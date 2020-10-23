First Look At Marvel Vs. Aliens Variant Covers Revealed

Crossovers don't get much more epic than Marvel vs Aliens, and fans will get to see some of their favorite Marvel characters take on a horde of Xenomorphs courtesy of the new Marvel vs Alien Variant Covers line. The covers will be featured on a host of books including Amazing Spider-Man, Black Widow, Daredevil, Immortal Hulk, Thor, Venom, Wolverine, and X-Men just to name a few, and feature artwork from talents such as Javier Garron, Pepe Larraz, Salvador Larroca, Declan Shalvey, and Leinil Francis Yu. You can get your first look at all the impressive covers starting on the next slide. There will be 19 Marvel vs Alien variants in total, and some of our favorites happen to be the Peach Momoko Black Widow cover, the Ivan Shavrin Captain America cover, and the Kim Jacinto Iron Fist cover, and you can find the official descriptions for a few of the books below. SPIDER-WOMAN #8 KARLA PACHECO (W) • PERE PéREZ (A) • Cover by JUNGGEUN YOON VARIANT COVER BY DAVE JOHNSON MARVEL VS ALIEN VARIANT COVER BY JAVIER GARRON SPIDER-WOMAN BREAKS BAD! • As the cure comes in sight, SPIDER-WOMAN puts it all on the line…then she crosses it. • With friends like OCTAVIA VERMIS, who needs enemies? Not Jessica Drew, but it looks like she’s getting them anyways. • Even if Spider-Woman can find the cure, what will there be left to save? 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99 X-FORCE #16 BENJAMIN PERCY (W) • JOSHUA CASSARA (A/C) MARVEL vs ALIEN VARIANT COVER by SALVADOR Larroca TERRORS OF THE DEEP! FORGE, WOLVERINE and QUENTIN QUIRE brave the depths of the sea, where a deadly discovery reveals a dark side of KRAKOA. 32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99 MARAUDERS #17 GERRY DUGGAN (W) • STEFANO CASELLI (A) Cover by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN MARVEL vs ALIEN VARIANT COVER by SALVADOR Larroca REMATCH! Storm versus Calisto. This time, it’s personal. 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99 Hit the next slide to check out all the covers, and let us know which one is your favorite in the comments or by letting me know on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!

AVENGERS #41 JASON AARON (W) • JAVIER GARRÓN (A) • COVER BY LEINIL YU DESIGN VARIANT COVER by Javier Garrón CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY DUSTIN WEAVER MARVEL VS. ALIEN VARIANT COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU THE BATTLE TO DECIDE THE ALL-NEW PHOENIX CONTINUES! Who will wield the power of the PHOENIX FORCE? A globe-spanning tournament is underway, under the direction of the firebird itself, pitting some of Marvel's greatest heroes against their fiercest enemies and also against each other, giving each of them a taste of the awesome cosmic might that's at stake. All will be transformed. Not all will survive. 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

BLACK WIDOW #5 KELLY THOMPSON (W) • ELENA CASAGRANDE (A) Cover by ADAM HUGHES Variant cover by OLIVIER COIPEL Marvel vs. Alien variant cover by Terry Dodson THE END IS ALSO THE BEGINNING… As Natasha finally begins to escape her paradise and takes aim on her enemies, she can't ignore that her freedom comes at a devastating cost. Is this what finally breaks The BLACK WIDOW? Winning the day will change Natasha forever and set her on a bold new path. Losing…is no longer an option. 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

BLACK CAT #2 JED MACKAY (W) • C.F. VILLA (A) • Cover by PEPE LARRAZ Variant Cover by OLIVIER COIPEL Variant Cover by ARIST DEYN Variant Cover by ADAM HUGHES MARVEL VS ALIEN VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO A CLASSIC GAME OF CAT AND…SYMBIOTE? • Black Cat has to steal from Knull himself! • If you know Felicia Hardy, she never shows up inappropriately dressed - THIS ISSUE, Felicia gets her own ANTI-VENOM COSTUME! 32 PGS. /Rated T+ …$3.99

CAPTAIN AMERICA #27 TA-NEHISI COATES (W) • LEONARD KIRK (A) • Cover by ALEX ROSS MARVEL VS. ALIEN VARIANT COVER BY IVAN SHAVRIN HOW CAPTAIN AMERICA GOT HIS MOJO BACK! 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

CAPTAIN MARVEL #25 KELLY THOMPSON (W) • LEE GARBETT (A) • Cover by JORGE MOLINA MARVEL VS. ALIEN VARIANT COVER BY JAMIE MCKELVIE IN THE LION'S DEN! As OVE's plans for CAPTAIN MARVEL are uncovered, Carol and her team must call upon new weapons and heroes — both new and old — to save Earth from his reign. Thunder and lightning — magic spells and mighty fists — it's no holds barred against a mad king for the fate of this world...and maybe so much more? 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

DAREDEVIL #26 CHIP ZDARSKY (W) • MARCO CHECCHETTO & MIKE HAWTHORNE (A) Cover by MARCO CHECCHETTO MARVEL VS. ALIEN VARIANT COVER BY RAHZZAH A DEVIL CONSUMED! Matt faces a darkness unlike any before. Meanwhile, ELEKTRA may be in over her head for the first time in her life. DAREDEVIL must find the strength to continue the fight as all hell breaks loose. 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

