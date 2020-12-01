Peter J. Tomasi Returns to Super-Sons in December

✖

Writer Peter J. Tomasi will return to the adventures of Jonathan Kent and Damian Wayne next month, when Challenge of the Super Sons debuts digitally on December 14, from Tomasi and Batman/Superman artist Max Raynor. Each of fourteen chapters will cost just 99-cents, and run weekly. Midway through the series, it will take a planned break, and will likely be collected, either as monthly single issue comics, or as a trade at the end, or both, although there are no specific details about a physical release yet. Picking up where the Tomasi-written Super-Sons and Adventures of the Super Sons left off, the series will return Jon to his 11-year-old state.

According to the official series announcement, which came from DC earlier this month, the series will see Jon and Damian tackle their greatest threat ever: "the deadly Doom Scroll." DC’s Super Sons saga began in 2017 when Tomasi and Jorge Jiménez launched Super Sons as part of DC’s Rebirth line of comics. Challenge of the Super Sons picks up directly after 2018's Adventures of the Super Sons maxi-series left off.

“Stories about Jon and Damian at this time in their lives allows me to tap back into those early years of my own life of being a crazy kid, while also allowing me to mine the fertile ground of my own son's current adventures,” said Tomasi in a statement, “which in turn helps keep me tapped into the general zeitgeist of today's youth and what they're going through and thinking about. Jon and Damian are so different — the angel and the devil on your shoulder so to speak — with each one having such a distinctive backstory and perspective that the drama between them is organic and damn easy to bring to life on the page. Best of all, it's a helluva lotta fun!”

Tomasi joins forces in this third Super Sons volume with artist Max Raynor, with additional guest spots by Jorge Corona (We Are Robin) and Evan Stanley (Sonic the Hedgehog, Sonic Boom), for another romp through the DC universe alongside the sons of Superman and Batamn. Cover artwork for the new series is by Jorge Jiménez.

You can see the official synopsis for the series below.

Whoever (whomever? We can never tell) has their name inscribed on this ancient and magical parchment will be killed post-haste. Now, the evil powers-that-be have written the names of the Justice League on the deadly doc, and Superboy and Robin are the only ones who can save their dads from certain doom! The catch? No one can know it was the boys that saved them.

DC has also released a new omnibus, the Super Sons Omnibus Expanded Edition, which is now available everywhere books are sold.