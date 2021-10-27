Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 10/27/2021

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today. It isn’t totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, IDW, Scout, Aftershock, and more.

The review blurbs you’ll find contained herein are typically supplemented in part by longform individual reviews for significant issues. This week that includes DC vs Vampires #1, Darkhold: Blade #1, and The Rush #1.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Also, in case you were curious, our ratings are simple: we give a whole number out of five; that’s it! If you’d like to check out our previous reviews, they are all available here.

DC #1

AQUAMAN/GREEN ARROW: DEEP TARGET #1

With this year being a year of 80th anniversaries, I genuinely wish we were getting something better for Green Arrow than this. On its face the idea of an Aquaman/Green Arrow team-up is interesting, especially with the return of the Scorpio organization. Unfortunately, in execution Aquaman/Green Arrow: Deep Target #1 is clunky and confusing. While most kick-off issues can be exposition-heavy, this issue doesn’t do nearly enough in the way of explaining what’s going on, something that leaves the reader struggling to put the pieces together for themselves with only the murkiest of clues. And when it comes to those clues, there’s thus far nothing in what’s offered in the issue to explain how bringing dinosaurs from the past could create a timeline in which the Green Arrow is Aquaman and Aquaman is the Green Arrow and somehow only they realize this is wrong. For Aquaman fans, this might be an interesting premise, but it doesn’t really seem to serve Green Arrow/Oliver Queen at all and it feels at times like Brandon Thomas doesn’t really know where he’s going with things. Ronan Cliquet’s art is very nice, however, so even if the story feels messy, at least it’s nice to look at. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 3 out of 5

AQUAMAN: THE BECOMING #2

Brandon Thomas’ new series is quickly on its way to being a new staple of Aquaman tales, weaving in every interesting part of the larger mythology of the character and his place in the DCU into a satisfying and fun mystery narrative. Artist Diego Olortegui is joined by Skylar Patridge on pencils this time around but it’s nearly impossible to decipher who did what pages as there is a seamless transition between them, whichever ones they are, making this a rare feat for a two-artist comic. The Becoming #2 is perhaps light on its titular hero than some might desire but it makes up for it with an engaging structure that keeps you guessing. — Spencer Perry

Rating: 5 out of 5

BATMAN/FORTNITE: THE FOUNDATION #1

If Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point was Batman in Fortnite, Batman/Fortnite: Foundation is very much Fortnite in Batman. That means this chaotic one-shot set in Gotham and Metropolis features far moodier settings and long-winded internal monologues which thankfully get broken up by quips from other superheroes and the Fortnite character The Foundation. The Batman Who Laughs expectedly steals the spotlight every time he makes an appearance, and the way The Foundation is depicted alongside DC veterans makes him blend in perfectly like he belonged in the universe all along. Explanations and rationalizations from The Foundation and The Batman Who Laughs are a bit on-the-nose at times, but it’s overall a solid follow-up to an already creative series that provides a smart, believable backstory for the crazed Batman’s arrival in Fortnite. — Tanner Dedmon

Rating: 4 out of 5

BATMAN: THE LONG HALLOWEEN SPECIAL #1

Revisiting a comic story decades later—much less one as iconic among fans as Batman: The Long Halloween—was bound to be a complicated challenge. This week’s Long Halloween Special, which takes place after Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale’s previous work in Gotham City, and chronicles a new conflict between Batman, Calendar Man, Two-Face, and more could have easily been a mixed bag, but it has just enough compelling elements at play to make it intriguing. Mainly, the standout of the issue is seeing Sale’s art bring Gotham City to life again, with artistic flourishes and choices of colors from Brennan Wagner that feel inherently modern, but don’t stray too far away from the continuity’s roots. Loeb’s script uses its limited real estate to create a tale that feels comprehensive and entertaining, albeit occasionally littered with some awkward dialogue. If anything, the Long Halloween Special showcases how ubiquitous the elements of its original title have become, as this is a Batman tale that both diehard fans and new readers can appreciate. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

CHECKMATE #5

Bendis and Maleev’s latest issue continues down the frustrating path that nearly every other chapter in this Checkmate revival have suffered from. The trademark Bendis’ team quips flow like water, with a lower than usual average of ones that lands, but it’s Maleev’s work as a visual storyteller that keep this from being totally bloated and uninteresting. Despite minimal action Maleev manages to make the static imagery of its leads conversing for much of the pages to be engaging, continuously creating mood in ways that the prose itself simply cannot, not to mention the ever confusing web the story creates anyway. — Spencer Perry

Rating: 2.5 out of 5

DC VS. VAMPIRES #1

DC vs Vampires is a decent enough start and it works well at following in the footsteps of DCeased in presenting a world where the heroes might not manage to save the day, I just wish it was able to do so in a manner that was less muddled in its presentation and threw in a bit more detail when it came to its backgrounds. — Evan Valentine

