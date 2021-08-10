The Weekly Pull: Batman '89, Defenders, Star Wars: The High Republic, and More

It's almost another new comic book day, which means new releases hitting stores and digital platforms. Each week in The Weekly Pull, the ComicBook.com team highlights the new releases that have us the most excited about another week of comics. Whether those releases are from the most prominent publisher or a small press, brand new issues of ongoing series, original graphic novels, or collected editions of older material, whether it involves capes and cowls or comes from any other genre, if it has us excited about comic books this week, then we're going to tell you about it in The Weekly Pull. This week, DC Comics returns to the world of Tim Burton's Batman movies, Marvel launches a new Defenders series, and a new all-ages Star Wars: The High Republic adventure. Plus, Runaways comes to a close with its milestone 100th issue, Batman: Urban Legends brings me Batman Family stories and more. What comics are you most excited about this week? Let us know which new releases you're looking forward to reading in the comments, and feel free to leave some of your suggestions as well. Check back tomorrow for our weekly reviews and again next week for a new installment of The Weekly Pull.

Batman '89 #1 (Photo: Joe Quinones, DC Comics) Written by Sam Hamm

Art by Joe Quinones

Colors by Leonardo Ito

Letters by Clayton Cowles

If you were a fan of Tim Burton's Batman movies, Batman '89 #1 is the book you want to pick up this week. The comic continues Batman's adventures set in the world from those movies, bringing to the page the look and feel of the films while also developing some of the ideas that didn't make it into the films all while delivering a new Batman story that is both fresh and full of nostalgia at the same time. Batman fans, you definitely want to check this one out. -- Nicole Drum

Batman: Urban Legends #6 (Photo: Nicola Scott, Annette Kwok, DC Comics) Written by Various

Illustrated by Various

Letters by Various

Colors by Various

I'll be honest, the biggest reason I'm excited about this issue is its Black Canary story, which gives Dinah Lance her first solo adventure of the Infinite Frontier era. The story, which comes from Joshua Williamson, Trevor Hairsine, Rain Beredo, and Steve Wands, will see Dinah thrown into an unexpected mission to retrieve tech for Barbara Gordon — a mission that just might set up the upcoming Deathstroke Inc. series as well. I'm excited to see what a standalone Black Canary story looks like in this brave new world for DC, and the promise of the other Red Hood, Batman, Tim Drake, and Zealot stories is intriguing as well. This issue will be essential for Black Canary fans — as well as anyone who wants an indication of what else is going on in Gotham City at the current moment. — Jenna Anderson

Captain America Epic Collection: The Captain (Photo: Kieron Dwyer, Marvel Comics) Written by Mark Gruenwald, Bob Layton, and David Michelinie

Art by Mark Bright, John Byrne, Kieron Dwyer, and Tom Morgan

John Walker's introduction to the MCU was a highlight in the dimmest Marvel television series thus far—a tragic figure with sympathetic motives rooted in realistic motives. Those interested in learning more about U.S.Agent's origins and how things originally went wrong in the comics are in for a genuine treat. Walker comes from a particularly productive era in Captain America, and this Epic Collection includes 19 issues to provide readers an immersive experience. New readers will discover why Cap initially rejected his title and how Walker was drawn into a web of intrigue with promises of glory. In addition to their separate (and inevitably joining) paths, readers can expect to see a bevy of villains and various crossovers, including an issue of Iron Man. Even as someone familiar with the material, I'm excited to re-read a highlight of Mark Gruenwald's iconic run with one of Marvel's most beloved characters. Don't miss out on a classic storyline that is still impacting Marvel stories today. -- Chase Magnett

Captain Marvel #31 (Photo: Marco Checchetto, Marvel Comics) Writer by Kelly Thompson

Art by Takeshi Miyazawa

Colors by Ian Herring

Letters by Clayton Cowles

Two of Marvel's favorite lovebirds are back together, and they've certainly earned a little vacation. Unfortunately, there's not really PTO for superheroes, especially when a family is involved. Carol is called to help her sister Lauri-ell, but little does she know that this will kick off the biggest and boldest adventure for her yet, as Kelly Thompson and Takeshi Miyazawa set the stage for "The Last of the Marvels"! -- Matthew Aguilar

