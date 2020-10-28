Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 10/28/2020

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today. It isn't totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, IDW, Valiant, and more. The review blurbs you'll find contained herein are typically supplemented in part by longform individual reviews for significant issues. This week that includes X of Swords: Stasis #1, Batman: Three Jokers #3, and Giga #1. Also, in case you were curious, our ratings are simple: we give a whole number out of five; that's it! If you'd like to check out our previous reviews, they are all available here. And with that, on to the reviews -- which are listed in alphabetical order, but first by DC, Marvel, and the rest of the publishers.

DC #1 ACTION COMICS #1026 There is no way to put this nicely: Action Comics #1026 is bad. Brian Michael Bendis' whole run has been rather lackluster and shortsighted, but this issue is flat out bad that some how marries a bunch of "nuh uh, you!" back and forth with the completely incomprehensible parasite storyline that ends up itself being a hot pile of steaming nothing. John Romita Jr.'s art is abysmally bad with the characters' faces somehow getting even more warped and poorly drawn with each passing page. Everything here feels both overwrought and under developed to the point that readers might actually find themselves hoping Superman loses just to put him—and this run—out of its misery. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 1 out of 5 BATGIRL #50 Midway through this oversized anniversary issue's first story, Barbara remarks that “the death of an era is an opportunity to get rid of the old and usher in something new.” That line—and the events that follow—feel incredibly indicative of Batgirl as a whole, especially as this serves as the title’s final issue (for the time being, at least). Through the issue’s three stories, Cecil Castellucci’s narrative celebrates just how great and unique of a hero Barbara Gordon can be as Batgirl, Oracle, and as a civilian. This issue has everything an oversized finale should have — significant and heartwarming character beats, gorgeous and varied art styles from Emmanuela Lupacchino, Marguerite Sauvage, and Aneke, and more cameos than fans will know what to do with (including the first canonical appearance of The CW’s new Batwoman, Ryan Wilder). Plus, the Birds of Prey backup story is singlehandedly worth the price of admission. Overall, this is the kind of “finale” that Barbara deserved—while also injecting fans with a lot of hope about what the future holds for her. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 5 out of 5 BATMAN BEYOND #48 I’m still waiting for some sort of redemption for Booster Gold following Heroes in Crisis. Batman Beyond #48 doesn’t have that, but it does have some potential as Terry gets pulled back to 2020 (the poor fool) to stop disaster from happening in the distant future. The dialogue is noticeably clunky this issue, especially when Terry is interacting with Booster and Skeets, but it has the bones of what would have made a good Batman Beyond or Justice League Unlimited episode. -- Connor Casey Rating: 3 out of 5 BATMAN/SUPERMAN #13 After a promising start last issue, Batman/Superman #13 continues to deliver a fun action romp that also happens to ask some compelling questions. Writer Joshua Williamson gives us the Steel Batwoman team we never knew we needed, and these two are a delight on their own and when they finally reunite with Batman and Superman. Artist Max Raynor and Alejandro Sanchez give every fight that big movie feel, and their rendition of the dark knight is phenomenal. That additional layer of depth regarding the grey in Batman’s approach to heroism and the divide between heroes and villains is also quite welcome, and while we’ve seen this commentary before, it helps bring all the other elements together. This take on Batman and Superman is big bombastic fun, and I’m here for it. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4 out of 5 BATMAN: THREE JOKERS #3 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] Batman: Three Jokers is something of an extended joke itself. You read this comic hoping for answers, for some new insight, for something to matter. Well the egg is on your face now because essentially everything you knew about The Joker is the same and you've already read most of these Batman comics before. And all of the things this story teases as pillars of Batman lore moving in new directions are literally swept away. You've been sprayed in the face by the fake flower, a cream pie falls in your lap after splatting on your head. This was a joke and it was on you.. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 2 out of 5 DARK NIGHTS: DEATH METAL - RISE OF THE NEW GOD #1 There’s a trope in Aaron Sorkin dramas where characters consistently praise their own writing, discussing how intelligent or moving the words placed in their mouths are. It’s self-congratulatory to a point of absurdity and seeing that same approach trotted out in a DC comic book is no less ludicrous. The entirety of Rise of the New God #1 is spent with various characters telling the reader how very important and imaginative DC Comics are without ever bothering to show those qualities. Characters lie flat on the page, occasionally placed before collages of more famous characters and moments. Even as a reader with a great deal of affection for superhero comics, the degree of egotism on display here is disturbing. Rather than selling readers $6 to be told that superhero comics are very important, the creative team could have made an effort to tell a story that captures all of the power, creativity, and significance they speak to in dialogue balloons. They do not even try. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 1 out of 5 DETECTIVE COMICS #1029 Detective Comics is the first time in about a year that the series has moved in a definitive direction. Gone are the mini-arcs focused on different villains, replaced with an ongoing storyline involving a near-broke Bruce Wayne dealing with an anti-vigilante movement in Gotham City. It's an interesting story direction, one which could really explore Batman in a new fashion. Unfortunately neither the Mirror (a new anti-vigilante villain) nor these hints of the Black Casebook are really compelling, so we'll have to see if the action and interest picks up in future installments. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 2 out of 5 THE FLASH #764 Barry Allen has a new creative team running alongside him following the end of Joshua Williamson's epic run and it's clear that it might take a little bit of time for them to find their footing in this race. While this latest installment has a good sense of Barry as a character, it all feels a bit "meat and potatoes" for the usual super hero fare. Ultimately, it feels like an homage to the adventures of yesteryear, with some solid art by Will Conrad, but it could definitely use a shot in the arm. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 3 out of 5 prevnext

DC #2 (Photo: DC Entertainment) JOHN CONSTANTINE: HELLBLAZER #11 The penultimate issue of John Constantine: Hellblazer transforms the series’ subtext into text: the very worst monsters amongst us are us. As the seeming source of so many of John’s troubles comes forward, readers are greeted by a foul creature who almost defies description. Aaron Campbell portrays its rotting face and horrifying deeds in an issue that reads like a charnel house, but even in the midst of so much cruelty this creature is a pale shadow of those leading Britain, including a clear depiction of Boris Johnson. The fear, hatred, and pride presented throughout this series has focused itself on modern Conservative politics in the United Kingdom. How it finally chooses to depict these xenophobic, hate-mongering leaders in a spread is genuinely gutwrenching. Hellblazer has never hesitated to pursue darkness, but Simon Spurrier and his collaborators have gone somewhere every bit as dark as any Constantine story before. It is an honest statement and depiction; that’s what makes it so horrifying. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 5 out of 5 JUSTICE LEAGUE DARK #27 As hinted last month, Justice League Dark is on the verge of coming full-circle with the concepts in the beginning stages of this run. This issue, in particular, thrusts the title another step closer in massive fashion, quickly tying some loose ends that have been left dangling since the earliest days of this tale. The pacing here is incredible and overall, this is a very light read at 18 pages, in what essentially amounts to one extended scene. Though the transition between Tynion and V was jarring and palpable, the book has turned that cheek into a consistent affair from issue to issue. Things are moving forward almost too quickly, but at the very least—you won't be bored. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 4 out of 5 THE LAST GOD: SONGS OF LOST CHILDREN #1 The Last God sets up the possible origin story of Eyvindr, as a story set in Cain Anuun's past reveals more insight into Queen Cyanthe's personal tragedy. The issue features Cyanthe and her handmaiden investigate the common folk of the kingdom to see if the rumors of dissent are accurate. Instead, she finds a child-eating creature called the Grendel and that her own handmaiden is hiding a difficult secret. While Cyanthe is flawed (as are all the characters in The Last God), she's certainly set up as the most sympathetic character, which is a bit vexing as she's almost certainly going to die in the upcoming arc. This is solid dark fantasy and a strong world-building issue from guest creators Dan Watters and Steve Beach. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 4 out of 5 LEGION OF SUPER-HEROES #10 To say that the Legion features a large cast is quite an understatement. It is a series with dozens of characters moving between almost as many planets, and it seems that Brian Michael Bendis has cracked the code on how to present that dense collection of wonders and personalities in issue #10. The issue quickly skips between planets with a distinct team of Legionnaires pursuing a different mission on each. Bendis’ familiar banter provides plenty of space for each member to make their presence known, while larger arcs are pushed forward. It’s a tremendous balancing act, but one that is executed without any notable issues. Instead, readers are treated to a wide array of colorful vistas and clear changes in the status quo that could drive the series for years to come. Legion of Super-Heroes has been uneven in its execution to date, but the potential in these pages has always been obvious. The approach of issue #10 presents a possibility for a new golden age of Legion comics—one that embraces the optimism, imagination, and wonder that defines this far future team at its best. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 RED HOOD: OUTLAW #50 While this isn’t technically a finale for Red Hood: Outlaw, it’s definitely one for the form it has held for quite some time. This issue is the last hurrah of writer Scott Lobdell on the title—and it's just as cluttered and haphazard as what has come before it. This issue backtracks through a lot of the ragtag characters and arcs that this title has had as of late, trying to tell a story that is nowhere near as expansive or intimate as it thinks it is. There are a small handful of interesting character moments, but they feel too far between and fleeting. And when coupled with the issue’s art—which is almost laughably cheesy and ill-proportioned—it comes together into a quasi-finale that only the most diehard, unabashed fans of the series will walk away from happily. