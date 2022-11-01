The Weekly Pull: She-Hulk, Behold Behemoth, Tales of the Amazons, and More
It's almost another new comic book day, which means new releases hitting stores and digital platforms. Each week in The Weekly Pull, the ComicBook.com team highlights the new releases that have us the most excited about another week of comics. Whether those releases are from the most prominent publisher or a small press, brand new issues of ongoing series, original graphic novels, or collected editions of older material, whether it involves capes and cowls or comes from any other genre, if it has us excited about comic books this week, then we're going to tell you about it in The Weekly Pull.
This week, a new installment of She-Hulk, Boom begins Behold, Behemoth, and DC releases Tales of the Amazon. Plus, a missing piece of Studio Ghibli history, Marvel's new Secret Invasion series, and hardcover editions of DIE and Invisible Kingdom.
What comics are you most excited about this week? Let us know which new releases you're looking forward to reading in the comments, and feel free to leave some of your suggestions as well. Check back tomorrow for our weekly reviews and again next week for a new installment of The Weekly Pull.
Behold, Behemoth #1
- Written by Tate Brombal
- Art by Nick Robles
- Colors by Nick Robles
- Letters by AndWorld Design
- Published by Boom Studios
Boom Studios has made itself one of the most exciting publishers of new comics and maintained that reputation admirably across the past few years. In addition to consistent quality in licensed work, creator-owned concepts from some of the most notable talents in direct market comics have given readers outstanding series like Once & Future, Something is Killing the Children, Briar, Damn Them All (just last week!), and so much more. It appears Behold, Behemoth is poised to join those illustrious ranks this week. Writer Tate Brombal (House of Slaughter) and artist-extraordinaire Nick Robles (The Dreaming: Waking Hours) team up to tell readers a tale of immediate tragedies and nightmarish terrors. The series focuses on Greyson, a social worker haunted by apocalyptic dreams, confronting both the loss of his own brother and a murder tied to his newest ward. Given Robles' transportive and ethereal style of work, the weaving of nightmares and reality into a potent new setting makes Behold, Behemoth one of the most promising debuts of 2022. Readers should be thrilled (or, perhaps, a bit frightened) to discover where it leads starting on Wednesday of this week. -- Chase Magnett
DIE
- Written by Kieron Gillen
- Art by Stephanie Hans
- Published by Image Comics
Roleplaying games have been part of a cultural zeitgeist for the past several years, especially during the pandemic, and Kieron Gillen and Stephanie Hans' DIE perfectly captured that moment. The story follows a group of friends who became trapped in the fantasy world of a tabletop roleplaying game as kids and managed to escape at great cost, only to be drawn back into that world as adults. Gillen uses this premise to examine the roots of roleplaying games in war games, board games, and the fantasy genre, while also weaving a personal tale about how and why we craft fictional identities for ourselves, ones that can often reflect something we aren't ready to admit openly. Stephanie Hans' dreamlike artwork perfectly captured the surreality of the story, and now it's all collected in one large hardcover collection that is worth anyone's time but is especially valuable to those who have sat around a table and pretended to be someone else with friends. -- Jamie Lovett
Invisible Kingdom Library Edition
- Written by G. Willow Wilson
- Art by Christian Ward
- Letters by Sal Cipriano
- Published by Dark Horse Comics
Following DC's shuttering of the Vertigo Comics imprint, legendary editor Karen Berger set up shop with the Berger Books imprint at Dark Horse Comics. One of its standout stories is Invisible Kingdom, G. Willow Wilson and Christian Ward's tale about a nun who discovers the hidden connection between her religion and the only other organization in her interstellar society to wield as much power and influence, a company that basically Amazon in space with a monopoly on pretty much everything. The themes are powerful and relevant, and Ward's colorful artwork is stunning page after page. All three volumes are now collected in a massive hardcover Library Edition that is sure to be a treat to behold. -- Jamie Lovett
Secret Invasion #1
- Written by Ryan North
- Art by Francesco Mobili
- Colors by Jordie Bellaire
- Letters by Joe Caramagna
- Published by Marvel Comics
With the return of Skrulls in the MCU just around the corner on Disney+, it was inevitable that Marvel Comics would produce a miniseries sharing the title Secret Invasion. However, the origin of a tie-in series is no guarantee of success or failure – just a cause for its title. Secret Invasion #1 already has me much more excited than the television series being released in early 2023 based on the talent involved. Writer Ryan North arrives on Fantastic Four next week and remains one of the most innovative, humorous, and creative writers working in American comics today. With past works spanning the cosmos and including all sorts of wondrous concepts, North is perfectly suited to an interstellar spy caper. Combined with a potent art team and extra pages in issue #1 and Secret Invasion is already well-prepared to stand on its own. That it features Marvel favorite tough-talkers like Maria Hill and Nick Fury is a guarantee for a lot of fun and thrills ahead. Whether it's a tie-in, spin-off, or marketing mandate, Secret Invasion is perfectly prepared to rise above its origins. -- Chase Magnett
She-Hulk #7
- Written by Rainbow Rowell
- Art by Luca Maresca
- Colors by Rico Renzi
- Letters by Joe Caramagna
- Published by Marvel Comics
This current She-Hulk run has encompassed so much of what I love about Jennifer Walters' comics, and this issue is absolutely no exception. As Jen's romantic, professional, and personal life get a lot more complicated, this issue brings about some genuine surprises in the form of character cameos, plot twists, and so much more. I am in awe of how well Rainbow Rowell threads the proverbial needle of this series, and Luca Maresca's art is an energetic and delightful complement to it all. If you even casually liked She-Hulk's recent MCU debut, you owe it to yourself to be checking out this run. — Jenna Anderson
Shuna's Journey
- Created by Hayao Miyazaki
- Translated by Alex Dudok de Wit
- Published by First Second Books
Hayao Miyazaki is an icon of animation, one of the few talents from Japanese animation that could be considered a household name even among casual fans of the medium. While his feature films at Studio Ghibli are easy to find in the United States thanks to deals with major studios, Miyazaki has a surprising amount of manga and television work that is only starting to officially make its way stateside. The latest is Shuna's Journey, being published in the United States by First Second book switch a translation by Alex Dudok de Wit. It's Miyazaki putting his spin on a Tibetan folk tale who journeys to the realm of the gods. While it is almost more storybook than comic, there are elements here that Miyazaki would clearly build on in future stories, particularly Nausicaa of the Vallery of the Wind (another beautiful Miyazaki comic before he turned it into a movie) and Princess Mononoke. Shuna's Journey is like a missing piece of the Miyazaki puzzle and should be sought out by any fans. -- Jamie Lovett
Tales of the Amazons
- Written by Various
- Art by Various
- Published by DC
- Written by Various
- Art by Various
- Published by DC

One of the biggest joys of the past few years of DC's comics has been seeing the Wonder Woman family flourish, with Nubia, Yara Flor, and other "sidekicks" getting an opportunity to thrive outside of Diana. This week's Tales of the Amazons provides an easy, accessible way to dive into those tales, collecting the backup stories from recent Wonder Woman issues, as well as solo spotlights for Nubia, Artemis, and even the pantheon of gods. There's a lot to love within these pages, even if you haven't been keeping up with the Amazons' status quo thus far. — Jenna Anderson