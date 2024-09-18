Papercutz Reveals Three Thieves New Edition First Look (Exclusive)

Fans of Scott Chantler's acclaimed Three Thieves series have something big to look forward to, and we've got all your exclusive details! Today Papercutz has revealed that they will be republishing Chantler's hit series Three Thieves in February 2025, giving Three Thieves fans the best edition of the series to date while also providing a perfect starting point for new fans to the franchise. You don't have to wait till February however to get a sneak peek, as you can check out a full preview of the new edition on the next slide.

Welcome Back

Chantler couldn't be happier that these stories are returning to print and hopes that the new release will delight fans of the original as well as those giving the series a try for the first time. "I'm absolutely thrilled that Papercutz is bringing Three Thieves back in such a big way. It's so much fun to spend time with these characters again. Kids who are new to the series are in for a lot of surprises, and original fans are going to be happy to have new editions that are the best version of these stories to ever appear in print," Chantler said.

What Is Three Thieves

Three Thieves centers on a 14-year-old acrobat named Dessa, who has been searching for her twin brother since he was snatched away when they were kids. She's since joined a traveling circus, but things are pretty desparte these days, and that's led to Dessa joining up with the juggler Topper and the strongman Fisk to rob the royal treasury. Will this lead them to her brother? Time will tell, but it's certainy going to make thigns entertaining to say the least. You can find the official description below.



"As an acrobat in a traveling circus, 14-year-old orphan Dessa Redd flies through the air with ease. Still, she is weighed down by troubling memories. But when her ragtag circus troupe pulls into the city of Kingsbridge, Dessa feels a tickle of hope. Maybe here in the royal city she will finally find her twin brother – or the mysterious man who snatched him away when they were just children.



Meanwhile, Topper, the circus juggler, recruits Dessa and the circus strongman, Fisk, for the job of robbing the royal treasury. Hungry and desperate, both agree, setting off a series of adventures that will take the three thieves from one end of the world to the other in search of Dessa's long-lost brother."



Are you excited for Three Thieves? You can talk all things comics and graphic novels with me on Threads and Twitter @mattaguilarcb!