Preview: ‘Orphan Age’ Imagines A World Where All The Adults Died

AfterShock Comics’ Orphan Age imagines a world suddenly without adults, and you can get an exclusive first look right here.

The new series comes from writer Ted Anderson and artist Nuno Plati and presents a scenario where all the adults in the world just died at the exact same time. Now only the children of those people are left, and 20 years later we see just how much the world has changed because of it.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see in the new preview, people are fearful of the New Church, a group of survivors who blame the adults now gone for what happened to the world. They are spreading their influence further and further these days, taking towns and settlements whether they believe in their cause or not.

Thanks to Daniel this latest settlement at least has a heads up that the New Church is coming, and it might be just enough to get a few people out before they arrive, including one young girl who seems to be very important to the town’s leader but we aren’t sure why.

There are plenty of questions, and you can check out the official description for the book below for more details.

ORPHAN AGE #1 / $3.99 / 32 pages / Full Color / ON SALE 4.10.2019

Writer: Ted Anderson

Artist: Nuno Plati

Letterer: Marshall Dillon

Cover: Nuno Plati

1:10 Incentive cover: Juan Doe

“One day all the adults died, all over the world, at the same time.

Now it’s twenty years later, and the children —all grown up — are still rebuilding the world. Horses and caravans are the only thin lines connecting tiny, scattered settlements — little sparks in the great dark night. Gasoline is gone, phones long-dead, television a memory. The only power in America is the New Church, the religion of the angry children, that blames the destruction of the old world on the dead adults.

In the settlement of Dallastown, a stranger comes riding in one day, telling a story of escape from the New Church’s unstoppable Firemen. The Church is on the march, and the world might burn again — and the only hope might be a scared teenage girl, a gunslinger keeping his secrets, and a woman of few words and long knives. Welcome to the Orphan Age.

Written by Ted Anderson (MOTH & WHISPER, My Little Pony, Adventure Time) with art by Nuno Plati (Alpha: Big Time, Marvel Girl).”

Hit the next slide to check out our exclusive preview, and let me know what you think on Twitter @MattMuellerCB!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the new Aladdin trailer, how the new Joker looks in the Harley Quinn show, a HUGE Captain Marvel discussion & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!

Cover

Time To Leave

Taking McAlester

No Options

A Favor

The New Church