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 2 out of 5 SUICIDE SQUAD #10 Suicide Squad #9 may prove to be this series’ climax, but there’s still a lot to unwind as the story enters its final act. Black Mask’s conspiracy threatens thousands of lives and their only hope is the ragtag team still known as the Suicide Squad. It makes for a thrilling mix of chases and showdowns as the team struggles to track so many threats; it also provides an opportunity for them to take the role of heroes without pretending to be someone else. A brief costume change for Harley Quinn is a particularly effecting example, as is the treatment of Black Mask. Even with no guarantees that everything will turn out for the best, the fight continues and that allows Suicide Squad to make a bold statement on the nature of hope as death looms over all of those it has not come for yet. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 WONDER WOMAN #765 Mariko Tamaki's run on Wonder Woman continues to push the character in directions that surprise while offering an unusually entertaining story as Diana and Maxwell Lord team up in the hunt for some dangerous technology, but what makes Wonder Woman #765 a really good issue isn't Tamaki's story per se. It's Steve Pugh's art as paired with Romulo Fajardo Jr.'s color. You could almost strip out every written word in this issue and still get a story that was entertaining and very easy to follow. There's so much espression in just the art that everything else is extra. When added with the writing, however, you get a story that may not be the most exciting—and indeed Lord is annoying more than he entertains—but it comes with some interesting twists and one heck of a major turn at the end. This is a great run and this issue is a solid example of why. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 4 out of 5 prevnext

Marvel #1 THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #51 The Amazing Spider-Man drops its new issue this week with enough twists to surprise any reader. After getting help from Dr. Strange, Peter finds his friends in greater danger than ever after he's able to put eyes on the sins which consumed them. Spider-Man grows increasingly more desperate to help his pals, and after soliciting help from an unlikely source, Peter ends this new chapter at the dinner table of Kindred and some long-dead friends. -- Megan Peters Rating: 4 out of 5 BLACK WIDOW: WIDOW'S STING #1 Black Widow: Widow's Sting follows Natasha on an infiltration mission that brings her close to one of the biggest mafia families around. After losing contact with an agent sent to bust the ring, Nastasha goes undercover to find the mafia thriving with a magical totem that once belonged to Dr. Strange. The middling story follows our heroine in a one-shot adventure that sees her perform a mission like any other. So while the basics are all there, this new issue falls flat in the face of Black Widow's delicious potential. -- Megan Peters Rating: 2 out of 5 DOCTOR DOOM #8 Trading out character-to-character dialogue for internal soliloquies is always a risky move because it means your characters actually have to be engaging and intriguing enough to survive in their own bubble within their own heads. Doctor Doom thankfully has no shortage of these types of leads though, especially in the eighth issue. The formality of Doom and the determination of Victorious and the ruthlessness of both is relayed perfectly in not only their actions but also their own commentaries on those actions. Twisted backdrops of war, otherwordly beings, and quieter moments frame these self-explorations skillfully to give a peek at the struggles and victories jostling around in each character's mind. -- Tanner Dedmon Rating: 4 out of 5 FANTASTIC FOUR: ANTITHESIS #3 A story that's been plenty meta already, Fantastic Four: Antithesis #3 takes it up a notch and pokes fun at the goofy cosmic tale. The Waid + Adams combo here makes it look like this book was ripped straight out of the Silver Age of comics, tone and all. While nostalgia can carry you pretty far, this story still isn't hitting the right notes. It trips over its own mystery as Reed Richards aims to his motivation at every turn, a plot device that creates a sequence of events that's a bit too jarring. Applause is in order, however, because the ending they set up here is something you'll never see coming. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 3 out of 5 THE IMMORTAL HULK #39 Joe Bennett’s skill as a comics artist has undergone a serious reevaluation in the past two years and change since The Immortal Hulk #1 debuted. His storytelling and design work on the series has been nothing short of stellar with almost every issue reading as an escalation, even after that absolutely stunning start. And then The Immortal Hulk #39 arrives and it is, without a doubt, the most terrifying comic book I have read this Halloween season. As The Leader goes on a rampage in Bruce Banner’s psyche, the many forms inside (Samuel Sterns included) undergo physical changes that rival the best of Cronenberg and Carpenter. He reimagines the human form in metaphor, twisting and transforming elements to strike fear and reflect the many forms of monstrosity on display. A series of spreads escalate the action and deliver the series’ most stunning twist to date, before following it with a cliffhanger that will haunt readers in the weeks preceding issue #40’s release. This issue is an experience, an explosion that builds upon so much carefully laid groundwork in order to present a vision of hell that really looks like hell. It’s one of the best drawn comics to be released this year; you have been warned. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 5 out of 5 RUNAWAYS #32 Runaways is back for the first time in months—and the world of comics is much better off for it. This issue tackles the emotional fallout of the Doc Justice arc head-on, as the ragtag team try to find the best way forward. Without getting into spoilers, the decision they make is both unexpected and perfectly fitting for Runaways, and is sure to bring more of Rainbow Rowell’s signature young-adult drama into the proceedings. Natacha Bustos’ art and Dee Cunniffe's color work carry on the aesthetic energy established in the series by Kris Anka, albeit with a slightly flatter feel. But overall, this return of Runaways is absolutely a welcome one, and it will be exciting to see where the arc goes next. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 4 out of 5 prevnext

Marvel #2 (Photo: Marvel Entertainment) SAVAGE AVENGERS #13 If you can get past all the cannibalism, Savage Avengers is a pretty entertaining read, as writer Gerry Duggan seems to be having a ball with the dream team assembled. This book is more often than not stronger when it features a multitude of contrasting personalities, and that’s delightfully the case here. Black Widow’s hilarious remarks on Conan’s sex habits and Doctor Strange and Hellstrom’s wand measuring as Widow calls it are some of the more comedic exchanges, and that will only increase once a certain other hero gets in the mix. Artist Patch Zircher and colorist Java Tartaglia are a perfect fit for the overall vibe and tone of this book, and yes, they still have a knack for creating one of the more disturbing Shuma Goraths around. If you can get past the frequency of the whole eating people topic, this is turning into quite the adventure. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 3 out of 5 SHANG-CHI #2 After debuting to a swift tempo in its first issue, Shang-Chi shows in its second it has no plans on slowing down. Grudges and horrors embedded in the past emerge as we see brother and sister confront each other in a way that exposes more of their characters in case things weren't made clear before. Shang-Chi's more combative moments are remarkably fluid and uncluttered whereas these sorts of bouts can often get too busy to follow, and they're wrapped up quickly enough to avoid dragging on while also emphasizing Shang-Chi's mastery over his style. -- Tanner Dedmon Rating: 4 out of 5 SPIDER-MAN NOIR #5 Spider-Man Noir ends with a bang, pitting the black-and-white wall crawler against the Noir versions of the web slinger's biggest foes. As has been the case with most of this mini-series, the art work is worth the price of admission while the main story tells a serviceable tale into this Peter Parker of the past. Ultimately, it's a story that would have benefitted from being a tad smaller, but justifies its own existence without a doubt. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 3 out of 5 STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA #5 Much like Hannibal from The A-Team, Dr. Aphra clearly loves it when a plan comes together, which is exactly what happens in this issue when she challenges Ronen Tagge to put his money where his mouth is with the invaluable rings he has acquired, which serves as the final piece of the puzzle she needed to pull off exactly what she wanted. Each player in this installment played their part, whether they knew it or not, allowing this chapter to highlight our heroes' strengths and remind readers that Aphra has good intentions after all. Despite previous issues having to walk the line of introducing new characters and new adventures, therefore inundating us with lots of exposition and jargon, it all comes to a head in this issue to establish everyone's dynamic with Aphra, while also demonstrating how the archaeologist has won over so many fans since her debut. The strongest issue yet in this iteration of the series, we hope this is the standard that has been set going forward. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 4 out of 5 STRANGE ACADEMY #4 Four issues in and Strange Academy is still a masterclass in telling a story with an ensemble cast. Packed to the brim with nearly a dozen named protagonists, Young & Ramos execute flawlessly throughout the book as each character gets ample time to shine and grow in their own way, even if it's a few panels here and there. Because of this, it's around here this book might not be a good hopping on point for new readers—by now, there are a handful of different plots going on and it's easy to get lost. Then again, we're only four issues in and won't take long at all the catch yourself up. Regardless, Strange Academy is full of heart and so endearing it hurts. This creative team makes you care for each of these characters immensely month in and month out, and that's no easy task for a book full of characters completely new to the Marvel universe. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 4 out of 5 X OF SWORDS: STASIS #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] When writing serialized comics, it's hard to make a middle chapter stand out. First issues, epic finales, and the occasional very special one-shot draw all the attention. Pay attention to this issue. It is the definition of a quality middle chapter: investing more in building stakes, deepening mysteries, and selling the threat of what's to come, never relying on "shocking" reveals. When the level of craft is as high as it is in X of Swords: Stasis, that's every bit as rewarding as anything that comes before or after. X of Swords: Stasis is a vital, enthralling chapter in the X of Swords saga. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 5 out of 5 prevnext

