The Weekly Pull: X-Men: The Trial of Magneto, Kang the Conqueror, Eat the Rich, and More

It's almost another new comic book day, which means new releases hitting stores and digital platforms. Each week in The Weekly Pull, the ComicBook.com team highlights the new releases that have us the most excited about another week of comics. Whether those releases are from the most prominent publisher or a small press, brand new issues of ongoing series, original graphic novels, or collected editions of older material, whether it involves capes and cowls or comes from any other genre, if it has us excited about comic books this week, then we're going to tell you about it in The Weekly Pull.
This week, Ascender comes to its end, Kang the Conqueror gets the spotlight, and The Trial of Magneto begins. There's also a new volume from manga's horror master Junji Ito, a new installment of Lazarus: Risen, the next chapter of Marvel's Moon Knight saga, and more.
Ascender #18
The final issue of Ascender and, more than that, the conclusion of the sci-fi/fantasy epic that began with Descender, Ascender #18 is a rare thing in comics: a true finale. With the Ascender series overall being truly a fantastic one as was Descender before it, it's truly a must-read this week for anyone who has even casually been following along. For a series that has been packed with emotion, action, and big questions, the finale promises to be a deeply moving one that fans will not want to miss. And if you've never read Ascender, pick this up anyway. The art is spectacular. -- Nicole Drum
Eat the Rich #1
- Written by Sarah Gailey
- Art by Pius Bak
- Colors by Roman Titov
- Lettering by Cardinal Rae
- Published by BOOM! Studios
With a bibliography that includes the spellbinding novels Magic for Liars and The Echo Wife, the idea of Sarah Gailey getting into original comics is incredibly compelling to me. Eat the Rich, a tale about a young woman whose summer vacation with her boyfriend in his rich hometown takes a sinister turn, promises to be worth the hype and then some. Eat the Rich's blend of relatable and otherworldly — combined with its class warfare undertones — feel like the comic successor to Ready or Not that I didn't know I needed. With some aesthetically pleasing art and colors from Pius Bak and Roman Titov, this has the makings of being comics' next horror hit. — Jenna Anderson
Jonna and the Unpossible Monsters #5
- Written by Chris Samnee and Laura Samnee
- Art by Chris Samnee
- Colors by Matthew Wilson
- Letters by Crank!
- Published by Oni Press
If you have not been reading Jonna and the Unpossible Monsters, I have outstanding news for you, the new series featured in five-star reviews and "Best Comics of 2021" lists on this site released its first trade paperback last week and the next issue comes tomorrow! The first four issues established the foundation for an adventure with a truly epic sweep establishing a family shattered by monstrous events and the colorful world surrounding them filled with eccentric settings, terrifying creatures, and bold companions. Each step served readers a masterclass in comics storytelling - never relying on speech balloons to accomplish what a thrilling new panel would communicate far better. Awaiting the next steps in discovering where the unpossible monsters came from and where Jonna and Rainbow's father went has been a tense experience. So if you already find yourself waiting, then simply know that the next issue arrives tomorrow with all of the promise that Chris Samnee and his talented collaborators deliver with every page of this brilliant new series. But if you have not yet taken the plunge, there's no better opportunity to discover the most compelling new comics saga in years as Jonna and the Unpossible Monsters #5 arrives in your comic book store of choice tomorrow. -- Chase Magnett
Kang the Conqueror #1
- Written by Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing
- Art by Carlos Mungo
- Colors by Espen Grundetjern
- Lettering by Joe Caramagna
- Published by Marvel Comics
Kang the Conqueror's live-action debut in Loki's season finale was undeniably a long time coming, as the iconic Marvel Comics antagonist has a pretty wide array of appearances under his belt. If you're finding yourself already wanting more stories involving the galactic conqueror, Marvel is here to help you out this week, with the launch of a new five-issue miniseries surrounding him. After reading Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing's work on titles like Green Arrow and Gotham City Garage, I'm incredibly excited to see how they take on Kang's bizarre and entertaining lore and the various ways that his legacy evolves over the course of time. I'm undeniably excited to see how Kang's story gets told in a modern context — and if you're invested in where the MCU is headed, you should be too. — Jenna Anderson
