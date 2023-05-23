The Weekly Pull: Green Arrow, Storm, Kaya, and More

It's almost another new comic book day, which means new releases hitting stores and digital platforms. Each week in The Weekly Pull, the ComicBook.com team highlights the new releases that have us the most excited about another week of comics. Whether those releases are from the most prominent publisher or a small press, brand new issues of ongoing series, original graphic novels, or collected editions of older material, whether it involves capes and cowls or comes from any other genre, if it has us excited about comic books this week, then we're going to tell you about it in The Weekly Pull. This week, DC's new Green Arrow series continues, Storm gets a throwback series and a new issue of Kaya. Plus, a DC Pride collection, the complete 20th Century Men, a new Marvel Comics series focusing on Nick Fury, and more. What comics are you most excited about this week? Let us know which new releases you're looking forward to reading in the comments, and feel free to leave some of your suggestions as well. Check back tomorrow for our weekly reviews and again next week for a new installment of The Weekly Pull.

20th Century Men (Photo: Stipan Morian, Image Comics) Written by Deniz Camp

Art by Stipan Morian

Colors by Stipan Morian

Letters by Aditya Bidikar

20th Century Men (Photo: Stipan Morian, Image Comics) Written by Deniz Camp
Art by Stipan Morian
Colors by Stipan Morian
Letters by Aditya Bidikar
Published by Image Comics The moment I finished reading 20th Century Men, I emailed my comic book store to reserve two copies of the collection: one for my home and one for my classroom. It's the sort of comic that is obviously awesome, using that word in its original sense, the moment you read it. Writer Deniz Camp and artist Stipan Morian detail an alternate version of 20th-century history in which the imperial powers of the United States and the Soviet Union possess superpowers and use them for predictably destructive purposes. Yet the story really centers on the people of Afghanistan and the international struggles inflicted upon them, using the superhero genre as a metaphor for a tragic history of violence and terror. Morian's depiction of this saga is nothing short of monumental possessing a deft ability to shift between styles depending upon the needs of the story and always guaranteed to enrapt readers' eyes. It is a stunning artistic accomplishment that reveals more with each subsequent reading as the layers of artwork and subtle contemplation of history give way to increasing complexity. 20th Century Men is a testament to the ongoing power of the comics form and the many stories still to be told in a seemingly limitless medium; you won't want to miss it whether it's for first or fifth-time reading. -- Chase Magnett

DC Pride: The New Generation (Photo: Phil Jimenez, Arif Prianto, DC) Written by Various

Art by Various

DC Pride: The New Generation (Photo: Phil Jimenez, Arif Prianto, DC) Written by Various
Art by Various
Published by DC I have already repeatedly sung the praises of last year's DC Pride, the second of DC's incredibly-ambitious and heartfelt odes to the LGBTQ+ community. This week's The New Generation reprint offers the installment in a gorgeous hardcover, as well as material tied to Tim Drake / Robin coming out as bisexual. DC Pride was filled with stories that deserve to be read (or reread), from Kevin Conroy's beautiful autobiographical "Finding Batman", to key developments in the stories of Connor Hawke and Kid Quick. This is absolutely a collectors' item. — Jenna Anderson

The Forged #3 (Photo: Mike Henderson, Image Comics) Written by Gregg Ruck, Eric Trautmann

Art by Mike Henderson

Colors by Nolan Woodard

Letters by Ariana Maher

The Forged #3 (Photo: Mike Henderson, Image Comics) Written by Gregg Ruck, Eric Trautmann
Art by Mike Henderson
Colors by Nolan Woodard
Letters by Ariana Maher
Published by Image Comics If there's one thing that Greg Rucka and his collaborators are good at, making every issue of an ongoing series feel like an event is it. Having found success fleshing out the world of Lazarus and Lazarus Risen with backmatter, Ricka is taking the same approach with The Forged, the pulpy space opera he created with fellow writer Eric Trautmann and artist Mike Henderson. Each issue feels like getting a great, action-packed comic book in the vein of Heavy Metal and 2000 AD in the front and source material for a tabletop RPG that doesn't exist (yet?) in the back, making every installment feel worthwhile. The Forged #3 is the last solicited issue of the series, meaning it may be a while before we see more of it, but it's well worth checking this issue out cold or grabbing all three if you can find them. -- Jamie Lovett

Fury #1 (Photo: Adam Kubert, Dean White, Marvel Comics) Written by Al Ewing

Art by Adam Kubert, Scott Eaton, Tom Reilly, Ramon Rosanas, and Cam Smith

Colors by Jordie Bellaire

Letters by Joe Caramagna

Fury #1 (Photo: Adam Kubert, Dean White, Marvel Comics) Written by Al Ewing
Art by Adam Kubert, Scott Eaton, Tom Reilly, Ramon Rosanas, and Cam Smith
Colors by Jordie Bellaire
Letters by Joe Caramagna
Published by Marvel Comics There are no three words more effective in capturing my attention for a new Marvel Comics release than "Al Ewing writes…" Those are the words that drew my attention to Fury #1, the newest series detailing the generational espionage adventures of Nick Fury and Nick Fury Jr., this time featuring the latter's investigation into a conspiracy steeped in the former's history. Given Ewing's penchant for weaving Marvel continuity together into even more compelling epics and an excellent cadre of artists ready to depict everything from Golden Age war adventures to modern Marvel style, it seems a perfect alignment between creators and concept, as well. Fury #1 promises readers both a brand new thriller filled with mysterious elements grounded throughout Marvel Comics' history and, given Ewing's typical approach, preparing to build something fascinating and new. Fans of the publisher or excellent spy comics won't want to miss this series debut. -- Chase Magnett

Green Arrow #3 (Photo: Sean Izaakse, Romulo Fajardo Jr., DC) Written by Joshua Williamson

Art by Sean Isaake

Colors by Romulo Fajardo Jr.

Letters by Troy Peteri

Green Arrow #3 (Photo: Sean Izaakse, Romulo Fajardo Jr., DC) Written by Joshua Williamson
Art by Sean Isaake
Colors by Romulo Fajardo Jr.
Letters by Troy Peteri
Published by DC This new Green Arrow maxi-series is by far my most-anticipated Dawn of DC title, and if these first two issues are any indication, my hype is more than justified. This week's Green Arrow #2 advances the intergalactic conspiracy at the center of Oliver Queen and his family's lives, with all of the new character debuts, dynamic action sequences, and heartfelt humor that only superhero comics can deliver. If you didn't read this first issue yet, you need to change that — and pick up this second issue as well. — Jenna Anderson

Kaya #8 (Photo: Wes Craig, Image Comics) Writing/art by Wes Craig

Colors by Jason Wordie

Letters by Tom Napolitano

Kaya #8 (Photo: Wes Craig, Image Comics) Writing/art by Wes Craig
Colors by Jason Wordie
Letters by Tom Napolitano
Published by Image Comics I don't tend to recommend issues that are middle chapters, but I'll make an exception for Kaya, Wes Craig's incredible ongoing series at Image Comics. This book synthesizes great adventure stories ranging from Adventure Time to Kamandi into something fresh. The story follows Kaya and her younger brother as they attempt to survive in a dangerous land and make sense of the prophecies that may doom or save them all, all rendered in Craig's gorgeous art style, which is worth the price of admission alone. The first volume of Kaya is on sale now, making it easy to see what you missed. However, Craig is peppering the series with standalone stories between arcs that won't be included in those collections, making monthly serialized issues the ideal way to read it. Kaya #8 is only the second chapter of the book's second arc. Get on board now, then get caught up later. -- Jamie Lovett