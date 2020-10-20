The Weekly Pull: Batman: White Knight, Guardians of the Galaxy, Archie and Katy Keene, and More

It is nearly a new comic book day once again. New releases are on the way and will hit comic book stores and digital comics platforms. Every week in The Weekly Pull, ComicBook.com's team highlights some of the releases we're most excited about that will be arriving in stores. Those releases might be from the big two or a smaller publisher. They might be new monthly issues, an original graphic novel, or a collected edition. It can involve superheroes or come from any other genre. Whatever it may be that has us excited, and if it goes on sale this week, then we're going to let you know all about it. This week, Batman: White Knight spotlights Harley Quinn, the Guardians of the Galaxy deal with the Marvel Universe in the aftermath of Empyre, and Archie and Katy Keene meetup. Plus, Tank Girl, Super Feminists, Naoki Urasawa, and more. What comics are you most excited about this week? Let us know which new releases you're most excited about reading in the comments, and feel free to leave some of your suggestions as well. Check back tomorrow for our weekly review roundup and again next week for a new installment of The Weekly Pull.

Archie & Katy Keene Vol. 1 (Photo: Archie Comics) Written by Mariko Tamaki and Kevin Panetta

Art by Laura Braga

Published by Archie Comics We’re in a bit of uncharted territory for Archie — the flagship title is on hiatus for the first time in decades, and we won’t be getting new episodes of Riverdale until at least January. With that in mind, now is a perfect time to check out the Archie title’s latest run, which partnered the redheaded teen with Katy Keene. The run is heartfelt and stylish with perfect characterization, and showcases just how well the Archie Comics characters can still work in comics. Writers Mariko Tamaki and Kevin Panetta are two of the best in the industry right now, and Laura Braga’s gorgeously-detailed art is a genuine joy to look at. Regardless of how much Archie you’ve read as of late, you won’t want to miss out on adding this trade to your collection. — Jenna Anderson prevnext

Batman: White Knight Presents: Harley Quinn #1 (Photo: DC Comics) Written by Katana Collins

Pencils Matteo Scalera

Published by DC Black Label It’s no secret I’ve loved DC’s White Knight series, and one of the consistent standouts in that series is Harley Quinn. Now DC is giving her the spotlight in her own spinoff series Batman: White Knight Presents: Harley Quinn #1, and things have changed quite a bit for Harley since White Knight first started. Now she is about to embrace a whole new role with the GTO to help solve a murder, and she’ll have to brave her past to do it. If you’re as in love with this compelling and off-kilter Batman world as I am, you do not want to miss out on what writer Katana Collins, artist Matteo Scalera, and colorist Dave Stewart have in store. — Matthew Aguilar prevnext

Fables Compendium One (Photo: DC Comics) Written by Bill Willingham

Art by Mark Buckingham, Lan Medina, and Steve Leialoha

Published by DC Comics Collecting issues #1-41 of Fables, Fables: The Last Castle, Fables: 1001 Nights of Snowfall, and a short story from Fables: Legends in Exile, Fables Compendium One is an incredible volume for fans of the iconic fairy tale fantasy world from Bill Willingham but is also an incredible way to jump in for newcomers to the Eisner Award-winning series. Filled with engaging stories and gorgeous art, this volume offers a little something for everyone with this absolutely seminal series. It's easy to get lost in fairy tales, and this compendium makes it not only easy but absolutely enjoyable as well. This volume is a real treat. -- Nicole Drum prevnext

Guardians of the Galaxy #7 (Photo: Marvel Comics) Written by Al Ewing

Art by Marcio Takara

Published by Marvel Comics Immortal Hulk is such a smashing success for Al Ewing and his collaborators that it's almost too easy to forget that he's writing another excellent series for Marvel. Since taking over Guardians of the Galaxy, Ewing has shaken up the team's status quo and used the book to explore trauma and traumatic growth. If you haven't been reading, you will do well to pick up the first trade paperback collection. If you'd prefer to jump right in, Guardians of the Galaxy #7 is the perfect opportunity. The issue brings aboard excellent artist Marcio Takara to introduce the Guardians into the post-Empyre cosmic realignment, with the unpredictable Marvel Boy becoming a representative of the Utopian Kree. What could go wrong? -- Jamie Lovett prevnext

