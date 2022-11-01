The Weekly Pull: She-Hulk, Behold Behemoth, Tales of the Amazons, and More

It's almost another new comic book day, which means new releases hitting stores and digital platforms. Each week in The Weekly Pull, the ComicBook.com team highlights the new releases that have us the most excited about another week of comics. Whether those releases are from the most prominent publisher or a small press, brand new issues of ongoing series, original graphic novels, or collected editions of older material, whether it involves capes and cowls or comes from any other genre, if it has us excited about comic books this week, then we're going to tell you about it in The Weekly Pull. This week, a new installment of She-Hulk, Boom begins Behold, Behemoth, and DC releases Tales of the Amazon. Plus, a missing piece of Studio Ghibli history, Marvel's new Secret Invasion series, and hardcover editions of DIE and Invisible Kingdom. What comics are you most excited about this week? Let us know which new releases you're looking forward to reading in the comments, and feel free to leave some of your suggestions as well. Check back tomorrow for our weekly reviews and again next week for a new installment of The Weekly Pull.

Behold, Behemoth #1 (Photo: Nick Robles, Boom Studios) Written by Tate Brombal

Art by Nick Robles

Colors by Nick Robles

Letters by AndWorld Design

Published by Boom Studios Boom Studios has made itself one of the most exciting publishers of new comics and maintained that reputation admirably across the past few years. In addition to consistent quality in licensed work, creator-owned concepts from some of the most notable talents in direct market comics have given readers outstanding series like Once & Future, Something is Killing the Children, Briar, Damn Them All (just last week!), and so much more. It appears Behold, Behemoth is poised to join those illustrious ranks this week. Writer Tate Brombal (House of Slaughter) and artist-extraordinaire Nick Robles (The Dreaming: Waking Hours) team up to tell readers a tale of immediate tragedies and nightmarish terrors. The series focuses on Greyson, a social worker haunted by apocalyptic dreams, confronting both the loss of his own brother and a murder tied to his newest ward. Given Robles' transportive and ethereal style of work, the weaving of nightmares and reality into a potent new setting makes Behold, Behemoth one of the most promising debuts of 2022. Readers should be thrilled (or, perhaps, a bit frightened) to discover where it leads starting on Wednesday of this week. -- Chase Magnett prevnext

DIE (Photo: Image Comics) Written by Kieron Gillen

Art by Stephanie Hans

Published by Image Comics Roleplaying games have been part of a cultural zeitgeist for the past several years, especially during the pandemic, and Kieron Gillen and Stephanie Hans' DIE perfectly captured that moment. The story follows a group of friends who became trapped in the fantasy world of a tabletop roleplaying game as kids and managed to escape at great cost, only to be drawn back into that world as adults. Gillen uses this premise to examine the roots of roleplaying games in war games, board games, and the fantasy genre, while also weaving a personal tale about how and why we craft fictional identities for ourselves, ones that can often reflect something we aren't ready to admit openly. Stephanie Hans' dreamlike artwork perfectly captured the surreality of the story, and now it's all collected in one large hardcover collection that is worth anyone's time but is especially valuable to those who have sat around a table and pretended to be someone else with friends. -- Jamie Lovett prevnext

Invisible Kingdom Library Edition (Photo: Christian Ward, Dark Horse Comics) Written by G. Willow Wilson

Art by Christian Ward

Letters by Sal Cipriano

Published by Dark Horse Comics Following DC's shuttering of the Vertigo Comics imprint, legendary editor Karen Berger set up shop with the Berger Books imprint at Dark Horse Comics. One of its standout stories is Invisible Kingdom, G. Willow Wilson and Christian Ward's tale about a nun who discovers the hidden connection between her religion and the only other organization in her interstellar society to wield as much power and influence, a company that basically Amazon in space with a monopoly on pretty much everything. The themes are powerful and relevant, and Ward's colorful artwork is stunning page after page. All three volumes are now collected in a massive hardcover Library Edition that is sure to be a treat to behold. -- Jamie Lovett prevnext

Secret Invasion #1 (Photo: Matteo Lolli, Federico Blee, Marvel Comics) Written by Ryan North

Art by Francesco Mobili

Colors by Jordie Bellaire

Letters by Joe Caramagna

Published by Marvel Comics With the return of Skrulls in the MCU just around the corner on Disney+, it was inevitable that Marvel Comics would produce a miniseries sharing the title Secret Invasion. However, the origin of a tie-in series is no guarantee of success or failure – just a cause for its title. Secret Invasion #1 already has me much more excited than the television series being released in early 2023 based on the talent involved. Writer Ryan North arrives on Fantastic Four next week and remains one of the most innovative, humorous, and creative writers working in American comics today. With past works spanning the cosmos and including all sorts of wondrous concepts, North is perfectly suited to an interstellar spy caper. Combined with a potent art team and extra pages in issue #1 and Secret Invasion is already well-prepared to stand on its own. That it features Marvel favorite tough-talkers like Maria Hill and Nick Fury is a guarantee for a lot of fun and thrills ahead. Whether it's a tie-in, spin-off, or marketing mandate, Secret Invasion is perfectly prepared to rise above its origins. -- Chase Magnett prevnext

She-Hulk #7 (Photo: Jen Bartel, Marvel Comics) Written by Rainbow Rowell

Art by Luca Maresca

Colors by Rico Renzi

Letters by Joe Caramagna

Published by Marvel Comics This current She-Hulk run has encompassed so much of what I love about Jennifer Walters' comics, and this issue is absolutely no exception. As Jen's romantic, professional, and personal life get a lot more complicated, this issue brings about some genuine surprises in the form of character cameos, plot twists, and so much more. I am in awe of how well Rainbow Rowell threads the proverbial needle of this series, and Luca Maresca's art is an energetic and delightful complement to it all. If you even casually liked She-Hulk's recent MCU debut, you owe it to yourself to be checking out this run. — Jenna Anderson prevnext

Shuna's Journey (Photo: Hayo Miyazaki, First Second Books) Created by Hayao Miyazaki

Translated by Alex Dudok de Wit

Published by First Second Books Hayao Miyazaki is an icon of animation, one of the few talents from Japanese animation that could be considered a household name even among casual fans of the medium. While his feature films at Studio Ghibli are easy to find in the United States thanks to deals with major studios, Miyazaki has a surprising amount of manga and television work that is only starting to officially make its way stateside. The latest is Shuna's Journey, being published in the United States by First Second book switch a translation by Alex Dudok de Wit. It's Miyazaki putting his spin on a Tibetan folk tale who journeys to the realm of the gods. While it is almost more storybook than comic, there are elements here that Miyazaki would clearly build on in future stories, particularly Nausicaa of the Vallery of the Wind (another beautiful Miyazaki comic before he turned it into a movie) and Princess Mononoke. Shuna's Journey is like a missing piece of the Miyazaki puzzle and should be sought out by any fans. -- Jamie Lovett prevnext