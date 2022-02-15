The Weekly Pull: Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, Iron Fist, Primordial, and More

It’s almost another new comic book day, which means new releases hitting stores and digital platforms. Each week in The Weekly Pull, the ComicBook.com team highlights the new releases that have us the most excited about another week of comics. Whether those releases are from the most prominent publisher or a small press, brand new issues of ongoing series, original graphic novels, or collected editions of older material, whether it involves capes and cowls or comes from any other genre, if it has us excited about comic books this week, then we’re going to tell you about it in The Weekly Pull.

This week, there’s a new Iron Fist in town, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow concludes, and Primordial comes to an end. Plus, collections of Howard the Duck and Batwing, a non-fiction work chronicling Vladimir Putin’s rise to power, and more.

What comics are you most excited about this week? Let us know which new releases you’re looking forward to reading in the comments, and feel free to leave some of your suggestions as well. Check back tomorrow for our weekly reviews and again next week for a new installment of The Weekly Pull.

Batwing: Luke Fox

Written by Jimmy Palmiotti and Justin Gray

Art by Various

Published by DC Comics

A whole new crop of fans is being introduced to Luke Fox each week, thanks to Camrus Johnson’s portrayal of the character on The CW’s Batwoman. This week’s Batwing: Luke Fox collection provides the best collection yet of Luke’s comic tenure, and of the epic and profound chain of events that led to him taking on the mantle of Batwing. It’s a globetrotting run that’s underrated and absolutely entertaining, and one that new and old fans alike should add to their collection. — Jenna Anderson

Home Sick Pilots #12

Written by Dan Watters

Art by Caspar Wijngaard

Lettering by Aditya Bidikar

Desing by Tom Muller

Published by Image Comics

Home Sick Pilots has been a trip since the word go, and it has only gotten stranger as it has progressed. Dan Watters and Caspar Wijngaard are blending ’90s punk rock, ghost stories, and mecha anime into a potent blend that has knocked readers on their asses with practically every new issue. And don’t forget about Aditya Bidikar’s creative and colorful lettering and Tom Mueller’s DIY-zine design sensibility that brings it all together into a brilliant, singular, innovative package. As of Home Sick Pilots #12, the fate of the world rests on tracking down a haunted toilet seat. If you haven’t been reading, get caught up now. — Jamie Lovett

Howard the Duck by Zdarsky & Quinones Omnibus

Written by Chip Zdarsky

Art by Joe Quinones

Published by Marvel Comics

Outside of the cult-classic 80s movie, Chip Zdarsky and Joe Quinones’ Howard the Duck run is responsible for my love of Marvel’s foul-mouthed fowl. This week will finally see the duo’s run on Howard reprinted in one omnibus volume — and it’s one that fans of any of Marvel’s weirder ephemera need to have in their collection. All at once, this Howard run is hilarious, profound, and unabashedly creative, with a laundry list of endearing and clever character cameos, and a ton of moments that deserve to be memed over and over again online. I already own almost all of this run in single issues, but this omnibus absolutely is a collector’s item that I just might add to my collection. — Jenna Anderson

Iron Fist #1

Written by Alyssa Wong

Art by Michael YG

Colors by Jay David Ramos

Letters by Travis Lanham

Published by Marvel Comics

While the Iron Fist concept is well-loved by many Marvel fans, it has been on the back burner ever since the heat wore off of the Netflix television series based on the character. Now Iron First is back, but not the familiar Danny Rand. While Danny is a part of this new series from writer Alyssa Wong artist Michael YG, a brand new hero is wielding the power of Shao-Lao the Undying. For years, there have long been calls to modernize the Iron Fist concept, and casting a new hero in the role with two talented creators at the helm seems like a step in the right direction. We’re excited to see what it yields (you can see a preview here).

Joe Hill’s Rain #2

Story by Joe Hill

Adaptation by David M. Booher

Art by Zoe Thorogood

Colors by Chris O’Halloran

Letters by Shawn Lee

Published by Image Comics

To be very honest, the second issue of Rain is the comic I’ve been looking the most forward to all year thus far and while it’s only been a month since the debut issue, it’s a wait that feels like forever because Rain is just that good. I’m a sucker for apocalyptic stories, but with Rain adding a bit of horror to the tale and with the first issue having left on a devastating heartbreak, Rain #2 is set to start the reader on the journey of picking up the pieces as Honeysuckle deals with the “What’s next?” of the sky opening up and essentially raining nails. With the first issue being an absolutely knockout, you have to check out Rain #2 and be prepared to feel all the feelings. — Nicole Drum

Primordial #6

Written by Jeff Lemire

Art by Andrea Sorrentino

Colors by Dave Stewart

Letters by Steve Wands

Published by Image Comics

Andrea Sorrentino and Jeff Lemire have outdone themselves at every step of Primordial, and that’s saying something for a collaborative duo who have already accomplished so much individually and in collaboration. The story of Earth’s earliest astronauts with an extraterrestrial twist has become one of the most considered reflections on animal perspectives (and their rights) since We3 was on shelves, not to mention the artwork in Primordial is every bit as inventive and detailed. Sorrentino’s mind-altering depictions of faster-than-light travel and alien technology are only matched by their deft ability to portray canines and primates alike as lively and expressive beings without relying on anthropomorphization. Their story has soared across time and space to defy genre conventions and tell an altogether unique narrative. Now that the end has arrived, I cannot imagine another comic arriving this week for which I am more excited. Primordial has felt like a gift from the very first issue and with its conclusion here tomorrow, it’s a gift I anticipate passing along to others. — Chase Magnett

Putin’s Russia: The Rise of a Dictator

Created by Darryl Cunningham

Published by Drawn & Quarterly

It’s unfortunate, but Darryl Cunningham’s newest comics history could not have arrived at a more appropriate time. As tensions soar in eastern Europe and talk of the United States and Russia at war seems more likely than at any time since the Cold War, it’s worth considering who the man governing and shaping modern is and that’s exactly what Putin’s Russia: The Rise of a Dictator sets out to do. Cunningham’s comics always aim for clarity, examining complex figures and topics with clear timelines, graphics, and an abundance of research. This volume is focused on a singular figure – a man who climbed from the ashes of the KGB to effectively become Russia’s dictator for the past two decades and one of the wealthiest oligarchs on the globe. Amidst all of that secrecy and money, Cunningham finds everything he can to plot Putin’s rise and how he steered his country in a direction to match his own vision. Despite the dark historical materials he reviews, Cunningham also ensures readers will be kept engaged with a dry sense of wit and a knack for historical storytelling. His ability to connect specific figures with wider trends, especially the alignment between growing wealth disparity and too-powerful individuals seen in Cunningham’s last comic Billionaires. Whether you’ve always been curious about who exactly Vladimir Putin is or are just looking to catch up on foreign affairs, it’s likely Putin’s Russia will prove to be an invaluable and surprisingly entertaining starting point. — Chase Magnett

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow #8

Written by Tom King

Art by Bilquis Evely

Colors by Matheus Lopes

Letters by Clayton Cowles

Published by DC Comics

While I’ve held from the first issue that Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is an imperfect comic, it’s still one that I’ve found enjoyable and that a lot of people have loved so recommending the final issue in the series is a natural choice for me this week. Of course, my biggest reason for the suggestion is the book’s absolutely impeccable art and colors from Evely and Lopes. Truly, this series is one that I could enjoy over and over without a single word on the page and it’s worth investing some time in this week. — Nicole Drum