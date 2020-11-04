Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 11/4/2020

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today. It isn't totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, IDW, Valiant, and more. The review blurbs you'll find contained herein are typically supplemented in part by longform individual reviews for significant issues. This week that includes Sweet Tooth: The Return #1, U.S.Agent #1, and Crossover #1. Also, in case you were curious, our ratings are simple: we give a whole number out of five; that's it! If you'd like to check out our previous reviews, they are all available here. And with that, on to the reviews -- which are listed in alphabetical order, but first by DC, Marvel, and the rest of the publishers.

DC #1 (Photo: DC Entertainment) BATMAN #102 As the general overall run of Batman has been going, Batman #102 is a pretty good book. We're finally getting a story that is about more than Batman's usual villains getting the upperhand while the Dark Knight deals with some sort of existential crisis and Tynion writes it fairly well. The book has a great deal of dialogue, but it doesn't bog down the pace of things. The issue moves at a good little clip. That said, the new big nemesis for Batman, Ghostmaker, doesn't feel fresh or original. If anything, he feels like some weird blender version of Azrael and Hush with maybe a touch of Ra's al Ghul busting out the whole, tired "I can do better than Batman but only when he's at his weakest" schtick that ultimately makes most Batman stories feel like an endless loop of recycling. The bottom line is that Batman #102 is one of Tynion's better runs, but the story feels sort of recycled which detracts from its overall quality. Perhaps instead of constantly trying to create "new" characters there should be some investment digging into Batman's lesser-explored qualities first. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 3 out of 5 DCEASED: DEAD PLANET #5 As if Dead Planet didn’t have enough sense of foreboding dread, issue #5 follows John Constantine around as he gathers a few powerful weapons for one last attempt at curing the outbreak. And like in most Hellblazer stories, bad things happen to pretty much anyone who gets involved. On the upside, Tom Taylor brings back two staples of the series—a tragic death and a surprise superhero mash-up—that keep the issue energized. -- Connor Casey Rating: 4 out of 5 THE DREAMING: WAKING HOURS #4 "Too much has been asked of us, but it does not mean we have permission to fail." This is the line of encouragement that William Shakespeare—the real one, supposedly—offers to Lindy after she admits that she sometimes resents her daughter, that she's caught in this tortuous triangle where either she, her daughter, or her work suffers. It's an apt acknowledgment from writer G. Willow Wilson of the tenacity it takes for so many people to simply exist. Meanwhile, Ruin finds his resolve, his way back, and the beginning of his answers, while Dream slow-walks his way towards the action. Nick Robles and Mat Loes deliver another stunning, beautifully crafted issue full of magic and shifting realities. It's a relatively subdued issue compared to what's come before, but it will have readers well-primed for the next issue's climax. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 4 out of 5 HELLBLAZER: RISE AND FALL #2 Rise and Fall was sold as a story about high society and sins in England, but all of those elements read like decoration on what’s ultimately a straightforward whodunnit, albeit one featuring the devil and a few other supernatural sorts. The opening sequence of issue #2 delivers a shocking image, but also one that reads like a too-long and unnecessary distraction from the story at hand. Even as the cast grows and more is explained, it’s unclear why all of this matters beyond the immediate investment Constantine holds in his friends and allies. If the focus rested on Aisha, it’s possible to imagine a much more impactful narrative, but there are too many distractions and too little focus for anything to read as being significant. Without any substantial commentary on class and corruption in Britain or Constantine’s consistent failures, Rise and Fall reads like a mid-tier tale from classic Hellblazer. However, it’s still a mid-tier tale drawn by Darick Robertson who capably plays up the humor and violence in every sequence and still makes this an enjoyable distraction, whether or not anyone will remember it a year from today. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 3 out of 5 JUSTICE LEAGUE #56 The latest issue of Justice League picks up in the middle of the fight between the Mindhunter (the Batman/Martian Manhunter fusion) Perpetua's Omega Knight, and the hodge-podge collection of superheroes trying to reverse the events of Death Metal. This issue is mostly action, with lots of desperate strategies and evil monologuing. It's hard to tell how closely this will tie in to Death Metal, but this issue will mainly appeal to those who are following this series and those looking for a bit of resolution to the James Tynion/Scott Snyder Justice League arc that led up to the event. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 3 out of 5 SWEET TOOTH: THE RETURN #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] Jeff Lemire and DC Comics promised readers a re-imagining and not a re-hashing, so you must applaud the creative team for taking creative risks with familiar characters and plot devices. What Lemire has introduced in these pages is interesting enough to return for a second issue, though this reviewer is underwhelmed with what could have been a much bigger debut. Luckily, Lemire dedicates enough space in his schedule to craft the artwork himself, as this world wouldn't be the same without him. It's a solid return, but Sweet Tooth: The Return #1 leaves a lot to be desired. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 3 out of 5 TALES FROM THE DARK MULTIVERSE: BATMAN: HUSH #1 Alternate reality versions of heroes and villains can be a lot of fun and sometimes pretty thought-provoking and Tales from the Dark Multiverse: Batman: Hush #1 definitely delivers on both of those fronts. An alternate Gotham in which Bruce Wayne's family's murder is deeply tangled with Tommy Elliot's story with a healthy dash of dystopia and plenty of DC Easter Eggs, the issue is a story of great detail and that makes for a good story, one that makes you sort of reconsider some of the biggest figures in Batman stories. Unfortunately, that good story is a bit overstuffed for the number of pages it has to play out and it suffers as a result. It's a good concept that needs more than just this one issue to play out in. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 3 out of 5 YOUNG JUSTICE #20 Young Justice #20 reads as an introduction. YOUNG JUSTICE #20 Young Justice #20 reads as an introduction. The team arrives at their new headquarters and even provides readers with a brief tour, including some inviting splashes of the exterior and key locations. However, this issue is a conclusion. Besides the reintroduction of Red Tornado—which does nothing to inform readers about who the character is or what purpose he may now serve—and a forced conflict between Teen Lantern and John Stewart that does not alter the status quo a single iota, issue #20 is a farewell without any story to tell. Instead it reads as an unearned victory lap, touting this new collection of characters filled with wonder and hope with absolutely zero series left to explore that set up. No matter how much effort is placed into providing an optimistic tone, especially in an excellent final spread, it's clear this is an early ending that spun its wheels without any road left to travel. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 3 out of 5

Marvel #1 THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #51.LR Amazing Spider-Man returns this week with a new issue that leaves Peter out of focus with some impressive results. While the hero is off dealing with Kindred, fans are given a view of what horrors the world is dealing with now that he's arrived. Sin-Eater and Norman are at odds with Mary Jane Watson stuck between them. And with the city's spider-verse out of order, it seems as though New York is spiralling fast. -- Megan Peters Rating: 3 out of 5 ATLANTIS ATTACKS #4 Greg Pak, Robert Gill, and Ario Anindito return after a long time away with another solid issue of Atlantis Attacks. It is a shame that this crossover seems lost in the shuffle of big time Marvel Events as Pak has an excellent take on the characters he's working with, whether they be the Agents of Atlas or Namor and his crew. If you're looking for a nice contained event book, this is definitely worth your time as the characterization and art is spot on. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 4 out of 5 AVENGERS #38 There’s quite a bit going on in Avengers #38, so much so that at times it feels a bit all over the place, though the through line story does bring it all together in the end. Jason Aaron is able to weave in Mephisto’s affect on not just people but world events throughout, and even manages to deliver a satisfying if perhaps too brief epilogue to the "Age of Khonshu" in the process. That said, the Phoenix build sticks out like a sore thumb and doesn’t really fit with anything else. The entire issue is a visual feast thanks to Ed McGuinness and Jason Keith, and at this point someone give these two a full Moon Knight book because oh my Lord. The issue is perhaps a bit too ambitious and could’ve cut some of the Phoenix stuff, but overall it sets up a Mephisto story that’s managed to get its hooks in. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 3 out of 5 BLACK WIDOW #3 Black Widow continues to be narratively exhilarating and visually exquisite, and so far, it’s managing to outdo itself with basically every new issue. This installment spins a much more intricate web in the tale of Natasha's new life, and in the allies and adversaries that are trying to get her out of it. Thompson's narrative is a joy to read, and Casagrande art and Bellaire’s colors are unbelievably transportive. If you’re not reading this series yet, you need to fix that right now. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 5 out of 5 CAPTAIN MARVEL #23 It’s amazing to see the world of Captain Marvel: The End expanded in such a rich way in "The New World Part Two," and writer Kelly Thompson not only adds new layers to this alternate reality but also delivers more compelling questions about the future of it. Thompson uses this world’s legacy characters to push Carol in new and interesting directions, but the cast is really coming into their own in a relatively short amount of time, and honestly it makes one wonder if we’ll see this group get their own series down the line, because they most certainly merit one. Artist Lee Garbett and colorist Antonio Fabela draw a mean Luke Cage, and they keep up the hitting streak with stellar work throughout, especially when it comes to characters like Rhodes, Brigid, and Sora. The flashback scenes don’t hit quite as well visually, though I’m quite invested in finding out more about this unique take on the Marvel Universe, and that hook will get me coming back for more next issue. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4 out of 5 DEADPOOL #8 Few creative teams are as perfect a compliment to their character as Kelly Thompson and Gerardo Sandoval are to Deadpool, and you need look no further than Deadpool #8 for a delightful example of that in action. Things are pretty dark throughout this story, but he book’s genuinely funny moments of levity and a few surprising emotional plays payoff down the stretch. Sandoval and colorist Chris Sotomayor are able to accentuate that humor with Wade’s animated facial expressions and dish out some stylish action as well. We even get a fun King of the Monsters interlude to complete the package, adding up to a series that continues to be one of my favorites month in and month out. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4 out of 5 GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #8 Guardians of the Galaxy #7 set up a neat murder mystery with plenty of suspects and a lot of interesting investigators. Issue #8 plays out that premise, but fails to live up to its promise. Solutions appear of their own accord—including the introduction of an Elder who seems prepared to play the antagonist—and the Guardians primarily serve to explain what is happening. There’s fun to be found in that dull description of what happened, but the ultimate reveal in this issue is the sort of cash-grabbing twist (and tie-in) as to make the whole ordeal feel cheaper as a result. This is a detour that looked to be a lot of fun, but by the final page readers have discovered the first issue in this Guardians of the Galaxy run that can be described as being “just fine.” -- Chase Magnett Rating: 3 out of 5 MARAUDERS #14 "X of Swords" continues to zig when you expect it to zag, and who knew a dinner party would be one of the most exciting issues of the series yet? You’re right, no one, but Marauders #14 changes that, as writers Gerry Duggan and Benjamin Percy construct a story set around intrigue and sizing up the competition, one filled with sideways glances and conversations that hide things just below the surface. We learn a great deal about some of Arrako’s competitors, and yes, even get more of the ever-delightful Pogg ur-Pogg. Artist Stefano Caselli and colorist Edgar Delgado do a magnificent job of making each member of both sides feel threatening and mysterious, and their Logan and Gorgon are absolutely spot on. Granted, their Storm and Magik aren’t up to those high bars, but overall the visuals deliver. When in the right hands, subtlety can be quite the effective storytelling approach, especially when it’s delivered with that exclamation point at the end, and the next chapter can’t get here soon enough. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 5 out of 5 prevnext

