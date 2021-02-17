Predator Hunts Marvel Characters in New Variant Covers

Before Marvel Comics begins publishing new Predator comic book stories in 2021, the Predator will hunt the Marvel Universe heroes on a series of variant covers in May. Like the Alien variant cover series before it, these Predator covers show the Predator together with Marvel Comics superheroes for the first time. The covers from artists including Cory Smith, Superlog, Junggeun Yoon, Juan José Ryp, Mattia De Iulis, and Chris Sprouse, and features characters including Spider-Man (Peter Parker), Spider-Man (Miles Morales), Spider-Woman, the Fantastic Four, the Guardians of the Galaxy, and Valkyrie. Keep reading to see all six of the first revealed cover below.

Marvel acquired the rights to Predator and Alien comics after parent company Disney acquired 20th Century Fox. Marvel plans to publish omnibuses of past Predator and Alien comics ahead of new series.

"There's nothing more thrilling than a story that will keep you at the edge of your seat, and Alien and Predator have delivered that time and time again! I can clearly remember where I was when I saw each of these modern masterpieces for the first time, and reveling in how both masterfully weave extraterrestrial dread and drama into some of the most iconic scenes we've ever seen on film," Marvel Comics Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski said in a statement at the time of the announcement. "And it’s that legacy that we're going to live up to! As a visual medium, comics are the perfect place to build on those moments, and we here at Marvel are honored to begin telling these stories for fans everywhere. As our release schedule continues to return, we can’t wait to share more in the coming months!”