Rating: 3 out of 5

DEATHSTROKE INC. #2

Deathstroke takes his team to space in this second outing and it’s a wild ride filled with DC Comics’ strangest super science. The entire issue is told in spreads as Deathstroke, Black Canary, and Toy Man (repurposing Batman’s imposing suit from the start of the New 52) charge through a space station stuffed with inhumane experiments. The setting is filled with new challenges and weird ideas—some of them quite literal. There isn’t anything quite as impressive as Howard Porter’s horrifying HIVE figures from the H.I.V.E. ‘s initial outing, but he paces these figures across imposing spacebound spreads with plenty of thrills. There’s not much new to be discovered in the sophomore outing, however, as Hank Henshaw and The Weird’s designs lack updates or new contributions to the conspiracy behind this oddball trio. It’s still an intriguing arrangement, but also one that requires more than a new villain and placement to maintain momentum month after month. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5

DC #2

DETECTIVE COMICS #1044

Detective Comics #1044 continues its chaotic look into Batman and Gotham mayor Nanako, who keep circling around each other without any direct interaction. Even in this issue, with Batman being Nanako’s only chance of being saved from Vile hatchlings, the two don’t have a direct confrontation until it’s practically too late. I’m enjoying the lead story (written by Mariko Tamaki and Dan Mora) but I do feel that it often suffers from not having enough room to properly show the continue decline and crumbling of Gotham. The backup story (featuring an in-construction Arkham Tower) feels pretty generic and doesn’t add much to the overall story. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

HARLEY QUINN #8

The “Fear State” story in Batman may be dull, directionless hot mess of nothing, but the same story (or rather, setting) in Harley Quinn #8 is a revelation of heart, action, and genuine character development that only further cements Stephanie Phillips as one of the best to write Harley ever. The issue largely centers on Kevin and his journey as he seeks to become more than who he was when he served the Joker, but it also gives the reader some truly outstanding moments—namely more than a few beautiful moments between Harley and Ivy—that remind people of the genuine stakes of “Fear State” as well as what Harley Quinn stories are all about: the evolution of self and that no one is stuck being defined by their mistakes. On top of that Riley Rossmo’s art has finally grown on me to the point that I don’t want anyone else on this title ever. This book is a knockout. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 5 out of 5

ROBIN #7

As the tournament reaches its end there are still plenty of secrets waiting to be discovered as Robin #7 paces itself across a few more deaths that don’t quite count. Keeping track of how many times each of these contestants have died, and when exactly the safety guides will be removed becomes the focus until Robin’s final showdown with Flatline. That particular battle is the climax of this issue showcased with an abundance of speedlines and callbacks to the very first issue. The revelations found in this issue read primarily as preamble with no genuine shocks provided; Robin #8 is set to be quite a stunner now that all of the groundwork is finally laid. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

TASK FORCE Z #1

The idea of a villain team-up is something that’s been done tirelessly before. On that same front, there have been more zombie stories told in the past decade than one can count. Because of that, there’s no reason something like Task Force Z should be as fresh as it is, yet here we are. Matt Rosenberg and company have crafted a fun take of two age-old tales that modernize the tale at hand and make it fun to follow along. On the top of everything else, making Jason Todd the moral center of a team creates for some spectacular storytelling. There’s no way around it, this zombie-infused team-up is perfect for the season. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 5 out of 5

WONDER GIRL #4

Wonder Girl has been consistently great from the very first issue, though issue #3 dipped just a little. Issue #4 however came back with a vengeance, and it might be the most visually dazzling issue of the series yet. Joelle Jones brings the attention back to Yara in a huge way, and if you thought that the story of Yara and Jerry’s first meeting would be amazing, spoiler, it absolutely is. Jones, Adriana Melo, and Jordie Bellaire not only convey comedy through their story but also one of the issue’s most touching moments, and that’s not counting the dazzling mural-esque depictions of Yara’s training and history that continue to show up throughout the issue. Jones also moves the overarching story forward and brings in characters and elements from the early issues as well, and it feels like we’re about to take the next truly massive step, both for the series and for Yara as a character. Wonder Girl is one of DC’s best books every issue, and that doesn’t seem to be changing anytime soon. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

WONDER WOMAN: BLACK AND GOLD #5

Wonder Woman: Black And Gold is a treasure trove of stories focusing on Diana, her past, and what makes her different from the likes of Superman, Batman, or other members of the Justice League. Even with these anthology stories varying in overall quality, the series itself remains one of the strongest books DC is currently putting out, telling bite-sized magical stories that find a way to capture the essence of Wonder Woman. Even if you’re not a fan of the Amazon, these stories might change your tune as not only do the stories seem timeless, but they are able to use the “Black and Gold” aspect of the series to great effect. I’d be hard-pressed to think of which issue is the best, but the series remains a classic. — Evan Valentine

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

Marvel #1

THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #77

It’s not so much that The Amazing Spider-Man finds its rhythm in this issue as it is I’m finally hearing it. With the nearly-weekly schedule, the series is allowing subplots to linger in a mode that imitates the pacing of Bronze Age issues with modern storytelling techniques demanding more space. It’s a lot of fun to experience, especially given writer Kelly Thompson’s knack for characterization in dialogue. Whether it’s Ben Reilly sparring with Misty Knight and Colleen Wing or Aunt May and Mary Jane pondering Peter’s future, there’s careful attention being played to every player on the board. That makes the absence of action besides bookended sequences barely noticeable. The stakes have been established and readers are asked to keep their eyes on the simmer while ever more pots are added to the stovetop. Here that new problem goes by the name of Morbius – a mediocre member of Spidey’s rogues gallery elevated by artist Sara Pichelli’s fantastic work with shadows and character expressions. The Amazing Spider-Man may not feature behind the mask, but it has recaptured the magic that made this series a stalwart companion for superhero readers of all stripes. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

