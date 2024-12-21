New Predator vs. Spider-Man Details Revealed (Including the New Predator)

Marvel‘s newest interspecies showdown will pit Spider-Man against a rogue alien hunter during a sweltering New York City blackout. Following successful crossovers with Wolverine and Black Panther, the next four-issue Predator series introduces Skinner, a unique Yautja warrior who breaks from tradition. Writer Benjamin Percy describes this new antagonist as having “no code or clan,” making him “the perfect nightmarish foil to the big-hearted Parker,” per Marvel’s website. The series, featuring artwork by Marcelo Ferreira and scheduled for release on April 23, 2025, follows Spider-Man as he patrols a city gripped by rising temperatures and tempers.
Videos by ComicBook.com
“Spider-Man is at the top of every writer’s wishlist. I’m thrilled and grateful to get this opportunity, putting this beloved web-slinger against the galaxy’s greatest hunters in the urban wilderness of New York,” Percy shared. “It’s so much fun to live in Peter Parker’s world — and to put my own wild spin on his relationship with MJ, Jonah Jameson, and (yes — oh, hell yes) Kraven.”
Here’s how Marvel describes the upcoming series: “A heat wave sends NYC into a blackout and Spider-Man on patrol as tempers boil across the city. But beneath its grimy sewers and subways lurks a threat unlike anything Peter Parker has faced before.”
[RELATED: The Best Blueprint for Alien vs. Predator on the Big Screen Is In the Comics]
This marks the third installment in Marvel’s Predator crossover series, following storylines including the story of one alien hunter’s pursuit of the indestructible X-Man and another tale where the warrior race launched an assault on the Wakandan monarchy. According to Percy, Ferreira “captures the visual dynamism of Spidey so well, and we’ve had a lot of fun designing a Predator that is unlike any other.”
The new series features covers by Paulo Siqueira and Ryan Brown, with a variant by Pepe Larraz and Marte Gracia depicting the Predator holding Spider-Man aloft before the Empire State Building. Percy has hinted at additional hunting expeditions to come, suggesting that a “more physically appropriate match-up” may be in development for a future release.
While some may question Spider-Man’s chances against such a formidable opponent, his agility and intelligence could prove decisive factors in the confrontation. The series promises to deliver what Marvel describes as “one of the most visceral battles in Spider-Man history” as the web-slinger faces off against this unprecedented threat in his home territory.
Predator vs. Spider-Man #1 goes on sale April 23, 2025.