Marvel #2 (Photo: Marvel Entertainment) MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #20 Series writer Saladin Ahmed and artist Marcelo Ferreira do the unenviable task of creating an action heavy issue with little time to breath and hold the readers hand, and it mostly works. There’s a kinetic energy throughout that keeps things moving despite location shifts and perspective changes, but some hit or miss art by Ferreira is one of the only things that keeps this from singing. Ahmed continues to make a compelling case for his ability to blend superheroics and modern, meaningful politics as well, balancing them like few others can. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 3 out of 5 THE RISE OF ULTRAMAN #3 The Rise of Ultraman #3 is the issue you were dreaming of when the announcement from Marvel first hit. Though writers Kyle Higgins and Mat Groom did an admirable job with introducing readers to the world and its stakes in the first two issues, the punching and smashing that finally begins here has them cooking with gas. Artist Francesco Manna is clearly having a ball with these moments as well, bringing a needed energy to its big beats. In true serial fashion, a fantastic ending to lead into the next chapter too. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 4 out of 5 STAR WARS #8 Commander Zahra is given direct orders from Darth Vader to hunt down and destroy the Rebels, with the Imperial knowing this is her opportunity to earn redemption from how she felt she failed Tarkin. When the villain manages to board a Rebel ship and personally confront Leia, Zahra plants the seed that she hopes will be the downfall of the Rebellion. Some of the best issues of Star Wars comics keep you captivated from start to finish and end before you realize you're coming upon the final pages, which is exactly what this chapter of the title accomplishes. It strikes the right blend of an engaging storyline that also offers interesting expository insight into fresh characters, while also keeping the action-packed pace the saga is known for. While the book might not come with any game-changing reveals or shocking outcomes, merely being an exciting and inventive chapter within the overall universe is all it takes for a comic to be a success, which this installment aptly accomplishes. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 4 out of 5 THOR #9 It's great to have Nic Klein and Donny Cates back together again. They make a formidable duo and Prey has the potential to be one of the most interesting and unexpected Thor runs written by someone not named Jason Aaron. That said, there's a lot going into the mythology of Donald Blake, and it starts to get lost in its own ambitions towards the end of the issue. Hopefully that's not a reflection of the rest of the arc. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 4 out of 5 U.S.AGENT #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] While I hope Christopher Priest can find a way to dig through all the muck and what doesn't work about John Walker in order to rehabilitate him as a character worth exploring and understanding. However, I struggle to think it will happen in these five issue, or if Walker is even worth the effort. -- Connor Casey Rating: 3 out of 5 WEB OF VENOM: EMPYRE'S END #1 If there’s anything to take away from Web of Venom: Empyre’s End, it’s that all symbiote stories should head to space at some point if they can. The animalistic, all-consuming nature of the symbiotes and the vast coldness of the setting just pair too well with one another, and Empyre’s End makes perfect use of the two. Sure, we’ve seen aliens unleashing horrors on lone spaceships time after time in other works, but there’s something even more unnerving about it happening to some of Marvel’s strongest, the beings who’ve survived wars and all manners of encounters but are unable to stop the symbiote spread. The subject matter’s matched with some equally grim and despondent imagery that’s straight out of a horror flick and leaves no question about how grim a situation the crew and everyone else is in. -- Tanner Dedmon Rating: 4 out of 5 WOLVERINE: BLACK, WHITE, & BLOOD #1 There's really no way to describe Wolverine: Black, White, and Blood other than to call it masterful. Three unique stories, each one digging into a different aspect of one of comics most recognizable characters and they each bring something rich and thought provoking to Wolverine's overall legacy. All three stories - written by Gerry Duggan, Matthew Rosenberg, and Declan Shalvey -- are fantastic (though Shalvey's Cabin Fever is an easy standout of the issue). The art - from Joshua Cassara, Adam Kubert, and Shalvey - is also incredible and really lends well to the stripped down red-white-black format. Really, everything here is just so well-done and so engaging, conveying a rich understanding of Wolverine at nearly every turn in a way that will make even those who dislike the character see him in a new light. It's a fantastic book. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 5 out of 5 X-MEN #14 X-Men #14 takes time on the eve of the battle for Apocalypse's wife, Genesis, to reveal what happened to Arakko after it fell into the chasm after the armies of Amenth. Longtime readers of Jonathan Hickman will have an idea of how this plays out. The majority of the issue tells an epic history of these new challengers to Krakoa. Luckily, Hickman is pretty good at this kind by now. It's full of grandiose verbiage and more concepts than it has room to explain in a single issue, but it remains fascinating throughout. The tale casts Genesis in opposition to Apocalypse. En Sabah Nur has talked a big game about "survival of the fittest" for a long time, but it is easy for him as one of the oldest and most powerful mutants on the planet. Genesis has had to walk the walk for generations of warfare. Leinil Yu does well with the mythic portions of the issue, while Mahmud Asrar serves the more intimate end pages well. For an installment dedicated almost entirely to the backstory, X-Men #14 does a stellar and subtle job of pushing "X of Swords" forward. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 4 out of 5