BLACK WIDOW #12

If I’m being honest, this issue deserves a perfect score purely based on its premise, which sees Natasha, Yelena, and some of their other costumed friends dressing in couture to go undercover at a fancy—and increasingly sinister—party. Elena Casagrande’s aesthetic and sartorial flair particularly gets to shine in this issue, and Kelly Thompson’s script rises to the occasion in pitch-perfect fashion. Not only does the issue acknowledge the trauma that Natasha has faced in this series thus far, but it perfectly bridges the gap to a previously-unseen corner of Natasha’s past, one that has me incredibly excited to see what future issues hold. On top of that, Thompson’s script truly gets the soap opera feeling of a Marvel ensemble of this size, with lines of dialogue between key characters that are sure to make fans go wild. Trust me, Black Widow is the best book in Marvel’s arsenal right now. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 5 out of 5

DAREDEVIL #35

When Ben Grimm comments that it feels like they (meaning the heroes) are on the edge of a cliff, it feels like he’s talking about this story as well. The climactic battle between Elektra and Bullseye plays out with a number of unexpected twists and, while it doesn’t meet the standard it acknowledges, it does make for entertaining action comics. Yet that battle doesn’t deliver the sort of hard-hitting confrontations that have set Daredevil apart, rather this fight ends in a moment that reads like friendly neighborhood superhero comics, albeit with a much more moody atmosphere and bloodier encounters. Yet it’s clear that this is a stop and not the destination, and by the final page it’s clear that the hammer has yet to fall. Daredevil #35 sets expectations high while delivering a well-constructed, but ultimately safe installment. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

DARKHOLD: BLADE #1

Darkhold: Blade #1 is an easily missable comic. It is neither a satisfying Blade story nor does it provide any deeper insight into the events of the Darkhold mini-event. It’s simply a vampiric Mad Libs, a frantic mess that uses cheap twists in place of an actual plot. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 2 out of 5

INFERNO #2

After an exciting start to the series, Inferno #2 is a subpar second act, at least by Hickman-written X-men standards, and a lesson that a story is only as good as how it’s told. The issue reveals Mystique’s machinations behind the scenes of Krakoa to resurrect Destiny. The issue dedicates an entire page to Destiny’s re-acclimation of the world and, more specifically, her relationship with Mystique. And yet, this page feels insufficient to convey the emotion in this reunion. In three captions, the second panel tells us how three sentences from Destiny bring the crushing weight of all the time that had passed, all that Mystique did while Destiny was away crushing down on her. It’s a moment that should be shown and not summarized and an instance of Hickman’s narrative distance failing the story. Much of the issue feels overly summarized as several complex relationships and negotiations play out quickly. It speaks to some characters’ simple motives in some instances, but in others, it flattens and frustrates to the point of straining credibility. Stefano Caselli and colorist David Curiel prove unable to recapture the lush glory of Krakoa nor the narrative drama which Valerio Schti and Marte Gracia infused into the first issue. Both installments end similarly but comparing the two shows how the second lacks the verdancy and strange, unnerving angles in the framing of the former. It’s still a stellar comic, but one that will likely frustrate readers with what could have been. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

MARAUDERS #25

One of the hallmarks of the Hickman era of X-Men comics is how they operate as not just a family but a true team, understanding how their powers operate as individuals but also how they can play off of and expand when combined with others. That is once again on display in Marauders #25, and while this kind of feels like a detour story-wise, it’s one I thoroughly enjoyed. The X-Men just need to survive and get their ship back, and doing so while in the cold expanse of space. Gerry Duggan then showcases how powerful the Marauders really are when they operate as a unit, and watching the plan unfold feels almost like a heist film. Phil Noto brings these sequences to life throughout the issue, and if you’re an Iceman fan like me I think you’ll be quite pleased. Marauders #25 isn’t a must read, but those who join in on the fun will not regret it in the least. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 4 out of 5

Marvel #2

MOON KNIGHT #4

Turns out Moon Knight is in really good hands these days, and as a result, Team Moon Knight is absolutely crushing it. Jed MacKay makes an already great series better by bringing in Moony’s old teammate Tigra, and it’s an appearance that produces results across the board. Tigra’s familiarity with Marc instantly brings moments of comedic gold to the issue, but these aren’t just played for laughs, as they also in a way bring Reese closer to Marc because some of that unapproachable aura is ripped away. It doesn’t hurt that Alessandro Cappuccio and Rachelle Rosenberg’s artwork is once again stunning in every way, with some sequences of Knight in action later in the issue that sends your jaw to the floor. Still, the book’s shining moment isn’t any of that. Instead, it’s a touching and quite revealing conversation between Marc and Tigra, and when I say Marc, that’s on purpose. It’s the first time in the series we’ve seen him so human, honest, and vulnerable, addressing not only what’s happened in the past but also giving us a look at what might help him move forward. This issue would be dynamite for that one scene alone, but it delivers in every other area as well, and all in all this is shaping up to be a modern classic run. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 5 out of 5