King Tank Girl #1 (Photo: Albatross Funnybooks) Written by Alan Martin

Art by Brett Parson

Published by Albatross Funnybooks The past few months have been a whole new kind of chaotic, so why not revel in it by checking out some new Tank Girl? This debut issue in the franchise’s latest miniseries will offer a bouquet of new stories, which range from a beachside adventure to Tank Girl literally be crowned the King of England. With Brett Parson on art and co-creator Alan Martin on the narrative, this has all the makings of a welcomed new era for Tank Girl — one that new and old fans alike can appreciate. — Jenna Anderson prevnext

The League of Super Feminists (Photo: Drawn and Quarterly) Writing and art by Mirioin Malle

Translated by Aleshia Jensen

Published by Drawn & Quarterly Representation matters and in The League of Super Feminists, Mirioin Malle offers not only a smart discussion of representation in media but how seeing the same stories over and over can be potentially damaging all while breaking down views on friendship, romance, consent, gender, privilege and more. This graphic novel offers up a lot of information and provokes a lot of thought and makes for an engrossing read as well as a great jumping-off point for a lot of important conversations about gender and representation in media. -- Nicole Drum prevnext

Might Morphin Power Rangers #55 (Photo: BOOM! Studios) Written by Ryan Parrott

Art by Moises Hidalgo

Published by BOOM! Studios Mighty Morphin Power Rangers has been building to an epic conclusion, and now the time has finally come for this era of Power Rangers to ride out in style. The team of Ryan Parrott, Moises Hidalgo, and Walter Baiamonte deliver an action-packed finale that will also introduce compelling questions leading into the new series, and there’s something in it for every fan, so don’t miss out on all the fun! — Matthew Aguilar prevnext

My Riot (Photo: Oni Press) Written by Rick Spears

Art by Emmett Helen

Published by Oni Press There are a lot of direct market readers who are missing out on many of the best comics being published in North America today. The young adult scene is truly outstanding and Oni Press has contributed a lot to one of the fastest-growing and highest-quality arenas in comics today. My Riot appears to provide exactly that sort of contribution—a period piece following a group of young punk rockers in the early 1990s exploring their identities and trying to leave their own mark on the world. Emmett Helen’s artwork possesses infectious energy with characters who possess an abundance of character. The core trio of women each provides readers with a very different set of experiences and perspectives that infuse this OGN with meaning and plenty of points for connection. It’s always advisable to keep an eye on Oni Press’ OGN offerings and it seems like My Riot is set to provide another excellent example as to why that is. -- Chase Magnett prevnext

Sneeze: Naoki Urasawa Story Collection (Photo: Viz Media) Writing and art by Naoki Urasawa Published by Viz Media Maybe you already know manga artist Naoki Urasawa from his acclaimed works like Master Keaton, Pluto, Monster, and 20th Century Boys. Perhaps you don't. Either way, Sneeze: Naoki Urasawa Story Collection should be on your radar. Suppose you're unfamiliar with Urasawa's work. In that case, this collection of short stories offers an exquisite taste of what he's capable of creating. If you already know him from his series, this book compiles some deeper cuts into an easier to grasp format. The most striking thing about the collection is Urasawa's versatility. The stories in this collection vacillate from sci-fi tales involving psychic powers to personal journals about seeing Paul McCartney and Bob Dylan perform in Tokyo. And yet, each of the stories carries Uruasawa's signature ability to imbue his characters' faces with powerful emotion and make perfect use of silent panels. Come and see a master at work. -- Jamie Lovett prevnext