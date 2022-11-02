Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 11/2/2022

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today. It isn't totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, IDW, Scout, AfterShock, and more. The review blurbs you'll find contained herein are typically supplemented in part by longform individual reviews for significant issues. This week that includes Batman & The Joker: Deadly Duo #1, Secret Invasion #1, and Vampirella vs. Red Sonja #1. Also, in case you were curious, our ratings are simple: we give a whole or half number out of five; that's it! If you'd like to check out our previous reviews, they are all available here.

DC #1 BATMAN #129

Chip Zdarsky is continuing to prove that not only is he the best writer on Batman in a long time, but he is carving out a spot as one of the all time greats. Batman #129 brings readers to a Gotham that is under Failsafe's brutal grasp, not because Failsafe is itself brutal—though make no mistake, you don't want to mess with Failsafe—but because the creation is letting the city eat itself alive all while preventing any hero from interfering. This while also chasing Batman to take the hero out and, try as Batman might, he can't manage to get enough steps far enough ahead of his own creation to defeat him or even stand much of a chance. There's something brilliant about this sort of weaponized helplessness with a character who is always playing chess in another dimension when it comes to everyone else and Zdarsky handles the vulnerability brilliantly. Jimenez's art with Morey's colors are absolutely perfect here as well. On top of that, Zdarsky's backup story (and its art by Leondardo Romero and colors by Jordie Bellaire) is so dramatically different, but no less brilliantly insightful and interesting. Every element on every page of this issue works. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 5 out of 5 BATMAN & THE JOKER: DEADLY DUO #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] By taking what feels like an unconventional and unsettling pairing and attaching it to a harder, more authoritarian take on Batman and Gotham that Black Label allows, this dense issue both captures a great deal of Batman's noir aspects and pushes the boundaries of what readers expect from both hero and villain. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 4 out of 5 BLOOD SYNDICATE: SEASON ONE #6 Blood Syndicate had promise at its start, but got lost when it came to trying to introduce too many characters too quickly, not letting the heroes, villains, and setting breathe. While this new series in the Milestone Universe has plenty of action to bring its "first season" to an end, it, unfortunately, isn't able to stick the landing as well as it could have. I'll be in for a second season but letting the story be more intimate with fewer characters might be the best way to go. --Evan Valentine Rating: 2.5 out of 5 DARK KNIGHTS OF STEEL #8 Dark Knights of Steel gets five stars for the last page alone. Every issue, this comic tries to remind the reader that the Els aren't what they seem. And every issue, we get some ridiculous and wanton display of violence that's as shocking as it is natural to the story. This isn't high fantasy – it's violent fantasy and I'm enjoying every moment of it. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 5 out of 5 GOTHAM CITY: YEAR ONE #2 Gotham City: Year One leans hard into its genre sources in a second chapter that delves ever deeper into conspiracies surrounding the rich and powerful. Slam Bradley's role in the drama is to see things as they are and his internal monologue and external observations all come with the ring of wisdom. Even when he's regularly being beaten, he can tell you exactly why it's necessary. The problems come from what remains unseen and there are an abundance of hints at motives and secrets fueling this terrible crime. However, the greatest draw remains Hester and Gapstur's depiction of Gotham City in the 1960s. Even with so much of this issue steeped in rain and dark, the grandiose buildings and busy streets speak to a city possessing both glamor and unexplored shadows. A haze of faint pinks and greens across sallow skin grows distracting at times. Gotham City: Year One #2 is another excellent installment in a noir detective caper perfectly suited to its setting. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 prevnext

