The Weekly Pull: Moon Knight: Black, White, & Blood, The Jurassic League, Eight Billions Genies, and More

It's almost another new comic book day, which means new releases hitting stores and digital platforms. Each week in The Weekly Pull, the ComicBook.com team highlights the new releases that have us the most excited about another week of comics. Whether those releases are from the most prominent publisher or a small press, brand new issues of ongoing series, original graphic novels, or collected editions of older material, whether it involves capes and cowls or comes from any other genre, if it has us excited about comic books this week, then we're going to tell you about it in The Weekly Pull. This week, Marvel gives Moon Knight the Black, White, & Blood treatment, The Jurassic League debuts, and Image Comics launches Eight Billion Genies. Plus, a new Captain America series, a She-Hulk Epic Collection, and Archie Comics Archie Meets Riverdale crossover special. What comics are you most excited about this week? Let us know which new releases you're looking forward to reading in the comments, and feel free to leave some of your suggestions as well. Check back tomorrow for our weekly reviews and again next week for a new installment of The Weekly Pull.

Archie Meets Riverdale #1 (Photo: Derek Charm, Archie Comics) Written by Daniel Kibblesmith

Art by Pat & Tim Kennedy, Bob Smith

Colors by Matt Herms

Letters by Jack Morelli

Published by Archie Comics The pop-culture presence of Archie Comics has become pretty varied, especially once The CW's Riverdale took the comic lore into a moody and genre-bending direction. While Archie's comic outputs have previously expanded on both universes, this week's Archie Meets Riverdale fully lets them both cross over — and the end result is sure to be a delight. Television and comic writer Daniel Kibblesmith feels like an incredibly inspired choice to bring this story to life, and the art from Pat & Tim Kennedy and Bob Smith perfectly mashes up the two aesthetics. This is the kind of one-shot that is sure to be an instant collector's item for Archie fans, no matter what incarnation of its world they adore. — Jenna Anderson prevnext

Captain America: Symbol of Truth #1 (Photo: R.B. Silva, Jesus Aburtov, Marvel Comics) Written by Tochi Onyebuchi

Art by R.B. Silva

Colors by Jesus Aburtov

Letters by Joe Caramagna

Published by Marvel Comics With Sam Wilson flying high as Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it was only a matter of time before Sam suited back up and started wielding the shield again in the comics. That new era of Sam-Cap begins in Captain America: Symbol of Truth #1. It's thrilling to see R.B. Silva get a major billing like this after knocking Power of X out of the park. He's meaning up with Tochi Onyebuchi, whose background as both an award-winning sci-fi/fantasy author and former civil rights lawyer makes him well-suited to writing any version of the star-spangled adventure. We can't wait to see what the creators have cooked up for Sam. -- Jamie Lovett prevnext

Eight Billion Genies #1 (Photo: Ryan Browne, Image Comics) Written by Charles Soule

Art by Ryan Browne

Colors by Ryan Browne and Kevin Knipstein

Letters by Chris Crank

Published by Image Comics Look at the two names centered on the cover of Eight Billion Genies #1: Ryan Browne and Charles Soule. There you go; that's all you need to know. Now, if you're still curious, here's why I say that: These are the absolute madmen who gave readers God Hates Astronauts and any number of other dada-like works of comics absurdity. They've never encountered a goofy idea they could not sell and it often results in some of the most remarkable exaggerations and belly-laugh-inducing pages to be published by Image Comics. Sometimes there's a plot and sometimes there's a general procession of events, but story isn't the most critical element to consider when approaching a collaboration from Browne and Soule. Instead, stay focused on the journey as characters inconceivable in any other medium emerge and act in a manner that will leave eyes wide and jaws dropped. Eight Billion Genies suggests a world overfilled with magic – a place where absolutely anything can happen and leave readers astounded. Browne and Soule guarantee that promise. Expect the unimaginable from Eight Billion Genies this Wednesday. -- Chase Magnett prevnext

The Jurassic League #1 (Photo: Daniel Warren Johnson, Marvel Comics) Written by Juan Gedeon and Daniel Warren Johnson

Art by Juan Gedeon

Colors by Mike Spicer

Letters by Ferran Delgado

Published by DC Comics There's a term used by runners that I learned recently: Full send. It means to go all out, regardless of consequence – to give something your absolute all. The Jurassic League #1 is what it looks like when superhero comics creators go "full send." The concept is, of course, utterly ludicrous: What if the Justice League emerged in the time of dinosaurs and were composed of superpowered dinosaurs? But that's no more silly than every other superhero comic published, really. Rather than apologizing for that goofiness or struggling to justify the bizarre cross-section of ideas, artists Juan Gedeon and Daniel Warren Johnson are embracing just how radical all of those ideas are and the outrageous fun of seeing them mashed together. This is a comic book where every panel is unlike anything readers have seen before, delivering a wide range of colors, effects, and emotions dedicated to engrossing every eyeball laid upon them. Readers familiar with the two creators at the helm of The Jurassic League certainly won't be surprised, given past efforts like Ghost Racers and Murder Falcon. And, just like those past adventures, this is a story that simply could not be found anywhere outside of a comic book. The Jurassic League is aiming for the moon and given the full send mentality displayed in this first issue, it's likely to make it there and back again. -- Chase Magnett prevnext

Moon Knight: Black, White, & Blood #1 (Photo: Bill Sienkiewicz, Marvel Comics) Written by Various

Art by Various

Published by Marvel Comics Marvel Comics launched the Black, White, & Blood series of miniseries seemingly as an answer to DC's long-running Batman: Black and White anthologies. As with most of those styles of anthologies, they've presented mixed results. However, there's something especially exciting about Moon Knight: Black, White & Blood. Maybe it's that Moon Knight's all-white costume design naturally lends itself to the format. Or maybe it's that Jonathan Hickman and Chris Bachalo are leading the whole thing off. Maybe it's both. Either way, that one creative collaboration is likely to justify this first issue of the anthology miniseries existing. -- Jamie Lovett prevnext