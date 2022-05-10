The Weekly Pull: Moon Knight: Black, White, & Blood, The Jurassic League, Eight Billions Genies, and More
It's almost another new comic book day, which means new releases hitting stores and digital platforms. Each week in The Weekly Pull, the ComicBook.com team highlights the new releases that have us the most excited about another week of comics. Whether those releases are from the most prominent publisher or a small press, brand new issues of ongoing series, original graphic novels, or collected editions of older material, whether it involves capes and cowls or comes from any other genre, if it has us excited about comic books this week, then we're going to tell you about it in The Weekly Pull.
This week, Marvel gives Moon Knight the Black, White, & Blood treatment, The Jurassic League debuts, and Image Comics launches Eight Billion Genies. Plus, a new Captain America series, a She-Hulk Epic Collection, and Archie Comics Archie Meets Riverdale crossover special.
What comics are you most excited about this week? Let us know which new releases you're looking forward to reading in the comments, and feel free to leave some of your suggestions as well. Check back tomorrow for our weekly reviews and again next week for a new installment of The Weekly Pull.
Archie Meets Riverdale #1
- Written by Daniel Kibblesmith
- Art by Pat & Tim Kennedy, Bob Smith
- Colors by Matt Herms
- Letters by Jack Morelli
- Published by Archie Comics
The pop-culture presence of Archie Comics has become pretty varied, especially once The CW's Riverdale took the comic lore into a moody and genre-bending direction. While Archie's comic outputs have previously expanded on both universes, this week's Archie Meets Riverdale fully lets them both cross over — and the end result is sure to be a delight. Television and comic writer Daniel Kibblesmith feels like an incredibly inspired choice to bring this story to life, and the art from Pat & Tim Kennedy and Bob Smith perfectly mashes up the two aesthetics. This is the kind of one-shot that is sure to be an instant collector's item for Archie fans, no matter what incarnation of its world they adore. — Jenna Anderson
Captain America: Symbol of Truth #1
- Written by Tochi Onyebuchi
- Art by R.B. Silva
- Colors by Jesus Aburtov
- Letters by Joe Caramagna
- Published by Marvel Comics
With Sam Wilson flying high as Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it was only a matter of time before Sam suited back up and started wielding the shield again in the comics. That new era of Sam-Cap begins in Captain America: Symbol of Truth #1. It's thrilling to see R.B. Silva get a major billing like this after knocking Power of X out of the park. He's meaning up with Tochi Onyebuchi, whose background as both an award-winning sci-fi/fantasy author and former civil rights lawyer makes him well-suited to writing any version of the star-spangled adventure. We can't wait to see what the creators have cooked up for Sam. -- Jamie Lovett
Eight Billion Genies #1
- Written by Charles Soule
- Art by Ryan Browne
- Colors by Ryan Browne and Kevin Knipstein
- Letters by Chris Crank
- Published by Image Comics
Look at the two names centered on the cover of Eight Billion Genies #1: Ryan Browne and Charles Soule. There you go; that's all you need to know. Now, if you're still curious, here's why I say that: These are the absolute madmen who gave readers God Hates Astronauts and any number of other dada-like works of comics absurdity. They've never encountered a goofy idea they could not sell and it often results in some of the most remarkable exaggerations and belly-laugh-inducing pages to be published by Image Comics. Sometimes there's a plot and sometimes there's a general procession of events, but story isn't the most critical element to consider when approaching a collaboration from Browne and Soule. Instead, stay focused on the journey as characters inconceivable in any other medium emerge and act in a manner that will leave eyes wide and jaws dropped. Eight Billion Genies suggests a world overfilled with magic – a place where absolutely anything can happen and leave readers astounded. Browne and Soule guarantee that promise. Expect the unimaginable from Eight Billion Genies this Wednesday. -- Chase Magnett
The Jurassic League #1
- Written by Juan Gedeon and Daniel Warren Johnson
- Art by Juan Gedeon
- Colors by Mike Spicer
- Letters by Ferran Delgado
- Published by DC Comics
There's a term used by runners that I learned recently: Full send. It means to go all out, regardless of consequence – to give something your absolute all. The Jurassic League #1 is what it looks like when superhero comics creators go "full send." The concept is, of course, utterly ludicrous: What if the Justice League emerged in the time of dinosaurs and were composed of superpowered dinosaurs? But that's no more silly than every other superhero comic published, really. Rather than apologizing for that goofiness or struggling to justify the bizarre cross-section of ideas, artists Juan Gedeon and Daniel Warren Johnson are embracing just how radical all of those ideas are and the outrageous fun of seeing them mashed together. This is a comic book where every panel is unlike anything readers have seen before, delivering a wide range of colors, effects, and emotions dedicated to engrossing every eyeball laid upon them. Readers familiar with the two creators at the helm of The Jurassic League certainly won't be surprised, given past efforts like Ghost Racers and Murder Falcon. And, just like those past adventures, this is a story that simply could not be found anywhere outside of a comic book. The Jurassic League is aiming for the moon and given the full send mentality displayed in this first issue, it's likely to make it there and back again. -- Chase Magnett
Moon Knight: Black, White, & Blood #1
- Written by Various
- Art by Various
- Published by Marvel Comics
Marvel Comics launched the Black, White, & Blood series of miniseries seemingly as an answer to DC's long-running Batman: Black and White anthologies. As with most of those styles of anthologies, they've presented mixed results. However, there's something especially exciting about Moon Knight: Black, White & Blood. Maybe it's that Moon Knight's all-white costume design naturally lends itself to the format. Or maybe it's that Jonathan Hickman and Chris Bachalo are leading the whole thing off. Maybe it's both. Either way, that one creative collaboration is likely to justify this first issue of the anthology miniseries existing. -- Jamie Lovett
She-Hulk Epic Collection: Breaking the Fourth Wall
- Written by Various
- Art by Various
- Published by Marvel Comics
We're gradually getting closer to the release of the She-Hulk TV show, and there's still plenty of time for fans to dive into Jennifer Walters' comic tenure. This week's new Epic Collection reprints some of her key issues from the "Sensational" era of the 1980s, as well as a number of one-shots and standalone issues tied to Jen. Considering how long it's been since She-Hulk last got an Epic Collection reprint, the very nature of these issues being collected again — especially with ample time until the show debuts — is worth celebrating in its own right. But the issues within have oodles of reasons to check them out, from Jen's bizarre run-ins with the likes of Stilt-Man, Xemnu, and more, to the tongue-in-cheek tone the series takes on the Marvel universe. Trust me, this is one trade that She-Hulk fans don't want to miss out on. — Jenna Anderson