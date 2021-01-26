The Weekly Pull: DC's Future State, Werewolf By Night, Firefly, and More

It is nearly new comic book day again. New releases are on the way and will hit comic book stores and digital comics platforms and each week in The Weekly Pull, ComicBook.com's team highlights some of the new releases that we're are most excited about getting to read. Those releases might be from the big two publishers or a smaller press, brand new issues of ongoing series, original graphic novels, or collected editions of older material. It might involve capes and cowls or it could be from any other genre. Whatever it is that's making us excited about comics this week, we're going to tell you all about it. This week, DC's Future State continues with stories about Aquaman, Superman, Batman, Lex Luthor, the Suicide Squad, and the Legion of Super-HeHero Plus, Firefly jumps into the post-Serenity future, and Werewolf by Night comes to its epic conclusion What comics are you most excited about this week? Let us know which new releases you're most excited about reading in the comments, and feel free to leave some of your suggestions as well. Check back tomorrow for our weekly reviews and again next week for a new installment of The Weekly Pull.

Batman: White Knight Presents: Harley Quinn #4 (Photo: DC Comics) Written by Katana Collins

Art by Matteo Scalera

Published by DC Black Label White Knight’s Harley Quinn is hands down my favorite version of the beloved character. The series continues to live up to that high bar in Harley’s spin-off series, and writer Katana Collins not only builds a compelling mystery but also continues to find new layers and aspects to Harley’s character that you just won’t find anywhere else. This also happens to be one of the most stunning books on the market thanks to the gorgeous artwork of Matteo Scalera, making for a Harley experience that no fan of the Gotham icon should dare miss. — Matthew Aguilar prevnext

Colonel Weird: Cosmagog #4 (Photo: Dark Horse Comics) Written by Jeff Lemire

Art by Tyler Crook

Published by Dark Horse Comics Colonel Weird: Cosmagog has provided a very strange focus for the strangest character in the Black Hammer universe, and that’s quite an accomplishment. However, despite the oddities surrounding this inconsistent traveler of time and space, this series has provided an enthralling invitation to Jeff Lemire’s new superhero canon. New readers can find mind-expanding ideas and an ambitious storytelling structure combined with many familiar ideas that resonate with superhero fans. Combine that with Tyler Crook’s intriguing approach to even standard images, much less the hypnotic hallucinatory sequences that fill Cosmagog, and you have a surefire hit. With its final issue arriving this week, there is an excellent opportunity for readers to discover Black Hammer comics, Colonel Weird, and two of the most talented artists working in comics today. -- Chase Magnett prevnext

Firefly #25 (Photo: BOOM! Studios) Written by Greg Pak

Art by Pius Bak

Published by BOOM! Studios BOOM! Studios' ongoing Firefly series takes a giant leap into the future with its 25th issue. Writer Greg Pak has continuously brought big ideas to the fan-favorite sci-fi property. However, the series felt hamstrung due to it being set before the film Serenity, which served as the show's de facto series finale. Starting with this issue, that's not a problem any longer. Pak and artist Pius Bak begin a new story set years after Serenity's events, with the crew fractured from their losses. This era is uncharted territory for Firefly and its persistent fandom, making this issue a great jumping-on point for newcomers to the comic. -- Jamie Lovett prevnext

Future State: Aquaman #1 (Photo: DC Comics) Written by Brandon Thomas

Art by Daniel Sampere

Published by DC Comics From the beginning one of my most anticipated Future State books was Future State: Aquaman #1, and the reasoning was two-fold. First, the creative team of writer Brandon Thomas and artist Daniel Sampere is one that can deliver a fresh new take on the Aquaman mythos, especially in light of the new heroes leading the book, which is reason No. 2. Having Jackson and Andy taking on the roles of Aquaman and Aquawoman is something fans have wanted to see for quite some time, and thankfully the book more than delivers on all that promise. — Matthew Aguilar prevnext

Future State: Batman/Superman #1 (Photo: DC Comics) Written by Gene Luen Yang

Art by Ben Oliver

Published by DC Comics Gene Luen Yang is one of the most gifted cartoonists working today, and he's already proven his talent for writing stories around the Superman universe by scripting Superman Smashes the Klan and New Super-Man, not to mention a run on Supes' ongoing series under his belt. Now he's teaming with rising star artist Ben Oliver for a Superman and Batman team-up story that is technically part of Future State, but that takes place early enough in the event's timeline that you'd barely notice. What's not to love? Nothing, that's what. Future State: Batman/Superman has the talent to spare and should be on your radar. -- Jamie Lovett prevnext

Future State: Legion of Super-Heroes #1 (Photo: DC Comics) Written by Brian Michael Bendis

Art by Riley Rossmo

Published by DC Comics The revived Legion of Super-Heroes has quickly become a bright spot in DC Comics’ modern lineup. It fuses an eclectic collection of characters with an abundance of villains and catastrophes that resonate with the utopian visions of Star Trek. Bendis continues his work on the franchise with artist Riley Rossmo in this two-part Future State story that looks at a dark future still lying in wait for the Legionnaires. Rossmo makes for a killer collaborator as he not only reimagines a disastrous future but also provides new costumes and identities for many familiar characters. As this futuristic collection of dreamers continues to rise at DC Comics, it’s more apparent than ever that there is a plan for these heroes and they have many inspiring stories left to tell. -- Chase Magnett prevnext

Future State: Suicide Squad #1 (Photo: DC Comics) Written by Jeremy Adams, Robbie Thompson

Art by Javier Fernandez, Fernando Pasarin

Published by DC Comics DC's Future State event has been putting out some interesting and in many ways, very fresh content over the past few weeks, and this week's Future State: Suicide Squad #1 jumps into that fray. While Suicide Squad is generally a title that inserts a good bit of humor in addition to a frequently pointed look at just how wrong much of what goes on within that particular pocket of "crimefighting" is, this issue leans hard into deep character cuts and a stark sense of black and white. A second story in the issue centers on Black Adam, offering another more grounded but not grim entry into the Future State's lineup. It's a must-read for anyone following the Future State initiative but also a must-read for anyone looking for something rawer and more real in their comics this week. -- Nicole Drum prevnext

Future State: Superman vs. Imperious Lex #1 (Photo: DC Comics) Written by Mark Russell

Art by Steve Pugh

Published by DC Comics Stories surrounding Lex Luthor don’t usually interest me anymore, but as soon as I saw that Mark Russell and Steve Pugh - the team behind the brilliant Flinstones revival and the recent deeply-underrated series Billionaire Island - were at the helm of Superman vs. Imperious Lex, I knew I would definitely need to check it out. In this corner of the Future State event, Lex is the leader of a utopia called Lexor, which puts him into conflict with both Superman and Lois Lane. If the first issue is any indication, this could be one of the most socially-relevant and genuinely delightful entries in Future State’s run, all while proving why its three main characters have continued to endure across decades. — Jenna Anderson prevnext

Werewolf by Night #4 (Photo: Marvel Comics) Written by Taboo and B. Earl

Art by Scot Eaton

Published by Marvel Comics The final issue of the magnificent Werewolf by Night run from Taboo and B. Earl, while the story may feel too short it's an issue that is set to be full of action and, given that the previous issue established that Jake's beloved grandmother is in danger, a lot of heart as well. This whole run has been a fantastic read and is something that demands more from this pocket of Marvel's stories, but this issue, in particular, is a must-read not only for how it resolves the story but the prospects for future ones that it lays down. There's no better way to say it: this is a must-read comic. Period. -- Nicole Drum prevnext