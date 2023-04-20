Red Dawn Meets 30 Days of Night in Dark Horse's New Survival #1 Preview (Exclusive)

Dark Horse Comics will soon introduce fans to a new adventure horror series titled Survival, and we've got your exclusive first-look preview. The new series is from writer Sean Lewis, artist Brandon Everett, and colorist Natalie Barahona, and will feature covers from artist Tomm Coker. As you can see in our preview on the next slide, Survival transports fans to Alaska alongside Emma Reed, who is bracing for an awkward family get-together. Instead, she finds an ancient horror that's crash-landed in their relative backyard, and no one is prepared for the destruction that will follow.

An investigation into a crashed plane leads them to a gruesome scene and someone that clearly isn't afraid to get their hands dirty. The crew has already met a brutal death, and after their discovery, they could end up being next. Survival is teased as Red Dawn meets 30 Days of Night, and you can find the official description for the series below.

"When Emma Reed journeyed back to her hometown in Alaska, she was expecting little more than a tense family reunion at the annual military alumni get-together. But early that morning, a plane crash landed in the thick woods near the mountain. And the creature within brings an ancient terror to the last American frontier, and will turn this unspoiled wilderness into a killing ground."

Survival will hit comic stores and digital platforms on May 3rd, and you can find the full preview starting on the next slide.