The Weekly Pull: X-Men: The Trial of Magneto, Kang the Conqueror, Eat the Rich, and More

It's almost another new comic book day, which means new releases hitting stores and digital platforms. Each week in The Weekly Pull, the ComicBook.com team highlights the new releases that have us the most excited about another week of comics. Whether those releases are from the most prominent publisher or a small press, brand new issues of ongoing series, original graphic novels, or collected editions of older material, whether it involves capes and cowls or comes from any other genre, if it has us excited about comic books this week, then we're going to tell you about it in The Weekly Pull. This week, Ascender comes to its end, Kang the Conqueror gets the spotlight, and The Trial of Magneto begins. There's also a new volume from manga's horror master Junji Ito, a new installment of Lazarus: Risen, the next chapter of Marvel's Moon Knight saga, and more. What comics are you most excited about this week? Let us know which new releases you're looking forward to reading in the comments, and feel free to leave some of your suggestions as well. Check back tomorrow for our weekly reviews and again next week for a new installment of The Weekly Pull.

Ascender #18 (Photo: Dustin Nguyen, Image Comics) Written by Jeff Lemire

Art by Dustin Nguyen

Published by Image Comics The final issue of Ascender and, more than that, the conclusion of the sci-fi/fantasy epic that began with Descender, Ascender #18 is a rare thing in comics: a true finale. With the Ascender series overall being truly a fantastic one as was Descender before it, it's truly a must-read this week for anyone who has even casually been following along. For a series that has been packed with emotion, action, and big questions, the finale promises to be a deeply moving one that fans will not want to miss. And if you've never read Ascender, pick this up anyway. The art is spectacular. -- Nicole Drum prevnext

Eat the Rich #1 (Photo: Kevin Tong, BOOM! Studios) Written by Sarah Gailey

Art by Pius Bak

Colors by Roman Titov

Lettering by Cardinal Rae

Published by BOOM! Studios With a bibliography that includes the spellbinding novels Magic for Liars and The Echo Wife, the idea of Sarah Gailey getting into original comics is incredibly compelling to me. Eat the Rich, a tale about a young woman whose summer vacation with her boyfriend in his rich hometown takes a sinister turn, promises to be worth the hype and then some. Eat the Rich’s blend of relatable and otherworldly — combined with its class warfare undertones — feel like the comic successor to Ready or Not that I didn't know I needed. With some aesthetically pleasing art and colors from Pius Bak and Roman Titov, this has the makings of being comics’ next horror hit. — Jenna Anderson prevnext

Jonna and the Unpossible Monsters #5 (Photo: Chris Samnee, Oni Press) Written by Chris Samnee and Laura Samnee

Art by Chris Samnee

Colors by Matthew Wilson

Letters by Crank!

Published by Oni Press If you have not been reading Jonna and the Unpossible Monsters, I have outstanding news for you, the new series featured in five-star reviews and “Best Comics of 2021” lists on this site released its first trade paperback last week and the next issue comes tomorrow! The first four issues established the foundation for an adventure with a truly epic sweep establishing a family shattered by monstrous events and the colorful world surrounding them filled with eccentric settings, terrifying creatures, and bold companions. Each step served readers a masterclass in comics storytelling - never relying on speech balloons to accomplish what a thrilling new panel would communicate far better. Awaiting the next steps in discovering where the unpossible monsters came from and where Jonna and Rainbow’s father went has been a tense experience. So if you already find yourself waiting, then simply know that the next issue arrives tomorrow with all of the promise that Chris Samnee and his talented collaborators deliver with every page of this brilliant new series. But if you have not yet taken the plunge, there’s no better opportunity to discover the most compelling new comics saga in years as Jonna and the Unpossible Monsters #5 arrives in your comic book store of choice tomorrow. -- Chase Magnett prevnext

Kang the Conqueror #1 (Photo: Mike Del Mundo, Marvel Comics) Written by Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing

Art by Carlos Mungo

Colors by Espen Grundetjern

Lettering by Joe Caramagna

Published by Marvel Comics Kang the Conqueror's live-action debut in Loki’s season finale was undeniably a long time coming, as the iconic Marvel Comics antagonist has a pretty wide array of appearances under his belt. If you’re finding yourself already wanting more stories involving the galactic conqueror, Marvel is here to help you out this week, with the launch of a new five-issue miniseries surrounding him. After reading Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing’s work on titles like Green Arrow and Gotham City Garage, I’m incredibly excited to see how they take on Kang’s bizarre and entertaining lore and the various ways that his legacy evolves over the course of time. I’m undeniably excited to see how Kang’s story gets told in a modern context — and if you’re invested in where the MCU is headed, you should be too. — Jenna Anderson prevnext

Killer Queens #1 (Photo: Claudia Balboni, Dark Horse Comics) Written by David M. Booher

Art by Claudia Balboni

Colors by Harry Saxon

Letters by Lucas Gattoni

Published by Dark Horse Campy, a touch vulgar, funny, and a little weird, Killer Queens #1 is an unexpected take on 1950s sci-fi nostalgia with a decidedly queer bent and while it's 100% not a comic meant for kids, more mature audiences will have a blast on this wild ride with two super gay reformed assassins in dire need of a paycheck who end up taking a job that sets them on a moon ruled by a fascist dictator who is quite hostile to foreigners. Over the top and colorful, this is a fun one that still has some serious tones. Definitely worth checking out. -- Nicole Drum prevnext

Lazarus: Risen #6 (Photo: Michael Lark, Image Comics) Written by Greg Rucka

Art by Michael Lark

Colors by Santi Arcas

Letters by Simon Bowland

Published by Image Comics When Greg Rucka and Michael Lark decided to take their dystopian sci-fi series Lazarus quarterly at Image Comics, they promised issues of Lazarus: Risen would be supersized and full of back matter expanding Lazarus's world. They've made good on that promise, and yet, each installment still feels like a pleasant but fleeting surprise when it arrives. All this means is that fans of the series should cherish each new issue. Lazarus: Risen, which continues the "Fracture" storyline that sees the chance for peace handing by a thread, is no different. -- Jamie Lovett prevnext

Moon Knight #2 (Photo: Steve McNiven, Marvel Comics) Written by Jed McKay

Art by Alessandro Cappuccio

Colors by Rachelle Rosenberg

Letters by Cory Petit

Published by Marvel Comics A first issue is supremely important in setting the tone for a series, and Moon Knight #1 delivered one amazing first impression. Jed MacKay reached into the Moon Knight mythos and gave it all a modern flair, and Allesandro Cappuccio and Rachelle Rosenberg brought a welcome edge to the character when he's patrolling the streets. All of that is back in spades in issue #2 with a touch of the bizarre, as some of the elderly citizens protected by the Midnight Mission suddenly begin attacking their protector. It would seem it's going to be a long night for Moon Knight, but one entertaining ride for fans. -- Matthew Aguilar prevnext

Power Rangers Vol. 2 (Photo: Matteo Scalera, BOOM! Studios) Written by Ryan Parrott

Art by Francesco Mortarino

Published by BOOM! Studios Gotta say, Vol. 2 of Power Rangers contains everything I love about the series in one handy volume. Ryan Parrott presents a cast of Relatable Rangers with evolving attitudes and understandings about the universe doing battle with larger-than-life enemies that are still layered and growing themselves. Add to it a visual feast courtesy of Francesco Mortarino and Raul Angulo and you've got yourself a cosmic adventure that continues to expand the mythology and franchise in new and exciting ways. -- Matthew Aguilar prevnext

Sensor (Photo: Viz Media) Created by Junji Ito

Published by Viz Media Sensor is the latest English-language release from horror mangaka Junki Ito. The story follows a woman who survives a volcanic eruption to emerge decades later with mysterious golden hair. Soon, a cult is after her, and a reporter becomes caught up in the chase. It's a story about obsessiveness that blends Ito's mastery of body horror and cosmic dread with the unnerving occult overtones of films like Midsommar. It's also self-contained in a single volume, making it the perfect first taste of Ito's storytelling style for the uninitiated. If you want a stellar horror manga to keep you up at night, Sensor should do the trick. -- Jamie Lovett prevnext