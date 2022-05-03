The Weekly Pull: Star Wars: Obi-Wan, Batman, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and More

It's almost another new comic book day, which means new releases hitting stores and digital platforms. Each week in The Weekly Pull, the ComicBook.com team highlights the new releases that have us the most excited about another week of comics. Whether those releases are from the most prominent publisher or a small press, brand new issues of ongoing series, original graphic novels, or collected editions of older material, whether it involves capes and cowls or comes from any other genre, if it has us excited about comic books this week, then we're going to tell you about it in The Weekly Pull. This week, Obi-Wan Kenobi gets his own series, Venus returns in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and the coronation of Nubia. Plus, a new Martin Edition of Darwyn Cooke's Parker adaptation, a new Archer & Armstrong series, Tails of the Super-Pets, and more. What comics are you most excited about this week? Let us know which new releases you're looking forward to reading in the comments, and feel free to leave some of your suggestions as well. Check back tomorrow for our weekly reviews and again next week for a new installment of The Weekly Pull.

Archer & Armstrong Forever #1
Archer and Armstrong has long been one of my favorite Valiant titles-a concept rife with opportunities for humor and action with a delightful odd couple at its center. Its return is always a cause for curiosity, but with writer Steve Foxe and artist Marcio Fiorito at the helm there are high expectations as they have the type of talent to really deliver on this excellent premise, once again. Their new spin on the duo involves Armstrong losing his immortality after millennia of roaming the earth and putting him on equal footing with his young and persistently chipper mentee. It's the sort of shift that wildly upsets the status quo, but also serves to expose the characters who enjoy the aforementioned quo. A new set of stakes combined with strangely frightening new villains and an abundance of wealthy ne'er-do-wells promises adventures filled with laughter and plenty of blood. Archer and Armstrong Forever is a lark bound to be enjoyed by new and returning Valiant readers alike. -- Chase Magnett

Batman #123
Part Five of the "Shadow War" arc is a must-read this week. It's an issue that really pushes that arc's plot forward in a big way while also giving fans a lot to enjoy, especially Batman and Robin reunited. In many ways, it has something of an old school Batman story feel to it and if you've been following Williamson's Batman at all and have any real investment in "Shadow War," this is one you can't miss as father and son hunt for the truth about the death of Ra's al Ghul and who would want the Secret Society fighting the League of Shadows. -- Nicole Drum

Flashpoint Beyond #1
Flashpoint may not be my favorite story, but as things go there were some things to that storyline that, even after its conclusion, were left without clarification. So, with that in mind, if you are someone who was left with more questions than answers when Flashpoint ended, this week's Flashpoint Beyond #1 should be at the top of your reading list. Things are not quite right in Thomas Wayne's world and it doesn't take much to realize that is a threat to the "real" world, too. The issue centers around Thomas Wayne/Batman looking for answers about this threat in a larger effort to fix things for Bruce Wayne. While readers will benefit from being fresh on the Flashpoint universe heading into this, it's actually a pretty accessible story for even a casual DC reader. Definitely check it out. -- Nicole Drum

Nubia: Coronation Special #1
Nubia and the Amazons has been a consistent source of joy in my comics diet, both for the opportunity to get to see Nubia finally get her due, and to get acquainted with the ensemble cast surrounding her. This week's Nubia: Coronation Special takes the story of the Amazon into entirely new territory, showcasing what's next for the now queen and champion of the three Amazon tribes, as well as the long-awaited origin of Nubia herself. With Stephanie Williams and Vita Ayala still at the helm and an all-star team of artists, this is sure to be a significant part of DC lore — and a bonafide collector's item. — Jenna Anderson

Richard Stark's Parker The Martini Edition - Last Call
Last Call collects the last two adaptations of Richard Stark's beloved Parker crime novels in a tremendous hardcover filled with additional artifacts to both of the masterful storytellers involved in Parker. In addition to collecting The Score and Slayground in the best possible circumstances, this follow-up to the first Martini Edition also includes never-before-seen artwork from comics master Darwyn Cooke, a discussion of Cooke and Stark's careers by some of their renowned peers, and one final story from Ed Brubaker and Sean Phillips. It's impossible to imagine a better commemoration of Cooke's renowned Parker adaptations or of his own career, which ended far too soon. Both halves of The Martini Edition are a must-own for fans of classic crime capers and Cooke's incredible impact upon comics artwork, regardless of genre. Last Call provides some closure with the words and artwork of close peers accompanying the best possible presentation of two Darwyn Cooke classics. Be sure to pick it up and find some time to spend with these beautifully collected comic books. -- Chase Magnett

Star Wars: Obi-Wan #1
It's probably no coincidence that Marvel's new Star Wars: Obi-Wan series is debuting on Star Wars Day and only a few weeks before the Obi-Wan Kenobi live-action series debuts on Disney+. That's fine by me. Obi-Wan Kenobi has long been my favorite Star Wars character for reasons I've never been able to nail down. Perhaps because he's the prime-of-his-life Jedi that we spend the most time within the Star Wars saga. Or maybe I tend to gravitate towards the lawful-good, heroic leader types in any long-running franchise (Looking at you, Cyclops, Leonardo, Jean-Luc Picard). This May will be a gift to anyone fond of "Old Ben," with this series shedding new light on Obi-Wan's past. In the capable hands of rising star writer Christopher Cantwell and artist Ario Anindito, this debut issue looks like more than just a way to whet fans' appetites for more Star Wars television. -- Jamie Lovett

Tails of the Super-Pets
We'll still have to wait a few more months for the DC League of Super-Pets animated movie — but in the meantime, Tails of the Super-Pets is here to get fans acquainted with its animal-themed cast. The collection showcases some classic Silver Age stories tied to Krypto the Superdog, Streaky the Supercat, Ace the Bat-Hound, and more. Honestly, I'll champion any opportunity to check out a reprint of Silver Age stories, especially ones that are as lighthearted and gleefully weird as in Super-Pets. — Jenna Anderson