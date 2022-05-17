The Weekly Pull: New Mutants, Shadow War Zone, I Hate This Place, and More

It's almost another new comic book day, which means new releases hitting stores and digital platforms. Each week in The Weekly Pull, the ComicBook.com team highlights the new releases that have us the most excited about another week of comics. Whether those releases are from the most prominent publisher or a small press, brand new issues of ongoing series, original graphic novels, or collected editions of older material, whether it involves capes and cowls or comes from any other genre, if it has us excited about comic books this week, then we're going to tell you about it in The Weekly Pull. This week, New Mutants returns, Shadow War Zone pushes DC's latest Batman event forward, and I Hate This Place launches from Kyle Starks, Plus, a new volume of Savage Avengers, a new Shaolin Cowboy series from Geoff Darrow, and more. What comics are you most excited about this week? Let us know which new releases you're looking forward to reading in the comments, and feel free to leave some of your suggestions as well. Check back tomorrow for our weekly reviews and again next week for a new installment of The Weekly Pull.

Fables #151 (Photo: Qistina Khalidah, DC Comics) Written by Bill Willingham

Art by Mark Buckingham, Steve Leialoha

As someone who was absolutely obsessed with Fables the first time around, it was a no-brainer for me to choose Fables #151 as one of my recommendations for this week. The first Fables story in seven years, this new issue picks up where #150 left off and will give readers of the first run a brand-new story to fall into with "The Black Forest" arc, but also offers an easy entry point for new readers as well as you don't necessarily have to have an encyclopedic knowledge of the story to now for it to work. If you're a fan of fairy tales and urban fantasy, Fables, in general, is a must-read, but you definitely do not want to miss this return. -- Nicole Drum

The Fox: Family Values #1 (Photo: Dean Haspiel, Archie Comics) Written by Dean Haspiel, Vito Delsante, Alex Toth

Art by Richard Ortiz, Alex Toth

The Fox is one of those classic comic characters that we sadly don't get to see a ton of so The Fox: Family Values #1 is an automatic "must read" for me this week. The issue is an anthology one-shot that will follow the life of the superheroic Patton family who are all "freak magnets" and have to save the day even if they don't always want to. What I'm most excited about, outside of there being new stories for the Patton family, is that the issue also reprints a classic Fox story by Toth. This one is a title I've been looking forward to since it was announced so I'm pumped it's finally here. -- Nicole Drum

I Hate This Place #1 (Photo: Artyom Topilin, Image Comics) Written by Kyle Starks

Art by Artyom Topilin

Colors by Lee Loughridge

Letters by Pat Brosseau

It's difficult to describe the raw, uncut fun of discovering a Kyle Starks comic to someone who's never read one. Whether you're looking at his own cartooning efforts on comics like Sexcastle and Old Head or collaborations like Assassin Nation with Erica Henderson, these comics pack more ideas on a page than many issues try for on their standard monthly outing. The idiosyncratic, laugh-out-loud humor, shockingly violent action, and deft ability to bound between genres and cultural touchstones have become hallmarks of Starks' touch. All of which is to say, it's a thrill to see him announce a new horror series at Image Comics and team up with the very talented artist Artyom Topilin for I Hate This Place (mature-readers title available elsewhere). The series serves up a haunted farmhouse filled with monsters and recently inherited by the young couple Gabby and Trudy. Topilin's twisty linework and indulgent inks are bound to fill this rural site with terrors in every shadow. I Hate This Place #1 is a comic coming from one can't-miss creator and a quickly rising star; don't miss out on what's sure to be one of Image's most talked-about new comics this year. -- Chase Magnett

Marvel Masterworks: Dazzler Vol. 3 (Photo: Bill Sienkiewicz, Marvel Comics) Written by Various

Art by Various

I'm always a sucker for Marvel Masterworks reprints of lesser-known Marvel titles, but this week's new edition of Dazzler is especially intriguing to me. This string of issues places Alison Blaire into a wide array of wild scenarios, including being wanted for murder, teaming up with the Inhumans, crossing paths with the X-Men once again, and even teaming up with romance comic mainstays Millie and Chili. Honestly, any collection that offers all of that, plus the Dazzler: The Movie graphic novel, is absolutely going to catch my eye — and it should catch yours as well. — Jenna Anderson

New Mutants #25 (Photo: Leinil Francis Yu, Marvel COmics) Written by Vita Ayala

Art by Rod Reis, Jan Duursema

Colors by Ruth Redmond

Letters by Travis Lanham

Vita Ayala and Rod Reis were doing excellent work on New Mutants before the Reign of X to Destiny of X transitional hiatus put the series on pause. Why shouldn't I be excited about its return? Ayala has been dutifully and joyfully unpacking the complicated relationships, and traumas between these characters, including turning a sympathetic eye towards characters typically cast as villains. Meanwhile, Rod Reis has made practically every page sing with style reminiscent of acclaimed New Mutants artist Bill Sienkiewicz but still distinctly Reis. I couldn't think of a better creative time to write Madelyne Pryor's next chapter, especially when that involves returning to Limbo. All the pieces are in place for an all-time great New Mutants story. -- Jamie Lovett

Savage Avengers #1 (Photo: Leinil Francis Yu, Sonny Gho, Marvel Comics) Written by David Pepose

Art by Carlo Magno

Colors by Espen Grundetjern

Letters by Travis Lanham

Conan's second tenure at Marvel Comics is soon coming to an end. But before that, Marvel is giving us one more volume of the unexpectedly delightful Savage Avengers, which brings Robert E. Howard's sword and sorcery hero into the modern-day Marvel Universe to team up with Marvel's biggest heroes. Rising star David Pepose of Spencer & Locke fame writes the new series with artist Carlo Magno and assembles a whole new team around Conan, including fan-favorite characters like Elektra, Black Knight, Deathlok, and Cloak & Dagger. We don't know what the future holds for Conan, but that's no reason not to enjoy the action-packed present. -- Jamie Lovett

Shadow War Zone #1 (Photo: Jonboy Meyers, DC Comics) Written by Joshua Williamson, Nadia Shammas, Ed Brisson, and Stephanie Phillips

Art by Otto Schmidt, Sweeney Boo, Mike Bowden, Mark Morales, Antonio Fabela, and Ann Maulina

The Shadow War event is beginning to make its mark across the DC universe, with Deathstroke's decision to kill Ra's al Ghul having some pretty deadly ramifications. This week's Shadow War Zone one-shot provides a look at some of those ramifications, chronicling stories involving Black Canary, Luke Fox, Talia al Ghul, and more. Following Black Canary's recent death in Justice League #75, the idea of flashing back to her fight in the event — and versus her former protege, the new antagonist dubbed Angel Breaker — is particularly intriguing to me. But beyond that, there's so much from this issue, both in terms of the stories and of the creative teams that tell them, that is sure to delight DC fans. — Jenna Anderson