Killer Queens #1
- Written by David M. Booher
- Art by Claudia Balboni
- Colors by Harry Saxon
- Letters by Lucas Gattoni
- Published by Dark Horse
Campy, a touch vulgar, funny, and a little weird, Killer Queens #1 is an unexpected take on 1950s sci-fi nostalgia with a decidedly queer bent and while it's 100% not a comic meant for kids, more mature audiences will have a blast on this wild ride with two super gay reformed assassins in dire need of a paycheck who end up taking a job that sets them on a moon ruled by a fascist dictator who is quite hostile to foreigners. Over the top and colorful, this is a fun one that still has some serious tones. Definitely worth checking out. -- Nicole Drum
Lazarus: Risen #6
- Written by Greg Rucka
- Art by Michael Lark
- Colors by Santi Arcas
- Letters by Simon Bowland
- Published by Image Comics
When Greg Rucka and Michael Lark decided to take their dystopian sci-fi series Lazarus quarterly at Image Comics, they promised issues of Lazarus: Risen would be supersized and full of back matter expanding Lazarus's world. They've made good on that promise, and yet, each installment still feels like a pleasant but fleeting surprise when it arrives. All this means is that fans of the series should cherish each new issue. Lazarus: Risen, which continues the "Fracture" storyline that sees the chance for peace handing by a thread, is no different. -- Jamie Lovett
Moon Knight #2
- Written by Jed McKay
- Art by Alessandro Cappuccio
- Colors by Rachelle Rosenberg
- Letters by Cory Petit
- Published by Marvel Comics
A first issue is supremely important in setting the tone for a series, and Moon Knight #1 delivered one amazing first impression. Jed MacKay reached into the Moon Knight mythos and gave it all a modern flair, and Allesandro Cappuccio and Rachelle Rosenberg brought a welcome edge to the character when he's patrolling the streets. All of that is back in spades in issue #2 with a touch of the bizarre, as some of the elderly citizens protected by the Midnight Mission suddenly begin attacking their protector. It would seem it's going to be a long night for Moon Knight, but one entertaining ride for fans. -- Matthew Aguilar
Power Rangers Vol. 2
Gotta say, Vol. 2 of Power Rangers contains everything I love about the series in one handy volume. Ryan Parrott presents a cast of Relatable Rangers with evolving attitudes and understandings about the universe doing battle with larger-than-life enemies that are still layered and growing themselves. Add to it a visual feast courtesy of Francesco Mortarino and Raul Angulo and you've got yourself a cosmic adventure that continues to expand the mythology and franchise in new and exciting ways. -- Matthew Aguilarprevnext
Sensor
Sensor is the latest English-language release from horror mangaka Junki Ito. The story follows a woman who survives a volcanic eruption to emerge decades later with mysterious golden hair. Soon, a cult is after her, and a reporter becomes caught up in the chase. It's a story about obsessiveness that blends Ito's mastery of body horror and cosmic dread with the unnerving occult overtones of films like Midsommar. It's also self-contained in a single volume, making it the perfect first taste of Ito's storytelling style for the uninitiated. If you want a stellar horror manga to keep you up at night, Sensor should do the trick. -- Jamie Lovett
X-Men: The Trial of Magneto #1
- Written by Leah Williams
- Art by Lucas Werneck
- Colors by Edgar Delgado
- Letters by Clayton Cowles
- Published by Marvel Comics
It has been more than a month since the Hellfire Gala ended and revealed the event's disruptive cliffhanger: the death of the Scarlet Witch. Now Magneto finds himself on trial for murdering his (adoptive) daughter and the source of M-Day, a tragedy that still looms large over all of mutantkind. The stakes and consequences of this trial are not immediately clear, but given the very steep penalty for any Krakoa mutant found guilty of murdering a human (i.e. thrown down Krakoa's memory hole) and Scarlet Witch's own centrality to Marvel Comics, it's clear this event could shake up things across the publishing line. It also centers two of the most prominent creators to contribute to the current X-era of comics, with writer Leah Williams and artist Lucas Werneck detailing the mystery and trial. With Inferno looming on the horizon, it appears that the final adjustments and risks for the new island nation will be unveiled in these pages and any eager onlookers should be prepared to dive into the conundrum come Wednesday. -- Chase Magnett