DC #2 (Photo: DC) THE JOKER: THE MAN WHO STOPPED LAUGHING #2

This new series focusing on not one, but two Clown Princes of Crime has a lot of moving pieces to it, but luckily, said pieces put together an interesting picture as readers attempt to decipher which Joker is the "real" one. With Matthew Rosenberg taking the reins as the new writer and artist Carmine Di Giandomenico returning to follow Mr. J, there's a lot to like in this new series that sees the Red Hood taking the "hero role" from Jim Gordon this time around. While the premiere story is an intriguing one, the follow-up featuring Joker's funeral might stand head and shoulders above its predecessor, as the Harlequin of Hate pulls a fast one on the Gotham criminal underworld, giving readers some hilarious moments to witness how Batman's rogues might react to Joker's demise. The Man Who Stopped Laughing is a worthy follow-up to Tynion's original maxi-series and hasn't missed a beat so far. --Evan Valentine Rating: 4.5 out of 5 MONKEY PRINCE #8 Monkey Prince #8 is a mixed bag. The first half of the issue is absolutely fantastic with a crazy set of action that sees an ultimate battle with the Trench, Atlanteans, Black Manta's army and more all with Monkey Prince finally getting outside of himself and achieving his true power. But, it then sort of loses momentum with the "time to jump to another setting" aspect of thing that doesn't really allow the story or the character to really gel or dig into anything. It feels like we're constantly playing roulette here. And that's where things get frustrating with this title. It's a really interesting premise and when it's good—as it is with the first half of this issue—it's very, very good. But when it isn't, it becomes cliche and sort of a mess. And in this issue particularly, it really feels like narratively there's a big miss by not having Marcus actually confront his parents. Instead, it's off to the next city while what feels like something of a half baked subplot is starting in the background. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 2.5 out of 5 THE NEW CHAMPION OF SHAZAM! #3 This penultimate issue of New Champion of Shazam! is absolutely, undoubtedly incredible. As Mary further investigates the mysterious disappearances surrounding her life, readers get treated to unexpected cameos, genuinely inspired artistic decisions, and a riveting story involving the Shazam! family. Josie Campbell and Doc Shaner work together in perfect harmony, crafting a thoughtful and gorgeous book that is sure to become an instant classic. I can not overstate how perfect this issue is. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 5 out of 5 POISON IVY #6 I am conflicted about Poison Ivy #6. As has been the case for all of Wilson's run with this title, there is this rich nuance and respect for the character, the trauma she's experienced and the issues that she faces that doesn't shy away from the fact that those things do not excuse her choices and behaviors but rather inform them. In this issue in particular, there's something beautiful about how the character finds her power in the power that's been taken from her and is able to see outside of herself. But that is itself a double edged sword because the resolution of things feels a bit cliche, a bit rushed, and at times almost dismissive of Ivy's experiences. It feels, almost, like a glossed over take of the trauma trope of that which does not kill us makes us stronger, especially in how it sets up the next chapter of the story with a transformed Ivy. What does not come with conflict or baggage, however, is the art. It remains as steadfast and glorious as ever, especially as we see Ivy transform. Overall it's still a good comic, but it's certainly not quite at the level the previous issues have been at. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 3 out of 5 SWORD OF AZRAEL #4 Azrael fights Satan in a battle that meets the incredible expectations set with those names. The monstrosity resting beneath a volcano proves to be a tremendous force on the page – filling panels and shaking all elements with its movement. What follows is an appropriately impressive action sequence with an absolutely gutting conclusion that punishes all involved. Surrounding this titanic brawl are elements of memory and discovery as Jean-Paul gains new insight into his own nature and origins. They provide substantial alterations to the lore surrounding Azrael, all of which serve to grow the character's role and give them greater autonomy in their own story. Emphasizing the Order of St. Dumas and including elements of Fourth World mythology all serve to make Sword of Azrael a unique element in DC Comics, and it's working. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 prevnext

