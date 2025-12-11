Rockstar Co-Founder’s New Comic Is Getting an Exciting New Edition in 2026

Rockstar co-founder Dan Houser’s new comic book, American Caper, is getting a brand new edition next year. After serving as one of the top dogs at Rockstar Games for over 20 years, Dan Houser departed the company. At that time, he had just shipped what was widely agreed upon as his magnum opus in the form of Red Dead Redemption 2, an open-world masterpiece that deals with the death of the outlaw and a hardened protagonist reckoning with his life choices. Many assumed Houser would then write Grand Theft Auto VI, but he left Rockstar Games before ever penning anything for that game, instead choosing to write the next chapter in his own story at a company known as Absurd Ventures.

After several years, we’re starting to see projects materialize from Absurd Ventures finally. Dan Houser is working on two new video games at the company, but also non-gaming projects as well. Houser’s latest work is a comic book known as American Caper, a piece of Americana that partially captures the dirty dealings of the more rural parts of the United States. It still has Houser’s distinct style of writing, with vile yet humorous characters, making it feel like a smaller scale GTA story in terms of its tone. The first issue released in November and has been well-received by not only Rockstar fans, but general comic readers as well.

Dan Houser’s American Caper Will Get a Collected Edition Paperback in 2026

If you’re someone who likes to read comics after a few issues have been released, sort of like binge reading, you’re in luck. American Caper will be getting a paperback collection next year. The collection, titled American Caper Volume 1: Red-Pilled Blues, will feature the first four issues of American Caper in one package. The trade paperback will hit shelves on June 23rd, 2026 for $19.99 and pre-orders are open now at Barnes and Noble, Amazon, and your local comic book store.

If you’re not interested in waiting for this collection, you can also pick up the issues monthly. Issue 2 releases on Christmas Eve and subsequent installments hit comic book stores monthly. It’s worth noting that issue 5, which releases in March prior to this collection, will not be included in this book, so you may be a bit behind on the story if you wait for Volume 1. Regardless, it’s an exciting release for fans and will likely be followed by more collections.

