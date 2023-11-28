The Weekly Pull: X-Men Blue: Origins, Batman '89: Echoes, Doctor Who: Liberation of the Daleks, and More

It's almost another new comic book day, which means new releases hitting stores and digital platforms. Each week in The Weekly Pull, the ComicBook.com team highlights the new releases that have us the most excited about another week of comics. Whether those releases are from the most prominent publisher or a small press, brand new issues of ongoing series, original graphic novels, or collected editions of older material, whether it involves capes and cowls or comes from any other genre, if it has us excited about comic books this week, then we're going to tell you about it in The Weekly Pull. This week, we'll learn NIghtcrawler's secret origin in X-Men Blue: Origins, return to the "Burton-verse" in Batman '89: Echoes, and get more of the Fourteenth Doctor in Doctor Who: Liberation of the Daleks. Plus, Marvel Comics celebrates Howard the Duck's birthday, and more. What comics are you most excited about this week? Let us know which new releases you're looking forward to reading in the comments, and feel free to leave some of your suggestions as well. Check back tomorrow for our weekly reviews and again next week for a new installment of The Weekly Pull.

All Eight Eyes (Photo: Piotr Kowalski, Dark Horse Comics) Written by Steve Foxe

Art by Piotr Kowalski

Colors by Brad Simpson

Letters by Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou

Published by Dark Horse Comics This is the time of year when I begin to build a holiday reading list and the collected edition of All Eight Eyes is smack dab in the middle of 2023's for a re-read. The four-issue miniseries from writer Steve Foxe and artist Piotr Kowalski delivers a satisfying tale combining horror and conspiracy in an outstanding package. As the series begins the world resembles our own but the secret of enormous, man-eating spiders stalking the globe quickly becomes apparent to the protagonist and reader alike. It is the sort of imagery perfectly suited to comics with each new eight-legged menace terrifying in its alien appearance and daunting contrast against (typically much larger) human beings. Kowalski's depictions of the spiders are consistently spine-chilling and the action sequences satisfy on every level with plenty of big moments grounded in the mundane ugliness of battling beasts beneath the streets of New York. Throughout the set pieces and monstrous spiders, Foxe weaves a story that delves into themes of belief and perception that are bound to reward repeat readings. All Eight Eyes emerges from 2023 as one of the year's best horror miniseries – an outstanding comic book perfectly suited to enjoy from the (hopefully spider-free) comfort of one's own home. -- Chase Magnett prevnext

Green Arrow #6 (Photo: Phil Hester, Ande Parks, Alex Sinclair, DC) Written by Joshua Williamson

Art by Sean Isaake, Phil Hester, Trevor Hairsine

Inks by Ande Parks

Colors by Romula Fajardo Jr.

Letters by Troy Peteri

Published by DC Green Arrow's first arc finally comes to a close with this issue, leaving a slew of intriguing repercussions for the ArrowFam as a whole. Joshua Williamson's script has put a menagerie of heroes and villains through the proverbial wringer, and it's fun seeing that culminate in this particular instance. Plus, having Phil Hester and Ande Parks back on art once again should make this a must-read for any Green Arrow fan. — Jenna Anderson prevnext

Howard the Duck #1 (Photo: Ed McGuinness, Laura Martin, marvel Comics) Written by Various

Art by Various

Published by Marvel Comics There's a lot about this one-shot, which celebrates Howard's 50th anniversary in a zany and eclectic style, that immediately makes me want to check it out. From Chip Zdarsky and Joe Quinones returning to the character following a pitch-perfect run in the 2010s, to Daniel Kibblesmith and Annie Wu partnering for a story where Howard is President, this one-shot is sure to deliver in ways that fans definitely aren't expecting. Whether you love or hate Howard as a character, I have a feeling that this will be worth your time. — Jenna Anderson prevnext

Ms. Marvel: The New Mutant #4 (Photo: Sara Pichelli, Matt Wilson, Marvel Comics) Written by Iman Vellani and Sabir Pirzada

Art by Carlos Gomez and Adam Gorham

Colors by Erick Arciniega

Letters by Joe Caramagna

Published by Marvel Comics Kamala Khan has had quite the year, from her big-screen showcase in The Marvels to her shocking death in Amazing Spider-Man to her subsequent resurrection as one of Marvel's merry mutants. This week, the first chapter in Kamala's new status quo comes to a close, as she faces off against Orchis and comes to terms with her new standing within the Marvel universe. This series' creative team, led by Kamala's live-action actress Iman Vellani, has been knocking it out of the park thus far, and I have hope that they'll deliver an entertaining finale. — Jenna Anderson prevnext

Spider-Woman #1 (Photo: Leinil Francis Yu, Marvel Comics) Written by Steve Foxe

Art by Carola Borelli

Colors by Arif Prianto

Letters by Joe Sabino

Published by Marvel Comics Spider-Woman is a series that has regularly overshot expectations at Marvel Comics for the past decade. Whether readers are considering the soap opera stories written by Dennis Hopeless about a pregnant Jessica Drew and her emerging found family or the intricately woven and humor-filled stories of Karla Pacheco, Spider-Woman draws from the best of the rising talents in the Marvel bullpen to deliver original spins on the superhero genre. So seeing the names of writer Steve Foxe and artist Carola Borelli attached to Spider-Woman #1 this week is cause for interest to all and excitement for those who already recognize Foxe and Borelli. The latter's slick line work provides a perfect approach for emotional character performances and fast-paced action, while the former's character-driven stories and appreciation for superhero C-listers are primed to take advantage of Spider-Woman's place in the Marvel ecosystem. Their new series' debut is ready to take advantage of the upcoming "Gang War" story spinning out of the pages of Amazing Spider-Man with an abundance of threats for Jessica to battle in addition to the kidnapping of her own child. If the preview released earlier this year is any indication, then both Foxe and Borelli are about to garner a lot of new (and well-deserved) readers when they launch their run on Spider-Woman this week. -- Chase Magnett prevnext