S.W.O.R.D. #9

S.W.O.R.D. #9 is a relatively barebones plot with some wild and fun new characters wrapped into it. Watching the New Lethal Legion battle the Shi’ar Imperial Guard, as written by Al Ewing and drawn by Jacopo Camagni, is reminiscent of some of the high-concept superhero battles in Grant Morrison comics over the years. Seeing the Lethal Legion dismantle the often impenetrable Supergaurdians is a wild ride. However, it’s a shame the issue doesn’t deploy some more inventive visuals to reflect the Legion’s varying powers. There are multiple two-page spreads to convey the cosmic scale of the fight, which makes for a brisk read. Around the fringers of the super-fight are intrigue and interpersonal drama. It’s fascinating to see the young Shi’ar Majestrix overcome with hero worship for Storm. The continued focus on Storm’s constant struggle to maintain her position as Sol’s representative does beg the question of whether that should be a position held by one of the Arakki. Meanwhile, the villain in the background, Henry Gyrich, consolidates his power with a well-meaning super-centrist and his now-revealed mole within S.W.O.R.D.. It’s hardly the most memorable issue of the series, but it is a good time for fans of inventive super-violence. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3 out of 5

SPIDER-WOMAN #16

Spider-Woman‘s been on a winning streak, and that continues in Spider-Woman #16. One of the book’s most delightful aspects is how relatable Jess always makes even the most surreal of circumstances, and Karla Pacheco once again knocks that out of the park. The relationship between Jess and Rebecca continues to develop but in a messy and authentic way, and the back and forth between them generate some truly memorable moments. Pere Perez and Frank D’Armata continue to create a Spider-Woman that feels powerful and lethal if necessary, and some of the action sequences go out of their way to deliver a cinematic feel while utilizing inspired and fluid layouts that are only achievable in comics. The issue delivers a satisfying conclusion to this arc while opening up some new possibilities, and it will be interesting to see where the series goes from here. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #17

After Vader’s unsuccessful attempts to secure Han Solo and to eradicate Luke, the Sith Lord reunites with the rest of the Galactic Empire to move forward with the next step in the Emperor’s plans, while also making a few fatal pit stops along the way. Much of this story merely feels like the necessary exposition to connect the dots between the end of the “War of the Bounty Hunters” event and the upcoming series of stories that will be unfolding across multiple Star Wars titles, feeling both like an epilogue to one event and a prologue to what’s next. The final pages of the book, however, do bring with them some excitement and the opportunity of changing up the status quo of this book, which feels more promising than the rest of the issue, it’ll just be up to the adventures over the horizon on whether we get any adventures that earn such a tease. –– Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 3 out of 5

STAR WARS: WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS – IG-88 #1

After suffering defeat at the hands of Darth Vader, IG-88 is repaired and allowed to resume his pursuit of Han Solo in carbonite, only forcing the bounty hunter to question if this was all part of an even greater plan. For anyone who’s unfamiliar with IG-88, this serves as a strong introduction to the character, developing his backstory to potentially see him return to the future of Star Wars comics, especially given that he has a wealth of untapped potential to explore in all manner of timelines. For audiences who already know of IG-88, this story does little to make him more interesting or compelling, instead delivering them exactly what they’d expect from a one-off adventure for the character. The book is surely entertaining and keeps the reader invested in IG-88’s trajectory and concludes with the details that make him most fascinating, though anyone who is already familiar with the droid won’t be missing out by passing on this standalone adventure. –– Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 3 out of 5

WOLVERINE #17

Wolverine #17 is just about everything you could ask for from a solo issue about Logan. We’ve got the X-Force running another covert mission to save Krakoa, all while one of Logan’s connections in the CIA winds up on the run while investigating something for him. This could get really fun. — Connor Casey

Rating: 4 out of 5

Other Publishers #1

ADVENTUREMAN #6



Adventureman expands its cast in issue #6 with a seasonal approach, and it’s generally delightful. Even as the family settles into their new routines, it’s clear there are plenty of new (or, rather, old) pulpy tales ahead of them and they’ve set expectations high for those additions. Dialing back the scale of these adventures to focus on masked Western heroes, rather than apocalyptic events, improves the approach of this series considerably. The Dodsons depiction of galloping chases through the streets and ghostly encounters in the subway are, perhaps surprisingly, far more thrilling than what preceded them in the first adventure’s climax. In Adventureman #6, the focus rests on the different sorts of classic, pulp tales that may lie ahead and it’s apparent those will pay dividends with the series’ style. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

BLACK HAMMER: REBORN #5

Malachi Ward and Matthew Sheean arrive to take over Reborn artist duties, and the new styles conveniently fit the changing tone of the book. While there was previously a sense of hope throughout the first four issues, the book is chock-full of fear and desperation, and that’s pushing Lucy to the edge. Better yet, Inspector Insector arrives in a back-up story that’s looking to pick up some of the pieces of the main tale at hand. Double win! — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 4 out of 5

