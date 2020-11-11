Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 11/11/2020

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today. It isn't totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, IDW, Valiant, and more. The review blurbs you'll find contained herein are typically supplemented in part by longform individual reviews for significant issues. This week that includes Taskmaster #1, Punchline #1, Power Rangers #1, and Planet Paradise. Also, in case you were curious, our ratings are simple: we give a whole number out of five; that's it! If you'd like to check out our previous reviews, they are all available here. And with that, on to the reviews -- which are listed in alphabetical order, but first by DC, Marvel, and the rest of the publishers.

DC #1 (Photo: DC Entertainment) AMERICAN VAMPIRE 1976 #2 The second chapter of American Vampire 1976 continues to lay the groundwork for a climactic battle set during America’s bicentennial. Characters explain their histories and current plans to one another at length in an expository explosion capable of cueing readers who have never read American Vampire before into this story. It may be a necessary approach considering the long delays between these many past events and release of this finale, but it also slows down the reading experience considerably. Beyond an incredibly creepy encounter with the Gray Trader, every encounter in issue #2 is vamping for something more exciting to come; even a train heist plays out primarily as set up for a cliffhanger. Albuquerque delivers some gruesome panels along the way and showcases a wide array of striking settings that heighten the underlying drama and help to salvage a slow-paced reintroduction. It’s enough to keep this long-time fan of the series engaged, but doesn’t provide any reassurances that this story was worth the wait. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 3 out of 5 DARK NIGHTS: DEATH METAL - INFINITE HOURS EXXXTREME! #1 The Dark Knights: Death Metal event can be a lot to deal with. Lobo can be a lot to deal with. But somehow putting them together and you get a book that is full of humor, joy, hilarity, absurdity, and weirdly solid story that also reminds readers that Lobo is a great character when turned loose. There are multiple Lobo stories in this issue, each of them positioning the Main Man as being something of a last-ditch, last-hope for the universe and as perfectly absurd as that is, the book also gives us what might be the wildest (and bet) Batman ever: The Batman Who Frags. That's right: a Lobo-style Batman. The book doesn't take itself seriously while also taking itself absolutely seriously and the result is a kick-ass read from cover to cover that also looks cool and delivers quite a few full belly laughs. Lobo is one of DC's best characters that doesn't get enough love and this book is a strong reminder of why the mulitverse needs more Main Man. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 4 out of 5 DETECTIVE COMICS #1030 The contents of the Black Casebook are (partially) revealed, as Batman and his allies continue to deal with anti-vigilante sentiment in the latest issue of Detective Comics. More importantly, Bilquis Evely provides the series with a much needed spark of energy, giving the new direction a grittier, darker feel. While Detective Comics was always billed as the more grounded Batman series, the art direction largely has made it feel like just another superhero comic. That all changed with Evely's arrival, who dramatically captures the artistic tone of the Bat-Family being hunted by anti-vigilante mobs. It's a shame that we couldn't get this bold new art direction at the beginning of the current arc, but I'm suddenly much more excited about the mystery surrounding the Black Casebook. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 4 out of 5 THE FLASH #765 Schinik as the new writer of The Flash is attempting to dive into the character of Dr. Alchemy, one of the oldest Central City Rogues, and while he introduces some interesting ideas here for the antagonist, it still shows signs that these are the early issues of a new run. The run is still on its "sea legs" and while there are strong moments weaved throughout, this new take on Barry Allen has a long way to run. --Evan Valentine Rating: 3 out of 5 THE GREEN LANTERN SEASON TWO #9 I honestly couldn’t tell you how we got to this point, but now that we’re here, The Green Lantern Season Two is picking up quite nicely. The story of Hyperman has been a bit of a mess up to this point, but now writer Grant Morrison is utilizing the character in a crazy multiverse spanning courtroom drama, balancing the far-reaching aspects of the book and given them a much-needed foundation. Don’t get me wrong, Morrison is expanding the world in new ways here, and there are some far-out concepts introduced, but they are given the necessary grounding to keep them from spiraling out of control. Artist Liam Sharp and colorist Steve Oliff continue to switch up visual styles as the story requires, though it’s all impressive regardless of which world or universe Hal Jordan is currently residing in. Every aspect of this issue has managed to hook me in some form or fashion, and if the rest of season two can deliver a similar experience, this could be one hell of a ride. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4 out of 5 HAWKMAN #29 Just like that, Rob Venditti's acclaimed run on Hawkman comes to a close. Not only does the series stick its landing, it does so in a manner that's perfect the story that's unfolded for the better part of three years. Finishing off Hath-Set for good—or at least as "good" as you can get with reincarnation—this story comes full circle here, giving our two protagonists a fitting conclusion. By the time the back cover closes, any remain plot thread has been tied up nice and tight, with exceptional pacing throughout. Though that the pacing does increase towards the end, the larger-than life set pieces and action shots are more than enough to provide some equilibrium. While one story does manage to wrap up here, it also does seem to introduce DC's next large event, though only tones and teases are available. Either way, there's little Venditti & Co. could have done to make this a better finale. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 5 out of 5 PUNCHLINE #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] Tynion and Johns have assembled a story with an interesting hook for whatever its payoff may be next year, but it ironically has nothing to do with the strength of Punchline herself. After missing the hoop in telling her origin throughout, they conclude the issue by threading a needle that could on day prove to be a timely and interesting story. That its entire lead-in is buried in this one-shot that fails to justify itself is (as yet another Joker-got-away storyline) a massive headache. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 2 out of 5 SUPERMAN #27 Superman #27 is mostly an internal monologue from Superman's perspective as he tries to grapple with the strange alien who simply showed up to attack him at the Daily Bugle. We see Superman try to grapple with what to do while fighting off the alien's constant attacks. It's a great reminder of what makes Superman different from the average superhero—he was just attacked, unprovoked, but we still see him try to do the right thing. A solid issue, although I feel like leaving the readers in the dark as to Superman's "crime" against the alien is a bit unnecessary and is dragging a bit too much. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 3 out of 5 WONDER WOMAN #766 Mariko Tamaki's Wonder Woman run just keeps getting better and better. This issue sees Wonder Woman take on Count Vertigo while dealing with a major and unexpected vulnerability. Layered onto that, Maxwell Lord finally makes his play bringing together not only the current story, but paying off on the ground work that's been laid in each issue previous. The result is a book that both offers up a godo amount of action while also never losing sight of who Wonder Woman is. Steve Pugh's art also continues to improve and become more lived in with each issue, especially this one, making it a visual treat especially as paired with Romulo Fajardo Jr.'s colors. It's an outstanding issue and a reminder of just how great Wonder Woman can be. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 4 out of 5 prevnext

Marvel #1 THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #52 The Amazing Spider-Man moves forward with a pivotal chapter this week that awakens Peter's friends and gets them moving towards his rescue. Sin-Eater and Kindred are moving along with their plans at a devastating speed. With Doctor Strange and the Web of Destiny partnered to save Peter, fans will finish this latest issue feeling the weight of Spider-Man's grief on their shoulders. -- Megan Peters Rating: 4 out of 5 THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #52.LR The Amazing Spider-Man's "Last Remains" puts forth one of its most raw chapters yet this week. The update pits Peter against Kindred in a no-holds match that will leave you flinching for our hero. By the chapter's end, a shocking bargain and death will have fans wondering where Peter can go from here, and this delicious tale deserves ever bit of anxiety is conjures up. -- Megan Peters Rating: 4 out of 5 CHAMPIONS #2 "Outlawed" runs into a number of the same problems from the initial issue of the Champions, working on a shaky foundation with "Kamala's Law", what is essentially a new version of the Super Hero Registration Act but for young vigilantes. While the art Di Meo and Quinn remains appropriately energetic for the adventures of these young heroes, Ewing's premise simply doesn't have the legs to justify the "betrayals", characterizations, and side stories. Unfortunately, it all feels like a wasted effort. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 2 out of 5 EXCALIBUR #14 Excalibur #14 poses a problem for the entire “X of Swords” event because it is emblematic of a trend amongst all three of this week’s chapters. Namely, the stakes are fake and nothing seems to matter. The opening duel between champions from Arrako and Krakoa ends quickly with a wink to readers that not all is as it may seem before the entire concept of a tournament of swords is done away with in favor of interdimensional shenanigans entirely detached from existing expectations and stakes. It’s a wonderfully drawn issue with a lovely sequence at the end from artist Phil Noto, albeit one that addresses Jubilee and Shogo’s story with little purpose (and an ongoing lack of concern for infant mortality). After more than a dozen chapters of intricate and interesting build, it’s disconcerting that the high-stakes game now reads more like an episode of Whose Line Is It Anyway?. Perhaps there will be some sword fights and perhaps they be of some meaning, but that’s not how Excalibur #14 or any of this week’s chapters read, and it’s a genuine disappointment. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 2 out of 5 IRON MAN #3 Good lord, this series keeps finding ways to outdo itself. You wouldn’t necessarily expect Iron Man to be one of the most salt-of-the-Earth comics in Marvel's arsenal, but it is in the best possible way, bringing a story that feels incredibly earnest and reverential, even as its roster of villains gets more and more absurd. Christopher Cantwell’s narrative perfectly captures the voice of both Tony and Patsy Walker, and Cafu's art is such a moody and stellar compliment. This is easily one of the best titles that Marvel is putting out right now, and you should definitely hop on the bandwagon sooner than later. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 5 out of 5 THE MAGNIFICENT MS. MARVEL #16 This run of Ms. Marvel continues to be an endlessly fun blend of teenage superheroics and the dangerous realities that face so many Americans in 2020. Kamala's world as a person of color and the parallels with the current issues of police brutality are handled with the utmost care, and still the book manages to be upbeat and hopeful. Ahmed knows exactly what he's doing here; he's just getting better and better as he picks up steam. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 5 out of 5 MARAUDERS #15 Marauders has featured some of the most intriguing chapters of "X of Swords" thus far, and that trend continues in Marauders #15. Gerry Duggan and Benjamin Percy have made a dinner feast endlessly compelling, delivering lovely moments of humor (Isca The Unbeaten’s power demonstration), tense exchanges (White Sword and pretty much everyone), and unexpected reveals by issue’s end. All of these moments are brought to life exquisitely by artist Stefano Caselli and colorist Edgar Delgado, who get the most out of every moment thanks to their attention to detail and expressiveness, especially where Logan or Magik are concerned. Not going to lie, I’d be fine with this entire crossover taking place in this series, but since that can’t happen, I’m just going to look forward to when Marauders picks up the "X of Swords" baton once more. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 5 out of 5 prevnext

Marvel #2 (Photo: Marvel Entertainment) MARVEL ZOMBIES: RESURRECTION #4 As one might expect, the final issue of a Marvel Zombies series featuring a confrontation between remaining heroes and the living undead assuredly ends with copious amounts of carnage, the likes of which we won't spoil here. What we can confirm, however, is that the book ends as strongly as it started, offering audiences not only gruesome gore, but also heavy emotional moments, largely centered around Peter Parker and the Richards children. While the book itself might not appeal to all Marvel fans as a whole, it serves as a strong reminder of the potential possessed in the Zombies line of storytelling, now that we've left behind the days of being shocked to see beloved figures in grotesque situations. Resurrection arguably is as strong as the very first macabre Marvel Zombies series back in 2005, leaving us to hope that future iterations can tap into this series' precise blend of emotional motivations for our characters with heaping helpings of unsettling imagery sprinkled throughout. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 4 out of 5 SAVAGE AVENGERS #14 Who knew that the team of Conan, Magik, Juggernaut, and the Black Knight would be one of my fave team-ups of 2020, but lo and behold that is indeed the case. The Juggernaut named fearsome foursome takes the spotlighting Savage Avengers #14, and while I know this is a build-up towards the upcoming showdown with Kulan Gath, they could honestly be fighting the Stay Puft Marshmallow man and I’d be hooked. It’s such a wild lineup of heroes but it works so well because Gerry Duggan has a firm grasp on what each character brings to the table, both in terms of their personalities and how they contrast against one another but also in their abilities, and Juggernaut’s contribution alone is worth the price of admission. That sequence and all of the larger than life action throughout the issue is stellar thanks to the efforts of artist Patch Zircher and colorist Java Tartaglia, and it makes one hope this is not the end for the fearsome foursome just yet. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4 out of 5 STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #7 After being left for dead on Mustafar, Vader uses every ounce of his strength and ingenuity to bring himself back from death's door, though the assassin Ochi of Bestoon won't let the Sith Lord's vulnerable state prevent him from completing his mission. Star Wars fans rarely see Vader in any sort of vulnerable position, with this book offering us a unique glimpse at the villain when there seems to be no hope. Given that we know his ultimate fate, we aren't too concerned with his situation, though many readers will appreciate witnessing Vader figuratively licking his wounds. The strength of this current run of Darth Vader is the ways in which it unites all corners of the Skywalker Saga, with this issue not only looking back to the prequel era but even embraces key components from the sequel trilogy. This chapter finds the right balance of delivering Vader's physical prowess while also crafting a compelling narrative, which will find ways to surprise even the most devout Star Wars fan. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 4 out of 5 STRANGE ACADEMY #5 It took five issues, but Strange Academy has started to falter. For the first time in this run, the title's ensemble casts come across overbearing as this issue is packed cover-to-cover with a fast-paced plot. Despite the blink-and-you'll-miss-it pace, this issue also starts to get into the backgrounds of the characters involved, giving us a quick origin for Germán here. That aspect of storytelling poses another challenge here, as it removes you from the action and creates a bit of a disjointed read on the back-half of the issue. All in all, the plot's progressed significantly, it's just spread too thin amongst our dozen protagonists as the title powers forward. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 3 out of 5 TASKMASTER #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] Sure, the “I’ve been framed” setup of this story and Taskmaster’s multi-target tasks ahead of him may seem a bit formulaic, but for a mercenary, it couldn’t be more fitting. Taskmaster #1 gets right to the point, and by the time it does, you’ll already be looking to find what happens next. -- Tanner Dedmon Rating: 5 out of 5 WARHAMMER 40,000: MARNEUS CALGAR #2 Warhammer 40,000: Marneus Calgar remains a perfect entrypoint to the daunting mythos of this miniatures game. Gillen produces an infographic that encompasses millennia of history in an efficient fashion that never slows the reading experience, but provides abundant context to appreciate the very high stakes of both past and present. While the present circumstances are interesting and provide Burrows some gruesome splashes to depict, it’s the past where drama is mined with shocking efficiency. Characters from issue #1 are altered in fast and fascinating fashion, moving so quickly that an otherwise predictable twist lands like a hammer. There’s greater depth to Marneus Calgar, as both a concept and character, after two issues than many miniseries produce over their entire run. The final few pages of Marneus Calgar #2 transform this nihilistic setting into one still worth investing in and this newly invested reader is eagerly anticipating issue #3. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 WOLVERINE #7 Wolverine #7 continues the weird left turn that "X of Swords: took starting this week, with the expected battle to the death replaced with a wacky series of mini-contests that feel more like Mario Party than anything coherent. Your enjoyment of this comic will mostly depend on whether you liked the previous two issues of "X of Swords" (also released this week.) If you did, than I'm sure you think this comic is swell. If you were left scratching your head by the other comics, you'll equally be perplexed by the general creative choices made for this event. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 3 out of 5 prevnext

Other Publishers #1 BILL AND TED ARE DOOMED #3 Bill and Ted fail to pass for the righteous metal dudes they had to pretend to be to survive the death metal festival, forcing them to make their quick exits. While temporarily finding safety, they end up in their worst nightmare, forcing them to tap into the most unnatural of places in hopes of survival. When this book started, its biggest strength was seeing Bill and Ted interact with the franchise's supporting characters and, most importantly, one another. The narrative does manage to find a way to streamline the narrative by putting Bill, Ted, and Death on their own adventure, but the supporting stories about what Billie and Thea are up to back home, along with the Bill and Ted robots, remind us that Bill and Ted are the reasons we love the series and, without them, things feel like white noise. This issue still didn't have a number of charming moments, despite being more scattered throughout the story, and the final moment set up the book to end on a high note, yet this installment merely set the stage as we wait for them to make their final moves. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 3 out of 5 CHILDREN OF THE GRAVE #1 It’s hard to determine if Children of the Grave's setting was born from a cataclysmic event to make it post-apocalyptic, but it’s definitely post-something. The series checks all the vital boxes for such a story—creepy town, questions left unanswered, authoritarian regime suppressing dissent—but its main character, Daniel, doesn’t do much to make himself stand out from anyone else who could be in his predicament. Anyone could ask questions even if they don’t, and though we spend much time in Brother Daniel’s head and therefore have time to get to know him intimately, he still feels a bit “default.” The lush land in and around Terra filled with nature reclaiming its home has potential though as does the unexpected emergence of grotesque body horror, so hopefully Terra is just the starting point and not the whole playground. -- Tanner Dedmon Rating: 3 out of 5 GETTING IT TOGETHER #2 We’re two issues into the world of Getting It Together, and it's already cemented itself as a melodramatic, but engrossing journey. This issue brings the lives of Sam, Lauren, and those in their orbit to a pretty escalated head, but not in a way that ever loses its authentic, slice-of-life core. By and large, you're going to find yourself rooting for this ensemble of characters, while also just relishing in their intimate moments and surprising decisions. When you add in the series’ indie rock feel, it all sets up a narrative and aesthetic style that isn’t necessarily groundbreaking, but is still a joy to experience. Getting It Together feels like the comic equivalent of catching up with old friends over drinks—their drama isn’t going to rock your world, but it’s entertaining nonetheless. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 4 out of 5 G.I. JOE #10 Allors and Evenhuis' journey into a "world gone made" with COBRA in charge, with this latest "one and done" exploring Lady Jaye undercover within the nefarious labs of Dr. Mindbender. As we have seen, these single issues can be hit or miss, but this latest entry has enough interesting ideas from both Jaye, Mindbender, and a biological nightmare created by COBRA to make it a solid read. While having an overarching story line might be a bit more engrossing at this point, this makes for another fine installment of the series. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 3 out of 5 HELLBOY AND THE B.P.R.D.: THE SEVEN WIVES CLUB #1 Creator Mike Mignola digs back into the B.P.R.D. archives with this new one shot featuring art by Adam Hughes, returning for his sophomore effort on Hellboy after the 2017 Christmas special, and Hellboy has never looked so good. “The Seven Wives Club” has all the benchmarks of classic Hellboy with a spooky set-up, surprising ghosts, and twists and turns that you can’t see coming. Hughes does a tremendous job bringing Big Red to life while also breathing real life into Mignola’s monsters. Really the only trouble is that this didn’t come out sooner so you could read it on Halloween. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 5 out of 5 KAIJUMAX: SEASON FIVE #5 Kaijumax continues to impress by finding depth where readers least expect it. Up until now, the Pikadon has been a joke of a character. What if Pikachu was a gangster? It'd be amusing, that's what. But five issues in, Zander Cannon reveals the origin story of the feared crime lord, marrying longstanding jokes about what Pokemon would be like if it were realistic to all too familiar tales about how a young person becomes involved in a life of illicit activities. The most impressive part of how the story proves revelatory and affecting without casting a pallor. Yes, this issue will make you feel for Pikadon, but that doesn't make the story's absurdity any lesser. There's exquisite alchemy at work in Kajiumax, and it shows no signs of wearing off. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 5 out of 5 KICK-ASS VS. HIT-GIRL #1 Kick-Ass vs. Hit-Girl doesn’t make much effort to bring newcomers into its folds, but it’s easy to forget about that after being razzle-dazzled by the fight scenes. You’ll pick up quickly on what’s afoot as two forces rush towards inevitable obstacles with Kick-Ass wrestling with herself more than anything as Hit Girl races towards her new target. The talent behind Kick-Ass vs. Hit-Girl goes all-out for the fights to create cinematic spectacles where shadows are wonderfully used in classic desert showdowns to highlight the brightest moments and obscure excessive gore. The opening and the latter parts of the issue were clearly meant to contrast with one another, but as visually impressive as the fights were, they lacked the substance found beforehand to make you feel for the parties involved. If tempo is what you’re mainly here for, however, Kick-Ass vs. Hit-Girl looks like it has no intentions to slow down. -- Tanner Dedmon Rating: 3 out of 5 prevnext