Marvel #1 AVENGERS FOREVER #10 Avengers Forever is... fine. It's a bit weird that Tony Stark's multiversal constant is that he's an addict, whether to booze, building, eating planets, or some other vice. These "gather a multiversal army" one-shots have been pretty cheesy in general, but this one just feels weird. The creative team is obviously going for some poignancy here, but honestly it's handled about as well as a lot of stories that concern Stark's alcoholism, which is to say that it's not handled well at all. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 2 out of 5 BLACK PANTHER #11 Marvel finally reveals the identity of the individual who has been pulling the strings behind T'Challa's recent drama. From Black Panther's sleeper cells being revealed to a Wakandan civil war, we finally get answers to a long-running question. All this comes with the backdrop of a terrorist group taking control of the internet and demanding nothing in return but "peace." T'Challa will have some tough decisions to make in these next couple of issues. -- Tim Adams Rating: 4 out of 5 CAPTAIN MARVEL #43 Few things are as entertaining as a good Captain Marvel team-up with the X-Men, and that's exactly what kicks off in Captain Marvel #43, "Revenge of the Brood." As the title suggests, writer Kelly Thompson brings together two long-held elements of Carol's past together for this next arc, and it's the sort of classic team-up story that introduces some new connections into the mix while also still feeling like a Captain Marvel story through and through. The involvement of Spider-Woman, Rhodes, and Hazmat goes a long way in this regard, and Thompson knows how to mine their variety of random observations for comedic gold. The artwork of penciller Sergio Davila, colorist Arif Prianto, and inker Sean Parsons shines brightest when the X-Men enter the fray, and if that last page is anything to go by, they are more than perfect for this Brood-centric story. At times certain characters, namely Cyclops and War Machine, look just a little off, but otherwise, the artwork is solid and especially stellar when a fight kicks into gear. I couldn't be more excited to see where this goes, and it's a perfect time for a Captain Marvel and X-Men adventure. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4 out of 5 DAMAGE CONTROL #3 Damage Control took a dip in issue #2, but things come back around in issue #3, and ole Gus is starting to become pretty likable too. Writers Adam F. Goldberg and Hans Rodionoff play Gus' naivety and at times incompetence far more effectively for laughs here than in issue #2, and you really can't help but find yourself endeared to his complete ineptness at this job. The kernel of mystery regarding who the orders are coming from and why he hast to work there adds just enough intrigue as well, and the art team of Nathan Stockman, Ruth Redmond, and Clayton Cowles pay off the issue brilliantly, endearing him to the reader even further. The cameos are well placed as well, adding to the experience even if they don't necessarily further the story. Damage Control is simply marvelous fun, and the series seems to be hitting its stride at the right time. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 3.5 out of 5 DEADPOOL #1 Deadpool's new solo run is off to a strong start under Alyssa Wong. Not only do they have a strong grasp of Wade's sense of humor, but they also grasp that his comedy works best when the characters around him are able to hit back with sarcastic retorts. The main story of the comic sees Deadpool trying to work his way into an exclusive club of assassins, but it's almost immediately derailed by the looming threat of a returning Spider-Man villain. Deadpool's previous interactions with symbiotes have never quite hit the mark for me personally, but Wong has already made it clear this will be different. -- Connor Casey Rating: 4 out of 5 GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY: COSMIC REWIND #1 Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind is a tie-in to the Disney ride, though admittedly it has very little to do with the ride's "story." It's a fun little read if you enjoy the dynamic of the current MCU lineup. -- Connor Casey Rating: 3 out of 5 prevnext

Marvel #2 HULK #10

This issue is very backstory and exposition heavy, but Ottley's stunning art gives you a lot to enjoy while getting through the onslaught of information. There are lots of clever hooks, though, and Cates is set up well to add to the legacy of "Planet Hulk," rather than simply copy it. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 3.5 out of 5 PREDATOR #4 The plotting of Predator becomes evident as the tracks between each new action sequence are dictated by convenient readings of their titular antagonists and neatly staged set-ups. It reminds readers that depth is not the goal. Killer action sequences featuring fearsome alien armor absolutely are the goal of Predator #4, and Kev Walker succeeds in delivering some frightening designs and a few pages of high-contrast action. While the stakes revolving around any singular Predator have been dramatically diminished in the course of this story, the impressive aesthetics surrounding the creatures remain a potent force unto themselves. The action throughout this issue is rock solid and the plotting at least provides a clear enough course to link those various sequences together. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 3 out of 5 PUNISHER #7 Punisher may have turned a corner at the start of "Book Two" with some obvious shifts in storytelling. In this oversized issue, Paul Azaceta takes more pages for flashbacks now detailing Frank and Maria's marriage after he returns from the war. It's a haunting portrait of marital neglect and untended trauma, at least as it's showcased in imagery. The effect of these new flashbacks and Frank's showdown with Daredevil in the present day is to reframe the Punisher as a character within Marvel Comics. Punisher #7 reintroduces readers to a demonic chosen one destined to serve as a supernatural villain-in-waiting, one whose past as a mundane serial killer was preparation. This is bound to upset many Punisher readers, but it makes this Punisher series a dramatically more coherent reading experience. Punisher is a Daredevil tie-in introducing readers to a central antagonist for the Zdarsky and Checchetto's grand finale. There remains an abundance of goofy retcons and barely existent themes regarding violence and war, but the character at the center of this story is clearly realized for the first time and accompanied by some excellent Azaceta sequences. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 3 out of 5 SAVAGE AVENGERS #7 I admit that Savage Avengers in general isn't necessarily a comic that is "my thing" but it's one that I've been enjoying generally for it's interesting turns and inventive twists. That said, Savage Avengers #7 comes off quite a bit as a lot of technobabble and throwing a lot of random things at the wall to see what more outlandish things will stick and make things even more complicated for the heroes as they try to get home from the future. The issue is wild, weird, a lot busy, at times confusing and a bit overstuffed – though there's definitely a moment with Doom at the end that kind of makes it weirdly worth it. Bottom line this might be the weakest—but also weirdest—issue yet. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 3 out of 5 SECRET INVASION #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] Secret Invasion could wind up being fine in the long run, but there's nothing in the inaugural installment that grabs me. The core idea is the exact same as it was before, and while there might still be some interesting things to do within that framework, I have yet to see what they could be. At the moment, Secret Invasion feels like it has only come back as a way of driving more excitement for the MCU's take on the storyline in 2023. Hopefully, it'll prove to be something more than that moving forward. -- Logan Moore Rating: 2.5 out of 5 SHE-HULK #7 She-Hulk hits a trifecta of the series' key elements: utterly adorable rom-com exchanges, goofy but compelling superhero court cases, and eccentric action-oriented antics. Rowell's dialogue sells Jack of Hearts as the most compelling version of the character to ever grace Marvel Comics, and the series' devotion to developing him pays off in a much more focused sequence to introduce the issue. Jennifer's newest case creates crossover with Rowell's past success at Marvel, and creates a dynamic that's a delight in this issue and bound to pay dividends. It's only the final segment in which April and Mark return that doesn't quite work as Maresca's depiction of April enters something akin to the uncanny valley in a choice that may prove intentional in future issues, but certainly not yet. The level of action is, frankly, convenient given the characters and setting involved. However, it frames an increasingly odd mystery to be explored next month as She-Hulk shows its strengths. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 prevnext