CHU #9

Chu #9 moves things forward by moving backwards first, a tactic that typically feels like a distraction from the main story and a delay in real progression. That’s not the case here, however, since the flashback is relayed with such humor and smoothness that it feels like a necessary and seamless part of Saffron’s story. After finding a way to both cleverly manage a time travel explanation while jumping back and forth between a not-so-distant past and the present, Chu‘s on a hot streak. — Tanner Dedmon

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

CROSS TO BEAR #1

Spending the majority of your first issue world-building is always difficult. It’s especially difficult when the world you’re building isn’t all that interesting. Nothing feels terribly new about two estranged brothers working with a knockoff version of the Free Masons. Neither of the characters have much depth, the dialogue is forcibly “Old Western” to the point that it’s almost aggravating, and the story loses itself between flashbacks and location changes that come out of nowhere. This is bland all-around and it’s difficult to see how it gets more interesting from here. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 1.5 out of 5

DARK BLOOD #4

I feel like Dark Blood is starting to lose its focus. Issue #4 of this six-part series does more jumping around in the story’s timeline than ever before, and I don’t think it’s for the better. While there are still a number of lingering questions that need to be answered in Dark Blood, hence the constant time jumps, it has led to the main conflict feeling like it’s being left on the backburner. At this point, I’m starting to grow concerned that this series can end on a good note considering that there are only two issues left and what feels like so much ground left to cover. I’ll keep my fingers crossed that Dark Blood‘s final installments are better than this fourth issue. — Logan Moore

Rating: 2 out of 5

ECHOLANDS #3

Echolands continues its romp across various bits of sequential fiction, this time by introducing a Kirby-esque pirate character. The art continues to be sublime, although the lack of answers might be frustrating to some. I’m content with just letting the creative team of JH Williams and Haden Blackman do their thing and enjoy this very trippy, very experimental series purely on the value on its art. –– Christian Hoffer

Rating: 4 out of 5

Other Publishers #2

FIREFLY #33

In Firefly #33, the tension builds to one of the series’ signature double-doublecrosses as the Jefa and Kaylee reveal their respective secret backup plans. But we’re repeating a recurring problem with the Firefly comic book series where the storyline stretches on too long, introducing too many players and muddying the themes. There are now five factions involved in the conflict on Earth That Was, and at this point, it’s hard to keep track of whom the reader is supposed to be supporting. The answer is always the Serenity crew, to some extent. Still, we now have violent Earthers who zealously reject all technology, blue-collar looters looking to turn old Earth artifacts into profit, and mercenaries who seem to be in it for the conflict. The morals are unmoored, as is the artwork, which struggles to maintain a firm sense of space. Characters look in one direction while the action they’re observing takes place in the opposite. While Simone di Gianfelice’s simple character models and clean linework are attractive, the style is becoming increasingly ill-suited to the story’s more and more violent turns. There are the bones of a good story here, and Pak’s characterizations are always spot on, but it’s all a bit too muddled to appreciate fully. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 2 out of 5

GOOD LUCK #5

Good Luck ends on a somber but hopeful note, with the Unfortunates finding their (unfortunate) place in the world at a pivotal moment. I enjoyed how this series really swung for the park with intangible concepts but ultimately tied them together with real human emotions like despair and anguish and hope. At times, the series threatened to lose itself in all the esotericism, but ultimately this was a fun and poignant story about four kids who for once were in the right place at the right time after a lifetime of bad luck. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 4 out of 5

HARBINGER #1

At long last, Peter Stanchek has returned—and he’s brought a whole lotta problems with him. This return crafted by Lanzing, Kelly, Rodriguez, and company clips along at a splendid pace, working to solve the mysterious amnesia of Stanchek, the Harbinger. Rodriguez’s artwork is exemplary here with this telekinetic tale that features an unsettling lead that could erupt at any given time. That combined with a stellar script and narrative crafted by Lanzing and Kelly makes for a killer return of one of Valiant’s most popular characters. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

HELLBOY: THE SILVER LANTERN CLUB #1

This latest saga from Mike Mignola’s universe might have Hellboy in the title but it features shockingly little of him in the storyline itself. Penned by Mignola and frequent collaborator Chris Roberson this series doesn’t so much fill in gaps of the larger mythology of the Hellboy universe instead simply creating tiny footnotes that can be referenced in stories on the whole, which is to say this might be a fine read but it seldom feels as engaging as many of the threads it’s picking up from. Artist Ben Stenbeck does good work on his pages (of which there are just four) but the banal style of Christopher MItten ends up making this one largely skippable. — Spencer Perry

Rating: 2 out of 5

HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER #1

It was a tall order to follow the excellent Something is Killing the Children, but James Tynion IV, Tate Brombal, Chris Shehan, Miquel Muerto, and Andworld Design have done just that, creating a spinoff that feels effortlessly part of the same universe but with a unique angle and point of view. Erica Slaughter leaves some big shoes to fill, but Aaron is just as compelling, though in different ways. Aaron’s place in the Order and his role as one of the only Black Masks creates unease and tension within the walls of the Order even without Monsters in the mix, though when they show up the team knows how to make it memorable. The parental bond Jessica shares with Aaron allows us to see the person underneath the angry and rather curt facade, and a new addition to the series creates the compelling hook that will move the story forward. The bar was definitely high for House of Slaughter, but it was more than up to the task. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 4 out of 5

