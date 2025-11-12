7 Godzilla Crossovers We Need in Our Lives

Godzilla has been on a universal tear in recent years, with the King of the Monsters fighting the Marvel Universe, the Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers, the Justice League, and almost too many other characters to count. This week, the lizard king is squaring off with none other than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles for a new comic book series that is once again creating a new universe so these characters can co-exist. While the killer kaiju has been making the rounds, there are still so many other worlds that Godzilla could visit and opponents for it to fight. Luckily, to celebrate the Heroes in a Half Shell fighting the kaiju, we came up with seven crossovers featuring Godzilla that we’d love to experience for ourselves.

7.) Alien Vs. Godzilla

The size scale when it comes to the xenomorphs fighting the King of the Monsters would take some consideration, but the Alien franchise has done stranger things in the past. We currently live in a golden age in which this alien race has been hitting new heights on both the silver and small screens thanks to Alien: Covenant and Alien: Earth. Whether the crossover happens by bringing Godzilla to the stars or bringing the Xenomorphs to Earth, the crossover would make for quite a dangerous one for humanity. Of course, the biggest hook here would be the eventual merging of these two properties by seeing a Godzilla/Xenomorph fusion, which would surely be a part of the crossover. We’d be hard-pressed to think of a scarier monster in fiction if the King of the Monsters and an Alien became one.

6.) Godzilla Vs. Predator

While the Yatjua have hunted their fair share of creatures in the past, most of which were humans, they’ve never encountered something like Godzilla. This crossover would work amazingly well, thanks to the King of the Monsters being portrayed as the “ultimate prey,” and simply to witness how on Earth the Predators could tackle this threat. Most recently, the Predators have been fighting against the Marvel Universe itself, much like Godzilla has, making this an easy crossover to connect the dots. While this meeting of the worlds might not give us a fusion in the same way that the Xenomorphs would, seeing the Predators try to hunt Godzilla might warrant one of the best stories on this list.

5.) Godzilla Vs. Image

The recent Marvel collaboration between Earth’s Mightiest Heroes and Godzilla, along with the Justice League fighting the King of the Monsters, has led the way for more superheroes to fight the kaiju. What better option for a third tussle than Image Comics, with the comic book publisher housing major crime fighters like Invincible, Spawn, Savage Dragon, and so many others. While this crossover could work well as a mini-series, breaking down individual issues that focus on heroes, like Marvel had done previously, would help harness the power of this potential crossover.

4.) Transformers Vs. Godzilla

While the Transformers might not be the same size as Godzilla, they feel like the most powerful beings on the list so far that could give the King of the Monsters a run for its money. In the past, we have actually seen the two franchises cross over to create merchandise and toys that blended the Cybertronians with the kaiju, but this isn’t quite like seeing the universes tango in a full-fledged story. Imagine if Godzilla landed on Cybertron, causing the Autobots and Decepticons to team up? There are so many possibilities to crack into here, and we’d love to see the Transformers take on both Godzilla and his monstrous brethren.

3.) Pacific Rim Vs. Godzilla

Of all the crossovers on this list, the meeting of the Jaegers of Pacific Rim and the King of the Monsters seems like the most surprising one to have not happened yet. Legendary Entertainment is responsible for both franchises, with both Pacific Rim and the MonsterVerse living under the studio’s banner. On top of the ease of bringing these two franchises together thanks to Legendary, it would make for an easy enough story to weave in seeing the lizard king enter their world. Thanks to the dimensional breaches that bring the giant beasts to the Jaegers’ world, it would seem easy to see Godzilla entering this universe in the same way. Whether it be via a comic book series, animated series, and/or live-action movie, these two worlds would work well with one another.

2.) Godzilla Vs. One Piece

Of all the anime crossovers that we could imagine, seeing the King of the Monsters storm his way into the Grand Line feels like it would be the most fun. Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates of One Piece have fought their fair share of giant monsters before, but taking on Godzilla would create a story more grand than most of the adventures they’ve had in the past. Seeing the main swashbucklers, their allies, and their enemies team up to fight a kaiju deadset on destruction would be a perfect combo between the Toho franchise and Eiichiro Oda’s anime world. Who wouldn’t want to see Luffy deliver a giant punch to Godzilla at this point?

1.) Godzilla Vs. Star Trek

What’s great about this potential crossover is that you could take any generation of Star Trek and have it meet up with the King of the Monsters. Time travel has long been a big part of the Enterprise’s long journey, and seeing the Federation encounter a threat like Godzilla would potentially give them a more difficult time than even the Borg. In the past, Star Trek has had plenty of crossovers thanks to comic books and novels where the Federation can meet the likes of the X-Men, various DC heroes, Dr. Who, and more. Fingers crossed that we’ll one day see the space-faring explorers test their mettle against the lizard king.