Marvel #3 (Photo: Marvel Comics) STAR WARS #29

Leia, Luke, Lando, and Chewbacca embark on a mission with Amilyn Holdo in which she doesn't reveal her grand scheme, though her track record means they're all still willing to go along for the journey in hopes of pulling things off and potentially advancing the efforts of the Rebellion. Early in the book, we get to see our heroes essentially on a vacation, enjoying drinks near some sort of intergalactic pool, making for a strange juxtaposition to how we normally see them. While it might initially be jarring, it also feels like a relief to finally see these iconic characters in a new scenario, with the rest of the book then being a relatively standard spy mission that they have to carry out using covert tactics and quick thinking. Add in some references to the era of The High Republic and a tease of their mysterious future, and you get an engaging and exciting experience for readers. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 4 out of 5 STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS #28 Beilart Valance and his time in the Galactic Empire results in a reunion with Darth Vader as the rest of the bounty hunters find themselves in the middle of a deadly battle with members of the Pyke crime family in which many difficult choices must be made. A majority of this book feels both flat and messy, with the action between the bounty hunters and the Pyke gang occasionally being exciting yet mostly flat and ambiguous. Both visually and narratively, it's difficult to discern much of what's happening at any given time, which could be accredited to the color palette of these sequences or just how uninteresting most of these bounty hunters are, yet the concept of all the chaos does manage to elicit excitement while a handful of panels to actually offer some impressive encounters. The Valance part of the storyline isn't much of an improvement, but it does plant the seeds that the future of the series could deliver something noteworthy, though this issue does little more than move the ball forward in a mostly messy but sporadically thrilling way. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 3 out of 5 STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN #5 In need of cash, Mandalorian takes on a bounty that'll help him repair his ship, but as it were in the bounty-hunting business, it's tough to trust anyone you partner up with, forcing him to make some impromptu decisions about his future. With the condensed nature of this adaptation, the selective inclusion of dialogue and plot points ends up with slightly more exaggerated versions of events we saw in the TV series, which largely works but can also sacrifice nuance, which not all readers will enjoy. With this issue taking Mandalorian back to the deserts to complete his mission, there's a flatness to the overall adventure as compared to previous installments, but this is yet another chapter of a relatively faithful and at least somewhat entertaining translation of the events of the TV series. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 3 out of 5 TIGER DIVISION #1 Tiger Division #1 steps out this week with one of Marvel's strongest ensembles in some time. Writer Emily Kim brings South Korea's ragtag Tiger Division together, and its heroes are soon thrown into a mission far above their pay grade. Imbued with quick quips and dynamic art, Tiger Division #1 is an impressive start to its team's first-ever solo series. So if you're looking for another superhero team to stan, this series will be a must-read. -- Megan Peters Rating: 5 out of 5 X-MEN RED #8 Writer Al Ewing has been developing a potent structure for Marvel Comics' cosmic events for years, but the mastermind behind so many developments—Marvel Comics' "Littlefinger, if you will—is revealed to great effect in X-Men Red #8. The staging for this reveal comes in presenting the next stage of their plan in a caper that's engaging, but ultimately devoted to expository dialogue and events. Characters collected from S.W.O.R.D. and other recent series make for a very entertaining "away team" and one that's suddenly facing down tremendous odds despite their own abilities. X-Men Red repositions itself as a lynchpin to many future Marvel Comics just after playing a dramatic role in A.X.E.: Judgment Day. Whether readers are heavily invested in X-Men comics or the many space-tied characters across Marvel, X-Men Red has never appeared more critical to the future of so many stories than it does in the way of Judgment Day. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 prevnext

