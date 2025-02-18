“If it bleeds, we can kill it,” Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Dutch says in 1987’s Predator, the first of a soon-to-be seven-movie franchise known for its visceral action and bloody kills. The globe-spanning saga has turned everything from a Central American jungle, gangland Los Angeles, and the Great Plains of the Comanche Nation in the year 1719 into a hunting ground for the Yautja: the ultimate killing machine. And now the human-hunting Predators are out for blood in Marvel’s Predator: Black, White & Blood, a four-issue comic series set throughout the history of the Predator universe.

The latest in Marvel’s violent anthology series presented solely in dramatic black, white, and blood red, the new Predator comic features a variety of Yautja and new settings that range from the Australian outback to feudal times. The just-announced first issue of the blood-soaked saga goes on sale May 21, ahead of the two new Predator movies slated to release later in 2025.

Marvel’s 20th Century Studios imprint (the Alien: Romulus prequel and Alien: Paradiso) is claiming a trophy case of superstar creators for the first issue, which includes all-new tales from creative teams Joe Kelly (Amazing Spider-Man) and Álvaro López (Beware the Planet of the Apes), Sarah Gailey (White Widow) and Fran Galán (Carnage), and Eliot Rahal (Bleed Them Dry) and Brian Level (Star Wars: Vader — Dark Visions).

Per Marvel, Kelly and López’s “gut-twisting new take on Predator” follows a young Yautja trying to prove himself in the Australian frontier, but his hunt goes south when a run-in with a group of humans from a convict colony changes the trajectory of everyone’s lives and takes readers on a journey never before seen in the Predator universe.

Rahal, making his Marvel Comics debut with a Level-penciled story, is a bloody retelling of Arthurian legend that blends the horror of Predator’s space tech with classic sword and sorcery, while Gailey and Galán put the Yautja’s honor code to the test as the high-tech hunter infiltrates an international weapons industry conference. Predator: Black, White & Blood #1 features a cover by artist Simon Di Meo (DC’s Batman and Robin) and variant covers by Mahmud Asrar (Psylocke) and Paolo Villanelli (Black Widow & Hawkeye).

Predator: Black, White & Blood is the latest installment in the bloody anthology series that has spawned runs starring Carnage, Deadpool, Wolverine, Moon Knight, Marvel Zombies, and the black-suited Spider-Man, and former Fox-owned properties like Star Wars (Darth Vader – Black, White & Red and Darth Maul – Black, White & Red), and Alien (Alien: Black, White & Blood). In the tradition of Alien vs. Predator, Marvel has pit the Yautja against its superheroes in crossover series starring Wolverine, Black Panther, and Spider-Man (on sale in April).

Predator: Black, White & Blood #1 hits stands May 21 from Marvel Comics.