HUMAN REMAINS #2



After establishing a fascinating and harrowing take on a pandemic storyline, I was curious to see where Human Remains would take its narrative next—and apparently, the answer is a mix of heartbreaking and entertaining. As the plague of emotion-hungry monsters continue to ravage their way through the world, the series’ disparate ensemble must find a new normal, while combating some other threats along the way. The salt-of-the-Earth energy of Human Remains is easily one of its strongest assets, making you feel for each character and the world they occupy in such a short number of pages, only to rip the proverbial rug out from under you at multiple turns. All the while, thanks to the sense of humor in Peter Milligan’s script and the intriguing character designs of Sally Cantrino, Human Remains never becomes the absurdly depressing or dark reading experience that it easily could have been, which only makes me more excited to see what future issues have in store. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4 out of 5

JONNA AND THE UNPOSSIBLE MONSTERS #7

Jonna and the Unpossible Monsters #7 is divided between two sprawling events, both of which feature the titular monsters. The power they convey and devastation they deliver on the page is undeniable as displayed in splash panels and spreads, but the effect is most acute in how it is witnessed by the family readers follow. It’s the forms of Rainbow and Jonna in the midst of their escape, including a brilliant sequence featuring Jonna leaping between panels, that makes the destruction matter and speaks to the deft characterization and universal concerns imbued in the cast so far. The second big sequence provides a flashback to the family prior to the monsters’ arrival and here, once again, with carefully chosen details and some of the most effective storytelling via color in comics today, readers are given a greater appreciation for how this world was transformed. Fears of climate change and the ongoing pain of witnessing one’s world fall apart are evoked without any heavy handed allegory required. The final page is simultaneously overwhelming and uplifting – it speaks to the human spirit in times of catastrophe and understands that words cannot provide justice to this concept. Yet the images here capture it just fine. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

Other Publishers #3

KAIJUMAX: SEASON SIX #4

Zander Cannon continues his triumphant march towards the Kaijumax‘s finale in Kaijumax: Season Six #4. The issue contrasts two parents-child relationships. One is Electrogar and the daughter with whom he’d desperately hope to reconnect. But she’s changed by her incarceration and in a relationship that couldn’t possibly create more complicated feelings for Electrogar. It’s about Electrogar coming to terms with her changes and making hard and surprising choices to prioritize her needs over his frustrations. The other is the relationship between Dyna-Seven and the mother who named him Space-Zonn and then gave him up for adoption. This subplot is particularly fascinating as Cannon places Space-Zonn with a suburban tokusatsu family. Using some sci-fi time-bending as a plot device, readers see Space-Zonn’s entirely culturally conflicted life play out. From his infancy in the care of parents who are casually insensitive to the plight of other kaiju, he begins his attempts at happy assimilation into hero culture. Eventually, he grows up and outright rejection of his origin and his mother before, in his older and wiser years, seeing more clearly the truth of his relationships with his family and understanding the hard choices his mother made. It’s incredibly affecting, and Cannon’s stellar character designs, clean linework, and vibrant colors ensure the emotional storytelling never feels maudlin or manipulative. It’s another brilliant issue of a brilliant comic book. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 5 out of 5

KILLADELPHIA #18

Killadelphia continues to be one of the best series in comics, period, but things get crazy in Killadelphia #18 and I don’t necessarily mean in terms of action. This issue is actually pretty low-key in that regard. There’s a lot of exposition here, particular as we get some a long bit of insight into what Adams is thinking as well as a bit of tying up of loose ends with the Sangsters. Where things get crazy is that the story finally introduces another supernatural creature to the mix: werewolves. There some other suprising figures joining the fight as well – not to mention a well-placed nod to Nita Hawes’ Nightmare Blog, the other series in the Killadelphia universe. It’s all just so good, somehow maintaining this incredible story that never turns away from examining the darker parts of our collective American history. Killadelphia #18 is fantastic. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

LADY BALTIMORE #5

Mike Mignola and Christopher Golden’s surprising next chapter of the Outerverse comes to a rousing conclusion, one that is infinitely more rewarding for those that read the other in-universe tales but is strong enough for them to not be required. The key high point of this series, and its final issue, is the artwork by Bridgit Connell which is among the most expressive that can be found in this entire line. She also does tremendous work in the action and the magical as the story comes to a close. A larger narrative thread keeps this one from being perfect, and a bite confusing, but Connell’s visuals make it all worth it. — Spencer Perry

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

M.O.M.: MOTHER OF MADNESS #3

As heartbreaking as it is that this is Mother of Madness‘ final (for now) issue, I can at least take comfort in the fact that it went out with a bang. Emilia Clarke and Marguerite Bennett’s script is absolutely electrifying and earnest, weaving Maya’s fight as a vigilante into a surprising array of nuggets from previous issues. The art from Leila Leiz and Leila del Duca is seamless and endlessly intriguing, both in the otherwordly and the normal of the issue, with Triona Farrell’s colors being particularly stunning. Over the course of its three issues, Mother of Madness has told a story that the world of female-fronted superhero stories desperately needed, with a distinct sense of style that is going to stay with me long after I’m done reading. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 5 out of 5