Other Publishers #1 ANGEL AND SPIKE #15 Angel & Spike has been a bit hit and miss over the past few issues, but things are wonderfully back on track with issue #15. Writer Zac Thompson’s introduction of Oz was the perfect bit of entertaining chaos the book needed, and having him interact (both as a human and as a wolf) with Spike makes for some of the book’s best moments. The ongoing storyline between Angel and Kate is also intriguing, though the Fred Burkle stuff is just not hitting for me just yet. The visuals are also mixed for me, as artist Hayden Sherman and colorist Roman Titov know how to make an impact when werewolves are on the page, but when they’re not there everything seems a bit muddled, and at times it can be hard to suss out what’s happening in a panel. Despite that hiccup, the book was a stellar return to form overall, and if this is indicative of what the future holds with Oz in tow, here’s hoping he never leaves. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 3 out of 5 ASCENDER #14 One of the best things about Ascender is that while this deep into the story odd twists and turns are to be expected, they frequently delivery in a way that is very unexpected. That's the case for Ascender #14 which sees major developments for both Mila's story as well as that of her parents. The two stories ar running parallel to one another at this point and it's not hard to get the feeling that they are actually starting to converge with this issue, thanks to the story taking a major turn back into the story of Descender. That major turn also happens to feature some of the most stunning art of the series thus far, ultimately making Ascender #14 a wonderful chapter of a story that keeps upping the stakes. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 4 out of 5 THE AUTUMNAL #2 The Autumnal started off with an elegant and fairly strong first issue, but issue #2 has already started to slip into obtuse mystery and difficult cliche. Kat was already established from the first issue to be a troubled, somewhat neglectful parent with a rough history who doesn't really fit in, but this issue dials up that loner/outsider with a hair trigger schtick to level that makes reading things a bit of a chore. By itself that wouldn't be too much to deal with as a story can have a poorly-presented and unlikeable character if other aspects of the story carry, but that doesn't happen here. All we know is that there are randomly kind people in Comfort Notch and people who absolutely loathe Kat's family in Comfort Notch, some creepy things with leaves, and not a whole lot of direction or connective tissue to put it all together. Obscure history is meant to be a thing here, but at this point it feels so obscure that nothing really gels. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 2 out of 5 BLISS #4 Bliss’ first arc has officially drawn to a close, and it has done so while weaving an even more intriguing and unexpected web. The series is able to balance being an intricate family drama and an increasingly-bizarre showcase of magical realism with ease, with no shortage of pivotal and unexpected moments. Caitlin Yarsky’s art really transports readers into the world of the series, with a muted but incredibly emotional aesthetic. It’ll be a few months before Bliss returns with new issues, so you should definitely use that time to catch up on this fascinating series. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 4 out of 5 CHU #4 That start of Chu did not leave one to believe there'd be espionage and people needing bodies disposed of in creative ways—or at least the people doing the disposing of aren't the ones we may have guessed—but those twists have indeed come about. Ever able to blend the grotesque with the cartoony, Chu #4 finally unravels some secrets and better reveals the true natures of certain characters while barreling down paths that look like they have no way to return from. The over-the-top expressions and dramatic effects like stormclouds overhead to wonders to achieve that cartoony vibe and reign the story back and keep things light. -- Tanner Dedmon Rating: 3 out of 5 COLONEL WEIRD: COSMAGOG #1 Colonel Weird: Cosmagog feels like it’s pulled straight out of an episode of the Doom Patrol HBO Max series. To be transparent I know nothing of the Black Hammer franchise, but I was quickly able to catch up on the homage to 1950s space exploration, early 20th century rural Americana and the sense of dread that comes with having a shattered memory. There’s an unmistakable sense of being lost throughout the book, illustrated in fascinating visual and narrative ways. It’s almost better if you haven’t read the rest of the series. This could be something special. -- Connor Casey Rating: 4 out of 5 DEAD BODY ROAD: BAD BLOOD #5 Dead Body Road: Bad Blood's leads have been waging wars against themselves and others as of late while being driven by their own motives, but it feels like we're reaching a point now where all these initiatives are converging in a climactic moment. If not relatable, those drives behind the characters became more understandable over time. While not quite as active as previous issues, there's a certain tension in this one accentuated by the occasional bold, colorful backdrop where we ditch the small-town setting at times to highlight pivotal moments that move us towards that inevitable clash. -- Tanner Dedmon Rating: 4 out of 5 prevnext

