strength lies in its characters. The penultimate issue of The Fastest Way Down is another great example of just how important those characters and their relationships can be. The superhero antics take a back seat to genuine emotion and moving character beats, resulting in a read that actually leaves an impact. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 4 out of 5