THE MAGIC ORDER II #1

The Magic Order II #1 has been a long time coming, but thankfully it was more than worth the wait. Mark Millar doesn’t waste much time in getting the story moving, setting up the new story’s premise and highlighting some of our villainous cast right from the start. Then it’s Stuart Immonen and Sunny Gho’s turn to impress with an action sequence that delivers the dark humor and fantastical gore the series does so well. Those who are new to the series should have enough of an introduction to the cast and to events that set the stage for what’s to come by issue’s end, and fans of the original will delight in seeing this rag-tag group of sorcerers occupying the same space once more. While the dysfunctional family that is the Magic Order shines throughout, the villains are who really steal the show, and it all combines for a thrilling foray back into the world of The Magic Order that I couldn’t get enough of. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

ONCE & FUTURE #21

The creativity and heart in Once & Future never ceases to amaze me, and lo and behold that is once again front and center in Once & Future #21. Amongst the larger-than-life legends of Knights and Gorgons (which look absolutely phenomenal thanks to Dan Mora and Tamra Bonvillain mind you), Kieron Gillen creates a heartfelt study of parenthood, as Gran contrasts Duncan’s teachings and childhood against Rose’s adoring family and rock-solid foundation. Rose’s parents are delightful and give us even more insight into how she got to this point, and they provide excellent comedy relief as well, but the moments that hit the hardest are the ones with Gran and her regrets at the center, including a photograph that, yeah, had me close to tearing up. Once & Future can simply do no wrong, and this is one of the best books in comics for a reason. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 5 out of 5

Other Publishers #4

THE RUSH #1



From start to finish, The Rush #1 makes it clear this historical horror story is not using a setting 122 years in the past for convenience in plot or mood, although it amplifies the mood of this debut considerably. There is a genuine appreciation for this sliver of North American history – the last great gold rush of the 19th century which sent many men to the Yukon and transformed more than a few into corpses. The desperation, violence, and questionable conditions on the page bring this era to life and make clear why the truth of history can be every bit as horrifying as imagined terrors. The Rush #1 delivers both in a prologue that ought to tempt any comics readers possessing a taste for terror. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

SEARCH FOR HU #2

For a series seemingly intent on being the comic-book equivalent of an old-school action flick, Search for Hu struggles with making its action exciting and impactful. There are multiple moments when the action should be stunning and sudden, but Rubine’s characters are too stilted to convey the force of their blows. There’s also a recurring problem in the issue where the art goes for a single oversized panel to depict a significant moment, sacrificing the opportunity to show the fluid motion of combat via comics’ unique relationship to space and time. It’s hard not to compare a book like this to something similarly action-oriented but more investing in cartooning, such as Chris Samnee’s work on Fire Power. Nothing is interesting enough in the plot to keep the issue engaging with such underwhelming visuals. Jon Tsuei and Steve Orlando put Aaron through the logical next steps in his quest with little to surprise readers or further invest them in his motivations, all while dealing with two cousins who prove inept at every turn. Aaron saves them enough time that it strains the issue’s believability, as it seems unlikely that they’d have ever lasted this long-living this criminal lifestyle before Aaron arrived. Search for Hu #2 is a disappointing follow-up to a stellar first issue. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 2 out of 5

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG #46

I never expected to be so invested in the fate of a single Badnik, but this Sonic the Hedgehog story has quickly super-charged the stakes with a cast of characters far from those at the heart of the video game franchise. This battle against natural disasters (with unnatural origins) hits close to home for many readers impacted by forest fires increased by climate change over the past decade, and it pays tribute to those events by reflecting the heroism of those caring for neighbors and how these events demand we work together (or face far worse alone). Belle and the ladybug Badnik in this issue provide a perfect focal point for that narrative—even as one of them only communicates through subtle shifts in form and its mechanical face. It reads like real heroism and is presented through a lens that allows young readers to appreciate complexity without being overwhelmed by the stakes. I even found a lump rising in my own throat as I watched the line between heroes and villains blur as they all struggle to help one another survive, making it clear Sonic the Hedgehog is an ambitious young readers series that genuinely respects those readers. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC ADVENTURES – THE MONSTER OF TEMPLE PEAK #3

The Force is an endlessly interesting part of Star Wars lore because, for the longest time, it wasn’t explored with a whole lot of depth. That has changed over the years, and it has proven itself to be a well of intriguing stories and plot devices. It can be used poorly, as some kind of scapegoat or deus ex machina, but Scott’s depiction in Temple Peak keeps it fresh. Seeing Ty explore her inner voice and faith is a great way to spend an issue. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

