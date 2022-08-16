The Weekly Pull: Batman: One Bad Day, X-Men Unlimited, Barbaric, and More

It's almost another new comic book day, which means new releases hitting stores and digital platforms. Each week in The Weekly Pull, the ComicBook.com team highlights the new releases that have us the most excited about another week of comics. Whether those releases are from the most prominent publisher or a small press, brand new issues of ongoing series, original graphic novels, or collected editions of older material, whether it involves capes and cowls or comes from any other genre, if it has us excited about comic books this week, then we're going to tell you about it in The Weekly Pull. This week, Batman: The Knight continues, Marvel Unlimited exclusive X-Men Unlimited: X-Men Green comes to print and the third issue of Do A Powerbomb from Daniel Warren Johnson. Plus, a new series from Image Comics, IDW Publishing, Vault Comics, and more. What comics are you most excited about this week? Let us know which new releases you're looking forward to reading in the comments, and feel free to leave some of your suggestions as well. Check back tomorrow for our weekly reviews and again next week for a new installment of The Weekly Pull.

20th Century Men #1 (Photo: S. Morian, Image Comics) Written by Deniz Camp

Art by S. Morian

Letters by Aditya Bidikar

20th Century Men #1 Written by Deniz Camp
Art by S. Morian
Letters by Aditya Bidikar
Published by Image Comics They say you shouldn't judge a book by its cover. That advice has always been a bit questionable when it comes to comics, but even if it could generally be applied, I mean, look at that cover to 20th Century Men #1. Talk about a mood. The new Image Comics series from writer Deniz Camp and artist S. Morian looks back on the iconography and history of the 20th century and attempts to craft new comic book mythology where, as the synopsis claims, "the edges of our reality and fiction touch, overlap…and then explode." It's a bold premise, but if the interiors look half as good as that eye-catching ever, then readers of this extra-sized debut issue are in for a ride. -- Jamie Lovett

Aquaman and The Flash: Voidsong #3 (Photo: Mike Perkins, Rain Beredo, DC Comics) Written by Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing

Art by Vasco Georgiev

Colors by Rain Beredo

Letters by Troy Peteri

Aquaman and The Flash: Voidsong #3 Written by Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing
Art by Vasco Georgiev
Colors by Rain Beredo
Letters by Troy Peteri
Cover by Mike Perkins and Rain Beredo Aquaman and The Flash: Voidsong has been one of the most enjoyable miniseries DC has done in a while and issue #2 has thrown a bit of a monkeywrench in the partnership between Barry and Arthur, but this issue they have to find a way to work together despite that challenge in one last attempt to save everything. It's a series that's been full of interesting turns, great art, and a surprising amount of fun despite the serious nature of the threat and this issue is no different so you definitely want to check out how things pan out between this unlikely pairing of heroes. -- Nicole Drum

Barbaric: Axe To Grind #1 (Photo: Nathan Gooden, Vault Comics) Written by Michal Moreci

Art by Nathan Gooden

Colors by Addison Duke

Letters by Jim Campbell

Barbaric: Axe To Grind #1 Written by Michal Moreci
Art by Nathan Gooden
Colors by Addison Duke
Letters by Jim Campbell
Published by Vault Comics Vault Comics has shown no limit to its ambitions across the past several years with a number of series featuring idiosyncratic concepts spanning genres from some of comics' most notable rising stars; there's no better example of this, perhaps, than Barbaric – the story of Owen, a sword & sorcery-style barbarian compelled to do "the right thing'' by his cursed, bloodthirsty axe named Axe. Fantasy, action, and comedy came together to create a comics saga that is genuinely unlike anything else on the market and capable of pleasing old-school Conan fans and skeptics alike. The story returns this week with its second miniseries outing under the appropriate title Axe to Grind following a one-shot appearance last month. Wherever the series goes, readers can anticipate the heights of mayhem with an abundance of sword-swinging and spell-slinging action set to eviscerate all comers and a sense of black humor able to match that madness. Axe to Grind specifically promises readers a look at Owen's past as he seeks revenge on a past acquaintance, Gladius. The promise of learning more about how Axe came into his life and what sort of awful shenanigans he engaged in prior to being bound to only "good forms" of carnage is an extra bit of temptation that'll leave Barbaric: Axe to Grind at the top of my reading stack on Wednesday for months to come. -- Chase Magnett

Batman: One Bad Day -- The Riddler #1 (Photo: Mitch Gerads, DC Comics) Written by Tom King

Art by Mitch Gerads

Letters by Clayton Cowles

Batman: One Bad Day -- The Riddler #1 Written by Tom King
Art by Mitch Gerads
Letters by Clayton Cowles
Published by DC Comics The first in a string of prestige anthology one-shots about Batman's rogues' gallery, the "One Bad Day" mythos begins with The Riddler — and it looks like it does so in a pretty distinct fashion. To be honest, I'd be on board with anything Tom King and Mitch Gerads would contribute to that project, but their take on The Riddler is particularly intriguing to me. Some components of this dangerous cat-and-mouse game between Batman and The Riddler will (and probably already have) courted controversy among some readers, but it's hard to deny the craft that is on display, both in King's script and Gerads' art. — Jenna Anderson

Flavor Girls #2 (Photo: Loic Locatelli-Kournwsky, Archaia Press) Written and Illustrated by Loic Locatelli-Kournwsky

Colors by Eros de Santiago with Loic Locatelli-Kournwsky

Flavor Girls #2 Written and Illustrated by Loic Locatelli-Kournwsky
Colors by Eros de Santiago with Loic Locatelli-Kournwsky
Published by Archaia Press/Boom Studios I knew absolutely nothing about Flavor Girls prior to checking out its first issue, which made the execution of its premise an absolute pleasant surprise. Equal parts a stylish magical girl take and a thoughtful environmental fable, this new installment of Flavor Girls is expected to up the ante even further, while further introducing Sara (and the audience) to its status quo. Loic Locatelli-Kournwsky is tender, stylish, and entertaining, and I'm excited to see what else it has in store. — Jenna Anderson

Nita Hawes' Nightmare Blog #7 (Photo: Szymon Kudranski, Image COmics) Written by Rodney Barnes

Art by Szymon Kudranski

Nita Hawes' Nightmare Blog #7 Written by Rodney Barnes
Art by Szymon Kudranski
Published by Image Comics It's time for a new arc for Nita Hawes' Nightmare Blog and if you aren't already reading this series that spins out of Killadelphia (which you already should be reading) then you need to start. This issue picks up now that Nita has beaten the demon Corson and she continues her work rooting out the supernatural evils plaguing Baltimore. This time? It's a murder in Annapolis from the 1700s. Rodney Barnes does fantastic work with these stories so you can't miss reading this next great adventure. -- Nicole Drum

Trve Kvlt #1 (Photo: Liana Kangas, IDW Publishing) Written by Scott Bryan Wilson

Art by Liana Kangas

Colors by Gab Contreras

Letters by D. C. Hopkins



Trve Kvlt #1 Written by Scott Bryan Wilson
Art by Liana Kangas
Colors by Gab Contreras
Letters by D. C. Hopkins
Published by IDW Publishing Crime stories usually aren't my favorite thing, but there's something about Trve Kvlt that immediately captured my interest. Every time I see that Liana Kangas cover that looks like the movie poster for a forgotten late-'90s cult movie, I stop and stare. The cover vibes seem fitting as the story, written by Scott Bryan Wilson, involves a slacker fast food restaurant worker plotting out a heist only to have things get out of hand when a Satanic cult gets involved. How can you not want to see how that turns out? -- Jamie Lovett