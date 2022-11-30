Planet Hulk: Worldbreaker #1 Review: A Smash Worthy Sequel

"Planet Hulk," and its follow-up "World War Hulk," changed the game when it came to Marvel Comics' un-jolly green giant, with pieces of the arc making their way to the Marvel Cinematic Universe entry, Thor: Ragnarok. Jettisoning Bruce Banner into outer space, Marvel's Illuminati took it upon themselves to give the Hulk a peaceful life but accidentally did the opposite. With Hulk's days on Sakaar long past, writer Greg Pak has returned to the alien war world with an interesting tale for both Hulk and his son, Skaar.

What made Planet Hulk so riveting, when it first arrived, wasn't just seeing the Hulk taking on giant alien monsters just as strong as him, though that certainly had its moments, it was about the role that was placed upon the former rage monster. The Hulk himself—taking the lead from Banner for most of the story—found a people, a partner, and eventually, a son thanks to Sakaar, making the planet's destruction all the more tragic. Pak's decision to return to a future version of Sakaar, focusing on characters influenced by Banner's time there, works well in showing how the planet has changed over a millennium.

The comic is split into two sections, the first focused on Sakaar one thousand years down the line, and the second taking time to follow Skaar in his present life on Earth. The former tale introduces us to Tala and Balo, two aliens who are ancestors of a Hulk living on a very different Sakaar from what we've seen before. Pak and Garcia hit the ground floor running when it comes to looking at this futuristic spin on a Marvel setting, making you care about the two young "Hulklings" and offering interesting takes on familiar faces. While Banner is relegated to only the final page in the story, his presence looms large and Amadeus Cho works as a great "stand-in" for the proceedings to help introduce readers to a war-torn world where ideologies are clashing in rapid succession.

There are plenty of mysteries surrounding the story of Sakaar's return here, but Pak lays them out in such a way that feels organic while also giving plenty of answers for readers to wrap their minds around. This then leads us to another worthwhile sequel story that follows Hulk's son, Skaar, who finds himself adrift as the events of the recent Hulk run, coming after Immortal Hulk, have seen the Green Goliath separated from his offspring for some time.

Considering that Skaar usually appears as a behemoth who rivals his father, it might come as a surprise that he remains a relatively young child, matured thanks to his brutal upbringing, but still really trying to find his place in the universe. Pairing him with Jennifer Walters, the latest Disney+ MCU star, worked well in terms of reconfirming his ties to the Hulk family while also giving him a brand new mission that we might continue to see fleshed out in the future. By showing the "next generation", the issue works on two amazing levels, intermingling with one another by exploring two very different aspects of Hulk's time on Sakaar.

Much like "Planet Hulk" worked on two different levels when it came to action and emotion, so too does Worldbreaker give readers a "one-two punch" when it comes to following up the pivotal story once again.

Creating a sequel to what many consider to be a "comic book masterpiece" is no easy feat, but Pak, Garcia, and Bachs certainly seem able to do so in Worldbreaker, and I anticipate seeing where the series goes next. If you're a fan of the original "Planet Hulk" story or are a Hulk fan in general, this is a must-buy as the creators have done something that many might believe is impossible in creating a worthy sequel to a timeless Marvel story.

