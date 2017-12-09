San Diego Comic-Con 2018 Has Sold Out

San Diego Comic-Con is an annual tradition for many fans, and it looks like 2018 will be just as packed.

San Diego Comic-Con just announced that they’ve completely sold out for next year’s show. “Comic-Con 2018 badges have sold out! We thank you all for your patronage and support! #OpenReg2018 #SDCC2018 #SDCC.”

Comic-Con has become a huge event that expands way past just comics these days Major studios from the realm of movies, television, and video games all converge at the popular convention as superhero-related projects continue to expand into new genres.

While that’s great for those who got a badge, many weren’t afforded the opportunity to even purchase one. That’s because SDCC uses a random selection process to dole out badges, meaning that even if you’re in a cue from the very beginning you might not get a chance to actually buy a badge.

Comic-Con’s 2018 announcement was met with plenty of fans lamenting that they didn’t have a chance to buy, with some even in the selection screens as the badges sold out. As others point out though, this might be the fairest way to get badges out at the moment, keeping them from all being bought up and scalped at outrageous prices later on.

For fans who do get the chance to attend, they’ll have plenty of geek related goodness to experience. On tap for 2018 are films like Venom (October 5), Dark Phoenix (November 2), Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (November 16), Bumblebee (December 21), Aquaman (December 21), Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse (December 21), Batman Ninja, Marvel Rising: Secret Warriors, and more.

That’s just the stuff slated for 2018. Studios will assuredly tease 2019’s projects as well, which include Hellboy (January 11), Glass (January 18), Nightwing (February 1), Silver & Black (February 8), The Lego Movie Sequel (February 8), Gambit (February 14), Captain Marvel (March 8), Godzilla: King of the Monsters (March 22), and Shazam! (April 5), among others.

San Diego Comic-Con will take place at the San Diego Convention Center from July 19th to the 22nd, and you can find more information on the event here.