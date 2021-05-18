The Weekly Pull: Shang-Chi, Batman/Fortnite, Rangers of the Divide, and More

It's almost new comic book day, which means new releases hitting stores and digital platforms. Each week in The Weekly Pull, the ComicBook.com team highlights the new releases that have us the most excited about another week of comics. Whether those releases are from the most prominent publisher or a small press, brand new issues of ongoing series, original graphic novels, or collected editions of older material, whether it involves capes and cowls or comes from any other genre, if it has us excited about comic books this week, then we're going to tell you about it in The Weekly Pull. This week, Marvel begins telling the Fantastic Four's life story, a new Wonder Girl series launches at DC, and Dark Horse offers a fantasy adventure with Rangers of the Divide. Plus, Batman's Fortnite crossover continues, Shang-Chi gets a brand new ongoing series, Tom Taylor's Nightwing run continues, and more. What comics are you most excited about this week? Let us know which new releases you're looking forward to reading in the comments, and feel free to leave some of your suggestions as well. Check back tomorrow for our weekly reviews and again next week for a new installment of The Weekly Pull.

Act of Vengeance: Spider-Man & the X-Men (Photo: Marvel Comics) Written by Various

Art by Various

Colors by Various

Letters by Various

Over the past year, Marvel has collected the various segments of the iconic "Acts of Vengeance" crossover that spanned the end of the 1980s and start of the 90s into 3 titanic trade paperbacks culminating in this assemblage of Spider-Man and X-Men stories. The original event itself was told in a mere 3 months, focusing on a simple concept: All of Marvel's most recognizable villains swap adversaries. The result is a story that is tremendous fun to discover in bits and pieces; each crossover functions as its own story. "Acts of Vengeance" is a snapshot of Marvel Comics immediately before the worst tendencies of 90s comics consumed it, presenting a wide array of talented creators pitting odd couples of heroes and villains against one another. The first two volumes of these collections were a boon during lockdown and their completion this week with another 20 issues of classic Marvel Comics is something I've been looking forward to for nearly a year. If you have never trawled back issue bins for "Acts of Vengeance" installments before, then enjoy these excellent collections that deliver essentially the perfect superhero fan's bathroom reading experience. -- Chase Magnett

Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point #3 (Photo: Mikel Janin, DC Comics) Written by Christos Gage

Concept by Donald Mustard

Pencils by Reilly Brown

Inks by Nelson Faro DeCastro

Colors by John Kalisz

Letters by Andworld Design

Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point has already courted a lot of attention with its first two issues, as DC's Dark Knight and his cohorts make their way through the Battle Royale island of Fortnite. Those two issues were already great, but this week's third issue pushes the series into an entirely new stratosphere. For one thing, there's the highly-publicized fight between Batman and fellow Fortnite playable character Snake Eyes, which unfolds in an epic, wish-fulfillment kind of way that only comics can really provide. On top of that, the issue takes some awesome creative liberties with the entire concept of the miniseries itself, providing some major insight into the ever-evolving lore behind Fortnite island. Every page of this issue is awesome and clearly a labor of love, not only for both of the franchises involved but for the very concept of tie-in crossover comics. This absolutely has the potential to be the biggest comic of 2021 — and trust me, it'll be well worth that hype. — Jenna Anderson

Fantastic Four: Life Story #1 (Photo: Daniel Acuna, Marvel Comics) Written by Mark Russell

Art by Sean Izaakse

Colors by Nolan Woodard

Letters by Joe Caramagna

Marvel Comics introduced a new prestige concept to its publishing line with Spider-Man: Life Story, which chronicled Peter Parker's life as if he aged in real-time against the backdrop of our true history. It turned out brilliantly. Timed with Marvel's first family's 60th anniversary, Fantastic Four: Life Story seeks to replicate the success of that concept by applying it to the heroes that launched Age of Marvels. Mark Russell -- a writer whose proven skilled at weaving relevant themes into even the most unexpected intellectual properties with his work on The Flinstones and Exit Stage Left: The Snagglepuss Chronicles -- teams with talented artist Sean Izaakse for this miniseries that seems primed with the potential to become an evergreen classic. You can read our advance review of the issue here. -- Jamie Lovett

The Many Deaths of Laila Starr #2 (Photo: Felipe Andrade, BOOM! Studios) Written by Ram V