FANTASTIC FOUR #28 DAN SLOTT (W) • R.B. SILVA (A) • Cover by MARK BROOKS MARVEL VS. ALIEN VARIANT COVER BY JOSHUA CASSARA "Nullified" The deadliest weapon in the universe. The greatest force it could ever be leveled at. And a decision that could forever change the life of our Fantastic cast! Plus, a shocking return of a major character! This one is not to be missed! Guest-starring the SILVER SURFER... and more! 32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #10 AL EWING (W) • JUANN CABAL (A) • Cover by RAFAEL ALBUQUERQUE MARVEL VS. ALIEN VARIANT COVER BY PEPE LARRAZ THE GUARDIANS CLEANSED?! • KNULL and his dragons are cleansing entire worlds of life. SPARTAX is their next target – and the GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY can't save it alone. • It's a good day for the return of the legendary STAR-LORD... • Meanwhile, as the team battle cosmic horror, something worse is waiting – as the clock ticks down to the Last Stand in... • THREE... 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

IMMORTAL HULK #43 AL EWING (W) • JOE BENNETT (A) • Cover by ALEX ROSS Homage variant cover by JOE BENNETT MARVEL VS. ALIEN VARIANT COVER BY DECLAN SHALVEY • New York City holds eight million people...and harbors one monster. A creature of chaos and anarchy, driven by rage and contempt for the structures of man. • His criminal activities continue even while the beast is hidden in the skin of an ordinary human. But don't be afraid, citizens. This radioactive disease has a cure. • The U-FOES are here... and they're going to kill the HULK. • Say "thank you." 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

IRON FIST: HEART OF THE DRAGON #1 (OF 6) LARRY HAMA (W) • DAVID WACHTER (A) • Cover by BILLY TAN Variant Cover by DAVID AJA Variant Cover by PHILIP TAN Variant Cover by KHARY RANDOLPH MARVEL VS ALIEN VARIANT COVER BY KIM JACINTO AN IRON FIST EPIC FROM LEGENDARY CREATOR LARRY HAMA! Someone is killing the ancient dragons that power the HEAVENLY CITIES, and only IRON FIST and the DEADLY WEAPONS can stop them…if they can discover who they are in time! Zombie armies, mystical portals, dragon hearts, some of the Marvel Universe's deadliest fighters all converge in one action-packed extravaganza, and the fate of all worlds hangs in the balance! LARRY HAMA and DAVID WACHTER are building a story that hits as hard as the Iron Fist itself! 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

IRON MAN #5 CHRISTOPHER CANTWELL (W) • CAFU (A/C) • Cover by ALEX ROSS VARIANT COVER by ACO VARIANT COVER by Frank Cho MARVEL VS. ALIEN VARIANT COVER BY JUNGGEUN YOON THE FIRST ACT OF "THE BOOKS OF KORVAC" REACHES ITS STUNNING CONCLUSION! It's put up or shut up time with KORVAC as the android mastermind begins the next phase of his ascent toward absolute power, and IRON MAN begrudgingly decides to finally ask for help. But…from who? As he takes charge of new allies and tries to use HELLCAT's weakened state to his advantage, Tony Stark might instead risk everyone's life including his own, especially when he confronts Korvac himself, one on one. 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

KING IN BLACK #3 (OF 5) DONNY CATES (W) • RYAN STEGMAN (A/C) DRAGON VARIANT COVER BY DECLAN SHALVEY CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU TATTOO VARIANT COVER BY IAN BEDERMAN SPOILER VARIANT COVER BY KEN LASHLEY MARVEL VS ALIEN VARIANT COVER BY VALERIO GIANGIORDANO VIRGIN SKETCH VARIANT COVER BY RYAN STEGMAN After last issue's shocking finale, the heroes of the Marvel Universe are reeling. Outgunned and outmanned, but never outdone, they unite and face KNULL, God of the Abyss, as he ensnares the planet in the darkness of his reign! Superstars DONNY CATES and RYAN STEGMAN continue to raise the game — and the stakes for the Marvel Universe in this Earth-shattering epic! 40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

VENOM #32 DONNY CATES (W) • IBAN COELLO (A/C) VARIANT COVER BY RYAN STEGMAN SKETCH VARIANT COVER BY RYAN STEGMAN MARVEL VS ALIEN VARIANT COVER BY RYAN BROWN KING IN BLACK ARRIVES! • EDDIE BROCK is about to face the biggest challenge of his life…but he's not alone. 32 PGS. /Rated T+ …$3.99

WOLVERINE #9 BENJAMIN PERCY (W) • ADAM KUBERT (A/C) VARIANT COVER BY RYAN BROWN Marvel Vs Alien Variant Cover by R.B.SILVA WEAPON X – TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER! WOLVERINE's back in MADRIPOOR for an underworld criminal auction specializing in super hero artifacts that will surface more than just bad memories for the mutant formerly known as WEAPON X! 32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99