Other Publishers #2 MISKATONIC #1 On paper, Miskatonic #1 is a clever blend of Lovecraftian horror and pulp detective stories, as FBI agent Miranda Keller is sent to the titular town to investigate a series of bombings. The comic attempts to address the racism of Lovecraft head-on, with the cultists wearing KKK-like hoods and J Edgar Hoover engaging in open racism. Subtlety isn't necessarily needed for addressing racism, but the messaging in Miskatonic is muddled at best. The stiff art of Giorgio Pontrelli also doesn't do the comic any favors. This isn't a great Lovecraft story, a great detective story, or really any type of story at all. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 2 out of 5 POWER RANGERS #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] Power Rangers #1 surpassed my expectations in just about every way, blazing a bold new path for this team that makes it apparent the creators are not afraid to take risks and chart new courses for the entire franchise. Power Rangers does it with splendid visuals and one hell of a final page, too. If you're going to read any new Power Rangers comic, you need to make it this one. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 5 out of 5 RAI #9 In contrast the previous issue’s status as the “wheel spinning” issue, Rai #9 does a tremendous job of getting things moving and doing it quickly. A sub plot by writer Dan Abnett that has been ongoing for many months now finally gets its much needed payoff, and an explosive action scene reminds us why Juan Jose Ryp’s artwork remains unparalleled. Though this run on Rai is now venturing more into a month-to-month serialized story than its first issues it’s in a strong place to complete a sci-fi narrative that can only be done in comics. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 4 out of 5 THE RECOUNT #1 The Recount debuts this week with a tense issue that is as horrifying as it is thrilling. The story's gritty political setting pops off with an assassination that leads into a self-righteous war against the democratic theater. It leaves enough questions unanswered in its first chapter to keep fans coming back for more if they aren't warded away by its intense action and ideology. -- Megan Peters Rating: 3 out of 5 THE RED MOTHER #10 All of the little stories that have been slowly simmering away in Red Mother finally come to a head in The Red Mother #10 with some major reveals. Daisy's life has fallen apart again and, again, she finds herself dealing with the red vision, the strange dark being that's been sort of stalking her since issue one, and starts to get a genuine inkling that this may not all be in her head. The walls really start closing in with this issue and while the book still lacks a bit in depth—I'd love more pages per issue just because of how rich this story is—it's a tantalizing read, veering back into genuine horror by the last panel. The art is, as always amazing as well across the board—pencils, inks, coloring, it's all fantastic. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 4 out of 5 RESIDENT ALIEN: YOUR RIDE'S HERE #1 The start of Your Ride’s Here picks up directly from the events of An Alien in New York as Harry returns home (or to his home on Earth, at least). It’s a meandering issue that reminds readers of what’s happening—wedding plans, changes at work, and federal investigators quickly closing in on Harry’s location. While the many mundane interactions project the low-key, indie sensibility that makes Resident Alien a consistently enjoyable comic, they also fail to provide much direction or momentum for the story at hand. By the end of the first issue, the only moment that reads as possessing much significance, beyond what was already made in clear in An Alien in New York #4, is a dream sequence that shouts, “Foreshadowing!” It’s a pleasant read, but not a particularly memorable one. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 3 out of 5 SEVEN SECRETS #4 This might not be the strongest issue of Seven Secrets, but it might be the best looking one by far. Artist Daniele Di Nicuolo and colorists Walter Baiamonte and Joan Moldez Day deliver a visual tour de force throughout the issue, with sizzling action sequences that feel like they’re leaping off the page. Writer Tom Taylor shakes things with a major revelation right in the thick of it all too, but despite all that the issue does feel a bit hollow for some reason by issue’s end. What might seem like a twist to keep the villain looking strong if you will just comes off as beyond any practical logic given what has to be sacrificed, and it kind of took me out of the story. Hopefully what comes next can change that, but the visuals are more than worth the price of admission here. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 3 out of 5 prevnext