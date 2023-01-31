The Weekly Pull: Dark Web, Lazarus Planet, Where Monsters Lie, and More

It's almost another new comic book day, which means new releases hitting stores and digital platforms. Each week in The Weekly Pull, the ComicBook.com team highlights the new releases that have us the most excited about another week of comics. Whether those releases are from the most prominent publisher or a small press, brand new issues of ongoing series, original graphic novels, or collected editions of older material, whether it involves capes and cowls or comes from any other genre, if it has us excited about comic books this week, then we're going to tell you about it in The Weekly Pull. This week, Dark Web comes to its finale, the Lazarus Planet is reborn, and a new series from Kyle Starks. Plus, more of The Best of 2000 AD, Harley Quinn Romances for Valentine's Day, Blade's daughter debuts, and more. What comics are you most excited about this week? Let us know which new releases you're looking forward to reading in the comments, and feel free to leave some of your suggestions as well. Check back tomorrow for our weekly reviews and again next week for a new installment of The Weekly Pull.

The Ballad of Halo Jones: Full Colour Omnibus (Photo: Ian Gibson, Rebellion) Written by Alan Moore

Art by Ian Gibson

Colors by Barbara Nosenzo



Letters by Steve Potter, Richard Starkings

Published by Rebellion I'm a couple of weeks late with this recommendation, but Rebellion's new The Ballad of Halo Jones: Full Colour Omnibus arrived at my home this week, and it is simply too beautiful a book to ignore. The Ballad of Halo Jones is one of Alan Moore's earliest masterpieces, created with stunning artwork by Ian Gibson, but is comparatively underappreciated when considered alongside Moore's American work. As the epic title suggests, it's a space opera, but one that's much more personal and clever than your typical fare about evil empires and plucky rebels, following a young woman who went out and did everything. Moore and Gibson originally planned for it to span nine books, but only three ever materialized, and they're all collected here. With Barbara Nosenzo's colors adding extra depth to Gibson's linework, a foreword by original editor Steve MacManus, an introduction by Kieron Gillen, and housed in a sleekly-designed slipcase, the only thing that could make this volume better would be if it somehow arrived with those never-made final six books and should rank as the definitive edition of this gem of a comic. -- Jamie Lovett prevnext

The Best of 2000 AD, Vol. 2 (Photo: Becky Cloonan, Rebellion) Written by various

Art by various

Published by Rebellion Reviewing the first volume of The Best of 2000 AD, I lauded it as a fantastic entry point into the wide world of the long-running British comics magazine. With that in mind, it should come as no surprise that I'm thrilled to get the second volume of the series this week. This volume offers several stories steeped in that distinct flavor of gritty sci-fi that 2000 AD is known for, including a Judge Dredd story written by Al Ewing, an ABC Warriors story written by Alan Moore, and the earliest stories featuring Patt Mills and Kevin O'Neill's Nemesis the Warlock, complete with an introduction by esteemed comics critic Tom Shapira. The volume also continues to serialize the first book of Brink, one of the magazine's recent hits that is sure to resonate with fans of grounded space opera in the vein of The Expanse. As with the first volume, this installment offers a stacked list of creative talents and a mix of classic and newer tales. It's a value that's hard to beat, truly packed from cover to cover with thrill-power, and a fantastic way for new fans to get familiar with a bonafide comics institution. prevnext

Bloodline: Daughter of Blade #1 (Photo: Karen S. Darboe, Cris Peter, Marvel Comics) Written by Danny Lore

Art by Karen S. Darboe

Colors by Cris Peter

Letters by Joe Sabino

Published by Marvel Comics After years upon years of being in the works, Blade's daughter is finally making her comic book debut. This new series, which kickstarts this week, surrounds the coming-of-age journey of Brielle Brooks, who just so happens to be related to the iconic vampire hunter. I'm incredibly excited to see what Danny Lore, Karen S. Darboe, and company do with this concept, and with Marvel's new Blade movie on the horizon, you should be too. — Jenna Anderson prevnext

