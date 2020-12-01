The Weekly Pull: Batman/Catwoman, Black Widow, Hellboy and the BPRD, and More
It is nearly a new comic book day once again. New releases are on the way and will hit comic book stores and digital comics platforms. Every week in The Weekly Pull, ComicBook.com's team highlights some of the releases we're most excited about that will be arriving in stores. Those releases might be from the big two or a smaller publisher. They might be new monthly issues, an original graphic novel, or a collected edition. It can involve superheroes or come from any other genre. Whatever it may be that has us excited, and if it goes on sale this week, then we're going to let you know all about it.
This week, Tom King continues his Batman and Catwoman love story. Marvel begins its next major event, King in Black, by launching a new British superhero team, The Union. Plus there's Hellboy, Black Widow, and more.
Batman/Catwoman #1
I've been eager to see Tom King properly conclude his Batman run for over a year now -- and it looks like Batman/Catwoman will deliver on almost every metric. This twelve-issue maxiseries will tell Bruce Wayne and Selina Kyle's love story across multiple eras, with quite a lot of action and emotion in between. Everything about Bat/Cat has felt both incredibly grandiose and intimate, and the idea of King, Clay Mann, and company getting to tell a self-contained epic is very promising. Oh, and the return of both Andrea Beaumont and Helena Wayne has me genuinely hyped, and it should have you hyped too. — Jenna Anderson
Black Widow #3
Black Widow continues to be one of the most surprising Marvel books out there, and writer Kelly Thompson and artists Elena Casagrande and Carlos E. Gomez's compelling mix of spy thriller and superhero mystery is not slowing down in the slightest. The villains who have successfully removed Widow from the board are starting to fray, and so is their hold on Natasha. Once both start to cave in, it's only a matter of time before Widow goes off, and we cannot wait to see the chaos that ensues. -- Matthew Aguilar
Civil War: Marvels Snapshots #1
I may be more surprised than anyone reading this to find a Marvel Comics release with "Civil War" in its title on this list. Between the sequel, the alternate universe stories, and the movie, I've had my fill of Marvel's hero vs. hero event. But this standalone story has Saladin Ahmed taking the human angle, writing a tale about a low-level SHIELD officer complicit in the morally-dubious actions of the entity he serves, and a hero breaking the law to protect the innocent. If anyone can inject that kind of much-needed humanity into the overly-bombastic Civil War story, it's Saladin Ahmed. Plus, it's always a delight to see some new Ryan Kelly superhero art. If I thought I'd left Civil War behind, this is precisely the kind of story and the creative team that will reel me back in. -- Jamie Lovett
Coffin Bound Vol 2: Dear God
There's so much I can say (and have said) about Coffin Bound, especially as its second arc, which is collected in this new edition, has published over the past few months. This new storyline further expands the world of the series by spinning out the story of Taqa, whose journey becomes one of love, death, religion, and addiction. Dan Watters' narrative is both profound and folksy, and Dani's art makes the visuals absolutely stunning to behold. If you haven't yet added Coffin Bound to your collection, you should fix that with the help of this collection. — Jenna Anderson
Far Sector #9
Jo's investigation has already taken her to some unexpected places, but her latest discovery might just be the darkest yet. Far Sector's N.K. Jemisin continues to shake up Jo's world in a number of ways, both internally and externally, and the further this mystery goes the more cracks start to show in City Enduring's republic, stance on emotions, and pretty much everything else they believe in. As for the world itself, it all looks gorgeous thanks to artist Jamal Campbell, and those are just a few of the reasons why Far Sector is one of my most anticipated books every month. -- Matthew Aguilar
Hellboy and the BPRD: Her Fatal Hour and The Sending
The first half of the title is enough for me to know that this issue is the very first thing I'll read when I'm settling in with new comics on Wednesday night. Mike Mignola has curated a brand of quality storytelling and artistic excellence that is unparalleled in modern American comics, and it makes every new one-shot that features "Hellboy" or "B.P.R.D." in the title must-read material. Mignola's dry sense of humor and perfect pacing makes every short story featuring these horror-infused characters a perfect example of the possibilities contained in a slim single issue. However, what I'm most looking forward to is discovering the artwork of Tiernen Trevallion—a name I did not recognize before, but am now certain was at fault for overlooking. There are very few sure bets in this world, but when you see a new Hellboy one-shot hit the stands, you can be certain that it's worth picking up. I can't wait to see what this new installment holds for us readers tomorrow. -- Chase Magnett
Hellions #7
Hellions has been a surprise favorite of the Dawn of X line. Zeb Wells and Stephen Segovia have made tales of the mutant version of the Suicide Squad unpredictable, funny, and yet still emotionally resonant. There's an emphasis on the "unpredictable" part coming out of the X of Swords event, as Mister Sinister continues to advance his plans in the shadows of Krakoa. With the Hellions annihilated, what is the next step in Sinister's machinations? -- Jamie Lovett
Miles to Go #3
Miles to Go is just such an interesting and complex story that somehow keeps getting better with each issue, making Miles to Go #3 a go-to pick this week. A fast-paced puzzle, each issue is packed with color, violence, and is such a visual treat -- and this week is no exception. As this crime story wrapped in a family drama continues, describing much of anything constitutes spoilers, but just trust me on this: Miles To Go #3 is a thrill of a read that you definitely want to check out -- Nicole Drum
Tales from the Dark Multiverse: Wonder Woman: War of the Gods #1
While the Tales from the Dark Multiverse can be sort of a mixed bag given their one-shot nature, this week's Tales from the Dark Multiverse: Wonder Woman; War of the Gods #1 is a rich and complex tale that takes us back to the War of the Gods miniseries both in terms of story but also the very 90s artistic vibe as well. It's a long read but promises to be an interesting one that makes it a great choice as we get into the last month of the year. -- Nicole Drum
The Union #1
If you haven't read Jack Staff before, then I'm inclined to suggest picking up those volumes of superb cartooning and superhero storytelling before going any further here. Paul Grist is a cartoonist whose work I will always follow given the pitch-perfect delivery of action, humor, and character in his work. While Grist may only be providing the script for this new Marvel Comics debut, it also fits snugly into his wheelhouse as he returns to the British superhero tradition and reimagines some B and C-list heroes with all of the freedom that ideally entails. His idiosyncratic approach to superhero comics also promises readers a team series that will read far better than the newest carbon-copied Avengers spinoff with personalities and unique solutions that live up to the genre's potential. I'm simply thrilled to see more work from Grist in 2020 and suspect that he's bound to make some new fans (and hopefully attract them to his earlier work) with this new series at Marvel. -- Chase Magnett