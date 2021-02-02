Check Out This Preview of Rob Liefeld's Snake Eyes: Deadgame #4 (Exclusive)

Due in stores tomorrow, Rob Liefeld's Snake Eyes: Deadgame #1 will bring G.I. Joe's popular ninja into the titular Deadgame, on a mission to make it out alive. It's the penultimate chapter of a five-issue miniseries from IDW Publishing, which has been a best-seller and one of the titles key to helping IDW navigate the treacherous pandemic economy. The series, which Liefeld has characterized as a bucket list job, centers on a new character who comes into the story with some connection to Snake Eyes's mysterious past. It seems animosity between the two will drive much of the story, but the threat will be much bigger than a one-on-one showdown

Liefeld noted that shortly after the Snake Eyes comic was announced last year, Hasbro announced a feature film based on the character as well. He said that while movies are where the general public tends to stand up and take notice, comics are often where creators are venturing out into unknown territory and getting really creative. He also noted that there's something special about getting to draw some of these larger-than-life characters, comparing Snake-Eyes to Captain America.

"Chris Ryall had been asking me to do a G.I. Joe project for the last couple years," Liefeld explained. "So last year, as Major X was coming out, I was locking up my deal to do this. I proposed a storyline to IDW and Hasbro. Snake Eyes was the focus, and I'm going to tell you, man, this series has some crazy mythological, mystical -- some really big concepts. And they let me. Like, 'approve, approve, approve.' So it's been very exciting putting the characters through their paces. I'm approaching Snake Eyes as kind of a giant Mission: Impossible scenario. By the middle of the issue, he realizes he is in way over his head, and that's where any character is always at his best -- when he realizes the scale of what he's up against."

You can check out the official solicitation text, as well as the variant covers and advance preview pages, below. Snake Eyes: Deadgame #4 will be in stores on February 3.

Superstar creator Rob Liefeld takes on fan-favorite Snake Eyes! Things are heating up as Snake Eyes finds himself trapped in the Deadgame-will he make it out alive? Or is his time finally up?!