Dark Web: Finale #1 (Photo: Adam Kubert, Marvel Comics) Written by Zeb Wells

Art by Adam Kubert

Colors by Frank Martin

Letters by Joe Caramagna

Published by Marvel Comics "Dark Web" has been an outstanding winter crossover filled with both drama and humor recasting the best elements of the classic "Inferno," and The Amazing Spider-Man #18 set the stage for a spectacular finish as Spider-Man and the X-Men team up to tackle the forces of Limbo threatening New York City. That climax arrives this week in the pages of Dark Web: Finale, which promises to provide both franchises with some significant updates. On the X-Men side of things, Madelyne Pryor now stands side-by-side with her progenitor Jean Grey ready to do right by the heroes she blamed for the loss of her own son; meanwhile, Spider-Man must face a reflection of himself as a supernaturally empowered Ben Reilly prepares to wreak havoc in search of his lost identity. There's rich character work undergirding the horrifying monsters rampaging through these pages, often with darkly comical aesthetics. Adam Kubert's depiction of Limbo unleashed has lived up to the high bar set by the original "Inferno" event and promises a potent display of superpowers even before things inevitably go awry. Whether readers consider themselves to be X-Men or Spidey fans, "Dark Web" has over-delivered on every promise it set forth, and its finale is set to solidify it as another excellent story in both of these thriving franchise sagas. -- Chase Magnett prevnext

DC Power: A Celebration #1 (Photo: Jahnoy Lindsay, DC) Written by Evan Narcisse, Dorado Quick, Jordan Clark, Lamont Magee, Morgan Hampton, Stephanie Williams, Chuck Brown, John Ridley, Brandon Thomas, N.K. Jemisin,

Art by: Darryl Banks, Clayton Henry, ChrisCross, Mark Morales, Alitha Martinez, Juan Castro, Valentine De Landro, Olivier Coipel, Natacha Bustos, Jama Campbell

Colors by Alex Guimaraes, DJ Chavis, Wil Quintana, Mirissa Louise, Marcelo Maiolo, Hi-Fi

Published by DC February is Black History Month. Honestly, we should be getting stories like the ones in this book for more than just a special month so not only are we simply getting more of these stories more regularly but they can be included on lists like this more often. Yet, this is what we're working with — and as these things go, this is a stacked issue from some incredible creators with great stories of great characters that you may not have read much from. Cyborg, Aqualad. Batwing. Vixen, Amazing Man. There's just so much here that deserves your time and there is truly something for everyone. Do not miss this… and beyond that, make sure you keep asking for more. -- Nicole Drum prevnext

DC's Harley Quinn Romances #1 (Photo: Amanda Conner, DC) Written by Alexis Quasarano, Raphael Draccon, Carolina Munhoz, Zipporah Smith, Greg Lockhard, Amanda Deibert, and Jessica Berbey,

Art by Max Sarin, Ig Guara, Will Robson, Giulio Macaione, Adriana Melo, Priscilla Petraites, John McCrea, and Fico Ossio

Color by Marissa Louise, Ivan Plascencia, Andrew Dalhouse, Gabs Nocera, John Kalisz, Michael Atiyeh, Mike Spicer, and Sebastian Cheng

Published by DC Well, once again we have ourselves a themed anthology and while we already know I'm a sucker for themed anthologies, I'm especially a sucker for romance comics so DC's Harley Quinn Romances was an automatic yes on my list this week. Eight very unique takes on romance tales, DC-style. And we're talking all kinds of love — including that between friends. Do yourself a favor, get into the Valentine's spirit a little early, and indulge (there's even a Kite Man story!) You need it. -- Nicole Drum prevnext

The Flash: One-Minute War Special #1 (Photo: Serg Acuña, DC) Written by Jeremy Adams

Art by Fernando Pasarin, Matt Ryan, Jason Paz, Serg Acuna, Lisandro Estherren, and George Kambadais

Colors by Matt Herms, Rebecca Nalty, and Patricio Delpeche

Letters by Rob Leigh

Published by DC It's no secret that I've been all-in for One-Minute War so it just makes sense that I'd be all for this week's One-Minute War Special. Four short stories that help expand the action of this already intense event, the tie-in brings so much more insight to this really incredible story and it's packed with amazing art as well. Jeremy Adams has been doing some incredible work with The Flash and the One-Minute War very generally is absolutely outstanding. This tie-in is just next level and is a Must Read in my book. -- Nicole Drum prevnext

Lazarus Planet: Legends Reborn #1 (Photo: Vasco Georgiev, DC) Written by Various

Art by Various

Published by DC DC's Lazarus Planet event is continuing full steam ahead, bringing an ever-growing crop of characters and corners of canon into its orbit. This week's one-shot might be among the weirdest yet, but that only adds to its appeal. Legends Reborn follows the latest group of heroes impacted by Lazarus serum, including a lot of largely-underappreciated heroes like The Question and Firestorm. If you've been enjoying this event and the eclectic elements it has to offer, you owe it to yourself to keep following through to this issue. — Jenna Anderson prevnext