The Weekly Pull: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, She-Hulk, and More

It’s almost another new comic book day, which means new releases hitting stores and digital platforms. Each week in The Weekly Pull, the ComicBook team highlights the new releases that excite us most about another week of comics. Whether those releases are from the most prominent publisher or a small press, brand new issues of ongoing series, original graphic novels, or collected editions of older material, whether it involves capes and cowls or comes from any other genre, if it has us excited about comic books this week, then we’re going to tell you about it in The Weekly Pull.

This week, IDW relaunches its Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles ongoing series, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow returns in deluxe hardcover format, and a new Epic Collection of classic She-Hulk stories. Plus, DC Black Label launches a sequel to the hit The Nice House on the Lake, EC Comics returns, Osamu Tezuka gets remixed (again), and more.

What comics are you most excited about this week? Let us know which new releases you’re looking forward to reading in the comments, and feel free to leave some of your suggestions as well. Check back tomorrow for our weekly reviews and again next week for a new installment of The Weekly Pull.

The Big Burn #1

Written by Joe Henderson

Art by Lee Garbett

Colors by Lee Loughridge

Letters by Simon Bowland

Published by DSTLRY

Readers of Skyward will require no further recommendation than the creative team attached to The Big Burn #1: writer Joe Henderson and artist Lee Loughridge. Those who missed Skyward can consider this a dual recommendation as Henderson and Garbett are an electric pairing ready to deliver the next can’t-miss DSTLRY series this week. Their newest concept focuses on a pair of seemingly doomed lovers, Owen and Carlie, who sell their souls to the devil in order to regain their freedom after an epic crime spree. What more could the pair hope to accomplish after escaping so many misdeeds scott-free? Well, to steal their own souls back from the devil in a heist of hell. It’s an irresistible premise for readers of horror, crime, and romance comics. DSTLRY has made itself the publisher to watch in 2024 building on all of those genres in various forms and their fusion in The Big Burn from a team of Eisner-nominated creators holds as much promise as every hit series from DSTLRY so far. — Chase Magnett

Epitaphs From the Abyss #1

Written by Brian Azzarello, Chris Condon, Jason Holtham, Stephanie Phillips

Art b y Jorge Fornés, Peter Krause, Phil Hester, Travis Hymel, Vlad Legostaev

Colors by Dan Jackson, Michelle Madsen, Mariss Louise, Brittany Peer

Letters by Richard Starkings, Tyler Smith

Published by Oni Press

Oni Press surprised some comics fans (me included) when they announced they’re bringing back EC Comics and launching a new line of comics under that banner. There are still reasonable questions that must be answered by the work coming out under the label, as in, can these comics be cynically called an exercise in branding and IP management, or can they live up to the near-legendary reputation for envelope-pushing, pulpy thrills that the original EC Comics anthologies provided? Epitaphs From the Abyss #1 is Oni’s first opportunity to put skeptics to rest, and they’ve assembled some capable creators to make their case in the horror-themed release. As a fan of genre-fiction anthologies, I am hopeful Oni’s EC Comics can live up to the legacy. — Jamie Lovett

The Nice House by the Sea #1

The Nice House by the Sea #1 cover

Written by James Tynion IV

Art by Álvaro Martínez Bueno

Colors by Jordie Bellaire

Letters by AndWorld Design

Published by DC

When readers discovered The Nice House on the Lake, they knew to expect something twisty and terrifying—writer James Tynion IV always delivers on those fronts for his readers—but each new issue of the 12-part maxi-series somehow managed to ratchet up the tension, increase the stakes, and build upon an already outlandish premise of humans held captive at the world’s end. It turns out there’s a lot more to that story than 12 issues, however, and readers are finally set to learn what comes next this week in The Nice House by the Sea #1. While there are still plenty of mysteries to be revealed and a world of uncertainty to explore, it’s the return of Tynion and artist Álvaro Martínez Bueno who offer the most cause for excitement as the story’s setting shifts from one body of water to another. Bueno’s exotic design work, ranging from alien iconography to outlandish sculptures, suggests a sprawling conspiracy set to fill many series to come and The Nice House By The Sea is set to build upon a tremendously successful first outing. Wherever the series goes from here, readers can rest assured knowing at least one thing: It’s bound to be an outstanding reading experience. — Chase Magnett

Search and Destroy Vol. 1

Search and Destroy Vol. 1 cover

Created by Atsushi Kaneko

Published by Fantagraphics

Osamu Tezuka’s legacy looms large in the manga industry. Atsushi Kaneko’s manga series Search and Destroy, making its way into English for the first time via Fantagraphics, engages with that legacy directly by reimagining one of Tezuka’s most enduring comics, Dororo, as a blockbuster thriller. We’ve seen Tezuka’s work remixed to great success by modern mangaka, most notably in Naoki Urasawa’s Pluto, which reimagined one of Tezuka’s most famous Astro Boy arcs as a tense, conspiracy-laden work of sci-fi. With Kaneko bringing his outsider-art-tinged style to Tezuka’s premise, we have every reason to believe that Search and Destroy will be the next big thing in resisting Tezuka’s oeuvre. — Jamie Lovett

She-Hulk Epic Collection: To Die and Live in L.A.

She-Hulk Epic Collection: To Die and Live in L.A. cover

Written by Various

Art by Various

Published by Marvel Comics

It has been nearly two years since the She-Hulk Disney+ show made its debut, but the series hasn’t been far from my heart. If you are also missing Jen Walters’ unique approach to super heroics, Marvel’s latest Epic Collection is a new chance to visit (or revisit) some of the adventures of her Sensational She-Hulk era. Featuring stories involving everyone from Titania to The Thing to Nosferata, this collection is the perfect blend of crossover madness and genuine fun for Jen herself. — Jenna Anderson

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow The Deluxe Edition

Written by Tom King

Art by Bilquis Evely

Colors by Mat Lopes

Letters by Clayton Cowles

Published by DC

In less than two years, Supergirl will finally be making her return to the big screen in the DC Universe’s massive blockbuster Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. Even before the movie was announced, I had taken every available opportunity to sing the praises of the miniseries that inspired it, a gorgeous and glorious redefinition of the character from Tom King and Bilquis Evely. Woman of Tomorrow is a modern classic in every sense of the word, and this new Deluxe Edition is your latest chance to add it to your collection. — Jenna Anderson

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #1

Written by Jason Aaron

Art by Joëlle Jones

Colors by Ronda Pattison

Letters by Shawn Lee

Published by IDW Publishing



If you want my in-depth thoughts on Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #1, check out my advance review of the issue, where I called it “one of the best relaunches I’ve seen in a long while.” If you don’t have time for that, all you need to do is that IDW Publishing brought its stellar Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles ongoing series, the longest in the franchise’s history, to an end earlier this year. In celebration of the Turtles’ 40th anniversary, IDW is relaunching the series with some big names attached, including Jason Aaron as the series’ writer and a handful of incredible artists, including Joëlle Jones on this debut. The new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles series continues in the same universe as the series that preceded it. However, based on the first issue, readers can come in without reading those past stories and still be completely on board with what Aaron is cooking up. Turtlemania is running high and there are few better ways to indulge in it than with a good TMNT comic like this one. — Jamie Lovett