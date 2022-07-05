The Weekly Pull: Batman, Suicide Squad: Blaze, Starhenge, and More

It's almost another new comic book day, which means new releases hitting stores and digital platforms. Each week in The Weekly Pull, the ComicBook.com team highlights the new releases that have us the most excited about another week of comics. Whether those releases are from the most prominent publisher or a small press, brand new issues of ongoing series, original graphic novels, or collected editions of older material, whether it involves capes and cowls or comes from any other genre, if it has us excited about comic books this week, then we're going to tell you about it in The Weekly Pull. This week, a new era of Batman begins, Suicide Squad: Blaze concludes, and master artist Liam Sharpe launches his sci-fi saga Starhenge. Plus, DC releases its first tie-in to Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam movie, Mind MGMT returns, and more. What comics are you most excited about this week? Let us know which new releases you're looking forward to reading in the comments, and feel free to leave some of your suggestions as well. Check back tomorrow for our weekly reviews and again next week for a new installment of The Weekly Pull.

Batman #125 (Photo: Jorge Jimenez, Tomeu Morey, DC Comics) Written by Chip Zdarsky

Art by Jorge Jimenez

Colors by Tomeu Morey

Letters by Clayton Cowles

Batman #125 (Photo: Jorge Jimenez, Tomeu Morey, DC Comics) Written by Chip Zdarsky
Art by Jorge Jimenez
Colors by Tomeu Morey
Letters by Clayton Cowles
Published by DC Comics Chip Zdarsky's profile soared thanks to his work on books known for their quirky, even absurd comedy like Sex Criminals and Howard the Duck. That he'd spend his next act writing each of the big two's respective epitome of the gritty street vigilante archetype, Daredevil and Batman, let alone write them simultaneously, is a surprise. And yet, his Daredevil run has been celebrated, and he's shown the too rare writing talent for stories that are nuanced and emotional without sacrificing that noirish tone associated with the character. The idea that he might bring that same talent to Batman is exciting. That he's teaming with Jorge Jimenez, easily one of the brightest stars in superhero comics art today, well, I haven't been this excited for the start of a Batman run since Grant Morrison's tenure began more than 15 years ago. An exciting new era of Batman is about to begin, and fans would be foolish to miss the boat. -- Jamie Lovett

Birds of Prey: Whitewater (Photo: DC Comics) Written by Gail Simone

Art by Nicola Scott and Doug Hazlewood

Birds of Prey: Whitewater (Photo: DC Comics) Written by Gail Simone
Art by Nicola Scott and Doug Hazlewood
Published by DC Comics I will celebrate any and all trade paperbacks that collect issues of Birds of Prey, especially if they are issues of Gail Simone's excellent run on the title. This string of issues follows the team in the wake of Black Canary's exit, with Big Barda, Hawkgirl, Ice, and more prominently entering the series' fold. That, combined with a delightful crossover with the Secret Six, makes this a significant and genuinely entertaining chapter in the Birds of Prey's history. — Jenna Anderson

Black Adam – The Justice Society Files: Hawkman #1 (Photo: Kaare Andrews, DC Comics) Written by Cavan Scott

Art by Scot Eato and Norm Rapmund

Colors by Andrew Dalhouse

Letters by Rob Leigh

Black Adam – The Justice Society Files: Hawkman #1 (Photo: Kaare Andrews, DC Comics) Written by Cavan Scott
Art by Scot Eato and Norm Rapmund
Colors by Andrew Dalhouse
Letters by Rob Leigh
Published by DC Comics With the release of DC's Black Adam movie just a few months away, fans have a unique opportunity to dive into the lore of the Justice Society of America, the iconic group of superheroes who will be joining Dwayne Johnson's titular antihero on the big screen. The first in a string of one-shot issues, this week's Secret Files introduces fans to Aldis Hodge's version of Carter Hall / Hawkman, in a story that teases some compelling pieces of JSA lore, as well as the larger conflict of the film itself. This bunch of one-shots will be must-reads for those who are excited for Black Adam, as well as for those who have been eager to see the JSA further spotlighted. — Jenna Anderson