Art by Filipe Andrade

Letters by And World Design

There is nothing quite like The Many Deaths of Laila Starr in comics and that is exactly why it needs to be on your list this week. If you've missed the first issue, absolutely find it and get caught up, but one of the things that Ram V does beautifully in this issue is that he orients the reader in Laila Starr's story as a way of orienting Laila Starr herself. The idea of a god made mortal trying to somehow save her job by killing someone and in the process learning about life itself is a complicated one, but this book is absolutely elegant, meditative, and graceful in a way that lets the reader just flow along with the concepts and be entertained while also learning something about themselves in the process. The art is absolutely breathtaking as well. This is an absolute, 100% do not miss. -- Nicole Drum

Nightwing #80 (Photo: Bruno Redondo, DC Comics) Published by DC Comics

Written by Tom Taylor

It surprises me that I haven't recommended Tom Taylor's Nightwing run yet, but I'm rectifying that right now. Everything about Taylor's run thus far has been a delight, offering up perhaps one of the best characterizations and understanding of the character that we've seen in a very, very, very long time, but Nightwing #80 is a true standout. Excellent characterizations, stellar writing, fantastic plot, and all with solid art and this flow of how it all comes together and works as a unit with nothing competing... Nightwing #80 is a gift to comics readers. Period. Don't miss it. -- Nicole Drum

Power Rangers Vol. 1 (Photo: Matteo Scalera, BOOM! Studios) Written by Ryan Parrott

Art by Francesco Mortarino

Ryan Parrott brought something completely new to the mythos with the introduction of the Omega Rangers, but with their new series, the Omega Rangers have truly been allowed to soar, and now you can catch up on the story in Power Rangers Vol. 1. Parrott, artist Francesco Mortarino, colorist Raul Angulo, and letterer Ed Dukeshire haven't let their foot off the gas since the series started, taking the franchise to fresh new places and embracing the chaos that Drakkon brings to the team. If there's one Power Rangers book you add to your pull list, let it be this one, and I really couldn't recommend it more. -- Matthew Aguilar

Rangers of the Divide #1 (Photo: Megan Huang, Dark Horse Comics) Writing and art by Megan Huang

Sometimes, you just want a good adventure story with courageous heroes and dragons. That seems to be what Megan Huang is promising with Rangers of the Divide, the artists' comics writing debut. The preview pages we've seen suggest Huang will bring a bright and expressive style to this otherworldly tale of young cadets being thrust into the role of defenders of the kingdom well before their time. We're looking forward to diving into this brand new fantasy world. -- Jamie Lovett

Shang-Chi #1 (Photo: Leinil Francis Yu, Marvel Comics) Written by Gene Luen Yang

Art by Dike Ruan

Colors by Triona Farrell

Letters by Travis Lanham

If you're thinking that we just read Shang-Chi #1, you're not wrong. Last year writer Gene Luen Yang re-established Marvel Comics' greatest martial artist with a fresh status quo where he was using the forces of evil to fight the good fight in a five-issue miniseries. With that new origin tucked away, Yang and artist Dike Ruan are ready to launch an ongoing series just in time for the character to make his big-screen debut this summer. The 2020 launch made it clear Yang was the exact right person to update this character in comics and in doing so he prepared a potent collection of plot threads and new concepts requiring much more than 5 issues to unpack. Now in a new series, Ruan delivers incredible action sequences and a star-studded collection of appearances in "Shang-Chi vs. The Marvel Universe" as he continues to maintain a villainous rep while serving the forces of good. Whether Marvel fans are seeking out two of the publisher's most talented creators or simply looking for some excellent action, Shang-Chi promises to be one of Marvel Comics and Marvel Studios' biggest debuts this year. -- Chase Magnett

Stray Dogs #4 (Photo: Trish Forstner, Image Comics) Written by Tony Fleecs

Art by Trish Forstner

Colors by Brad Simpson

Stray Dogs has done a number on me up to this point, and I can safely say that isn't changing with the penultimate issue. Few comics hold this much palpable tension, but somehow issue 4 looks to ratchet that up even more. Tony Fleecs and Trish Forstner have created something truly unforgettable with this series, and while I'm sad it's ending soon, I just have to see how it all ends as soon as humanly possible! -- Matthew Aguilar