STRANGER THINGS: THE TOMB OF YBWEN #2

Stranger Things: Tomb of Ybwen continues its look into how Will is dealing with the death of Bob between Seasons 2 and 3. In this issue, the major threat isn’t some extradimensional creature, but instead inclement weather and an accidental dip into the stream. I like how Will’s irrationality is driven by his grief over Bob’s death and that the comic aims to add mystery and intrigue without relying on the Upside Down or other paranormal weirdness. I also like that Mr. Clarke is getting a moment to shine – he’s a low-key pivotal character in the series, and it’s nice to see him getting treated as a hero instead of a dorky exposition dump. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 4 out of 5

SWAMP DOGS #1

There’s not much to say about Swamp Dogs. There’s very little story, we don’t know what the plot is actually about until the final panel (Bayou zombies!) and the book feels like it’s trying to compensate with as much blood, sex and toilet humor as possible to stop the reader from getting bored. At least it fits the time of year. — Connor Casey

Rating: 2 out of 5

Other Publishers #5

SWEET PAPRIKA #4



Sweet Paprika found its rhythm with issues #2 and #3, but issue #4 is my favorite issue of the series thus far. Mirka Andolfo and Simon Tessuto create their most captivating issue yet artistically, and the more Paprika breathing fire on fools the better. That’s only part of what makes the issue work so well though, as its character’s continued evolution and exploration into what makes her vulnerable that makes Paprika such a joy. Paprika’s narration becomes more honest and relatable with each issue, and the growing love story between her and Za’atar further ensures you’re rooting for her, even as her story takes an unexpected turn towards the end. This series has continued to find its voice and become something altogether unique, and it just seems to be getting better. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 4 out of 5

TRANSFORMERS #36

The newest issue of Transformers turns out to be another dull and unwieldy mess of characters and plotlines that are difficult to distinguish and untangle. This issue is better than some in the past. Termagax, Optimus Prime, Pyra Magna, and Wheeljack emerge as meaningful players with differing points of view. Anna Malkova does an admirable job of making the intense battle that takes up most of the issue’s space fun to look at, employing a chaotic two-page spread to convey the scale of combat. Her character work remains strong, speaking to the Transformers’ cartoon origins while still feeling modern, helped by David Gracia Cruz’s varied and vivid colors. But Brian Ruckley spends too many words expressing thoughts and explaining lore that only has meaning or weight if you understand the vast Cybertroninan mythology in his head. His continuing inability to dabble in worldbuilding while also bringing compelling characters arcs continues to make this iteration of Transformers a wordy, ponderous slog. The issue’s end suggests that Ruckley is about to embark on a story he’s been building towards for a while, featuring a fascinating villain that could help marry his characterizations to in-universe history. Here’s hoping he doesn’t waste the opportunity. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 2 out of 5

TRANSFORMERS: BEAST WARS #9

Transformers: Beast Wars #9 is a character-focused issue bringing some depth to the Predacon called Skold. She doesn’t fit in with the other Predacons, but the derision and prejudice displayed by the Maximals towards her on Cybertron drove her to Megatron’s cause. Here, she befriends a recently awakened Maximal and has to choose between delivering this new friend to the Maximals or the Predacons after he sacrifices himself during battle to protect her. It’s a character study that breaks from Beasts Wars‘ Saturday Morning Cartoon moder of storytelling a proves welcome change of pace. Josh Burcham excels at expressive, simple character designs, but skimping on the backgrounds often makes his composition feel flat. While the character-focused storytelling is stellar, the issue does stretch its premise thin. Not much happens here beyond a long walk and a fight with some robotic wolves. Apropos of nothing, another character lays out certain time travel rules, priming readers for the return of of the fourth-dimensional interlopers watching events unfold, which feels out of place in this particular issue. But if Erik Burcham continue to build of Beast Wars‘ cast of characters as he does with Skold here, then Transformers: Beast Wars could grow into a compelling ensemble adventure series. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3 out of 5

USAGI YOJIMBO #23

Usagi Yojimbo defers the simple mechanics of ransom to consider the individual personalities involved and how each person’s ethical lines create complexity beyond the dichotomy of good and evil. It’s an excellent scenario to interrogate the concept of samurai honor, and Sakai appreciates the subtle distinctions between an honorable man and a saint in these pages. That isn’t to say the excitement is lessened in the least. Both the scoundrels engaged in kidnapping and rescuers desperately seeking to save their companion find new challenges that increase the stakes with each turn of the story, delivering another killer cliffhanger by the issue’s end. “Ransom” is shaping up to be one of the most exciting new Usagi stories in some time and a perfect introduction for new readers to this iconic tale of grand ideals and the complex characters who strive for or fail to achieve them. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

WE ONLY FIND THEM WHEN THEY’RE DEAD #9

If I were invested in the individual characters of We Only Find Them When They’re Dead, this issue would be an absolute stunner considering the betrayals and revelations contained within. However, this is a series that rarely emphasizes its characters as they act, first and foremost, as avatars for allegory. The plot twists remain interesting, but a spread filled with blood and violence is engaging almost entirely as a well-depicted work of art. Considering the events of this issue and their impact on the overall narrative, I’m reminded that this series seems to function as an intellectual puzzlebox – a thing to be considered rather than felt. That prevents individual issues like this from possessing much impact as they fall like individual pieces in an incomplete puzzle. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5