Other Publishers #1 BANG! #5 The confluence of all these characters and stories was always going to be a big lift and the finale of Bang! manages to deliver a satisfying conclusion, even if it falls short of the highs established in the series’ first few installments. There is a big twist and the four heroes introduced in their own narratives meet it with the exact sort of style readers have been led to anticipate. That twist is an interesting concept, although not a particularly intriguing one, and it’s clear that Bang! is well-suited concluding here instead of pushing for a longer run. Many of the subplots, specifically a romance spread across decades, deliver unsatisfying final notes. It’s more fun to imagine the lives of this quartet than to watch them play out and that’s perfectly fine because the first four issues were outstanding. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 3 out of 5 BATMAN/THE MAXX: ARKHAM DREAMS #5 Sometimes there are books that just don’t click with you, despite several attempts, and unfortunately Arkham Dreams is one of those books. Sam Kieth and Ronda Pattison’s visuals ensure this book feels wholly unique from anything else out there, and despite not being a style that I fell in love with, there are several pages throughout the story that can’t help but impress, and Maxx commands your attention anytime he’s on the page. That said, this story just didn’t capture me, and more often than not I was more confused or in some cases bored than anything, though one page towards the end really got me in the feels. If you’re a fan of the character and the artistic style you’ll definitely find something to love here, but as I can attest to, it’s not a book that everyone will get the same level of enjoyment out of. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 2 out of 5 BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER #19 Buffy the Vampire Slayer #19 is an uneven comic comprised almost entirely of three conversations. Willow magically projects herself to vampire Xander's lair for a long-overdue discussion. The scene proves frustrating as Jordie Bellaire & Jeremy Lambert's script first suggests Xander's distancing himself from humanity. But by the end, he seemingly attempts to reconcile with Willow. It's ambiguous what we're supposed to take as truth or deception, but not in the fun, tension-building way. Willow and Buffy's reconciliation, by comparison, is much more straightforward, and there's no mistaking their voices. Rose and Kendra's moment adds a dose of sweet romance to the issue. Ramon Bachs' characters are more exaggerated in this issue than any prior installment. The artist seems to be leaning into cartooning rather than illustrating actor likenesses. It's not a bad look for the book, but some consistency would be nice. And then there's the last page, which—without spoiling anything—suggests the status quo established here is about to be upending. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 3 out of 5 COFFIN BOUND #8 Coffin Bound’s second arc continues to evolve, this time into a shape that’s both surprising and incredibly fitting for the series. Without getting into spoilers, this issue pivots to another supporting player in the franchise, building upon the stories of Izzy and Taqa in a very satisfying way. The result is a rumination on grief, perseverance, and revenge that is the perfect blend of esoteric surrealism and grindhouse authenticity. Dan Watters’ narrative and Dani's art go together in perfect harmony, creating one of the most profound and smartly-executed single issues of a comic I've read this year. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 5 out of 5 CROSSOVER #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] Cates unleashes a lot of big ideas in the first issue of Crossover, so many that it feels like there may be a too much going on. There's a lack of focus that could go one of two ways. Everything in Crossover #1 feels intentional, so it seems like Cates is working to set up several different pins before knocking them down all at once. If that's the case, and he can stick the landing when dealing with all of these difficult and thought-provoking topics, Crossover will deliver a grand slam. Then again, there's the chance that there really are too many big ideas at play; all of the good Crossover is aiming to accomplish could get lost in that shuffle. I'm crossing my fingers