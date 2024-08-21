New Spider-Man Funko Pops: Symbiote, Asgardian Armor, Chasm, and More

Marvel Comics Spider-Man Funko Pops

The Funko Pop figure lineup this week is loaded with new figures for Marvel and DC fans, but this Marvel Comics-inspired Spider-Man collection is sure to be among the most coveted. This will be especially true for the Fear Itself Suit Spider-Man and the Miles Morales Iron Spider Pops, which include the opportunity to score a rare Chase figure.

A full breakdown of the Spider-Man Funko Pop lineup can be found below complete with pre-order links that are set to go live today, August 21st at 12pm ET. Additional links will be added after the launch. Note that U.S. shipping is free at Entertainment Earth on orders $59+.

As noted, this week’s lineup of Funko Pop drops includes several Marvel and DC releases in addition to the Spider-Man collection. Links to these figures can be found below. Again, they are expected to go live after 12pm ET.

What Is Spider-Noir About?

Spider-Noir is an upcoming live-action series for Prime Video/MGM+ that “tells the story of an aging and down-on-his-luck private investigator (Nicolas Cage) in 1930s New York, who is forced to grapple with his past life as the city’s one and only superhero,” the official synopsis states.

Emmy Award-winning director Harry Bradbeer (Fleabag, Killing Eve) is set to direct and executive produce the first two episodes of the eight-episode series from co-showrunners and executive producers Oren Uziel (The Lost City, 22 Jump Street) and Steve Lightfoot (Marvel’s The Punisher, Shantaram). The duo developed the series with Spider-Verse visionaries Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, and Sony’s Spider-Man movies producer Amy Pascal, with the trio also serving as executive producers.

“No one else could bring such pathos, pain, and heart to this singular character,” Katherine Pope, President of Sony Pictures Television Studios, has said of Cage’s Noir character. Vernon Sanders, head of television, Amazon MGM Studios, added that the Oscar-winning Leaving Las Vegas actor and Longlegs star “is an ideal choice for our new superhero.”

Stay tuned for more updates about Spider-Noir.