Other Publishers #2 DEPARTMENT OF TRUTH #2 The Department of Truth veers away from the political and takes a peek into the past in its second issue. Those hoping for a hard-hitting condemnation of conspiracy theories a week before the election will be a bit disappointed, as the book instead opts to explore the Satanic Panic in the 1980s. It's a perfectly fine issue—one that sets up a recurring nemesis with a personal tie to protagonist Cole—but the book really concedes some ground from the big statements its tried to make last issue. You can't publish a comic featuring defaced Ronald Reagan imagery on the cover and then expect readers not to get at least a bit more into the nature of conspiracy theorists or at least exploring the root causes of the Satanic Panic (i.e., the conservative movement's embrace of evangelicalism and its attempt to tie those it disagreed with with an easy to hate belief structure) a bit more critically. There's still enough intrigue to keep readers invested, but this is a let down after a strong first issue. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 3 out of 5 G.I. JOE #9 Paul Allor's tale of G.I. Joe working as an underground cell working against a dominant Cobra continues as we once again focus on a one and done featuring the Joe named Trap Rat. Allor's methodology to date is to expand the world by having each issue be its own story that expands on the mythology of this new reality, and this has been something of a mixed bag so far. With nine issues down, it's definitely time to start bringing the pieces together into a cohesive story line. A fun ride, but one that needs a tune up. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 3 out of 5 GIGA #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] Many #1 issues attempt to bring readers into a world filled with marvels, mysteries, and more lore than one could hope to explain in a single issue, but Giga #1 succeeds where most fail. There are many questions to be answered and a lot more to be learned, but Evan’s story over the course of a mere 25 pages provides a solid foundation and one that demands to be built upon. The visuals are soaring, the characters complex and human, and the struggles feel immediate in spite of their alien setting. This is more than a good pitch, it’s the rare idea that delivers upon the promises of grand ideas with a well told story and I, for one, am ready to read more. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 HEAVY #2 I maintain that a lot of the first issue of Heavy was very off putting in a 2010s Mark Millar kind of way, but its sophomore effort shows how the series is able to balance that with the actual narrative planned by writer Max Bemis. It’s still a juvenile and gross-out series throughout, like Ren and Stimpy on steroids in places, but there’s a heart here that was lost in the overload of world building and naughtiness in the inaugural story. Artist Eryk Donovan continues to crush it too, bringing a meta angle to the series while also making its more disgusting elements more palatable. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 3 out of 5 HELLBOY AND THE B.P.R.D.: THE RETURN OF EFFIE KOLB #2 The conclusion of this Hellboy story is just as exciting as its debut installment, delivering readers everything you come to expect from the characters, from witches to gnarling beasts to quips. Readers are given what is clearly a dense and thoroughly researched mythology, yet only given the pertinent details, as writer Mignola expertly navigates enticing readers with storyline yet restraining any elements we don't need to know for the story to make sense. This book, much like Hellboy himself, is short and sweet, while also making good on the franchise's signature darkness and demonic presences, resulting in this two-part story one of the best ways to honor the upcoming Halloween festivities. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 5 out of 5 IT EATS WHAT FEEDS IT #3 It Eats What Feeds It is easily one of the most impressive looking comics I’ve seen in some time. Gabriel Iumazark’s visuals are stunning throughout, conveying the unsettling events that unfold in a truly memorable way. Writers Max Hoven and Aaron Crow tell a dark tale of loneliness, pain, and darkness. That definitely came across, and it’s difficult not to come away from this feeling rather depressed about the state of things in this book, but then again that’s kind of the point. It’s not an issue I would read again mind you, but it certainly left an impression, and I think it will leave one with you as well. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 3 out of 5 KILLADELPHIA #9 Killadelphia can be a heavy book and issue #9 is no exception. We finally get to really dig into Jupiter's story in his own words and while Sangster's story continues, it's Jupiter's horrific history that really shines in this issue. Throughout the series thus far Killadelphia has brilliantly shined a light on the racial inequality of America generally, but this issue and Jupiter's story is a sobering punch in the gut about the harsh realities of slavery and America's history—vampires notwithstanding. The art is, as always incredible and really, Killdelphia #9 is the full package. It's an excellent issue. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 5 out of 5 prevnext

Other Publishers #3 LAZARUS: RISEN #5 The new publication model for Lazarus may create some long waits, but it also delivers some very satisfying reads. Rather than receiving a small piece of a sweeping war epic, readers are treated to a pair of pivotal moments in this global conflict and plenty of smaller, but no less meaningful character beats along the way. The action sequences are simply stunning with each bullet fired or sword drawn creating real consequences with only moments for quick exclamations as soldiers waste no time in carrying out orders. There are some truly tragic twists, even for families that readers have only encountered briefly, if at all. Yet the drama within the Carlyle clan provides plenty of fascinating twists and turns as Forever meets a younger version of herself and the many plots for the family’s future begin to collide. Risen #5 reads like a volume of European comics, providing readers with a satisfying experience and plenty of changes and revelations to consider. It may be a long wait for #6 to arrive in February, but there’s plenty to appreciate in these pages until then. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 A MAN AMONG YE #3 A Man Among Ye's ragtag group grows a bit larger in its third issue to give readers new ways to explore characters' relationships and motives. The new group's composition is one that's been done many times before through clashing lifestyles, backgrounds, and expectations, but it's a fitting one for a pirate story regardless. Everyone largely has one expression in this issue—stern—regardless of what emotion their words may express. It's a stern story to be sure, but changing that up a bit would do wonders to better understand those motives and personalities. -- Tanner Dedmon Rating: 3 out of 5 MEGA MAN: FULLY CHARGED #3 For some reason, as the action picks up in this series, the intrigue has been steadily fading. The war between humanity and robots doesn't ever feel very important, which only adds to the confusion surrounding Mega Man's role in it all. The actual action sequences look wonderful, but they're presented in such a way that it's hard to keep up with who's doing what. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 2 out of 5 NAILBITER RETURNS #6 The truth behind the current crop of murderers starts to become clear when it can be traced back to a game pitting the most iconic serial killers up against one another, only for this to end up being the motivation for our main characters being stuck in the midst of the mayhem. Revisiting the origins of the game could come with the key to stopping them, or it could put everyone in even more danger. This installment offers some of Nailbiter Returns at its best, finding a way to navigate the series' dark humor, action, and violence, while also finding inventive ways to move the story forward. By nature, the book is rooted in gore and carnage, though it doesn't necessarily feel exploitative just for the sake of being shocking, a difficult feat for a book named after a character who bites off victims' fingertips. We don't really know where Nailbiter Returns is going, but we're happy to sit back and enjoy the ride. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 4 out of 5 POWER RANGERS: DRAKKON NEW DAWN #3 The big conclusion to Power Rangers: Drakkon New Dawn is finally here, and boy does it deliver. Everything you’d want in a finale is accounted for, as writer Anthony Burch has packed in epic action sequences, poignant moments, and twists you won’t see coming into one rollercoaster of an issue. Meanwhile, artist Simone Ragazzoni and colorist Raul Angulo ensure each of those moments carries the desired impact, especially in regards to Jason, who somehow has become one of the most interesting antagonistic voices in the series since his grand return. That arc gets a satisfying close here as well, and good lord that last page hook still has me dizzy. The universe of the Shattered has effectively created a third book in the Power Rangers franchise, and here’s hoping we get to return to it soon. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 5 out of 5 RICK AND MORTY: EVER AFTER #1 Rick and Morty is such a unique property because it has a specific tone that is incredibly hard to replicate. The series walks a fine line between nihilism and sincerity that most of its fans don't even grasp, and quite a few of its licensing efforts have lost themselves by failing to recapture that tone. Ever After #1 has its hits and misses. There are moments in here that feel like the Rick and Morty series, which is ultimately what any licensed property is trying to do, and there are moments where is just feels like a copycat. Fortunately, the hook of the issue provides enough intrigue to get most readers invested in what will come next. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 3 out of 5 SEX CRIMINALS #69 After August’s emotional finale issue, Sex Criminals is back for one final surprise, with an "epilogue" of sorts that transports the series several years into the future. What unfolds from there is a poetic rumination of life, love, and change that only Matt Fraction and Chip Zdarsky would be able to tell. There are moments in here that will definitely be polarizing for longrunning fans of the series, but there's so much conviction and thought and earnestness thrown into every panel that it makes it worthwhile. The art is truly gorgeous, the narrative will make your heart swell, and the little Easter eggs and jokes scattered throughout the issue and its letters column will definitely make you laugh. In the end, it feels like the finale that Sex Criminals has always deserved—in all its weird, messy, beautiful glory. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 5 out of 5 prevnext

Other Publishers #4 SPAWN #311 The trouble with this sprawling epic of a narrative that Todd McFarlane has been planning is that sometimes issues are forced to put pieces on the board whose role are not clear in the slightest. Issue #311 bookends itself with this but is fully loaded with Spawn goodness at its gooey center. Artist Carlo Barberi brings an interesting style to the pencils of the issue which stand in direct contrast from recent artists Jim Muniz and Ken Lashley. There’s nothing wrong with his work here, but it feels more polished, almost mainstream and very Big Two. The wheels end up spinning here but at least they’re nice wheels to look at. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 3 out of 5 STAR TREK: YEAR FIVE #15 Star Trek: Year Five #15 sees Kirk return to Earth in time to be thrown into a situation more treacherous than anything he faced during his five-year mission: a presidential election. The upstart Originalist party threatens the political status quo, with plans to end exploratory missions in favor of sending more resources to the Federation's founding planets. Jody Houser's obvious allegory is just shy of being too on the nose. As long as no one starts handing out "Make the Federation Great Again" hats, it should remain within typical Star Trek margins. Employing recurring scoundrel and thorn in Kirk's side Harry Mudd as the supposedly accomplished businessman of questionable acumen turned presidential nominee is a stroke of genius. Bright Eyes proves to be a valuable new addition. The Tholian serves as a point-of-view character for readers who haven't seen every Star Trek episode and a spokesperson for the marginalized. Syliva Califano lays the issue out nicely for the most part. However, a few unorthodox panel angles may make readers pause to evaluate the scene's perspective. There's also a bit of the typical dollishness inherent in working with actor likenesses. Luckily, the characters are expressive enough to offset that. This issue is a well-timed and well-crafted foray into the political for the best Star Trek comic in recent memory. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 4 out of 5 STRANGER THINGS: SCIENCE CAMP #2 In the wake of a counselor disappearance, Camp Know Where is gossiping about what might have happened to them, but Dustin isn't concerned as he has a Dungeons & Dragons campaign to worry about, as well as having the confidence of having faced literal monsters and living to tell the tale. Despite his confidence, mysterious events continue to unfold, with it becoming clear that this is only the beginning of a dangerous series of events. While the book might be unfolding in the world of Stranger Things, it's fully embracing the structure and themes seen in a number of horror movies based at summer camps, all while offering the signature charm of the Netflix series. The stakes of the series have yet to be solidified, as we know that whatever happens at camp isn't a major talking point for Dustin, but what makes this title a success is that it manages to forge its own narrative without entirely relying on the strength of the Netflix series to tell a compelling story. Largely serving as a PG-13 version of Friday the 13th, Science Camp manages to be both mysterious and lighthearted, all while also finding the right narrative pace to keep the readers invested. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 4 out of 5 SYMPATHY FOR NO DEVILS #1 Luck is a curious thing, and as Sympathy For No Devils shows, it also makes for one hell of comic book series hook. Writer Brandon Thomas embraced the tone and feel of projects like Devil in a Blue Dress and Bad Boys, and you can clearly see the love and enthusiasm for those films here. The mystery surrounding Winston Wallis’ past and what sent him away from the force is compelling, as is whatever split him up with his partner and the case that brings them back together. Lee Ferguson and José Villarrubia’s artwork fits that crime story tone perfectly, and the use of big colors helps make the city feel distinct and something all its own. The book is a little slow to start, but once the two partners reunite it quickly finds its footing, and this I is a mystery that will keep us coming back for another round. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4 out of 5 TARTARUS #6 A pretty decent jumping on point for the entire series, Johnnie Christmas continues to build out the world and develop an interesting place for his unique narrative. Artist Andrew Krahnke and colorist Hilary Jenkins fill in for co-creator Jack T. Cole on the visual side and don’t miss a beat in maintaining a consistent style and tone in the art of the issue. The pair even bring a slightly more refined look to the world which has been built on Cole’s jagged edges, but it’s hard to say which is better. This must read series finds its footing again. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 4 out of 5 TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: THE LAST RONIN #1 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin #1 is the first new TMNT story that series creators Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird have collaborated on in 25 years. It takes place in a future where only one of the turtles still lives. This issue sees that turtle attempting to infiltrate Manhattan Island and settle an old blood feud on behalf of his family. It's TMNT by way of The Dark Knight Returns, down to the gritty internal monologues and vaguely cyberpunk aesthetic. The story in this first issue is thin. The script—which Eastman wrote with veteran Turtles scribe Tom Walz, who also helped develop the plot—doesn't have much dialogue. The issue is almost entirely about the infiltration mission. That's a workable premise if the art delivers enough visual flair to carry through. Esau & Isaac Escorza's heavy linework over Eastman's layouts looks good, especially as accented by Luis Antonio Delgado neon skies and deep shadows. The team makes use of high panels-per-page counts to convey the fast-movements and martial arts. And yet, the issue never delivers that memorable shot, that "lightning in the sky" splash page and stuns and leaves you eager for more. TMNT fans who have been anticipating this debut are going to enjoy this introductory chapter. It's gritty art, tone, and environments set it apart from the other (excellent) TMNT comics that IDW has published over the past several years. The artwork effectively bridges the gap between the modern incarnation of the Turtles and Eastman and Laird's original vision. However, it's still hard to shake the sense that, as good as it, it could have been something more. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 4 out of 5 prevnext