that readers discover the former to be true. -- Charlie Ridgley Rating: 4 out of 5 CYBERPUNK 2077: TRAUMA TEAM #3 The journey into the universe of the upcoming video game entry from CD Projekt continues to tell a simple, albeit insanely well told, story under the pens of Bunn and Valderrama. We learn a little more about our main heroine of Nadia here as well as get a breathtakingly brutal dance of carnage from our deliciously evil antagonist. It's been a rock solid story so far and gives us a great look into the world of Cyberpunk! -- Evan Valentine Rating: 4 out of 5 DRYAD #6 Dryad’s strength lies in the family at the center of it, though what surrounds them makes that central core even more compelling. Writer Kurtis Wiebe is starting to build outward and introduce new wild cards into the mix, especially on Yale’s side, and the expanded glimpses of Yale and Morgan’s past add new intrigue to that mix as well. Now, some of the Valencia elements haven't quite hit their stride yet, and that middle portion of the book does slow the story's momentum quite a bit, but things pick back up enough to end the issue on a high note. Artist Justin Barcelo and colorist Francesco Segala are able to get creative here thanks to the twins, and those flashback sequences deliver some of the book's best visuals, so much so that we kind of want to see this team come together once more just to see them be the badasses they are. This isn't the strongest issue of the series, and at times it feels like the story doesn't move forward enough, but it's still a book worth checking out. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 3 out of 5

Other Publishers #2 DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: AT THE SPINE OF THE WORLD #1 At The Spine of the World is a new D&D comics series set in Icewind Dale. While the comic isn't an adaptation of the newest D&D adventure (which is also set in Icewind Dale), it's at least set during the same period and features many of the same themes, from the Ten-Towns dealing with an unceasing winter to an unknown force hoarding chardalyn. The opening issue mostly serves as an introduction of a new cast of characters. It's a diverse bunch, featuring a handful of classes that aren't typically featured in D&D comics. A very solid introduction, and I'm excited where the story goes next. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 4 out of 5 FRIDAY #2 Friday returns to fill readers in on the foundational friendship between its titular hero and Lancelot Jones. The context enhances the first installment a great deal and offers readers plenty to consider about the current mystery, even if that mystery only returns in the final pages of this 39-page issue. Marcos Martin’s artwork is simply superb, whether he’s telegraphing the awkward chemistry of young romance in body language or constructing an incredibly sharp action sequence with nothing more than a hockey puck. There’s never an ounce of accidental ambiguity as these two characters’ teenage years are summarized, including an impressive series of splashes that merge a wide array of influences in textual illustrations and covers. Friday #2 is functionally an extended flashback, but it’s so well told that there’s never any rush to return to the present. When it finally does at the issue’s end, Friday feels like a much fuller narrative with rich characters and an even better-defined setting. With all of this legwork accomplished, it’s thrilling to imagine where the mystery at hand will lead Friday and Lancelot next. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 THE GODDAMNED: THE VIRGIN BRIDES #4 While Sharri and Jael put in a good effort to escape the mountain, they can only outrun their past for so long, with a warrior finally catching up with them. Of course, while their physical stamina might have expired, they still have their cunning, which has the makings of a wedding the mountain will never forget. The biggest relief with this issue is that the game of cat and mouse has come to an end and we aren't to suffer through our heroes experiencing more trials and tribulations on their way down from the mountain, a narrative thread that was on the cusp of growing tiresome, only to end without entirely growing old. The stage has also been set for a pretty exciting confrontation on the mountain, which entirely resets the status quo and makes it feel as though the book could go in any number of unexpected, exciting, and compelling directions. