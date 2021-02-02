The Weekly Pull: Scarlet Witch, The Next Batman, November, and More

It is nearly new comic book day again. New releases are on the way and will hit comic book stores and digital comics platforms and each week in The Weekly Pull, ComicBook.com's team highlights some of the new releases that we're are most excited about getting to read. Those releases might be from the big two publishers or a smaller press, brand new issues of ongoing series, original graphic novels, or collected editions of older material. It might involve capes and cowls or it could be from any other genre. Whatever it is that's making us excited about comics this week, we're going to tell you all about it. This week, DC's Future State continues with new installments of Harley Quinn, Wonder Woman, and The Next Batman, Scarlet Witch's solo series gets a full collection well-timed with WandaVision's ongoing release on Disney+, and Image Comics' noir-thriller November comes to an end. What comics are you most excited about this week? Let us know which new releases you're most excited about reading in the comments, and feel free to leave some of your suggestions as well. Check back tomorrow for our weekly reviews and again next week for a new installment of The Weekly Pull.

Deep Beyond #1 (Photo: Image Comics) Written by Mirka Andolfo and David Goy

Art by Andrea Broccardo

Deep Beyond, the new Image Comics series from Andrea Broccardo, Mirka Andolfo, and David Goy, is part of the growing trend of speculative fiction spawned from our collective anxiety over climate change. Here, the moment of societal collapse came all at once in the form of a deadly plague that has made the planet's natural atmosphere uninhabitable. Now only the scientists maintaining an artificial colony habitat can prevent humanity from going extinct altogether. But should they? The question comes to the fore as Deep Beyond begins to examine our unsustainable relationship with our home planet and how far we may be willing to go to change it instead of ourselves. -- Jamie Lovett

Fear Case #1 (Photo: Dark Horse Comics) Written by Matt Kindt

Art by Tyler and Hillary Jenkins

Comics fans have come to know that they can always expect something inventive from Matt Kindt. With Fear Case, he's reteaming with Grass Kings artist Tyler Jenkins for a tale billed as True Detective meets The Ring. The titular fear case is a container that has mysteriously appeared at the site of disasters throughout history. Anyone who obtains the artifact must pass it off to someone new within three days or risk bringing such disaster on themselves. Now two hard-nosed detectives have to track the thing down before a strange cult gets a hold of it. That sounds about as wild as we've come to expect from Matt Kindt, and he rarely fails to deliver. -- Jamie Lovett

Flash Facts (Photo: DC Comics) Written by Amy Chu, Sholly Fisch, Darian Johnson, and Varian Johnson

Art by Ile Gonzalez, Isaac Goodhart, Erich Owen, and Vic Regis

DC's middle-grade graphic novels continue to be absolutely delightful, and the latest release centers around everyone's favorite speedster The Flash. Flash Facts puts Barry Allen front and center and embraces the wondrous mysteries of science and the universe in fun and easy to understand ways. The book is curated by Mayim Bialik, Ph.D., and features a host of tremendous creators including Michael Northrop, Dustin Hansen, Cecil Castellucci, Kirk Scroggs, Vita Ayala, Amy Chu, Corinna Bechko, and Sholly Fisch. It's a one of a kind anthology that combines your favorite superheroes with science, technology, and mathematics, and should not be missed. -- Matthew Aguilar

Future State: Harley Quinn #2 (Photo: DC Comics) Written by Stephanie Phillips

Art by Simone DiMeo and Toni Infante

Of all of the Future State stories, Harley Quinn's has been a surprising treat and the second issue of Stephanie Phillips' story lets readers further enjoy Harley as a competent -- if not a little unbalanced and offbeat -- detective. It's a well-written, fast-moving adventure that doesn't linger too much in the murky details that is the Magistrate-controlled Gotham, but still stays true to its villains and the challenges and choices that come with the quest for justice, no matter what side of things you're on. It's such a fun issue and a must-read for any Harley fan. -- Nicole Drum

Future State: The Next Batman #3 (Photo: DC Comics) Written by: John Ridley

Art by Laura Braga

Future State has gone a long way in reinventing Batman both with Dark Detective and The Next Batman, but it's the latter that this week is a must-read. With a lot of things still a bit unclear regarding the Magistrate and exactly why Jace Fox's family is so broken by all things masks, what continues to take shape is how this new Batman approaches justice and what that looks like in a police state. There's a lot to appreciate about this story, especially as we get deeper into what Gotham's become and what being a hero in this new world means when the line between good and not good disappears. -- Nicole Drum

Future State: Wonder Woman #2 (Photo: DC Comics) Written by Joelle Jones

Art by Joelle Jones

The first issue of Future State: Wonder Woman was honestly one of the best comic debuts I've read in a long time, effortlessly and brilliantly introducing readers to the world of Yara Flor. That makes the release of this week's second issue - the final installment in her Future State solo run, and the last before she stars in a Wonder Girl series sometime in the future - all the more anticipated. It's overwhelmingly, beautifully clear that Joelle Jones has an amazing take on who Yara is, and what new energy and excitement she can bring to the Wonder Woman family. I'm incredibly excited to check out this issue — and you should be too. -- Jenna Anderson

Manhunter by Archie Goodwin and Walter Simonson Deluxe Edition (Photo: DC Comics) Published by DC Comics

Written by Archie Goodwin

A bonafide classic crafted by comics' legends available in a collected format for the very first time. That certainly sounds like the speech of a hype man, but every word is true when applied to Archie Goodwin and Walt Simonson's Manhunter feature from Detective Comics in the 1970s. Together, they developed the brightly-clad detective Paul Kirk whose Manhunter lineage would extend through DC Comics' canon for decades to come. Readers unfamiliar with the character or creators (or, god forbid, both) will find this long-overdue hardcover a welcome introduction to some of the best superhero comics produced in the early 70s. In a story filled with mysteries, action, and intrigue, Goodwin showcases the craft which made his decades of writing timeless and a young Simonson delivers an impactful style that would make him one of the most influential American comics artists for decades to come. I'm simply grateful this story is finally updated and available to be shelved alongside other DC Comics classics; I hope you'll be every bit as elated after opening the cover. -- Chase Magnett

November Book Four (Photo: Image Comics) Written by Matt Fraction

Art by Elsa Charretier

Don't start with the fourth volume of November as this noir tale arrives at its conclusion, but do consider it a reason to dive into one of the most ambitious and creatively rewarding Image Comics' projects of the past several years. Both Fraction and Charretier have been delivering some career-best work. Fraction's return to noir storytelling (coinciding with the re-release of The Last of the Independents) has been an invigorating change of pace. A more focused scope and style have only boosted the writer's storytelling ambitions. Charretier's work in telling this narrative has been nothing short of outstanding either with subtle shifts in action and perfectly detailed facial expressions. Together they have produced one of the most original and remarkable new comics to hit the direct market over the past two years. Now that the finale is here, there's never been a better moment to discover this one crazy night in its entirety. -- Chase Magnett

Scarlet Witch by James Robinson: The Complete Collection TPB (Photo: Marvel Comics) Written by James Robinson

Art by Various

If you've been wondering how to bide your time until the next episode of WandaVision, there are a wealth of incredible Marvel Comics eras for you to get lost in. I have a particular soft spot for the 2015-2017 Scarlet Witch solo run, which showcased the epic and stellar things that Scarlet Witch brings to the Marvel universe at a time when she was arguably still a supporting character in the Avengers movies. This new collection, which encapsulates the entirety of the run and a brief crossover into Doctor Strange, is a moody, brilliant joy through and through — and might help you start to decode some of the mysteries in WandaVision's remaining episodes. — Jenna Anderson