The Weekly Pull: Giant-Size X-Men, Crisis on Infinite Earths, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and More

Amethyst #1

Story and art by Amy Reeder

Published by DC/Wonder Comics

With the character having been reintroduced in Young Justice, Amethyst #1 is a delightful opportunity to jump right back into Amy Winston’s, a.k.a. Princess Amethyst, adventures in Gemworld as she returns to the kingdom for her 16th birthday. However, she doesn’t return to a party. She returns to a kingdom in ruins and a mystery she must solve with few allies as she quests even farther from home. It’s a charming and interesting story that also makes for a perfect place to jump into Gemworld and get to know a hero quite unlike what most readers are used to. — Nicole Drum

Crisis on Infinite Earths Giant #2

Written by Marv Wolfman, Marc Guggenheim

Art by Tom Derenick, Trevor Scott, Andy Owens, Tom Grummett, and Danny Miki

Cover by Jerry Ordway

Published by DC Comics

The Arrowverse’s “Crisis on Infinite Earths” wrapped up last month on The CW, and now the second part of the tie-in comic is here. As was the case with the previous issue, the book fills in some of the gaps that the television event did not cover, offering the battles of Felicity Smoak and others as they do their part to try to save both the Multiverse and Oliver Queen. If you’ve watched the television event, you already know the outcome, but that doesn’t diminish the thrill of the rest of the story — including a surprising team-up for the villainous Lex Luthor. — Nicole Drum

Finger Guns #1

Written by Justin Richards

Art by Val Halvorson

Published by Vault Comics

Vault Comics is one of a handful of comics publishers vying to be the next Vertigo. Finger Guns is one of those books that make it seems like the rightful heir to Vertigo’s crown. It’s a story that takes a simple, mundane genre — teen drama — and adds one big sci-fi plot element. In this case, a group of kids realizes that they can manipulate other people’s emotions by pointing at them. Creators Justin Richards and Val Halvorson have found an exciting narrative intersection. It’s one of those points where plot and theme, symbolism and metaphor form a natural, organic bond. We can’t wait to see what they do with the concept. — Jamie Lovett

The Flash of Two Worlds Deluxe Edition

Written by John Broome, Gardner Fox

Art by Joe Giella, Sid Greene

Published by DC Comics

The Flash is currently entrenched in the idea of the multiverse and different speedsters, but one of DC’s newest reprints allows fans to see where it all began. This hardcover collection reprints some of the first meetings between Barry Allen and Jay Garrick, an alliance that bridged the gap between Golden and Silver Age storytelling — and helped the DC universe get much, much weirder from there. The Flash of Two Worlds is the kind of DC story that everyone should read at least once in their life, and this reprint seems to provide a pretty gorgeous way of doing so. — Jenna Anderson

Giant-Size X-Men: Jean Grey and Emma Frost

Written by Jonathan Hickman

Art by Russell Dauterman

Published by Marvel Comics

The Dawn of X relaunch continues to give X-Men fans (and even former skeptics) stories that they never knew they needed, something that is overwhelmingly apparent with this newest one-shot. The story focuses on the decades-long dyad between Emma Frost and Jean Grey, and plunges the two beloved characters on a mission they weren’t prepared for. With “Head of X” Jonathan Hickman at the helm, and Russell Dauterman and Matt Wilson providing truly gorgeous art and colors, this issue is a can’t-miss experience for fans of either character. — Jenna Anderson

Hidden Society #1

Written by Rafael Savone

Art by Rafael Albuquerque

Published by Dark Horse Comics

I enjoyed reading Neil Gaiman’s A Study in Emerald a good deal but found it was the sort of comic that didn’t’ resonate for very long. Each individual sequence and line of dialogue landed well, but there simply wasn’t much there three; that (surprisingly for some) was primarily due to the first two nouns in the title. The visuals were lush and imaginative, while each sequence drove the story forward in an intriguing fashion. What was lacking was something original and that’s what Hidden Society discovers. This is a visionary world filled with characters preparing for an adventure unlike anything else in comic book stores today. Rafael Albuquerque’s is likely already a sign of a comics’ excellence for attentive reads and it will likely now be joined by his collaborators’ Rafael Savona. Together they deliver an irresistibly charming story populated by one of 2020’s best new casts of characters and I’ll be following them wherever they go next. — Chase Magnett

One-Punch Man, Vol. 19

Written by ONE

Art by Yusukue Murata

Published by Viz Media

I once pontificated that One-Punch Man was a manga with a limited runway; I once was a damn fool. In addition to Yusuke Murata’s action sequences and character design’s inexplicably exceeding expectations with each new volume, the series has built a fascinating set of premises around its delightfully simple core premise. I’ve had satisfying conversations about both the visceral joys of this series and its commentary on topics like meritocracy and late-stage capitalism. One-Punch Man began on a high note and has knocked out my subsequent expectations (along with every ugly villain) with a single blow ever since. So keep bringing more and never count me amongst this manga’s doubters ever again. — Chase Magnett

Strikeforce Vol. 1

Written by Tini Howard

Art by German Peralta

Published by Marvel Comics

Marvel’s Strikeforce has been a delightful surprise, and now you can check out the fantastical journey in one place. Strikeforce Vol. 1 collects issues #1 through 5 of Strikeforce, which brings together the unlikely team of Spider-Woman, Blade, Spectrum, Hellstrom, Angela, Wiccan, and Winter Soldier to battle a threat that only they are equipped to handle. While they may be the only ones who can stop it, that doesn’t mean they are going to be perfect at it, but it’s always entertaining to watch them try. — Matthew Aguilar

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Jennika #1

Writing and art by Brahm Revel

Published by IDW Publishing

As Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles approached its 100th issue, it did something dangerous. The series introduced the fifth Turtle, the former Foot Clan assassin named Jennika. This is dangerous territory. The creators of the Turtles split up the last time the franchise tried to introduce a new Turtle. Good news then that Jennika has turned out to be a wonderful and organic addition to the Turtles family. Now she’s getting to go through a kind of Turtles rite of passage by getting her own solo comic. With the ever-stellar Brahm Revel at the helm of the miniseries, we’re eager to see Jennika get the solo spotlight. — Jamie Lovett

The Unbeatable Squirrel Girl Vol. 12

Written by Ryan North

Art by Derek Charm

Published by Marvel Comics

The Unbeatable Squirrel Girl went out just like it started, and you can relive the series’ fantastic conclusion in The Unbeatable Squirrel Girl Vol. 12. The new trade is the last collection of Ryan North and Derek Charm’s delightful series, and pulls in just about every one of Doreen’s friends for an action-packed final adventure that rewards all the longtime fans who have joined in on the fun along the way. Even Galactus gets in on the fun, and if you can’t enjoy a Squirrel Girl Galactus adventure, we don’t know what to tell you. — Matthew Aguilar

The Weatherman Vol. 2

Written by Jody LeHeup

Art by Nathan Fox

Published by Image Comics

The Weatherman is easily one of comics’ most intriguing series, and Vol. 2 took some turns that literally no one saw coming. Jody LeHeup and Nathan Fox’s grand adventure is equal parts action-packed and poignant, and you’ll often find yourself just as conflicted as the book’s cast, who are trying to navigate their way out of a situation that has no good solution. It doesn’t hurt that Fox’s artwork makes every punch land with brutal impact, and it all makes for a series that you won’t soon forget, and Vol. 3 can’t get here soon enough. — Matthew Aguilar