Other Publishers #1 ANTIOCH #2 Antioch takes a step back here, slowing to a crawl as Kindlon and Ferrari weave a microscopic tale. It barely churns forward between its two covers, and few character moments are to be had. Still, this interesting world continues to spin and there's enough meat on the bone here to keep coming back to it at least another month down the line. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 3 out of 5 BARNSTORMERS #3 Barnstormers #3 is very much working its way to have a bit more substance to go with its style, though the style is definitely still its defining attribute. Tula Lotay's art is incredible. There is really no other way to describe it and frankly, the story works at its best when we don't detour into the weird robot story part of it all – I still am not quite sure what that's all about. Going back and forth in the narration is a bit challenging as well and does make it a little bit difficult to read, but this issue definitely has a vintage caper feel to it that the other issues to date haven't had which make it a lot more fun and interesting ro read, especially as Bix and Tillie start to feel more like good guys than Bonnie and Clyde. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 3.5 out of 5 BEHOLD, BEHEMOTH #1 Behold, Behemoth introduces readers to a potent mood. It focuses on the life of Greyson, a Louisiana social worker who lived his own life in the system and now left to mourn his murdered brother. The first issue, in taking Greyson's perspective, moves readers quickly between sequences often cutting out at key moments. This reflects Greyson's own state of mind as he attempts using new medication to address panic attacks (that very likely are not panic attacks). Tragedies follow in his wake and the insistent reds that appear in the blood of those associating with Greyson consume dreamlike vistas filled with shades. All of this is bound in an inevitable, but undefined "fall" on the horizon. It's a potent introduction with lots of intriguing threads. Even if Greyson is the only defined character by the final page, the inclusion of the young girl Wren provides a substantial counterpoint to his own vision. Wherever Behold, Behemoth is leading readers, the first issue makes a compelling case for unpacking the many mysteries introduced here. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 BLOOD STAINED TEETH #6 Even though Mack Chater steps in for Patric Reynolds on the art duties for Blood Stained Teeth #6, the work of the two is similar enough that it's not jarring in the slightest. That's largely thanks to Heather Moore's consistently dynamic colors, turning the title into its full neon-soaked glory. While the storytelling of issues past has been equally outstanding, Ward's script here crumbles in on itself as it jumps around time one too many times with its non-linear story. Still, it's one of the most gorgeous comic books you'll be able to pick up this week. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 4 out of 5 COUNT CROWLEY: AMATEUR MIDNIGHT MONSTER HUNTER #4 Count Crowley is such an excellent horror protagonist. There's no limit to the amount of stories she could tell, and it's clear Dastmalchian is only scratching the surface. Everything in her world feels lived-in and authentic, making the monster chases and bloody fights all the more exciting. Count Crowley continues to be one of the most enjoyable comics on the shelf every month. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 5 out of 5 EARTHDIVERS #2 Since the plot of Earthdivers revolves around traveling back in time to assassinate Christopher Columbus, it only makes sense to show Tad running through different death scenarios in his head. Earthdivers will make you question the time-travel logic learned through previous TV and movie projects, such as time trying to erase anomalies, etc. An interesting anomaly appears out of nowhere at the end of the issue to really liven things up as well. -- Tim Adams Rating: 3 out of 5 GOLDEN RAGE #4 I haven't enjoyed Golden Rage as much as the series has continued. Some of the answers provided in issue #4 to lingering questions were less compelling than I was hoping for when Golden Rage began. Despite this, there's some pretty strong character work in this issue, so it's definitely not all bad. -- Logan Moore Rating: 3 out of 5 prevnext