Green Lantern Vol. 2: Horatius (Photo: DC Comics) Written by Geoffrey Thorne

Art by Tom Raney, Marco Santucci, ChrisCross

Colors by Michael Atiyeh

Letters by Rob Leigh

Green Lantern Vol. 2: Horatius (Photo: DC Comics) Written by Geoffrey Thorne
Art by Tom Raney, Marco Santucci, ChrisCross
Colors by Michael Atiyeh
Letters by Rob Leigh
Published by DC Comics Geoffrey Thorne, Marco Santucci, Tom Raney, Michael Atiyeh, and Rob Leigh embraced the far-reaching and fantastical concepts that Green Lantern is a perfect fit for while also spinning unique narratives for the main cast that kept those larger elements grounded in relatable concepts, and in Horatius, everything just went into overdrive. The final six issues not only bring John Stewart to a completely fresh place but also successfully reenergize the Green Lantern Corps, and it really is a team effort to bring both sides of this story to a satisfying close while also opening up the franchise to any number of interesting future paths. It wasn't the Green Lantern story I was necessarily expecting, but perhaps that's part of what made it so delightful, and I think you'll enjoy it too. -- Matthew Aguilar

Mind MGMT: Bootleg #1 (Photo: Farel Dalrymple, Dark Horse Comics) Written by Matt Kindt

Art by Farel Dalrymple

Colors by Farel Dalrymple

Letters by Farel Dalrymple

Mind MGMT: Bootleg #1 (Photo: Farel Dalrymple, Dark Horse Comics) Written by Matt Kindt
Art by Farel Dalrymple
Colors by Farel Dalrymple
Letters by Farel Dalrymple
Published by Dark Horse Comics If you've never read Matt Kindt's Mind MGMT, it remains one of the most inventive and engaging experiments from serialized comics in the 21st century. Kindt layered mysteries far beyond the text with page margins and many other elements being put to work to reveal a grand conspiracy involving all sorts of strange psychic abilities. While the original series ended well, there remains an urge to explore such a wonderfully complex creation and Kindt has teamed with Farel Dalrymple—the rare artist who can match Kindt's idiosyncratic style and resourceful imagination—to deliver a new chapter in the mythos. Mind MGMT: Bootleg #1 promises to start filling readers in on what happened after the Mind MGMT agency crumbled. Making any predictions on where either of these storytellers might take the narrative is a fool's endeavor, but this promises to deliver some of the mind-bending comics available in 2022 and only a fool would miss it. -- Chase Magnett

Power Rangers Vol. 4 (Photo: Gerald Parel, Boom Studios) Written by Ryan Parrott

Art by Francesco Mortarino

Colors by Raul Angulo

Letters by Ed Dukeshire

Power Rangers Vol. 4 (Photo: Gerald Parel, Boom Studios) Written by Ryan Parrott
Art by Francesco Mortarino
Colors by Raul Angulo
Letters by Ed Dukeshire
Published by Boom Studios The Omega Rangers have been one of the best additions to the Power Rangers franchise in some time, and the Eltarian War has been equally as compelling as an event and a larger-scale story. Now the event reaches its action-packed conclusion and the ever-so-talented team of Ryan Parrott, Francesco Mortarino, Marco Renna, Walter Baiamonte, Raul Angulo, and Ed Dukeshire more than deliver. The action is frenetic and epic in scale, while the character moments that the series has become synonymous with are plentiful and hit hard when they need to. Power Rangers fans have been a bit spoiled, but trust me, I am in no way complaining. -- Matthew Aguilar

Starhenge, Book One: The Dragon & The Boar #1 (Photo: Liam Sharp, Image Comics) Created by Liam Sharp

Published by Image Comics I'm almost ashamed to admit that The Green Lantern was my first real experience with Liam Sharp's work, but boy, his work left an impression. Sharp's years working for 2000 AD on various sci-fi stories were apparent in his work on the series, as he (and writer Grant Morrison) transformed Hal Jordan from a Top Gun castoff in spandex to the hero of a strange space opera with the epic artwork to match. After reading that, I can hardly wait to get my hands on Starhenge Starhenge, Book One: The Dragon & The Boar #1, the first chapter of a brand new space odyssey entirely of Sharp's own making. Get ready to see a master at work. -- Jamie Lovett prevnext