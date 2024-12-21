New Predator vs. Spider-Man Details Revealed (Including the New Predator)

Marvel‘s newest interspecies showdown will pit Spider-Man against a rogue alien hunter during a sweltering New York City blackout. Following successful crossovers with Wolverine and Black Panther, the next four-issue Predator series introduces Skinner, a unique Yautja warrior who breaks from tradition. Writer Benjamin Percy describes this new antagonist as having “no code or clan,” making him “the perfect nightmarish foil to the big-hearted Parker,” per Marvel’s website. The series, featuring artwork by Marcelo Ferreira and scheduled for release on April 23, 2025, follows Spider-Man as he patrols a city gripped by rising temperatures and tempers.

“Spider-Man is at the top of every writer’s wishlist. I’m thrilled and grateful to get this opportunity, putting this beloved web-slinger against the galaxy’s greatest hunters in the urban wilderness of New York,” Percy shared. “It’s so much fun to live in Peter Parker’s world — and to put my own wild spin on his relationship with MJ, Jonah Jameson, and (yes — oh, hell yes) Kraven.”

Here’s how Marvel describes the upcoming series: “A heat wave sends NYC into a blackout and Spider-Man on patrol as tempers boil across the city. But beneath its grimy sewers and subways lurks a threat unlike anything Peter Parker has faced before.”

This marks the third installment in Marvel’s Predator crossover series, following storylines including the story of one alien hunter’s pursuit of the indestructible X-Man and another tale where the warrior race launched an assault on the Wakandan monarchy. According to Percy, Ferreira “captures the visual dynamism of Spidey so well, and we’ve had a lot of fun designing a Predator that is unlike any other.”

The new series features covers by Paulo Siqueira and Ryan Brown, with a variant by Pepe Larraz and Marte Gracia depicting the Predator holding Spider-Man aloft before the Empire State Building. Percy has hinted at additional hunting expeditions to come, suggesting that a “more physically appropriate match-up” may be in development for a future release.

While some may question Spider-Man’s chances against such a formidable opponent, his agility and intelligence could prove decisive factors in the confrontation. The series promises to deliver what Marvel describes as “one of the most visceral battles in Spider-Man history” as the web-slinger faces off against this unprecedented threat in his home territory.



Predator vs. Spider-Man #1 goes on sale April 23, 2025.