Other Publishers #2 HELL TO PAY #1

Hell to Pay #1 is immensely ambitious, and though it has flaws, it succeeds in hooking the reader on a truly distinctive and promising premise, setting it apart from everything else out there in more ways than one. Hell To Pay packs a lot into a debut issue, but writer Charles Soule doesn't let all the history and mythology overwhelm the emotional heart of this story. While Maia and Sebastian do have their moments of clunkiness in the dialogue, I couldn't help but feel invested in their journey and what powers their determination to finish this mission, and getting so much insight and context regarding how they ended up in this position helped endear them far quicker than if things had been spread out farther over time. In most books, The Shrouded College or Hell being established as a real place would be the big series twist unto themselves, but here they are all contributions to a compelling whole. The artwork from the team of artist Will Sliney, colorist Rachelle Rosenberg, and letterer Chris Crank excels when it leans into the supernatural subject matter, especially in regards to Hell itself, which appears as you might expect but also features a disturbing distinctiveness of its own to set it apart. As in the dialogue, at times there can be moments that just look a bit clunky compared to other areas of the issue, but even with those small flaws, I was hooked from beginning to end, and I'm definitely invested in seeing where this series goes next. Hell to Pay #1 sets the stage for a truly unique and otherworldly adventure, and you can consider me intrigued. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 3.5 out of 5 LITTLE MONSTERS #7

Little Monsters #7 offers a superb juxtaposition of the children of the night to show the aging process the group's gone through. While the kids don't age normally like humans would, that doesn't mean they don't grow apart – a process illustrated beautifully by cutting back and forth between the old dynamics and the new at-odds relationships everyone's working through. Focusing more on emotions and subtle expressions rather than flashy visuals, we see more of the group's natures in this chapter with Romie in particular finally offering some insights into his veiled past. -- Tanner Dedmon Rating: 4 out of 5 MAGIC: THE GATHERING #20 The climactic battle for Ravnica turns out to be a messy affair in Magic: The Gathering #20. At this point, there's not much left for the story to do but set off the fireworks, and it appears to deliver at first, with Ig Guara offering dramatic, larger-than-life visuals. If Guara had been the only artist in the book, this might have been a more enjoyable issue. Instead, there are two other artists involved, one of whom is relatively close to Guara's style but without the same dramatic flair, and the other who is not even close, and ultimately ill-suited to depict this large battle, making everything seem almost comically small by comparison. Jed MacKay wraps up the dangling plot thread more or less exactly as readers could have guessed he would several issues ago. He adorns the plot with simplistic posturing dialogue and overbearing narration. It's a muddled end to this long Magic: The Gathering saga. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 2 out of 5 OLD DOG #2 Despite still having some occasionally-clunky moments, Old Dog proves to be an interesting and intriguing animal. This issue begins to scratch the surface of Jack's unlikely partnership, and finds some ennui amid the brutality in some compelling ways. Shalvey's art also keeps things expected, but dynamic nonetheless, with some compelling choices made in terms of aesthetics. If Old Dog keeps up this momentum—or even goes above and beyond it—it'll ultimately be worth the while. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 3.5 out of 5 THE ONES #1 Brian Michael Bendis returns with an all-new comic story at Dark Horse, bringing along artist Jacob Edgar to introduce a compelling series that gathers together "Chosen Ones" to take on a world-ending threat. Bendis' dialogue-heavy approach works well at bringing us into the minds of the key players here, with each of them being a slight twist on popular pop culture players from Wonder Woman to Buffy the Vampire Slayer. It's an interesting enough concept to reward readers with witty dialogue and a hook that will most assuredly bring fans back to issue #2. Bendis' key humor is on display here and helps move the story along in tandem with Edgar's art. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 3.5 out of 5 QUICK STOPS #1 Quick Stops is a fun little love letter to the View Askew-niverse, loaded with references to its various films. Definitely worth a read for any Jay & Silent Bob fans. -- Connor Casey Rating: 4 out of 5 prevnext