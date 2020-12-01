The Weekly Pull: Batman/Catwoman, Black Widow, Hellboy and the BPRD, and More

It is nearly a new comic book day once again. New releases are on the way and will hit comic book stores and digital comics platforms. Every week in The Weekly Pull, ComicBook.com's team highlights some of the releases we're most excited about that will be arriving in stores. Those releases might be from the big two or a smaller publisher. They might be new monthly issues, an original graphic novel, or a collected edition. It can involve superheroes or come from any other genre. Whatever it may be that has us excited, and if it goes on sale this week, then we're going to let you know all about it. This week, Tom King continues his Batman and Catwoman love story. Marvel begins its next major event, King in Black, by launching a new British superhero team, The Union. Plus there's Hellboy, Black Widow, and more. What comics are you most excited about this week? Let us know which new releases you're most excited about reading in the comments, and feel free to leave some of your suggestions as well. Check back tomorrow for our weekly reviews and again next week for a new installment of The Weekly Pull.

Batman/Catwoman #1 (Photo: DC Comics) Written by Tom King

Art by Clay Mann

Published by DC Black Label I’ve been eager to see Tom King properly conclude his Batman run for over a year now -- and it looks like Batman/Catwoman will deliver on almost every metric. This twelve-issue maxiseries will tell Bruce Wayne and Selina Kyle’s love story across multiple eras, with quite a lot of action and emotion in between. Everything about Bat/Cat has felt both incredibly grandiose and intimate, and the idea of King, Clay Mann, and company getting to tell a self-contained epic is very promising. Oh, and the return of both Andrea Beaumont and Helena Wayne has me genuinely hyped, and it should have you hyped too. — Jenna Anderson prevnext

Black Widow #3 (Photo: Marvel Comics) Written by Kelly Thompson

Art by Elena Casagrande

Published by Marvel Comics Black Widow continues to be one of the most surprising Marvel books out there, and writer Kelly Thompson and artists Elena Casagrande and Carlos E. Gomez's compelling mix of spy thriller and superhero mystery is not slowing down in the slightest. The villains who have successfully removed Widow from the board are starting to fray, and so is their hold on Natasha. Once both start to cave in, it's only a matter of time before Widow goes off, and we cannot wait to see the chaos that ensues. -- Matthew Aguilar prevnext

Civil War: Marvels Snapshots #1 (Photo: Marvel Comics) Written by Saladin Ahmed

Art by Ryan Kelly

Published by Marvel Comics I may be more surprised than anyone reading this to find a Marvel Comics release with "Civil War" in its title on this list. Between the sequel, the alternate universe stories, and the movie, I've had my fill of Marvel's hero vs. hero event. But this standalone story has Saladin Ahmed taking the human angle, writing a tale about a low-level SHIELD officer complicit in the morally-dubious actions of the entity he serves, and a hero breaking the law to protect the innocent. If anyone can inject that kind of much-needed humanity into the overly-bombastic Civil War story, it's Saladin Ahmed. Plus, it's always a delight to see some new Ryan Kelly superhero art. If I thought I'd left Civil War behind, this is precisely the kind of story and the creative team that will reel me back in. -- Jamie Lovett prevnext

Coffin Bound Vol 2: Dear God (Photo: Image Comics) Written by Dan Watters

Art by Dani

Published by Image Comics There’s so much I can say (and have said) about Coffin Bound, especially as its second arc, which is collected in this new edition, has published over the past few months. This new storyline further expands the world of the series by spinning out the story of Taqa, whose journey becomes one of love, death, religion, and addiction. Dan Watters’ narrative is both profound and folksy, and Dani’s art makes the visuals absolutely stunning to behold. If you haven’t yet added Coffin Bound to your collection, you should fix that with the help of this collection. — Jenna Anderson prevnext

Far Sector #9 (Photo: DC Comics) Written by N.K. Jemisin

Art by Jamal Campbell

Published by Young Animal Jo's investigation has already taken her to some unexpected places, but her latest discovery might just be the darkest yet. Far Sector's N.K. Jemisin continues to shake up Jo's world in a number of ways, both internally and externally, and the further this mystery goes the more cracks start to show in City Enduring's republic, stance on emotions, and pretty much everything else they believe in. As for the world itself, it all looks gorgeous thanks to artist Jamal Campbell, and those are just a few of the reasons why Far Sector is one of my most anticipated books every month. -- Matthew Aguilar prevnext

Hellboy and the BPRD: Her Fatal Hour and The Sending (Photo: Dark Horse Comics) Written by Mike Mignola

Art by Tiernen Trevallion

Published by Dark Horse Comics The first half of the title is enough for me to know that this issue is the very first thing I’ll read when I’m settling in with new comics on Wednesday night. Mike Mignola has curated a brand of quality storytelling and artistic excellence that is unparalleled in modern American comics, and it makes every new one-shot that features “Hellboy” or “B.P.R.D.” in the title must-read material. Mignola’s dry sense of humor and perfect pacing makes every short story featuring these horror-infused characters a perfect example of the possibilities contained in a slim single issue. However, what I’m most looking forward to is discovering the artwork of Tiernen Trevallion—a name I did not recognize before, but am now certain was at fault for overlooking. There are very few sure bets in this world, but when you see a new Hellboy one-shot hit the stands, you can be certain that it’s worth picking up. I can’t wait to see what this new installment holds for us readers tomorrow. -- Chase Magnett prevnext

Hellions #7 (Photo: Marvel) Written by Zeb Wells

Art by Stephen Segovia

Published by Marvel Comics Hellions has been a surprise favorite of the Dawn of X line. Zeb Wells and Stephen Segovia have made tales of the mutant version of the Suicide Squad unpredictable, funny, and yet still emotionally resonant. There's an emphasis on the "unpredictable" part coming out of the X of Swords event, as Mister Sinister continues to advance his plans in the shadows of Krakoa. With the Hellions annihilated, what is the next step in Sinister's machinations? -- Jamie Lovett prevnext

Miles to Go #3 (Photo: AfterSchock Comics) Written by B. Clay Moore

Art by Stephen Molnar

Published by AfterShock Comics Miles to Go is just such an interesting and complex story that somehow keeps getting better with each issue, making Miles to Go #3 a go-to pick this week. A fast-paced puzzle, each issue is packed with color, violence, and is such a visual treat -- and this week is no exception. As this crime story wrapped in a family drama continues, describing much of anything constitutes spoilers, but just trust me on this: Miles To Go #3 is a thrill of a read that you definitely want to check out -- Nicole Drum prevnext

Tales from the Dark Multiverse: Wonder Woman: War of the Gods #1 (Photo: DC Comics) Written by Vita Ayala

Art by Ariel Olivetti

Published by DC Comics While the Tales from the Dark Multiverse can be sort of a mixed bag given their one-shot nature, this week's Tales from the Dark Multiverse: Wonder Woman; War of the Gods #1 is a rich and complex tale that takes us back to the War of the Gods miniseries both in terms of story but also the very 90s artistic vibe as well. It's a long read but promises to be an interesting one that makes it a great choice as we get into the last month of the year. -- Nicole Drum prevnext