Defenders #1 (Photo: Javier Rodriguez, Marvel Comics) Written by Al Ewing

Art by Javier Rodríguez and Álvaro López

Colors by Javier Rodríguez

Letters by Joe Caramagna

If there's a new comic written by Al Ewing, odds are it's an excellent comic book. If there's a new comic drawn and colored by Javier Rodríguez, odds are it's an excellent comic book. So when I see these two names fall under the single banner of "storytellers," I'm incredibly excited to see what comes next. Defenders is a title that has acted as both a holding pen and laboratory for Marvel magicians for decades. Popular characters alongside B-listers without a home are commonly crammed together in a team whose adventures are often every bit as extraordinary as the Avengers, but they don't require reading a dozen crossovers. Now the series features a good mix of both with the likes of Doctor Strange and Silver Surfer joined by recent creations or evolutions like Red Harpy and The Masked Raider. There's the promise of universe-changing consequences built upon years of past stories. While that's undoubtedly true in the case of The Masked Raider, it also oversells the premise. We are looking at two of the most talented storytellers in all superhero comics tackling an eclectic cast of characters to go on unimaginable adventures. Why would one ever ask for anything more? -- Chase Magnett

Marvel: August 1961 Omnibus (Photo: Javier Rodriguez, Marvel Comics) Written by Various

Illustrated by Various

Colors by Various

Lettering by Various

I've been coveting Marvel's August 1961 Omnibus essentially from the second it was first announced, and I'm so glad that it's finally about to arrive. The oversized collection provides a comprehensive reprint of everything Marvel Comics published in that aforementioned month, which just so happened to see the landmark release of Fantastic Four # 1. The ambition of re-releasing those issues (many of which have not been reprinted) into one tome feels incredibly noteworthy — not only for providing perspective about what shared the newsstands with the Fantastic Four's debut but also for preserving comics that might otherwise be lost to the sands of time. From Westerns to romances to monster comics and beyond, the Marvel of August 1961 wasn't quite the one we know today — and I'm so excited to dive into exactly what that entails. — Jenna Anderson

Mighty Morphin #10 (Photo: InHyuk Lee, BOOM! Studios) Written by Ryan Parrott

Art by Dan Mora

Colors by Raúl Angulo, Jose Enrique Fernández

Letters by Ed Dukeshire

This is the issue Mighty Morphin fans have been waiting for, and things won't be the same after this. Ryan Parrott and Dan Mora teased big things for Mighty Morphin #10, and boy did they deliver. It's difficult to really get into the why's of it all until you read the issue, but trust us, you do not want to miss out on how this reshapes the Power Rangers mythos. -- Matthew Aguilar

Pennyworth #1 (Photo: Jorge Fornés, DC Comics) Written by Scott Bryan Wilson

Art by Juan Gedeon

Colors by John Rauch

Letters AW's DC Hopkins

The comic tie-in for the Pennyworth television series arrives this week, kicking off a seven-issue run that is set to tell the adventures of Alfred Pennyworth in his years as an MI6 counterintelligence agent in Cold War-era Russia. It's the first time Batman's beloved butler is getting his own series and while it's more or less set in something of an alternate setting, the comic also has a parallel story that takes place not with the young Alfred, but the Alfred comics fans know and love giving fans a lot to enjoy. Alfred's always been an incredible character so getting a chance to see him in action in his prime and find out the kind of hero he was before Batman is both a treat and an adventure. -- Nicole Drum

Runaways #38 (Photo: Kris Anka, Marvel Comics) Written by Rainbow Rowell

Art by Andres Genolet

Colors by Dee Cunniffe

Letteres by Joe Caramagna

Runaways has been one of the most consistent — and consistently rewarding — Marvel titles I've read in the past few years, as it effortlessly and effectively brought its team of ragtag superheroes into modern young adulthood. With this week's Runaways #38, the title reaches its 100th legacy issue, and that could not be more of a cause of celebration. After the shocking reveals of the past few issues, as well as the stunning work on display from Rainbow Rowell, Andres Genolet, and company, I could not be more excited to see where the team's story goes next in this landmark context. I have a feeling this is going to be an issue Marvel fans — and honestly, comic fans — won't want to miss out on. — Jenna Anderson