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 4 out of 5 GOOSEBUMPS: SECRETS OF THE SWAMP #2 Nijkamp and Montanez return to continue the story of the werewolves residing within the swamp that is nearby young video gamers in Blake and Lily. While it attempts to capture the spirit of the R. L. Stein horror franchise, it comes up short when it comes to putting forth a story and art that can truly keep readers captivated. This is most definitely a "swing and a miss". -- Evan Valentine Rating: 2 out of 5 HAPPY HOUR #1 Happy Hour digs up the old quandary of dealing with being unhappy but also being accepting of the fact that it's alright to be unhappy in the first place. In doing so, it presents readers with an all happy, all the time dystopia that looks the part but doesn't do much to make itself stand out. It's not without potential, but its beginnings feel like a road already traveled. Our leads seem unremarkable, though that's a fitting decision for such a story since it all revolves around normal people experiencing normal emotions and makes the contrast to the eerie smiles of everyone else stand out even more. -- Tanner Dedmon Rating: 3 out of 5 INKBLOT #3 Inkblot continues this week with a seafaring tale that winds a magical thread into our mundane real world. As our dimension-hopping cat goes around their adventures, fans are introduced to a mutinous ship and lovely sea monster who is in the wrong place at the wrong time. This fantastical tale weaves a gorgeous vignette of humanity's fear of the unknown, and by the end of this issue, we're given an idea of who the Loch Ness monster may be... -- Megan Peters Rating: 4 out of 5 LONELY RECEIVER #3 Lonely Receiver’s slow burn has finally hit the end of the fuse. Where the past issues offered a pitiful look at post-breakup distress and dependency, this third chapter is a trainwreck of affairs you can’t pull yourself away from. Setting Catrin on a path of seclusion and self-destruction makes for a tremendous, grueling, tense payoff when she’s tossed back into the “real” world. It’ll leave you guessing throughout and will have you wondering how well we knew Catrin despite being in her mind this whole time. -- Tanner Dedmon Rating: 4 out of 5 LOST SOLDIERS #4 Lost Soldiers understands that all violence is personal and no life is without meaning. It underlines this for readers in the first few pages in a deft piece of character work brought to a sudden, horrifying conclusion. What sprawls out from this moment is the sort of carnage that even the most accomplished artists in Punisher comics might envy, but it all reads like a horror story; there are no heroes here. Even with so much wanton cruelty and carnage on display, Lost Soldiers still brings a subtle touch understanding what moments of trauma benefit from ambiguity and where to allow readers to project their own nightmares. It makes the climactic showdown in this issue all the more stunning as a rivalry of raw hatred percolates through the many allusions and half-witnessed moments. Throughout it all, Heather Marie Lawrence Moore is a star. Her colors bring the worlds of modern Juarez and the Vietnam War together and define time as a flat circle describing the cycles of endless violence playing out before readers. She elevates Lost Soldiers into the realm of comics poetry, and makes issue #4 one of the most stunning reading experiences to emerge from 2020. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 5 out of 5

Other Publishers #3 MIGHTY MORPHIN #1 A new era begins in Mighty Morphin #1, but it’s actually the links to the past that make this issue so memorable. Writer Ryan Parrott delivers the familial team dynamics we’ve come to love about Power Rangers as well as some larger than life action set pieces with that sarcastic comedic touch (monster Pandas!). Artist Marco Renna is more than up for the challenge here too, but where things really shine are the explorations of the past, revealing exciting new tethers to Zordon and who he was before becoming the creator of the Rangers. There are some absolutely stunning pages here, including the latest appearance of the new Green Ranger, and we’re eager to see more of what Renna can do. If Parrott can do for Zordon for he’s already done with Rita Repulsa and Alpha-1, we are in for something special. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4 out of 5 MOONSHINE #22 Given how many issues Moonshine spent in the streets and slums of Chicago spinning its wheels, it’s difficult to believe that it was all building to this. Moonshine #22 is a half-jotted, half-considered collection of notes on how the series might conclude, like Game of Thrones without anyone paying attention. Many characters only receive a hinted fate in captions overladen with puns and most are given nothing more than a punchline to conclude their stories. The final showdowns and ironic fates are stuffed into a handful of pages at the end of the issue, arriving so quickly that the announcement of the series’ conclusion is the only genuine surprise to be found. Even Risso’s reliable depictions of sex and violence falter here with forms that provide little appeal and bloody throwdowns that seem far too small. Moonshine was never a series that approached the highs of this duo’s former collaborations, but the finale falls far below even the low bar they had established in their first Image Comics endeavor. This is one crime and horror series best left forgotten now that it’s over. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 1 out of 5 MY LITTLE PONY/TRANSFORMERS #4 At long last, the stories we've seen through the first three issues all converge here, giving this insane crossover it's very own jaw-dropping Avengers: Endgame moment. For what it is, My Little Pony/Transformers is an entertaining read for either fan of the franchise. On that front, this story is a quick read for anyone looking for something entirely different than what else is on the shelf at your comic shop. This title serves as a constant reminder to not take life too seriously, especially if you manage to find yourself reading comic books more often than not. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 4 out of 5 NORSE MYTHOLOGY #2 Shifting from the anthology setup this title's debut issue carried with it, Norse Mythology #2 focuses solely on the story involving Loki, Brokkr, and Eitri. Gaiman and Russell craft dive head-first into their reimagining of the classic Norse tale and the end result is a delightful read from beginning to end. It's apparent from the get-go just how much of a trickster the God of Mischief is, and throughout the story, he only gets more conniving. Again, this story doesn't have any jaw-dropping moments as it's a story that's been told thousands of times before. What this story does provide, however, is a fresh take that's just different enough from whatever's come before it to hold your attention even the slightest bit. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 3 out of 5 THE ONE YOU FEED #1 Even if you haven't had an idea who wrote this book, there's only one possible choice most would choose after reading the first few issues of this story. It's dark, dirty, and super gritty as existential dread runs through its 20 pages. There's a named sword, there are clear inspirations to a blend, and from cover-to-cover, there's no denying The One You Feed is a quintessential Donny Cates story. Cates and Dylan Burnett team up on a spectacular story that introduces an introducing premise and world within, with vibes of The Walking Dead imbued with tones of fantasy and science-fiction. The world introduced here is easy to understand, largely thanks in part to the aforementioned myths and at no point does it come close to tripping over its own feet due to the weight of overzealous world-building. The premise is there, and if they manage to execute their plan well, this book may be something special. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 4 out of 5 ORIGINS #1 Origins is a series that feels like it is taking a page from The Last Of Us, only zombies aren't the main point of contention this go-around. The main take away for the introductory issue is one hundred percent the art work, which is simply breath taking. The story itself is lacking however when it comes to a reason to return for readers. This might be an instance where "trade waiting" is the way to go, but this opening issue could have used a bit more bite. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 3 out of 5 RED ATLANTIS #1 Releasing Red Atlantis in the immediate aftermath of the 2020 election is definitely a choice—and it's unclear if it’s an admirable or absolutely outrageous one. This debut issue tells a modern-day Cold War story amid modern-day America, one that tries to spin an intriguing web, but doesn’t do enough in terms of characterization or concept to hook readers in right away. The most striking sequences of the issue are arguably the most controversial—including a series of violent attacks on early voting polling places—something that might feel a little too close to home in our current moment. Both the narrative and the visuals are okay, but nothing groundbreaking, and it ultimately remains to be seen if Red Atlantis will be an effective political allegory or an ill-timed one. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 2 out of 5 SCARENTHOOD #1 There's a lot going on in Scarenthood #1, but most of it's pretty great. An Irish folk horror that follows four parents whose small children happen to attend the same pre-school, the characters end up disturbing an ancient evil in their small town prompting them to come together to try to find out exactly what is going on all while dealing with normal parent things. It's an interesting premise and as the issue unfolds, it's one with a lot of rich detail and genuine mystery packed with strong character development straight out of the gate. Nick Roche's writing (and art) here is strong and despite the issue being very dense, it's a solid read. Chris O'Halloran's colors and Shawn Lee's letters are also both phenomenal here as well. The only real little hiccup is that the book does take a bit to get to its first scare, but really, for a series debut, you've got a solid plot, engaging story, and the promise of serious scares. It's a good one. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 4 out of 5